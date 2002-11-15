Sugar Cream Pie III
Quick and easy pie adapted from my church's cookbook.
Quick and easy pie adapted from my church's cookbook.
I'm from Washington state and had never heard of "sugar cream pie" until I married a man from Indiana. I told him, I would find out how to make it. To surprize my husband, I tried all of the recipes listed at "All Recipes".(while he was away for work) I liked this one best(I just added a tsp. of vanilla and used a deep dish crust). My husband said, "It's perfect, don't change a thing". I make him one a week now.Read More
I followed the recipe but found that I had too much batter (liquid - it's very runny) for a 9" pie shell so I had to throw some of it away. I baked it at 375° for 45 minutes before I checked on it and when I did, much to my surprise it had bubbled all over my oven. It finally set up 12 hours later but now it's like eating a caramel. The flavor is delicious but the pie itself was a disappointment, will try making sugar cream pie again but will not use this recipe.Read More
I'm from Washington state and had never heard of "sugar cream pie" until I married a man from Indiana. I told him, I would find out how to make it. To surprize my husband, I tried all of the recipes listed at "All Recipes".(while he was away for work) I liked this one best(I just added a tsp. of vanilla and used a deep dish crust). My husband said, "It's perfect, don't change a thing". I make him one a week now.
Sugar pie is my favorite pie! (Yes, I live in Indiana). Yes, this can be tricky to bake because oven temps vary so much. I put the ingredients in a saucepan over med-high heat and cook until it boils (stir constantly) and starts to thicken. Then I pour it into an unbaked pie shell and bake in a 375 degree oven for 20-30 minutes. Cool completely and enjoy! P.S. - don't add an egg it only makes it gummy.
Definitely quick, easy, and very yummy. I wonder though if it would work the same if you had a pre-cooked crust, and just boiled it on the stove top until thick, poured it in, and let it set.
I followed the recipe but found that I had too much batter (liquid - it's very runny) for a 9" pie shell so I had to throw some of it away. I baked it at 375° for 45 minutes before I checked on it and when I did, much to my surprise it had bubbled all over my oven. It finally set up 12 hours later but now it's like eating a caramel. The flavor is delicious but the pie itself was a disappointment, will try making sugar cream pie again but will not use this recipe.
This was my first try at sugar cream pie, I have been looking for a simple recipe and came across this one, it was very simple and absolutely delicious! I did add 1/8 tsp cinnamon and 1/2 tsp vanilla to the filling and baked it for about 55 minutes, I let it cool before putting it in the fridge and it set up fine. We always get Wicks pie for holidays and everyone decided that this one was even better.
it's so easy, and simple i love this pie.
This pie is delicious! I've never had Sugar Cream Pie before and it is amazing. To get our pie to set you need to take it out of the oven and let it firm up out of the oven. I REPEAT: IT FIRMS OUT OF THE OVEN. 5 Stars all the way.
I hadn't had a sugar cream pie in years. I found this recipe and decided to try it. It was very easy to put together and my husband absolutely loved it. Although I do think I let it bake a bit long but to me it has a crispy top coating like a creme brulee. I will definitely be making this again.
This is a really good pie. I've never made a sugar cream pie before, so I can't compare it to another recipe of mine, but it tastes like the ones I've had in restaurants that I like so much. I would highly recommend trying it.
I must have done something wrong because the pie came out like soup. It got golden on the top but it didn't set up in the middle. I baked it for an hour and let it set in the fridge for 4 hours and it still did not come out. I think a couple of eggs would have helped. Maybe I will try it the next time.
SOUP!! I followed the directions exactly! When it came out of the oven and cooled off, I could see it was soup. I baked it another 30 minutes...still soup! I will not be using this recipe again!
I made this pie and have to say there needs to be more in the directions. I made a small pie so I calculated the ingredients for 4. First mistake. a)For a 6" pie I should have used only (at most)1/3 of the ingredients. b) how well does one mix the batter - should be stiff or just stirred together? c) I recommend only half filling the pie shell, no matter the pie shell size, otherwise it will overflow. Place a baking sheet under the pie to catch the drippings. And eat them - it's a delicious treat. d) how does one determine when it's done? The last mistake was mine - don't be tempted to add the spices into the batter - it results in a dirty, unappetizing, gray filling. It is an easy to put together pie and it tastes great. I'll try it again now that I'm wiser;-)
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections