Three Berry Pie

4.6
477 Ratings
  • 5 355
  • 4 92
  • 3 17
  • 2 3
  • 1 10

In this recipe you can use blackberries instead of raspberries. Frozen fruit may be used instead of fresh.

Recipe by Jenn Hall

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.
94 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
45 mins
cook:
45 mins
additional:
1 hr 30 mins
total:
3 hrs
Servings:
8
Yield:
1 9-inch pie
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Pastry for a Double-Crust Pie:
Three-Berry Filling:

Directions

  • Combine the flour and salt. Using a pastry blender, cut in the shortening until the pieces are the size of small peas. Sprinkle 1 tablespoon of the water over part of the mixture, then gently toss with a fork. Push moistened portion to the side of the bowl. Repeat, using 1 tablespoon of water at a time, until all is moistened. Divide the dough in half. Form each half into a ball and flatten slightly. Wrap in plastic and refrigerate for at least 30 minutes.

    Advertisement

  • Transfer one piece of dough to a lightly floured surface. Roll the dough from the center to the edges to form a 12-inch circle. Wrap the crust around the rolling pin. Unroll it onto a 9-inch pie plate. Ease the crust into the pie plate, being careful not to stretch it. Trim the bottom crust evenly with the rim of the pie plate, and return the pastry-lined pie plate to the refrigerator.

  • In a large mixing bowl, stir together the sugar and cornstarch. Add the strawberries, raspberries, and blueberries; gently toss until berries are coated. Allow fruit mixture to stand for about 15 minutes.

  • Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Place a baking sheet in the oven to preheat.

  • Roll out the remaining pastry for the top crust. Stir the berry mixture and pour the filling into the pastry-lined pie plate. Place the top crust over the pie and trim the edges, leaving a 1/2-inch overhang. Fold the top crust under the bottom crust, pressing lightly to seal. Crimp the edges of the crust and cut vents in the top to allow steam to escape. To prevent over-browning, cover the edge of the pie with foil.

  • Bake in the preheated oven on the baking tray for 25 minutes. Remove the foil.

  • Bake for an additional 20 to 30 minutes, or until the filling is bubbling and the crust is golden. Cool on a wire rack.

Cook's Note:

You can use frozen fruit instead of fresh berries; just increase the bake time. Bake the pie for 50 minutes, remove the foil, and then bake for an additional 40 minutes or until filling is bubbling and pastry is golden brown.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
361 calories; protein 3.8g; carbohydrates 48g; fat 17.7g; sodium 147mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022