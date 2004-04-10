Chocolate Pecan Pie II

Absolutely delicious! The key here is to really whip those eggs until until they triple in volume. But be prepared for how messy the chocolate can be a little planning and you can avoid a big problem. If you work slow keep your chocolate warm and be sure to use and glass bowl instead of a metal mixing bowl. The chocolate will solidify when it meets the metal bowl and then you've got a lot of scraping to do! Keep those things in mind and this is an easy recipe with "to-die-for" results. Definately a keeper!
Made this for the first time to take to a Thanksgiving Feast for an Adult social. It was gone in no time. P.S. The Priest loved it.
Great recipe. Although I used half of milk choc chips and half of dark choc chips. Came out super rich so I would suggest some cool whip or vanilla ice cream.
I've created my own chocolate chip pecan recipes over the years but this beats them all! A large piece of this and you'll die happy! The custard-like mixture helps keep the pecans evenly distributed. I boosted the ingredients a little for a deep dish pie.
I like chocolate so I like the taste of this recipe. I let it bake 15min longer than suggested then when I went to cut it it was not done in the middle I wrapped edges in foil to protect the crust and baked for 20 more minutes. I still had problems getting it to cut with out breaking the top layer apart.
I dont know maybe i did something wrong. But my pie was not set in the middle at all. It had a nice flavor though.
This recipe is great but can be a bit much on the sweet side. One alteration I made was melting 1.5 cups of chocolate chips instead of 1 cup and then not adding the rest of the unmelted chocolate chips in. Otherwise you could also serve it with whipped cream to balance out the sweetness.
The flavor was really good inside. I had a little bit of a hard top "shell" that formed during baking so it was annoying to cut through but everyone really like it. I added a little whiskey to the batter. It was kind of like a brownie pie. I might try it again some other time and try to get more of a gooey center.