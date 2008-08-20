Key Lime Pie IV

Easy pie! You can substitute a prepared shortbread or graham cracker crust for the pastry crust, if you like.

Recipe by Ruth

Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine milk, lime juice, lemon juice, and food coloring. This mixture will thicken.

  • Whip the cream until stiff. Fold into lime mixture. Pour into pie shell. Chill.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
382 calories; protein 6g; carbohydrates 39.5g; fat 23.1g; cholesterol 57.4mg; sodium 195.7mg. Full Nutrition
