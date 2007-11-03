Strawberry Cobbler I

Serve with cream or ice cream.

Recipe by JJOHN32

prep:
15 mins
cook:
35 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
1 cobbler
8
  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (205 degrees C). Butter a 2-quart baking dish.

  • Combine sugar, cornstarch, and water. Cook over medium heat, stirring constantly, until thick and hot. Stir in strawberries, and remove from heat. Pour mixture into the baking dish, and dot with 2 tablespoons butter.

  • Sift together the flour, sugar, baking powder, and salt. Cut in 3 tablespoons butter. Stir in cream. Mixture should be fairly soft. Spoon on top of berries.

  • Bake for 25 minutes in the preheated oven, or until biscuit is golden brown and filling is bubbly.

Per Serving:
249 calories; protein 2.4g; carbohydrates 32g; fat 13g; cholesterol 39.5mg; sodium 295.4mg. Full Nutrition
