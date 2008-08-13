Three Berry Pie

The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Directions
Cook's Note:
You can use frozen fruit instead of fresh berries; just increase the bake time. Bake the pie for 50 minutes, remove the foil, and then bake for an additional 40 minutes or until filling is bubbling and pastry is golden brown.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
361 calories; protein 3.8g; carbohydrates 48g; fat 17.7g; sodium 147mg. Full Nutrition
DELICIOUS!!!!! ABSOLUTELY AMAZING!!!! I used this recipe as a base and then altered it to my taste: I used all frozen fruit(strawberries, raspberries, & blackberies) and let them thaw for 30 min before using. I increased the sugar to 2/3 cup and the cornstarch to 1/4 cup. I added 2-3 tbs of lemon juice for tartness as well plus a little sprinkled cinnamon too. When placing the crust in the pan I suggest flouring the pan first to prevent sticking and also dusting a bit of the sugar/cornstarch mix in the pie crust before you add the fruit so the bottom crust doesnt get soggy. I cut a lattice top with the 2nd crust and brushed it with an egg wash (1 egg mixed with 1/4 cup cold water) right before baking. Baked for 20 min, then covered edges with foil to prevent burning, and baked until golden brown (30-40 min) THE BEST PIE EVER!!! There were NO leftovers! and by baking the whole thing in a disposable pie pan on top of a foil lined cookie sheet there were also no dishes!!!!
This recipe was a major success! I used 3/4 cup sugar/cinnamon mix instead. As recommended, I put another tbsp cornstarch in the mix and also some cornstarch/sugar on the pie crust bottom before putting in the mix. For the berries: 1 1/2 cups strawberries, 1 1/2 cup blueberries, 1 cup raspberries, 1 cup blackberries. The top crust I coated with egg wash and then sprinkled with some sugar/cinnamon mix. Rave reviews, and devoured!
Heck, 5 stars...I left this overnight to thicken in a cool place, which I think was key, because it wasn't runny AT ALL! Runiness is my main problem with homemade pies vs. store-bought ones (though of course homemade TASTES better). I used frozen raspberries and strawberries and just let them thaw and drain (fresh blueberries). Baked for the "fresh" fruit amount of time, however it needed a bit more than 30 minutes w/o foil to brown. Also - put a toothpick in the centre of your pie so that the foil doesn't bake into the crust. Mine nearly did!
This is such a great pie recipe; I've made it often since I first rated it in 2001. Both my husband and I just love it (he says it is the best pie he has ever had!). The first time I made this, I just used strawberries, blueberries and raspberries, but I now make it with a mixture of fresh strawberries, blueberries, and raspberries, as well as blackberries--this makes it even yummier!! I also use 1/4 cup cornstarch.
12/17/2012
This pie brings back wonderful memories of those found in old-fashioned, diner-type, family owned restaurants. The kind you drooled over sitting on the counter under the glass cover. This is just wonderful, toe-curling, comfort food goodness. I love the simple flavors of just the sweetened fruit - no cinnamon, no butter, no lemon, etc. And perfect as written - no extra cornstarch is necessary if baked until bubbly and not cut until cooled! I also liked that it was not overly sweet. I paired this with "Grandma's Secret Pie Crust," which was obviously prophetic in how this turned out, because if you didn't find this pie in that old fashioned diner, you'd find it in your grandma's kitchen. Great combination of berries, and just the right proportions of each. We just loved it, simple as that.
EASY! I decided that I was going to try to bake once a week and since I've not ever made a pie before, I started with this simple recipe....I used 2 cups frozen blackberries and 2 cups frozen raspberries. I let them thaw out to refridgerator temperature and then used 1/2 sugar and 1/4 cornstarch. I baked it for a little over an hour until it got golden, I let it sit overnight and today I cut it and PERFECT amount of cornstarch, the piece popped out like perfection! THANKS!
Absolutely wonderful pie! I, too, used the frozen bag of mixed berries from Sam's Club. I plan on making this again and trying it as a cobbler. Great warm with vanilla ice cream and a sprinkling of cinnamon.
