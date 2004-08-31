Peaches and Cream Pie I

Rating: 4 stars
13 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 7
  • 4 star values: 3
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 2
  • 1 star values: 1

This pie has a delicious graham cracker crust, cream filling, and fruit on top.

By Debbie Rowe

Servings:
8
Yield:
1 -9 inch pie
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place graham crackers in a plastic bag, and seal. Using a rolling pin or a hammer, crush into fine crumbs. Combine crumbs and sugar. Stir in melted butter or margarine. Press mixture over bottom and up sides of a 9 inch pie pan.

  • Bake at 375 degrees F (190 degrees C) for 6 to 9 minutes, or until edges are brown.

  • Beat together cream cheese and sugar in a medium-size bowl until well mixed. Stir in whipped topping. Spread mixture evenly into crust. Arrange fruit in an attractive pattern over the top of pie.

  • Stir together gelatin, pudding mix, and water in a medium-size saucepan until smooth. Place over medium-low heat; stir constantly until mixture comes to boil. Let cool 5 minutes. Spoon gelatin mixture over fruit. Refrigerate 4 hours, or until set.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
337 calories; protein 3.2g; carbohydrates 48.1g; fat 15.4g; cholesterol 38.3mg; sodium 265.2mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (14)

Most helpful positive review

JACKNJEWEL
Rating: 4 stars
08/31/2004
I made the following changes to the recipe and my husband ranted for days over it. I used a pre-made vanilla wafer crust. YUM. I also used fresh peaches instead of canned and it was delicious. I'm going to try it tonight using fresh strawberries. Read More
Helpful
(10)

Most helpful critical review

PSHELLY
Rating: 1 stars
08/31/2004
I actually just used this for the graham cracker crust recipe and it turned out terrible! When they say "18 graham crackers" they mean 18 little squares not 18 big rectangles. Now I have tons of graham cracker crumbs with a little bit of sugar an butter in them. You could have been more specific. Read More
Helpful
(6)
Reviews:
Linda Moye
Rating: 5 stars
08/13/2005
This is delicious!!! I used a 9 x 13 pan-doubled the cream cheese/powder sugar filling as the single receipe wouldn't have spread across the 9 x 13 pan very well also I sprinkled 2 T sugar 2 t. cinnamon on top of the gelatin mixture...Makes a very pretty dessert. I did do what 1 rate said and used milk instead of water. Read More
Helpful
(7)
Linda Birkett
Rating: 5 stars
09/17/2005
This recipe is wonderful and recieved nothing but praise from everyone that tried it. Several even ask for the recipe. I did make a change to it by using milk instead of water. I also tripled the recipe and used a 1/2 sheet pan to put it in which worked well. I will take this to many different functions just to watch their faces of delight when they try it! For Thanksgiving I plan to use the same recipe but sub cranberries for peaches and the cranberry jello as well and then in spring I will do it with strawberries. Thanks for sharing this recipe with us all! Read More
Helpful
(5)
SALLY JO LEDBETTER
Rating: 5 stars
08/04/2004
This recipe is WONDERFUL!! I use fresh or frozen peaches and regular Graham cracker crumbs. Read More
Helpful
(4)
Cindy Motz
Rating: 5 stars
08/12/2003
Yum! Great recipe. So easy too. I used ready made graham cracker crust (note - don't used the 2 extra servings size ready crust the recipe won't fill it). I also used milk instead of water for the jello/pudding topping. I'd like to try this recipe with bananas or cherries or blueberries too! I topped mine off with a dollop of cool whip. Fabulous summer dessert! Read More
Helpful
(3)
Lauren
Rating: 5 stars
07/26/2010
Good and easy! Read More
Helpful
(2)
ADLEVINE
Rating: 4 stars
08/29/2002
Very good pie. Beautiful presentation. Nice to look at and great taste. Thanks for this recipe Read More
Helpful
(2)
Marty
Rating: 2 stars
06/03/2010
the can peaches did not add much flavor - the second time I made with fresh blueberries - changed to 1 pkg. 8 oz. of cream cheese (fat-free) used a fat free graham crust used a berry sugar free jello and sugar free vanilla pudding and also changed the whipped topping to fat free; therefore creating a healthly and fresh dessert. Read More
Helpful
(2)
