Nectarine Pie
A different type of pie and very good. My husband would eat the whole pie if I allowed him.
Deeeelicious! I followed another reviewer's advice and added more spices: 1/8 tsp ginger and 1/4 tsp nutmeg and doubled the cinnamon. I also added a crumble topping of 1/2 cup brown sugar, 1/2 cup flour, and cut in enough butter to make it moist and crumbly (I think up to a 1/4 cup). Sprinkle it on top and pop it in the oven. Baking time and temp stay the same. YUM!Read More
Yum! Here is a hint to help get the skins off easier. Before you put the fruits in the boiling water cut a small X in the bottom with a pairing knife then after blanching them in the boiling water and cooling them you can just peel them like a banana.
I've made this pie two times now. The first time I made it I took the skins off the nectarines. Second time I didn't bother to do that. We liked the pie better with the skins on and it was less work! It was a real hit. Absolutely delicious.
I went looking for some ideas for me to do some thing with my nectarines. I found this recipe and it decided to makie it. It was fantastic! After looking at the recipe and reading through the reviews, I came up with a few changes I wanted to try. Here are the changes I made. I made a one crust pie. I did not peel the nectarines. I cut the nectarines in slices and since I used what I picked off my tree, I filld up the pie pan using a circular pattern so the whipping cream could still flow through. Instead of a pie crust topping, I made a crumb topping with brown sugar, flour, cinnamon & brown sugar. Then I sprinkled the top with sliced almonds. I left everything else the same. I cooked the pie for only 30 min. and when it was time to cut it, it was a little on the runny side. It was difficult to serve. Maybe I should have cooked it longer. I am not sure. I made another one the next night for another get together, and baked it about 6 min. longer, but it was still a bit runny. Both times the pies were slightly warm while cutting. I am wondering if the reason why it is running is because I am adding too many necartines. It really didn't matter though, because I served it with Breyers French Vanilla ice cream and it was delicious. Both times it was a bit hit and nothing was left over!
This is delicious! I followed the advice of some of the reviewers and doubled the cinnamon, added the 1/8 tsp ground ginger and 1/4 tsp ground nutmeg. I also made a crumble crust with 1/2 cup brown sugar, 1/2 cup flour, and 1/4 butter. i topped the pie off with some whipped cream made of heavy whipping cream and powdered sugar. it was one of the best pies i've ever had! my roommate licked her plate she liked it so much.
I was really impressed with this recipe! I had nectarines that were not very sweet and no one was eating them, and I found this recipe and decided to give it a shot. I made a butter crust recipe and followed the directions for the filling exactly (except I actually substituted pancake mix for the flour because I ran out). I thought this was a fantastic change from the usual fruit pie, and everyone who tried it agreed. It had a very unique flavor! Will definitely make this again!
I really liked this pie! I was being really lazy, so I didn't make my own crust (used a frozen one) and didn't even peel the nectarines! I added an extra nectarine (mine were a little small) and used vanilla extract instead of almond. I dotted the top with a little bit of butter (about 1 Tbs total) for some added richness. It was fantastic! A really easy pie for a homemade pie taste without lots of work! And I ended up loving the color that the skins gave to the pie. Thanks Vicki!
YUUUM! I cheated a little bit on this pie and used peaches as I had just brought home a bunch from work, and it turned out fabulous. I sliced the peaches flat and thin instead of halving them so that there would be more fruit in each bite, and put a lattice topped crust sprinkled with cinnamon on top. I used fat free half n half instead of cream, and ended up baking it for nearly an hour, but my oven is sometimes weird. I took it out and it looked great, smelled great, and tasted de-vine.
This was extremely tasty!!!! Should let it COMPLETELY cool though before trying to cut.........even still, tasted almost like a crisp recipe!!! Still goood....
We'd bought too many nectarines from Costco and needed to use the remainder up quick, so I gave this recipe a try. I tweaked it a bit - didn't boil the fruit, i just sliced/chunked it with the skin on. I added 1.5 teaspoons of extract, and I upped the spices, too - more cinnamon, as well as nutmeg and ginger. I did a simple crumb crust of chopped butter, 1/2 cup brown sugar and 1/2 cup flour. Cooked it for 40 minutes and cooled it completely. It was excellent! Really terrific! My 8 year old said it looked funny, but he changed his tune once he tasted it. I highly recommend this recipe. This recipe would work well with peaches or plums. Next time I'm going to throw in some blueberries, too.