05/26/2002
It tasted good, but didn't hold toghether at all. I called it cobbler, and it was eaten. I used frozen fruits, but didn't drain them, maybe I should have.
Perfect blend of sweet and tart! I used the recommended berries - fresh, along with my own crust. I increased the corn starch to 1/4 cup and added a bit of the corn starch/sugar mix to the bottom crust before filling as recommended by other reviews. I also baked for 20 minutes on the lowest rack setting for 20 minutes at 400 degrees and then lowered the temp to 375 degrees and moved the pie up to the middle rack for another 20-30 minutes. It browned perfectly without the use of any foil.
Outstanding recipe. I read reviews before making and increased cornstarch and added lemon juice. Some reviewers indicated the bottom crust was soggy. To prevent this problem, I baked and cooled the bottom crust. Then, added filling and top crust. Did not change the cooking time or temperature. I used the Three Berry Mix (frozen) from Sam's. Increased the amount of berries by one cup. If you are looking a treat...this pie will make you smile. Topped with whipped cream.
I have made this three times using the 'best ever pie crust' from this site. With the crust, I substituted butter for the shortening. The first time I made this pie I used cornstarch and although still good, I found the taste a bit strange. I used a mixture of fresh berries. The second and third times I used 3 tablespoons of flour instead of the cornstarch and the pies were a great success. The second time I made this I used 3 and 1/2 cups blueberries and 1 cup raspberries and the third time I made it I used raspberries only. The pies were finished in one night with rave reviews.
This is a great recipe. Lots of room for modification, and plenty of consistency if you just want to follow the recipe and have a great, basic triple berry pie. I used a butter-based crust recipe instead of this shortening one and I used blackberries in addition to the other berries. A couple of tips I found useful are to brush the bottom of the pie crust (before adding the filling) with an egg white to create a barrier between the filling and crust, throw your pie pan and crust into the fridge while you prepare the filling, add a 1/4 teaspoon (or more if you like more present flavors) of nutmeg, grenadine extract, and of cinnamon, let the filling stand in the fridge for longer than 15 minutes and discard any of the fruit liquid at the bottom of the bowl before scooping into pie crust (or heat the fruits slightly and remove extra liquid so the pie isn't soggy), keep the amount of cornstarch the same unless you use a lot more fruit - cornstarch isn't tasty and even though being calorically economic doesn't make sense with this pie, cornstarch adds useless calories. Instead, to eliminate the chances of sogginess, I did a lattice top and halfway through baking, I poured out some of the "extra" liquid. That liquid makes delicious ice cream topping if you want to keep some, though. I also squeezed in lemon and some lemon zest. You won't taste either (unless you overdo it), but it will bring out the freshness of your berries. The pie was amazing and was gone in one sitting.
I LOVE this recipe! Raspberries are so expensive I alter the amounts. I also use a deep dish pie plate, so I increase the amounts of berries and sugar/cornstarch. I use: 2 1/2 cups fresh strawberries, 1 cup fresh raspberries and 3 1/4 cup fresh blueberries. I also increase sugar to 3/4 cup and cornstarch to 4 1/2 tbsp. No problem with runniness, as long as it has several hours to set. I have made this recipe many times, it always tastes great!
Great recipe! I only had a frozen crust in the house, and some frozen mixed berries. About 6 cups, so I used them and made the recipe as directed, but added just an extra tspn of cornstarch and a less than a quarter cup more sugar because of the extra berries. I used the frozen crust and fruit recipe but added a "crisp" type crust Using: 3/4 cup flour 1/2 brown sugar 1/2 cup quick cook oats 1/2 cup cold butter and spread the crumbley mixture over top. It was excellent. I am not sure if the extra berries, or weight of the crisp caused the pie to overflow, but it did so make sure you put a try below it (you may want to line the tray with foil too) to save the tray and less mess. Everyone at the family Christmas dinner loved it
The key to this recipe is 4 1/2 cups of "berries" total; I used a pint of blueberries and the rest strawberries to reach that 4 1/2 cup mark. I also dusted the bottom of my crust (right before adding the filling) with additional cornstarch to avoid having too wet of a bottom and it worked out very nicely. I made a lattice on the top (it's very easy..search YouTube) since I felt guilty using packaged dough and I brushed on some buttermilk (or egg, I forget) and sprinkled sugar on top. It took a little longer than stated to get a nice browned lattice the way I did it but it was a great pie.
