Poor Man's Pecan Pie

Rating: 5 stars This was really good! I thought it was a great idea to use rolled oats instead of pecans because pecans are so expensive. The top tasted a lot like granola. I thought the middle part did taste just like pecan pie and the oats on top are really good. Only change I made was I used light corn syrup like other reviewers suggested and I used half granulated sugar and half brown sugar (which I always do for my pecan pie). I made it in a smaller pie pan (so I halved everything) and I cooked it 40 minutes and it was done. I think if you made the recipe in a full pie pan it definitely would need more time than that since it would be thicker, and you'd have more filling. I found that if when you are baking it and the filling moves a whole lot because it is very liquidy in the middle, then it is not done. It usually is done when it moves just a little when you shake it (like jello). I did not think that this should have received a lower rating because someone cooked it incorrectly. All ovens cook differently, so you have to figure out on your own when it looks done. Thanks so much for the recipe. I will make it again! (I was testing it out for a fall festival and am going to make another one in a couple days.) Helpful (25)

Rating: 5 stars This is the best pie ever. I love the pecan pie but do not like the pecans and this makes a wonderfully rich pie. This recipe is also good to make for family gathering as a substitute for pecan pie for those that may be allergic to nuts. This pie always turns out good. You can substitute light Karo syrup for dark Karo syrup it works for me. Helpful (14)

Rating: 5 stars This is a excellent pie. I love to bake and this is so easy and good. The price of Pecans are through the roof these days and if you are looking for a tasty cheaper pecan pie than this is it!!!! It looks to nice too. I used Light Corn Syrup(that is all I had) instead and it turned out great!!! Helpful (14)

Rating: 5 stars WOW!! It was great! I love pecan pie but refused to drag 4 kids along to find pecans the day before Thanksgiving. I took this to my in-laws and it was gone BEFORE the traditional pecan pie that was already there. Many compliments and requests for the recipe. I did have to cook it longer and I used light corn syrup b/c that's what I had on hand. I'm trying to find an excuse to make it again:) Helpful (8)

Rating: 5 stars I love this pie i made it for Thanksgiving and everyone said that its good. My sis-in-law asked what did i do to get the pecans sooo small (LOL) i said its no pecans at all its oatmeal!! They couldn't believe it. I found this recipe because i forgot the pecans at the store lucky me. This is my new recipe from now on. Great recipe and its not that stomach hurting sweet its just right and i didn't change a thing. Thank you Glenda Helpful (7)

Rating: 4 stars I think this pie would be better with a light corn syrup. Mine needed about an hour to cook Helpful (7)

Rating: 4 stars This turned out great for an alternative to traditional pecan pie. I followed the recipe exactly however I did cook it approximately 60 minutes. I also used the quick oats (that's all I had). It was still a little runny in the middle. I will definitely try this recipe again and probably add a little flour and use the old fashioned oats. Helpful (5)

Rating: 5 stars This pie was a hit at Thanksgiving this year. My sister in law and I don't like pecans so I made this as an alternative! Even the Pecan Pie junkies were eating on our pie along with their own! It was VERY easy to make but I did have to leave it in a little longer. Also I did use the light like others. I would recommend this pie and do plan on making it again! Helpful (4)

Rating: 4 stars Not bad at all. Helpful (3)