Key Lime Pie IV
Easy pie! You can substitute a prepared shortbread or graham cracker crust for the pastry crust, if you like.
This was very good. I used all key lime juice instead of half lime & lemon juices. I also left out the green food coloring. Real key lime pie doesn't have a green color. I also used some fresh lime zest for a little extra kick. It was a very quick & easy recipe.Read More
This pie was great... the second day. It needs some time for the tastes to mingle. When I served it originally, it tasted pretty much like eating straight sweetened condensed milk. Save some whipped cream as topping - you won't regret it.Read More
EXQUISITE! My husband is peculiar about his key lime pie and this one got a thumbs up from him. It's ridiculously simple and tastes divine. I wasn't even a fan of key lime pie till I tasted this version. Fabulous recipe...THANKS. (I used a shortbread crust...tasted perfect.)
Unfortunately my husband and I were not impressed with this pie. Overall the sweetened condensed milk over powered the taste of the pie. It was definitely easy to prepare and a kid friendly recipe to get them involved in. Our 5 yr old son loved it but I think it was because he was able to prepare most of the pie and was impressed with how the food coloring turned the mixture green. Next time I will definitely opt for a key lime pie recipe that is baked to help break down the sugar.
My experience making this recipe turned into an adventure. I thought that I had a reasonable expectation that I would be able to get 8 tablespoons of juice out of 30 key limes. I prefer Persian limes, believe me. Key limes are a headache. After 40 minutes of cutting, seeding and prodding all the juice I could out of the critters, I only had 4 tablespoons of juice. I had no other source of juice in the house, and time wouldn't permit a trip to the store. So! I decided that I would use some lemon drink powder and water to make up the difference. Well, of course, the water foiled the effect of the condensed milk and juice combination, yielding a watery filling. I decided to add 4 egg yolks, and baked it for about 40 minutes at 350. The pie was just great! Since it was for company, it was a breath holding experience, but turned out nicely. Don't know that I would recommend doing this exactly, but just thought I'd share.
I made this pie for Father's Day, and everybody who had some loved it, the only thing I changed, was that I used all lime juice instead of half lemon and half lime and made my own crust, using one package of graham crackers, 1/3 cup melted butter and 1/4 cup sugar possessed and then packed down into to pie pan.
3 & and 1/2 stars. After reading reviews I doubled the key lime juice & was glad I did. It's good but SO SWEET. It firms up to a nice creamy, sturdy consistency though, especially if you pop in the freezer for a few minutes BEFORE the fridge. Not quite as good as Key Lime Pie VII but better than Key Lime Pie I.
Good recipe for when you are in a hurry. However, it was not as good as baked Key Lime Pie. Also, I did not add the food coloring due to the fact that Key Limes are yellow not green. I will make this recipe again when time is a factor.
This recipe has the distinct disadvantage of following the most amazing key lime restaurant pie I've ever had (Charleston's) a few weeks ago. The filling mixture is just fine, but not stupendous. I printed the recipe, bought the groceries and supervised and my wife and mother-in-law made the pie. My wife gave it a 6 on a 1 to 10 scale, which I thought was just about right. The recipe's major advantage is ease of preparation. It's quick and easy. I prefer "real" pie crust, but my wife wanted gram cracker crust (If mama ain't happy ....). Still, it *would* have been better with the real stuff.
This was so easy to make. It was light and tasty. I'm pleased with the results.
Didn't love it.
Sadly, this is probably the best recipe AllRecipes has to offer. It is close to the traditional recipe in most ways (uncooked filling, standard crust), but to be a Key Lime Pie it has to be made with Key Lime juice. Key limes are much different than the standard Persian limes, with an entirely different flavor. No lemon juice, standard is about 1/2 cup Key Lime juice (about 3/4 lb. fruit). Under no circumstances should green food coloring be used; the filling should be yellow. Whipped cream is pretty common now, but meringue was used first- the pie was developed at a time when there was practically no refrigeration in the area (south Florida).
it was indeed an easy recipe especially for me since it was my first try . however , i added the zest of a key lime and of a lemon. when i tasted the batter i could still taste the condensed milk. so i added 4 more tablespoons of key like juice. turned out exactly as i wanted !
LOVE LOVE LOVE! Simple ingredients, easy directions and delicious results are my favorite kind of recipes! I used all fresh key lime juice, no lemon juice and it came out light, fluffy, sweet and tart. Thanks for sharing!
This is a great and easy recipe! I used a pre-made graham crust and instead of the lemon and lime I simply used the contents of a full plastic lime (125ml or 1/2 cup lime juice.) Chilled for 3 hours and it was perfect! My husband (the typical "my mom doesn't make it that way" guy), loved it!
