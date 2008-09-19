Quick and Easy Peach Cobbler

1 of 508

Rating: 3 stars This is EXTREMELY greasy if you melt the butter in the pan first. I prefer to use the same measurements, but I mix all ingredients except for the peaches together. Put the peaches in the pan first and THEN the batter on top. It's really good that way (a recipe that has been in my husband's family for decades!). Helpful (678)

Rating: 5 stars I have been making this recipe for years. My Swede-heart loves it. Only thing I have changed was adding 1/4tsp nutmeg and 1/2 tsp cinnamon to the flour mixture. Comes out perfect everytime! Helpful (416)

Rating: 5 stars I have a similar recipe that was given to me 45 years ago by a friend, who got it from her mother. The only difference was the flour. My recipe called for all purpose flour, plus 2 teaspoons of baking powder. This one is even easier! Helpful (384)

Rating: 5 stars Very yummy and very easy! I did not have self-rising flour on hand but thanks to a previous reviewer I was able to substitute all purpose flour and 2 tsp. baking powder and it worked great! I have also divided this recipe in half and baked in a 2 round cake pans, using a different fruit in each pan. Recipe divides easily and provides other choices for the pickier eaters in our family! Helpful (136)

Rating: 5 stars My husband is a "peach cobbler" lover and I had never made it for him before. I am just now getting to baking, so I followed the recipe and I couln't believe how easy it was to make. My husband loves me even more after that. I made a triple serving for my church on a Wednesday night for a party, I was asked to be the "cobbler lady" for now on. It was a success. My kids don't like cobble, that is why I only rated "1 card". Many thanks to Nancy for such wonderful and easy recipe! Helpful (86)

Rating: 4 stars Very Good , We just finished it off! I did make changes as per reviews. I melted margarine in pan, 2 cans of peaches- but only 1 can of juice-I sprinkled about 1 tsp each of cinamon and pumpkin pie spice on the peaches. Poured peaches over margarine and sprinkled 1/4 cup light brown sugar. I used flour and 1 tsp baking powder,sugar+ milk,2tsp vanilla and a pinch of salt.Wisked together and poured over the peaches and around the sides. Placed a baking sheet under dish, for drips. Baked @ 350* for 30min and then 400* on the top shelf for 20 minutes. Take out and let sit for at Least 10minutes-it sets better and won't burn your mouth! I served it warm with ice cream and and a little whipped topping! Perfect!! The only change I would make next time is to spray the pan 1st. It wasn't greasy or mushy. The person who said it didnt rise probably didnt use self rising flour or didnt add baking powder? Thanks too all, I've been on this site for 1 yr now - Love it!! :) Helpful (66)

Rating: 5 stars This is a great recipe and it is so easy to make. I followed the suggestion to add cinn. and nutmeg to the flour mixture and also used the "fruit crispy topping" recipe from this site as a topping for the cobbler. They went great together. Thanks so much for submitting it! Helpful (66)

Rating: 5 stars This is the recipe my husband's grandma used to make. He was thrilled to have me make it last night. I followed the recipe exactly, baked for 40 mins, and it turned out wonderfully. Between my husband and 3 kids, it was gone this morning! Helpful (63)