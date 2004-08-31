Peaches and Cream Pie I

I made the following changes to the recipe and my husband ranted for days over it. I used a pre-made vanilla wafer crust. YUM. I also used fresh peaches instead of canned and it was delicious. I'm going to try it tonight using fresh strawberries.
This is delicious!!! I used a 9 x 13 pan-doubled the cream cheese/powder sugar filling as the single receipe wouldn't have spread across the 9 x 13 pan very well also I sprinkled 2 T sugar 2 t. cinnamon on top of the gelatin mixture...Makes a very pretty dessert. I did do what 1 rate said and used milk instead of water.
I actually just used this for the graham cracker crust recipe and it turned out terrible! When they say "18 graham crackers" they mean 18 little squares not 18 big rectangles. Now I have tons of graham cracker crumbs with a little bit of sugar an butter in them. You could have been more specific.
This recipe is wonderful and recieved nothing but praise from everyone that tried it. Several even ask for the recipe. I did make a change to it by using milk instead of water. I also tripled the recipe and used a 1/2 sheet pan to put it in which worked well. I will take this to many different functions just to watch their faces of delight when they try it! For Thanksgiving I plan to use the same recipe but sub cranberries for peaches and the cranberry jello as well and then in spring I will do it with strawberries. Thanks for sharing this recipe with us all!
This recipe is WONDERFUL!! I use fresh or frozen peaches and regular Graham cracker crumbs.
Yum! Great recipe. So easy too. I used ready made graham cracker crust (note - don't used the 2 extra servings size ready crust the recipe won't fill it). I also used milk instead of water for the jello/pudding topping. I'd like to try this recipe with bananas or cherries or blueberries too! I topped mine off with a dollop of cool whip. Fabulous summer dessert!
Very good pie. Beautiful presentation. Nice to look at and great taste. Thanks for this recipe
the can peaches did not add much flavor - the second time I made with fresh blueberries - changed to 1 pkg. 8 oz. of cream cheese (fat-free) used a fat free graham crust used a berry sugar free jello and sugar free vanilla pudding and also changed the whipped topping to fat free; therefore creating a healthly and fresh dessert.