Awesome does not describe this pie it was gone in just a few days by just 2 adults. I used fresh blackberries, strawberries, blueberries and frozen rasberries. I added 1/4 cup cornstarch and also added a mixture of cornstarch and sugar to the bottom. This pie set well and quick with the extra starch. Recommend to anyone that loves berries.
Delicious pie - I substituted blackberries from our garden for the raspberries and it was yummy. I've made it both with sugar as called for in the recipe and with Splenda substituted for the sugar and it's great both ways. With Splenda it's perfect for the dieters and the diabetics in our family. Everyone loves it and no one even knows it has Splenda in it! Serve it with a scoop of low-fat vanilla ice cream on top for an extra special treat.
This pie is fantastic! I followed reviewer's notes and sprinkled cornstarch in pie crust before filling and the pie was nice and firm, no soggy crust. I used fresh fruit and willdefinitely make this pie again!
I used fresh berries, strawberries, blueberries & raspberries,& the exact amount of sugar the recipe called for, which was perfect. I don't like my fruit pie's too sweet. But I did up the cornstarch to 1/4 cup & it was still way too runny and juicy. Also you could taste the cornstarch. I will try it again. I would really like to find a pie that sets right. I've perfected cakes so now I'm moving on to pie's. I'll keep trying!!!
This was awesome! My family was all over this... I'm about to dig in for seconds right now :-). I added the 1/4 cup of cornstarch and squeezed half of a fresh lime in the berries for a little extra punch.
I made this today for Father's Day and no one could wait the extra day to try it. It was the best berry pie I've ever made and I've tried several recipes! At the suggestion of others I sprinkled some of the sugar/cornstarch mixture on the bottom crust before filling. This was a GREAT tip, the crust was perfect. I used 1 c. sugar and 1/4 c. cornstarch and 1 1/2 each cups of four berries: strawberry, raspberry, blackberry and blueberry. I also added 2T of tapioca to the filling before baking to help thicken the filling (I was overly concerned about a runny filling). The filling was perfect even after only cooling a few hours. We dotted the pie with a T. of butter cut into small dice. Finally we sprinkled the crust with cinnamon sugar before baking. This is a keeper. I won't be trying other recipes anymore because this is the best berry pie!
delicious. I did boiled the filling for a while. Just long enough to thicken it a little bit. I took it to a family gathering and they said they will get together every year as long as I bring the pie with me!!
Excellent! I used about 5 cups of berries, 1/4 cup cornstarch and I sprinkled the bottom crust with some flour before putting the fruit in. No runny filling for me! Instead of doing two crusts, I topped this with the topping from "Apple Crumble Pie." It was summery and sweet and delicious!
08/07/2003
If I could have given this recipe ten stars, I would have...it was sooo AWESOME!!! We went berry picking and I used all fresh berries...a mix of blueberries, loganberries, marionberries, and raspberries. I also, as another person had suggested, used 1/4 CUP CORN STARCH and it turned out perfect. I made a second pie for a neighbor, who said it was the best pie they've ever had...I have to agree (and so easy too)!
This was my very first berry pie, and I have to admit..... I was nervous!! I made it for my Boyfriend for Valentines day ( its his favorite pie ) and an extra for the rest of my family. They absolutely LOVED it!! They were both gone over 2 days!! (which by the way, SO much better the second day...so if you can resist, keep some leftovers) lol It was super easy and fun to make, but totally go with the extra sprinkle of corn starch on the bottom and top.... you wont regret it!! Good Luck and Happy Baking!
Flavor was very good but even with using the 1/4 cup of corn starch recommended by others, this came out very soupy for me. Was still good over icecream, but I might try tapioca pearls to thicken another time...
