This is a great recipe. Lots of room for modification, and plenty of consistency if you just want to follow the recipe and have a great, basic triple berry pie. I used a butter-based crust recipe instead of this shortening one and I used blackberries in addition to the other berries. A couple of tips I found useful are to brush the bottom of the pie crust (before adding the filling) with an egg white to create a barrier between the filling and crust, throw your pie pan and crust into the fridge while you prepare the filling, add a 1/4 teaspoon (or more if you like more present flavors) of nutmeg, grenadine extract, and of cinnamon, let the filling stand in the fridge for longer than 15 minutes and discard any of the fruit liquid at the bottom of the bowl before scooping into pie crust (or heat the fruits slightly and remove extra liquid so the pie isn't soggy), keep the amount of cornstarch the same unless you use a lot more fruit - cornstarch isn't tasty and even though being calorically economic doesn't make sense with this pie, cornstarch adds useless calories. Instead, to eliminate the chances of sogginess, I did a lattice top and halfway through baking, I poured out some of the "extra" liquid. That liquid makes delicious ice cream topping if you want to keep some, though. I also squeezed in lemon and some lemon zest. You won't taste either (unless you overdo it), but it will bring out the freshness of your berries. The pie was amazing and was gone in one sitting.