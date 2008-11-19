This pumpkin cream pie is light and delicious! With a creamy, dreamy filling made with pumpkin puree, whipped topping, milk, and vanilla pudding mix, this easy, no-bake dessert is a great choice for a holiday dinner or any occasion. Serve with whipped topping and crushed pecans if desired.
Tasty! I used 1 1/2 c milk, because of other reviewers saying it was runny. I also used one pkg french vanilla pudding and one pkg cheesecake pudding. Mmmmm. I think with less milk it helped. Mine wasn't runny or soupy.
As with most recipes, your appreciation for Pumpkin Cream Pie will hinge on whether or not you *like* instant pudding mixes. If you don't like instant pudding, then you probably won't like this. If you adore instant pudding, then you'll probably love this and make it often! Also, my instant pudding lovin' husband didn't like it because it had pumpkin in it (go figure) so perhaps it's best to say if you don't like one of the ingredients you probably won't like the dish. That's me- overstating the obvious. ;) I thought it was greatly improved by adding toasted chopped pecans.
This was very tasty, but a little soft, even after 5 1/2 hours in the fridge. I made two, and froze one, which solidified it better. I recommend freezing them, then thawing them before serving, or make them one day in advance. My kids, husband, myself, and even two separate families that tasted this, loved the flavor..and it was so easy!
I was looking for a variation on the standard holiday pumpkin pie recipe, which I've never really cared for, and this one was perfect! I tried freezing it like a previous review suggested, and it definitely did the trick. The pie was light and fluffy, and looked lovely with whipped cream swirled on top. This will definitely be a Thanksgiving regular from now on.
Excellent flavor, especially when chilled overnight. The pie doesn't hold its' shape when served, but I don't think people will care when they taste it. Thanks for the simply delicious recipe!
my family LOVES this pie....I use a graham cracker already made crust instead of a regular baked crust! Great light pie.....!! Made it again this year....seems like it gets better every year!! love it!!....tried something new....got individual graham cracker pie crusts... kids loves that they got their own pie....also made it with my girlscout troop!!! they couldn't believe that they made a pumpkin pie by themselves!!!... trying something new this year...I am going to make a gingerbread, layer it with the pumpkin cream pie filling, fresh whipped cream and chocolate drizzle (like a trifle) :)
Simple and easy. I loved this recipe. I had a box of french vanilla pudding and a box of french vanilla sugar free pudding that I used. I also used sweetened whipped cream instead of the frozen stuff. It was a big hit and I will be making it again.
This pie was excellent. I didn't add the whipped topping though. I just thought that it would make the pie too soft. I did everything else that was in the recipe though. My husband loves it! This would also make a good pudding.
I have made this 3 times. I used only 1 cup milk! This time I used caramel sauce & chopped pecans on the whip cream topping around the pie edges. I also sprinkled a few pecans on my crust along with a 1 Tbsp. of caramel sauce drizzled over the pecans before pouring in the filling.. It was wonderful & decadent!
The secret to this awesome pie is to combine the pudding and cold milk first. The pudding will be thick. Then add the pumpkin and spices. If you serve the topping on the side, this looks like (and cuts like) a normal pumpkin pie and tastes like one too! What a great lo-cal version with sugar-free pudding mix!
My family loved this. We even had some the the pudding mix left over (my pie pans are small.) So my family has been eating that too. My sons had fun helping me make this pie and loved eating it too. Thanks for sharing.
This pie was a hit! I made it Thanksgiving day and I'm making it again two day later :-) I only used 1-1/2 cup milk based on another review. It states on the tub of Cool Whip that excessive stirring could result in a runny product. On that note, I made sure not to mix the pie filling for more than the one minute that the recipe states. This recipe is a keeper!
I'm not a big pumpkin pie fan, but I made this for Thanksgiving (tomorrow). I used 12 mini graham cracker crusts to make individual pies. I mixed up all the ingredients with the Kitchen Aid stand mixer, and it started to thicken up right away (not soupy, even with the 2c milk). I only licked the spatula, but based on that I'll gladly give this recipe 5 stars. UPDATE - everyone else loved the pies, too! And the mini size meant they could be taken home easily!
Wonderful spin on a tradition. This was a huge hit for my family. You definately need to let this one set a long time to get it tofirm up, but well worth the wait. The flavor was pumpkin enough to please the hard core traditionalist's and yet light enough for those who don't care for pumpkin pie. If your looking for nice in-between to please those who love or hate pumpkin pie, this is it.
So yummy and easy! This is so much more of a lighter pumpkin taste, and since it's served cold it's very refreshing after a big, heavy meal. I made this for Thanksgiving, and everyone loved it... even the non-pumpkin lovers :)
This pie tasted really great and it was so easy to prepare.
Based on all the reviews having trouble with runny pie, I used the 3.9 size box of pudding. I got vanilla with small chips already in the mix. I covered the finished pie with whip topping, studded the edges with full size choc chips and shaved a couple chips over the pie with a grater. The teenagers especially enjoyed this!
I really liked this pie. I did the following to prevent it from being runny: - Reduced milk to one cup - Half can of condensed milk - One small packet of Knox gelatin dissolved in 1 cup of hot water To make it more flavorful, I added two tablespoons of pumpkin pie spice mix. I used a graham pie crust and refrigerated it overnight. It held its shape even after zapping in the microwave!
I made a version of this tonight. I love to experiment so I doubled the filling part (8 egg yolks, 4cups whole milk, 1tsp vanilla, 1/2 cup corn starch, 1 cup sugar, 1 tsp p.p. spice,2 tbsp butter, 2 1/2 cup pumpkin. I placed this cooked and thickened into a gingersnap crust in a 9"springform pan and letting it set overnight. Next I will top with whip cream and sprinkled nutmeg.