I increased the cornstarch to 1/4 cup and then mixed some additional cornstarch and sugar and put on the bottom crust before adding the filling. I also sprayed and floured the 9" round. Egg washed and sugared the top crust... it was delicious. It set after 3 hours... not runny at all. I probably could have cut it sooner :)
Tasty pie. I increased the cornstarch and sugar as other reviews suggested and I'm glad I did. Into I might even try 1/3 c cornstarch next time and 3/4 c sugar. All in all it was a nice change from my normal blueberry pie, verne though that remains our favorite.
Fantastic recipe! I used frozen fruit. Half was thawed in the fridge and drained of all liquid. The other half had only had a chance to thaw to nearly room temp and was drained of liquid. I put cornstarch on the bottom crust and in with the fruit. I used closer to 1/3c cornstarch since some of the fruit was still a little frozen. I cooked it for 25 minutes then an additional 30, cooled it on a rack then in the fridge over night. It turned out great and even my husband, who doesn't like dessert, ate some.
Terrific pie! I used 5 cups of a frozen berry mix and needed 1/4 cup of corn starch to coat all the berries. It was GREAT! Perfectly set and just the right amount of tart/sweetness. Try it, you'll love it!!
I made this pie with the "Best Ever Pie Crust" recipe on this site. It came out wonderfully. I used blackberries instead of raspberries as that is what I had on hand. I also used 1/4 c. cornstarch and some cinnamon. Thank you!
This was the first pie I've ever made, and it turned out great! It was a big hit at Thanksgiving! After reading the other reviews, I decided to use 1/4 cup of corn starch. That turned out to be perfect; the pie set up beautifully. The amount of sugar was perfect, and the pie was not too sweet and not too tart. I used the mixed berry mix from Costco (blueberries, raspberries, and marionberries), and I let the berries thaw for about an hour in the refrigerator before making the pie. I'm going to use this recipe again soon and I highly recommend it!
This is actually a very good pie. I used fresh strawberries and blueberries and frozen raspberries. It came out great, but I put too much corn starch and it was a little bit TOO solid. Definitely stick to 1/4 cup corn starch and 2/3 cup sugar. Its so yummy.
I made this thanksgiving (2013) but doubled the filling recipe and added black berries. Also going over the top of the crust with an egg and milk wash with sugar and apple pie spice. This was a hit. I will be making it again soon.
DELICIOUS! As others have mentioned, I upped it to 1/4 cup cornstarch and also used Splenda in place of sugar. Used fresh strawberries and frozen 3 berry blend (raspberries, blackberries, blueberries) and store-bought crust... it was to die for, especially with vanilla ice cream on the side!! YUM-O! A keeper for sure!
I mixed fresh strawberries with frozen blueberries and frozen raspberries and let them sit for 1/2 hour with the sugar and cornstarch. After the 1/2 hour, they were all the same consistency. I baked it for 35 minutes and then the additional 25 and this was perfect. Serve with cool whip.
Loved it! Blueberries were really expensive, so I subsituted blackberries (they were really cheap!) and adjusted the strawberries and raspberries. Definitely want to try it with blueberries sometime though!
I used a frozen bag of mixed berries (thawed and drained) and 2 cups of fresh blueberries. I also used a frozen pie crust which I thawed out and used the 2nd crust to cut the lattice strips for the top of the pie. I mixed the fruit with 1/4 cup cornstarch and 2/3 cups of sugar and squeezed half a lemon with the fruit mixture. I let it sit for 15 minutes while I dusted the bottom portion of the pie crust with cornstarch and sugar to keep the crust from getting soggy. I then placed foil around the edges of the pie and followed the baking instructions. The pie was very good and I served with fat free cool whip.
I can't even tell you the wonderful compliments I received when I made this for a family gathering. I did increase the cornstarch to 1/3 cup and spread some in the bottom of the pie crust before adding the rest to the fruit. I used strawberries, blueberries and raspberries, put it in a store bought pie crust and put on a brown sugar, cinnamon butter crumble on top. It was not soupy and i have to say I impressed myself, lol!
I used 1/4 cup of cornstarch and 5 cups of mixed berries (1 cup of strawberries, and the remaining four cups a mixture of blackberries, blueberries, and raspberries). Tangy, sweet, and delicious. It also tastes great with a scoop of vanilla ice cream.