A hit! This is the my all-time favorite pie! Sooooo good!
This pie is excellent! I tested it out on friends for a brunch and gave a slice to my mother. EXCELLENT! I used peaches, bananas and substituted buttermilk for some of the cream
AMAZING! My father is a fruit farmer and I've made 2 of these pies already this week...my family and friends LOVED them and they are so easy to make!! Definitely a recipe to keep on hand for a long time!
Loved this! My husband and son loved it too - an amazing feat! I didn't have almond extract, sadly enough, so I used imitation coconut instead and it actually came out great! I also cut up the nectarines into small peices because I butchered the poor things trying to get the pits out. We ate the whole pie in one night.
This is soooo good! I too used a crumble topping. Next time I will bake the bottom crust a bit before adding the filling. I think it'd be great adding some fresh rasberries in between the crumble topping and nectarines. Try this pie out. It's like having a slice of summer. I will make this pie more often. Sooo good!
I took advantage of the great summer fruits available now, and added some blueberries to the nectarines. My husband went nuts for this pie! On the second night we ate it, HE pulled it out of the refrigerator and served it!! For him to do that...that's some mighty good pie! (:
I was told by my boyfriend, his parents, and my roommate this was the best pie any of them have ever ate. I used the 5 nectarines from my local CSA box for this, and loved the tip on hot/cold water to get the skins off. Didn't work perfectly for me, but oh well. The hardest part was cutting the nectarines and getting the pit out! I sliced the nectarines into thin slice, and spread them out in a circle in the pie shell. I did not have almond extract, so I used homemade vanilla extract instead. I also substituted the 2/3 cup of white sugar for 1/3c vanilla sugar I made, and 1/3c brown sugar. I also made a semi-crumble topping with chopped pecans, vanilla sugar, brown sugar, and butter and sprinkled ontop. I HIGHLY recommend this recipe, and next summer i'll try to remember to make extra pies and freeze them!!
Excellent pie! I really liked the method for getting the skins off of the nectarines; however, then I was holding a slippery fruit and couldn't get it to come apart after cutting it in half. I'd probably try halving them and then dipping them in the boiling water next time. I ended up just slicing chunks off the fruit, which came out just fine. My pie didn't come out runny, just moist like most pies are. I was a little generous with measuring out the flour, which might have helped with that. We all love the combination of the nectarines and the cream! I used 6 nectarines as they were rather small, and 35 minutes was just right for our oven. Definintely a keeper!
Followed this recipe to a t except for substituting fat free 1/2 and 1/2 for heavy cream. Other reviewers said it worked out the same for them. My nectarines were not juicy at all (which is why I was trying to get rid of them). The flavor of the pie was very good but it was incredibly runny; to the point that it appeared more like a bread pudding. I cooked it for 35 minutes; I would have cooked it for a hour in hind-sight. It looked beautiful and completey done, but on the way to my aunt's house, whom I was bringing this dessert over for, I noticed alot of juice trying to spill out around the pie. If you make this pie I would touch the middle of the pie and see if it feels "liquidy".
The pie would be better if the nectarines were cut up into slices rather than halves.
this pie has a great taste, but I think if you sliced the fruit instead of just in half it would make it a lot better. more fruit in each bite.
This is so easy, and so yummy!
I used about 3/4 condensed milk and 1/4 low fat milk instead of heavy whipping cream; I also added some chopped rhubarb and 1/2c sugar. Then I baked it for an hour. It is cooling now...
This was interesting....boiling the nectarines helped to get the skin off; but I then had a difficult time de-pitting them. I ended up cutting the nectarine into slices--seemed to make more sense. I liked the almond flavor, but I wish I would have added more spices--maybe nutmeg and more cinnamon on top as another reviewer mentioned. I couldn't get the middle of the pie to firm up and the consistency ended up more like cobbler. Not bad, but not a keeper for me.
Awesome. Used vanilla extract instead of almond and still tasted great!
