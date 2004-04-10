Chocolate Pecan Pie II

What better way to combine chocolate and pecans!

By JJOHN32

Recipe Summary test

prep:
30 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
8
Yield:
1 - 9 inch pie
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

  • Over hot, not boiling, water melt 1 cup chocolate chips. Remove from heat, and let cool.

  • In a small bowl, beat the eggs and salt; beat with an electric mixer at high speed until very thick and lemon colored, about 5 minutes. Gradually beat in the brown sugar and melted chocolate. Stir in chopped pecans and remaining 1 cup chocolate morsels. Pour filling into the unbaked pie crust. Decorate top with pecan halves.

  • Bake for 25 to 30 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
568 calories; protein 7.6g; carbohydrates 58g; fat 38.3g; cholesterol 69.8mg; sodium 189.2mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (14)

Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
CHERWARREN
Rating: 4 stars
10/04/2004
Absolutely delicious! The key here is to really whip those eggs until until they triple in volume. But be prepared for how messy the chocolate can be a little planning and you can avoid a big problem. If you work slow keep your chocolate warm and be sure to use and glass bowl instead of a metal mixing bowl. The chocolate will solidify when it meets the metal bowl and then you've got a lot of scraping to do! Keep those things in mind and this is an easy recipe with "to-die-for" results. Definately a keeper! Read More
Helpful
(24)
ROSIEMEAUX
Rating: 5 stars
11/12/2003
Made this for the first time to take to a Thanksgiving Feast for an Adult social. It was gone in no time. P.S. The Priest loved it. Read More
Helpful
(14)
QUINNY2706
Rating: 5 stars
11/25/2006
Great recipe. Although I used half of milk choc chips and half of dark choc chips. Came out super rich so I would suggest some cool whip or vanilla ice cream. Read More
Helpful
(7)
HUET
Rating: 5 stars
12/25/2004
I've created my own chocolate chip pecan recipes over the years but this beats them all! A large piece of this and you'll die happy! The custard-like mixture helps keep the pecans evenly distributed. I boosted the ingredients a little for a deep dish pie. Read More
Helpful
(7)
Noel
Rating: 3 stars
11/22/2007
I like chocolate so I like the taste of this recipe. I let it bake 15min longer than suggested then when I went to cut it it was not done in the middle I wrapped edges in foil to protect the crust and baked for 20 more minutes. I still had problems getting it to cut with out breaking the top layer apart. Read More
Helpful
(4)
RFRIEDL964
Rating: 1 stars
11/28/2005
I dont know maybe i did something wrong. But my pie was not set in the middle at all. It had a nice flavor though. Read More
Helpful
(4)
Leah
Rating: 4 stars
11/25/2005
This recipe is great but can be a bit much on the sweet side. One alteration I made was melting 1.5 cups of chocolate chips instead of 1 cup and then not adding the rest of the unmelted chocolate chips in. Otherwise you could also serve it with whipped cream to balance out the sweetness. Read More
Helpful
(4)
kristen m
Rating: 4 stars
11/28/2008
The flavor was really good inside. I had a little bit of a hard top "shell" that formed during baking so it was annoying to cut through but everyone really like it. I added a little whiskey to the batter. It was kind of like a brownie pie. I might try it again some other time and try to get more of a gooey center. Read More
Helpful
(2)
Brittani F.
Rating: 4 stars
09/17/2009
This was SUPER sweet! Read More
Helpful
(2)