09/02/2004
i followed the recommendations of others and used 1/4 cup cornstarch and my pie still came out a little runny. maybe it works better with frozen berries that aren't quite as juicy. will try it again with a bit more cornstarch and sugar.
it was good i made it for easter...but i took everyones advice and used more cornstarch...i dont think i should have...but i do think it might have needed a tad more sugar...the next time i make it i think it will be perfect
Apparently I like my pies sweeter than most. I didn't like it much at all - much to tart. I think I'll try it again, but next time will use at least another cup of sugar. Also, it didn't stay together at all; it was incredibly sloppy. Not too impressed, but will try it again because it's so easy.
I use Allrecipes all the time and this is the first time I have taken the time to write a review. This pie was so easy and delicious! I also changed the cornstarch to 1/4 cup. Coated the bottom with a lite layer of the sugar and cornstarch mixture. My pie was not runny and cut perfect slices! Made this for my mother-in-laws bday. Everyone loved it! Not too sweet. I used fresh strawberries and blackberries, and frozen blueberries and rasperberries (to expensive fresh). Very quick, easy to make and amazing taste!
This was delicious. I used all strawberries and 1/4 cup corn starch as others had suggested. I sprinkles 1 tablespoon over the crust before I put the strawberry mixture into the crust. It was very good.
This is the 2nd time I've made this receipe. I also used 1/4 C. cornstarch, and a package of the triple berry mix from the "Club" store. It turns out perfect. First time I used a 9" pie pan and I thought it was a little thin, this time I used and 8" to make it thicker. Still yummy & not runny!
This recipe is easy and delicious. It was a big hit. I used the original recipe the first couple of times(yum!) and sustituted Splenda for girlfriends. They said they would never have known, it tasted great!
I am making this recipe again for Easter. I used frozen mixed berries of strawberries, blueberries, rasperries & black berries. I took the advice of 1/2cup sugar & 1/4 cup cornstarch... seems to hold together better. Very good recipe-my husband loves it!!
Made this pie for Father's Day. I followed other reviews suggestions of 1/4 cup corn starch and to dust the pie shell with flour as the pie was kinda runny. I put in 6 cups of berries (2 cups of each berry) and the pie turned out nicely - not runny. I felt the raspberries had the most flavor of the other berries and I couldn't taste the strawberries at all. It was mentioned to use lemon juice and/or nutmeg which I would do next time. I think I would also switch out the strawberries for another berry. The raspberries made the pie. My dad thought the pie was sour but I thought 1/2 cup of sugar was just right althought others used 3/4 cup of sugar. I didn't make the crust but used store bought. I would make the pie again.
Yum! Yum! Yum! I didn't have quite the same amounts of berries as in the recipe (just more strawberries than raspberries) but I figured as long as I had about 5 cups of berries, it would be fine. My husband, my son, and my son's friend said it was "the best pie they'd ever eaten!" I put a little whipped cream on top. Thanks for posting this recipe - it's a keeper!
I made this pie in a hurry, just to try it out and get a taste of fruit. My husband said it was the BEST pie he'd had in a long, long time...it's a hit! I made it with only the frozen/thawed strawberries and raspberries I had on hand, and it came out awesome. Next time I'll use the blueberries too.
This pie was great! I've never made a berry pie before and found it extremely straight-forward and easy to use. I used a couple of suggestions from the comments, using 1/4 cup of cornstarch and putting a thin layer of sugar and cornstarch on the bottom to keep it from getting soggy. I used all frozen berries and it turned out fantastic. We put the pies in the fridge shortly after they came out of the oven and they aren't runny in the slightest. This is definitely going to be my go-to recipe for berry pie!
After reading the reviews, I baked my first mixed fruit pie. I decided to follow the advice of many contributors. I increased the sugar to 2/3 cup, the cornstarch to 1/4 cup, dusted the glass pie dish with flour prior to placing the crust. also brushed the top crust with milk and sprinkled with sugar prior to baking. To avoid burning my pie crusts, (besides covering the edges with foil for half the baking time), I now bake all my pies at 350 degrees, and and at least 10 min. Baking time.
