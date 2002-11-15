Sugar Cream Pie III

13 Ratings
  • 5 8
  • 4 2
  • 3 0
  • 2 1
  • 1 2

Quick and easy pie adapted from my church's cookbook.

By Teri

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 30 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
1 -9 inch pie
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • Mix flour, sugar and salt together. Add the whipping cream and mix thoroughly. Pour batter into one unbaked 9" pie shell. Sprinkle top with cinnamon.

  • Bake at 375 degrees F (190 degrees C) for 45 minutes to 60 minutes or until bubbly all over the top. Store the baked pie in the refrigerator.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
485 calories; protein 3.4g; carbohydrates 41.2g; fat 35g; cholesterol 101.9mg; sodium 217.9mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022