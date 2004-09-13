Nectarine Pie

4.4
95 Ratings
  • 5 66
  • 4 10
  • 3 12
  • 2 6
  • 1 1

A different type of pie and very good. My husband would eat the whole pie if I allowed him.

Recipe by crashkwiccon

Gallery
14 more images

Recipe Summary

Servings:
8
Yield:
1 - 9 inch pie
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (205 degrees C). Place a large pot of water over high heat, and bring to a boil.

    Advertisement

  • Combine sugar, flour, cinnamon, heavy cream and almond extract. Set aside.

  • Place the nectarines in boiling water for 30 to 45 seconds. Immediately place nectarines under cold running water and remove skins. Cut nectarines in half and remove pits. Place halves in the pie shell with the cut side down. Pour the cream mixture around the nectarines.

  • Bake at 400 degrees F (205 degrees C) for 35 to 40 minutes. Good served warm or cold.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
333 calories; protein 3.3g; carbohydrates 39.8g; fat 18.8g; cholesterol 40.8mg; sodium 128.3mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 08/10/2022