I really loved this recipe. I just bought 2 bags of frozen mixed berries from wal-mart. I think it came with blackberries in it as well. They worked great, afte thawing. I found i didn't have to cooke it quite as long as the recipe said for frozebn fruit. Very gooey and delicious!
This is the first berry pie I've made and it was delicious! I read the other reviews and decided to use 3/4 cups of sugar and 5 Tbls. of cornstarch. I also used the frozen mixed berries from Sam's. It turned out great and cut very cleanly after cooling. The only drawback was that I used frozen pie crust, which was delicious, but the pie pan was too small for this recipe. I didn't use all of the recipe and it still spilled onto the crust badly. Looks bad but tastes great. Covered it with vanilla ice cream and kissed it goodbye! I will make this again and again.
This pie was a big hit at my recent cookout. I used all fresh fruit and organic cane sugar. I did increase the corn starch to 1/4 cup because I added 2 cups of blackberries to the recipe and I knew there would more juice because of it. It was just a little runny, I had no problem plating this pie. The combination of sweet and tart berries scoop of vanilla low fat ice cream MADE it. A beautiful presentation, easy to make and everyone loved it. thank you.
I made this pie for the Fourth of July and everyone loved it! I made a few changes: instead of using all Crisco, I used 1/3 cup Crisco and 1/3 cup butter. For the berries I added strawberries, red raspberries, blueberries and blackberries. Yum!
Yummy! Both my hubbie and my 3 year old said it was the best pie they had ever tasted.... maybe partially because it was the first one I had ever baked for them? Either way, it was delicious and as easy as 1-2-3 - my daughter did most of the work!
Came out delicious! I used a 12 ounce bag of frozen mixed berries and a 12 ounce bag of frozen cherries. I let the berries thaw for about 45 minutes first and added an extra half tablespoon of cornstarch because frozen berries tend to be jucier. I made it for Father's Day and it got rave reviews!
I would like to start by saying I am pie challenged. I have never made a baked pie that turned out edible. DH's favorite food is pie! This is a problem! This pie turned out FANTASTIC!! I didn't have raspberries so I substituted cherries. I used all frozen fruits (what I had) and thawed completely. Baked according to fresh directions. I also took the suggestion of otehr reviewers and used 1/4 C cornstarch. Beyond that, I increased the sugar a small bit (MAYBE 1/4C) and because I had them in the cupboard, threw in some dried cherries (striaght from the package). DH ate 3 pieces the first day! And even BIL who doesn't like pie, complimented me on how good it was. Excellent adn easy recipe!!
Wonderful recipe, thank you! I was excited to find the recipe that called for the exact berries I had in the freezer! I used 1/4 cup cornstarch as others suggested. I didn't drain, I just went with the longer cooking time.
Yum, yum yum! This is the best pie I've made yet. My only alterations were up the blueberries to 2 1/2 cups and decrease the raspberries to 1 cup. Also just 1/4 cup of sugar and a little sprinkle of fresh lemon juice.
This is my first time making a pie from scratch, and I am really happy with the result. Followed the recipe as written but used butter flavored shortening for the crust. I had a handful of berries to use up, so I scaled this recipe back to a mini pie. We loved the crust, and the filling was a nice sweet tart combination.
Decent starting point for a recipe. Like others, I added more cornstarch and also just plain flour to the filling to thicken it up. I used 2 quarts of strawberries, 1 pint of blackberries, and one cup of frozen blueberries (thawed). I also used half white sugar and half brown sugar. I also added cinnamon and a dash of nutmeg to the filling. I did not have any problem with the pie coming out runny. Very tasty served slightly warmed. I will make again adding raspberries.
12/21/2003
Very good, with fresh or frozen fruit. I found I had to leave the foil on for an additional five minutes to keep from overbrowning.
06/17/2003
This has awesome flavor. I used fresh strawberries and raspberries but frozen drained blueberries. I added more fruit because I like a fuller pie. However, I don't know if it was because I added more fruit but it was quite watery. I'll add more cornstarch next time. The only other change I made was adding a splash of vanilla to the berries.
