Nectarine Pie

I went looking for some ideas for me to do some thing with my nectarines. I found this recipe and it decided to makie it. It was fantastic! After looking at the recipe and reading through the reviews, I came up with a few changes I wanted to try. Here are the changes I made. I made a one crust pie. I did not peel the nectarines. I cut the nectarines in slices and since I used what I picked off my tree, I filld up the pie pan using a circular pattern so the whipping cream could still flow through. Instead of a pie crust topping, I made a crumb topping with brown sugar, flour, cinnamon & brown sugar. Then I sprinkled the top with sliced almonds. I left everything else the same. I cooked the pie for only 30 min. and when it was time to cut it, it was a little on the runny side. It was difficult to serve. Maybe I should have cooked it longer. I am not sure. I made another one the next night for another get together, and baked it about 6 min. longer, but it was still a bit runny. Both times the pies were slightly warm while cutting. I am wondering if the reason why it is running is because I am adding too many necartines. It really didn't matter though, because I served it with Breyers French Vanilla ice cream and it was delicious. Both times it was a bit hit and nothing was left over!