This was my first foray into pie making, but I had just taken my 2.5 year old fruit picking and needed to find recipes for all the fruit! I made a couple of changes, based on the reviews I read. I sliced the nectarines instead of halving them and I left the skins on. The fruit I used was quite ripe, so the skins weren't too tough. However, the end product WAS a bit soft, so I might use less ripe nectarines next time to see if I can make it a bit more solid. I used twice as much cinnamon as the original recipe called for, and added another 1tsp of Nutmeg and 1/2 tsp of ground Ginger. I could really taste the nutmeg in the finished pie. I didn't have almond extract, so I used vanilla and it was delish. I also made the brown sugar crumble (1/2 cup brown sugar, 1/2 cup flour, about a 1/4 cup of butter cut in to make it moist), and I am REALLY glad I did! I LOVED how it gave a little crunch to an otherwise soft pie. I cooked it for 45 minutes and let it cool completely before digging in. The only reason I gave it 4 stars is because of the adjustments I made to it. Had the recipe been stellar with the exact way it was shown originally, I would have given it 5 stars, but I really think it needed the boost from the additions.
tastes great. i also used the crumb topping on top.
This pie was awesome! My husband wanted to eat the whole thing as well! This goes in my book.
I placed 5 large nectarines in a pot and filled it with water to ensure the water would cover them when it came time to loosen the skins. It was a lot easier to halve the fruit with the skins on than with out but it was alright since going into this I knew I was going to chop up my fruit instead of leaving it in halves. I used half and half instead of cream and the pie still looked and tasted beautifully. The small amount of almond flavor could really be tasted throughout so if your not much of a fan substitute it for vanilla. Also I think I baked it for about 45 minutes, after the center started to bubble. I had no problems with my pie being runny.
I feel lucky that I made this after all my predecessors because I picked up several tips: did not peel the nectarines, used slices instead of halves, doubled the cinnamon, and added the crumble topping (.5c brown sugar, .5c flour, enough butter to crumble it) plus some cinnamon in the topping too, about .5 tsp. Everyone on my team went back for a second piece.
Made this pie and it was delicious and easy to make!! I also doubled the cinnamon, added 1/8 tsp ginger & 1/4 tsp nutmeg. I also made the crumble crust with brown sugar, flour and butter. I will be making this pie again.
this is a very good pie
I thought this was flavorless. :( Disappointed, and I followed the recipe and others suggestions. The best part was the topping.
Great recipe. I use half as much sugar and the juice from half a lemon. Tastes better.
Easy & delicious pie. I put cubed nectarines and blueberries in and more cinnamon and it turned out so good.
I substitued rum flavoring for the almond extract. It was really good. Will defintely make this again.
Great tasting and very easy to make. Made it with crumb topping and it made it a bit too sweet. But otherwise a great treat with ice cream or a big glass of milk.
This pie is delicious! I followed the recipe exactly except used 4 large nectarines, sliced, and baked for 55 minutes because it was very runny after 40. When hot the pie was still quite runny, but once it cooled the filling gelled nicely. I will definitely make again.
This was interesting. I didn't much care for the "undercooked cake" texture of the cream filling. I should have let it bake longer than 35-40 min. Otherwise, it was quite good. I skipped the boiling and peeling process entirely because nectarine skins are edible. Also, I quartered them as they were a little firm, and wanted them to cook more evenly than halves would cook. Finally, I added frozen black raspberries to the mix, and it was very pretty. Photo uploaded.
I love nectarines so was so excited when I saw this recipe. I made a crumb topping for it and baked it about 55 minutes. It was still jiggly in the middle, but as it cooled came together (like the way cheesecake does). It was pretty good, a little too creamy for a fruit pie for me. I think next time I will make a top crust and perhaps using something instead of heavy cream? Needs a little tweaking but overall a great pie. Thanks for the recipe.
We really liked this! Of course, as you can see, mine looked nothing like the pictures, and was sort of 'ugly', but the flavor was really good. My nectarines were very ripe, so I didn't need to boil them to get the skins off and I sort of cut them into thick slices instead of keeping them in halves. This was a great use of nectarines, and I would make this again! Thanks for sharing. :)
Delicious! I followed suggestions and cut the nectarines in quarters and left the skin on (which gave the dish a nice color). Used pumpkin pie spice instead of cinnamon and fat-free half-and-half instead of cream. Served over ice cream and received rave reviews!
