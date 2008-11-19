Pumpkin Cream Pie

This pumpkin cream pie is light and delicious! With a creamy, dreamy filling made with pumpkin puree, whipped topping, milk, and vanilla pudding mix, this easy, no-bake dessert is a great choice for a holiday dinner or any occasion. Serve with whipped topping and crushed pecans if desired.

Recipe by JJOHN32

Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine cold milk, pumpkin puree, whipped topping, pudding mix, and pumpkin pie spice in a deep, narrow-bottomed bowl. Beat with an electric mixer on the lowest speed until well blended, about 1 minute. Pour into the baked pie crust.

  • Cover and refrigerate until set, about 3 hours.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
243 calories; protein 3.2g; carbohydrates 38.2g; fat 9g; cholesterol 4.9mg; sodium 556.2mg. Full Nutrition