I used sugar-free instant pudding for this recipe Cool-Whip Lite and it came out deliciously! The only difference is rather than mixing the Cool-Whip in with the mixer, I folded this in by hand so as not to "deflate" it. It was a big hit!
I definitely agree with the previous reviews stating that the pie was a little soft in the middle - I had extreme difficulty serving this to my guests, though it caused huge laughs, always a good thing! The flavor was wonderful, however, and it got rave reviews. It is a bit richer than I had anticipated, but certainly a worthy dessert to serve during the holidays. If we could get it firm enough so that we don't have to spoon it out, though.. :)
This came out really well! I used 1 1/2 cups of milk as other reviewers said and I made it 4 days in advance, froze it, and defrosted it in the fridge the night before. It was like a mousse or a parfait. Very nice.
Nice creamy pie but needs more spice for my taste and graham cracker crust sets it off. In my opinion triple the spice, go with 1.5 cups milk (as others have said), and go with graham crust and you have 5 star pie.
Normally I bake pumpkin pie so I wasnt' too sure about this at first. But I made it up and served it and it was so super yummy and so much easier and less time consuming!! thank you very much for sharing this recipe!
This was very delicious and easy. I live in a dorm and toaster ovens are not allowed, so this was a perfect solution for Thanksgiving. I halved the recipe, omitted the whipped topping, increased the pumpkin by 50% and doubled the pumpkin pie spice. I put it in 6 mini pie tart crusts and let it sit in the fridge overnight.
we loved this. we tend to use more whole food ingredients, so we made whipped cream from scratch and used it in the place of cool whip. delicious! the 4 stars, instead of 5, is just for all the premade ingredients. otherwise, it was great.
I liked the flavor of this. But...it did not set up the way I thought it should. (see all other reviews). We put in freezer and it came out like a creamy pumpkin ice cream. Yum. I only added half of the whipped cream to the recipe.
I made this last year for Christmas following the directions exactly, and while it tasted good, it was SO runny that if you cut a slice out of it, the filling flowed into the space you just cut out. We ended up eating it frozen. This year, I left out the Cool Whip (put it on each individual spice instead) and while it was still pretty soft, at least you could scoop a slice out of the pan. It also tastes GREAT! I use a teaspoon of cinnamon instead of pie spice and French Vanilla pudding, as well as a graham cracker crust. Will make it again next year, it's the only pumpkin pie my boyfriend will eat!
I added cinnamon & vanilla to add flavor to the mix and was ok. After reading all the reviews I figured I would adjust the recipe so it wouldnt be runny. So I only added one cup of milk and the mixture, held the whipped topping out and seemed like it would solidify after placed in pie, but after leaving over night, the consistency stayed the same it was more of a parfait as other reviews said. Thought I had a nobake recipe.
This wasn't bad, I guess I'm just spoiled by the Gingersnap Pumpkin Cream Tart, which is like the gourmet version and this is the "kiddy" version. My huge grocery store was actually sold out of vanilla flavor pudding, so I got cheesecake flavor pudding. I think that gave it a really good flavor, I would definitely use that if I make it again. I also think it would have been better with canned pumpkin (I used my own fresh Pumpkin), and maybe a little more spices.
it's ok. tastes good. but in the freezer it's too hard and in the fridge it's too soft. couldn't find a happy medium. i used a already made graham cracker crust by kebler. probably wouldn't do that again. takes away from it.
I'm assuming that i completely messed up on this recipe. it was my embarrassment of thanksgiving dinner. it was more doughy than creamy, and even the flavor wasn't very great. I wont be trying this one again, but maybe other people had better luck.
Really easy and delicious ! I also added vanilla, and used 1.5 cups of coolwhip instead of 1 cup. After following the recipie I think next time I will use more pumpkin pie spice to give it some more flavor.
This recipe is awesome!! So light and fluffy!! I took other reviewers advise and used less milk. I also put the whip topping on top instead of 'in' the pumpkin mixture. DELICIOUS and LIGHT !!! Will definately make again, probably for Thanksgiving!!
I’m going to preface this rating with I am not a fan of pumpkin pie. That being said this tasted just like a pumpkin pie. The added vanilla and cream made it lighter but the pumpkin flavor did show up. I used one full can of pumpkin because what am I going to do with the other half? And because of that I reduced the milk to 1 C.
I froze it beforehand like one person recommended, but then of course it was a little icy. I like it better after I let it thaw in the fridge. So good! Better than regular pumpkin pie in my opinion, but I like creamy more than dense usually.
Used 1.5 cups of milk and whipped pudding and milk first, then added pumpkin and spices. Then folded in cool whip. Made enough for one deep dish pie and one graham wafer pie but would have been better with two smaller crusts rather than the deep dish one.
I also found the pumpkin mixture to be a bit runny for pie filling so I adjusted the cream to 2 cups and used twice as much canned pumpkin pie filling. I ditched the whole pie idea and will be serve it in custard dishes with whip cream on top. Mmmmmm! A new fall favorite!
If I could give this a million stars I would! I cannot tell you how much I loved this pie. I made it exactly as written but used a graham cracker crust. I am not a huge pumpkin pie fan and the pumpkin in this was mild and creamy and wonderful. You need to make this! p.s. make sure you read ingrediant listing carefully - I gave this recipe to a co-worker and she added a whole tub of whipped cream instead of 1 cup and it would not set LOL
This recipe went over pretty well at our early Thanksgiving dinner today! I think, though, people were a little unfamiliar with this but those who did try it said they thought it was great. I decided to only use 1-1/2 cups of milk as others suggested in their reviews. I don't think it was runny at all, but it could be a pain to serve. You almost needed a serving spoon or something to scoop it all up.