It was delicious. The red pits of the nectarine bled off, and added a wonderful color to the pie. I added orange zest, a pinch of mace, nutmeg and ginger. It firmed up nicely after it cooled down.
Oh my goodness I loved this pie and it was so easy to make and the crust was delicious and I usually don't care for crust!
We loved the recipe just as it was! We grow our own nectarines that are smaller than the ones in the store. We used 12 of our smaller nectarines for the filling.
Oh, so yummy!!! Am keen to try other variations of fruit - imagine that peaches would work as well. Will definatley make again!
A beautiful summer-time dessert. Great in the middle of winter when a shipment plums arrives from South America.
The entire family voted this recipe five stars. Certainly one of the best fruit pies we have tasted.
Well I think of my b/f as a kid. He is that picky, and he loved this pie. It is a keeper in my book. I add more spices on top before cooking. It was sooooo good. Thank you.
I love making this pie because it's quite easy, but out of the ordinary enough to get rave reviews and tons of praise. I still haven't served to anyone who didn't rate it highly. I usually add a little more cinnamon and sometimes other sweet spices if I have them at hand.
This a delicious pie! It was very easy to put together. This particular recipe does not need any changes at all! I made it like my mother used to make her apple tart. I sliced nectarines for a bottom layer, then put nectarines cut in half, cut side down over the sliced nectarines. I put the cream mixture over the top. The pie does not need a topping or crust or added spices. I have made 5 pies this weekend alone.
I made this pie following the recipe exactly. The hardest part was trying to get the pit out of the nectarines to keep the halves whole. I didn't want to slice the nectarines as I like the appearance of the halves. When I baked it as directed, I took it out of the oven, cooled it, and placed it in the refrigerator over night. Served it for company and the middle of the pie was runny and not set. So if I make this pie again I will bake it about 10 minutes longer and stick a knife in between the nectarine halves to be sure the custard is set. This is why I am only given this recipe 4 stars. Even so the pie was delicious. I plan to try it using peaches the next time.
Oh-So-Good! I added some NUTMEG, CINNAMON, and GINGER (powdered)....and increased the ALMOND EXTRACT to 1 1/2 tsp......just my personal family's taste preferences. YIKES! I'm making it again, tomorrow night! A+
This was great...
I followed directions exactly and the pie came out very runny. It tasted great, but came out runny. I will try it again with sliced nectarines and a longer baking time.
Tasty but runny. My husband picked up nectarines instead of peaches so I decide to make this pie. I followed the recipe but would do a few things different. The pie shell should be pre baked to keep it from being soggy. The mixture needs to be thickened, maybe some arrowroot would keep it from being so runny. All in all it tasted quite good.
I followed some of the other suggestions, and increased the cinnamon, quartered the nectarines with the peels on, and added a crumb topping. This wasn't my favorite recipe - the flavor was still a bit bland, which probably had to do with the quality of the fruit. If I make again, I'd try adding nutmeg and ginger, and slice the nectarines into thinner slices than quartered.
I will absolutely make this again! I sliced the nectarines thinly and covered the bottom of the crust with them before pouring in the mixture and had to use vanilla extract since I didn't have almond on hand. So delicious! It reminds me of a peach cobbler. Inside a flakey homemade crust, this pie is perfection!
Super easy recipe! I followed other's suggestions and did not even bother peeling the nectarines, just washed and sliced them. Total prep time was under 5 mins. I added an extra tablespoon or two of flour, otherwise, I didn't change anything. Will DEFINITELY be making it again. Thank you for sharing this recipe.
Delicious and easy! Follow the suggested advice from other reviews about the spice and the crumble; peaches are an excellent substitute.
I'm only giving this recipe four stars because I had to make a few changes. I read previous reviews and saw that many had problems with the filling being runny. I also substituted melted vanilla ice cream for whipping cream because I had none. First, I didn't peel the nectarines, I just pulled them apart as mine were very ripe and soft. I saved all of juice that came off of them and added a good amount of corn starch to that. I mixed the juice with the flour-sugar mixture and ice cream. My pie barely cooked in the 35 minutes, but was perfectly brown so I covered it in tin foil and left it in the oven for another 15-20 minutes. It was still a little runny and not very pretty. I'll take even more percautions against runniness next time I make this pie, but I will definitely make it again!
loved it and so easy! I prefer nectarines to peaches. This is such a keeper!
