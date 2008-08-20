Key Lime Pie IV

My experience making this recipe turned into an adventure. I thought that I had a reasonable expectation that I would be able to get 8 tablespoons of juice out of 30 key limes. I prefer Persian limes, believe me. Key limes are a headache. After 40 minutes of cutting, seeding and prodding all the juice I could out of the critters, I only had 4 tablespoons of juice. I had no other source of juice in the house, and time wouldn't permit a trip to the store. So! I decided that I would use some lemon drink powder and water to make up the difference. Well, of course, the water foiled the effect of the condensed milk and juice combination, yielding a watery filling. I decided to add 4 egg yolks, and baked it for about 40 minutes at 350. The pie was just great! Since it was for company, it was a breath holding experience, but turned out nicely. Don't know that I would recommend doing this exactly, but just thought I'd share.