Quick, smooth, delicious! I used all fresh lime juice with a bit of zest and no food coloring and it was excellent. I used fat free sweetened condensed milk and am going to try to make this same basic pie with a lot less calories. As I made it, this pie has a whopping 1900 calories total. But it is absolutely delicious and a very authentic Key Lime Pie.
It was pretty good. It was really easy to make, but I found there was too much lime and lemon juice, if I were to make it again, I would reduce the amount. I didn't use any food colouring, and I had a graham cracker crust. It was good, but a little too sour for me.
Loved the flavor and it was so easy. I made or noted a few things that I could do differently next time....I added two Tbsp more lime juice as I like the punch and then next time I will use cool whip instead of whipping the cream to get it, just a little short cut. I also froze mie which was great as well.
This is simple and delicious! I omitted the food coloring, and it still turned out a lovely pale green color. I also used a graham cracker crust and it was so decadent.
This was really good. I made a shortbread crust, and used all freshly squeezed lime juice... will definitely make again.
Soooo simple! - I was in a hurry and this recipe was perfect - everyone loved it! - thank you
I thought this was awesome! I used all key lime juice instead of lemon, and left out the unnecessary food coloring. I also whipped 2 cups of cream and after folding in one cup to the mixture, I slathered a coating of the whipped cream over the top of the pie. Then I grated fresh lime zest over the top. Beautiful and delish!!!
Great pie to take to party or office and very easy to make. I used cool whip instead of heavy cream, used a lot more lime juice and squeezed real lime w/it, used the remaining cool whip as topping. Stuck it in the freezer for 1/2 hour - too to event and people RAVED over this pie. Thanks for an easy quickie Key Lime recipe.
I don't typically "love" key lime but made this for a dinner party and WOW! It's a keeper! Thanks for posting!
My family really loved this pie. Before I made it, my husband told me he did not like key lime pie. He was the first one to get a 2nd slice.
My family's favorite Key Lime Pie. Usually I add a teaspoon or two of finely grated lime rind to up the flavor.
Delicious!
Excellent--easy and delicious. I increase the filling amount by 1/4 (changed the number of servings to 10 from 8) so the filling mounds nicely in a 9" crust. The leftover sweetened condensed milk is worth the presentation.
Rave reviews from my family on this one! For a first-time pie maker I was shocked and surprised at my success. Very easy, simple, and quick.
Very light and fluffy, but also rich! Not overly sweet, which is awesome, because a lot of recipes use WAY too much sugar! Very yummy, I'll be making this again! :)
not real key lime pie according to my dh whom I made it for
Very easy to make, even including making my own Pate Sucree (rich sweet pastry) pie case. Didn't have any condensed milk to hand but used 400ml of evaporated milk that I needed to use up and it thickened perfectly. Needed a good dredging of icing sugar on the top though to counter the fact that the milk wasn't sweetened. I also used all lime juice (probably Persian limes as I live in the UK) as I had rather too many limes to use up! Didn't bother with the food colouring but I would recommend that you add something if it's for company as otherwise it goes the sort of beige of the milk!
My pie filling never thickened. I had to improvise and add a cream cheese lime zest frosting I made recently hoping to thicken it up, didn't work. So then I added a whole block of cream cheese and it helped a little. It tastes delicious but I'm not happy with the liquid consistency.
I accidentally used 16oz of whipping cream instead of 8, but it still turned out great - just very fluffy. I added about 1 tbsp raw sugar and 2 more drops of food coloring to makeup for the massive amount of cream. I'm just calling it a "key lime whipped cream pie" at my work get together.
I tried this recipe but made some changes to make it more of a cheese cake type of pie. I had real key limes so I used the juice from them 1/2 cup (you could use lime juice) which I mixed with the condensed milk. I added an 8oz block of cream cheese to the mixture and mixed with my mixer until smooth. I folded in 8oz of cool whip,which I added to the graham cracker crust recipe that was cooked and cooled in a spring pan. I saved a couple to tbsp of cool whip and sliced key limes to decorate the pie. Placed in fridge over night (but could be served after an hour). Did not have any food colouring, next time I will try a bit to change the colour. Was very tasty and was sweet enough, my family loved it. This recipe is a definite keeper with the changes I made. Madeleine
Quick and easy, with flavor a store bought pie can't match...Will definitely be a regular favorite...
Very easy recipe. The pie had good flavor and a lovely light texture. I will definitely make this one again.
This was incredibly simple to make, and delicious too!
I used lemon juice. It's a very creamy pie, with a light lemon taste, but the more time you let it set, the stronger the lemon taste. Next time, I'll use only lime juice, just to have a go.
It was ok, but not great. I followed the recipe exactly, the filling didn't set even after 10 hours in the fridge. It was very sweet and not much of a lime flavour. Living in Spain I am unable to get Key limes, perhaps this would have made a difference. The condensed milk does overpower the flavour.