This pie is to die for, oh my gosh. It is delicious.
Awesome
I wasn't thrilled with this pie and I love making (and especially eating) pie. Maybe because I used white nectarines. I followed the recipe exactly other than that but it was just weird. I love cooking with almond extract but I felt like it was just a bland almond extract pie ... If that makes sense! Maybe with peaches next time.
Super easy and great flavor, I'm going to try the crumble top and cook it a bit longer as mine was soft on the bottom.
This is not my first attempt at nectarine pie... I created my own version years ago and never thought to look for an alternative. But when I saw this, I had to try it! Sounded so yummy and had great reviews - but for some reason mine was much too gooey even after I baked it for 1 hour. I anticipated it being a little too wet and initially added an extra 2 Tbsp flour, not really enough to counteract all that cream though! (And my nectarines were not even that juicy) Next time I will just try to reduce the amount of cream by 1/2. hopefully that will help. The taste is good, but in the future, I will add add additional cinnamon, nutmeg and increase the almond extract slightly. With some tweaks it will probably get a second chance in our kitchen.
I was so excited to find this recipe. I am an accomplished baker and chef. Very disappointed in the out come. The filling was quite runny. Next time I make it I will throw in a couple of eggs and make it a custard and bake as such.
I was invited to a party at the neighbor's house and asked what I could bring. She handed me nectarines, cherries and a ready made pie crust and said do something with these. So of course I came to this site which I love and found the perfect nectarine pie recipe. She had given me a handful of big cherries and I only used about 7 of them. I pitted them and cut in half and they added a pretty color to the dish. This crust was wonderful. The pie was a hit at the party. I will make it again.
I made this pie following the recommendations if several users - adding extra cinnamon, nutmeg, and vanilla as the flavors/spices (no almond flavoring). I also added the crumb topping. It turned out perfectly and not too runny, even though my nectarines were quote juicy. Yum!
Followed directions, good flavor but bad consistency
Sooo good. Let the pie cool in the fridge overnight so it sets up before serving.
I did the recipe exactly and it is waaay too sweet . I would use only a 1/4 cup of sugar next time. Otherwise, good potential.
This was absolutely wonderful! So tasty! It tasted almost like french toast. I am sharing this recipe with everyone I know!
One word: Wow!!! 2.5 large nectarines filled my pie shell. I followed the recipe, then included suggestions to add ground ginger and nutmeg to the heavy cream mix. I used same quantity of extract but 2 parts almond extract & one part pure vanilla extract. I added quick-cooking oats to the suggested crumb topping. Delicious! Thank you for the recipe & suggestions!
The smell of the almond extract made my mouth water. I used can peaches because I didn't have nectarines, but it still tasted delicious! I had leftover dough from another recipe, so I just needed the filling part really. So yummy!
I made this for my Dad who is diabetic. Used the fake sugar, added a little extra cinnamon (as some have recommended ) and I sliced the peeled nectarines. It smelled absolutely delicious baking and he loved it!
Similar to cobbler - very easy - lacking something in flavor however. Not the best. Do not plan to make again.
This was delicious and SOOOO easy! I used store bought frozen deep dish pie crust. The deep dish was a good choice...I don't think the filling would have stayed in a regular shell. It also allowed me to use a few more nectarines. Update...I've now made this three times this summer. Make two because it goes fast! Today I'm trying it with a little more flour (actually trying almond meal for half). We'll see how it goes.
I melted a little butter and sugar to a glaze and spread it on the pie crust then added a little brown sugar and extra cream to the recipe and used vanilla instead of almond extract
This was not good. If you are expecting it to hold together like a pie, don't. It's very soupy. The flavor was fine, not outstanding, just ok. I did not make any changes.
This is delightful! We make it every summer. The recipe is wonderful as is!
This pie was exceptional.I live in California and we grow our own nectarines. Having an over abundance of nectarines all at one time can be a problem.This pie recipe fit the bill. I did add a top crust of graham cracker crumbs and brown sugar ,this sealed the deal for a five star review. fru
good pie but best if you add more spices and its best if you keep the skins in my opinion.
This pie was fantastic! Because the fruit was fresh and organic it was also refreshing as well as delicious. I used brown sugar instead of white.
