Strawberry Cobbler I
Serve with cream or ice cream.
Serve with cream or ice cream.
I decided to use this recipe after purchasing a flat of strawberries over the weekend. I made a couple of changes to it by adding two tablespoons of cornstarch, and instead of water I used a 1/4 cup of lemon juice like with all other fresh berry cobblers I've made. For the crust I used milk instead of cream so it wouldnt be as rich. I must say this is the best cobbler I have eaten in years!!! The lemon juice adds a balance to the sweetness caused by the sugar and berries. Not overpowering, not tart. This is the closest I have come in years to a recipe that was like my grandmothers. A definite REPEAT!!Read More
Way too much juice cooked out of the berries, but this was OK out of the oven, served warm. The next day, it was a soggy mess, and the topping turned gooey (like raw dough). Has the taste of old-fashioned biscuit strawberry shortcake, but I think I'll just stick with making my shortcakes and serving sliced berries on top. Not bad, not great, and not good on day 2, unfortunately.Read More
I decided to use this recipe after purchasing a flat of strawberries over the weekend. I made a couple of changes to it by adding two tablespoons of cornstarch, and instead of water I used a 1/4 cup of lemon juice like with all other fresh berry cobblers I've made. For the crust I used milk instead of cream so it wouldnt be as rich. I must say this is the best cobbler I have eaten in years!!! The lemon juice adds a balance to the sweetness caused by the sugar and berries. Not overpowering, not tart. This is the closest I have come in years to a recipe that was like my grandmothers. A definite REPEAT!!
Great comfort food. Delicious and easy, quickly in the oven in just minutes. Also, easily versatile for using other fruits or berries. I used half the water, and double the amount of cornstarch. I also added a few drops of red food coloring for more vivid color. I also sprinkled the biscuit topping with demerara sugar. It worked out perfectly. Next time however, I plan to up the sugar to 1-1/2 T. and reduce the salt to 1/4 tsp. I found the topping could have been a little sweeter and at the same time I detected the salt more than I liked. All around, a delicious, homespun dessert. Loved it.
This cobbler was great! After reading the other reviews, I also cut the water to 1/2 cup and it worked just fine. I made it once with 4 cups of berries and a second time with 6 cups of berries, and both were fine. The one change I did make, is that I substituted "Splenda Granular" for all of the sugar, because my husband is a diabetic. It turned out great both times... you'd never know that it wasn't real sugar in the recipe!
Very tasty with one big change - drastically reduce the amount of liquid used over your berries. A 1/3c mix of lemon juice and water is PLENTY, with 2 tbsp of cornstarch and 1/2c sugar (as written). The berries will release natural juices on their own and provide plenty of sweet nectar with your strawberries.
I read what others have said about the cobbler being runny, but I like lots of juice and made it according to the recipe. I think the problem is that the juice is not thick enough, so next time I will add more cornstarch. I didn't have heavy cream so I used skim milk in the topping and it still came out fine. I will definitely make this again.
Very easy to make! I doubled the recipe (roughly - I had 8 cups of berries instead of 6, and I decreased the water by 1/2 cup because of another review that said there was too much juice) and baked it in a 4 quart Corningwear dish. It turned out delicious and I will definately make this again! I will, however, reduce the water even more next time, maybe doubling all of the ingredients except the glaze. Even though I reduced the water by 1/2 cup, there was still quite a bit of liquid at the bottom of the dish - which would be lovely if you were serving this with ice cream becaus eyou could spoon it over the top.
I've been looking for this recipe for years! It tastes just like the one served at our local family restaurant($4.00 per serving!!) NOw I can make it at home. The topping is so delicious - I have never been able to find a recipe that tastes the same. It is crispy on the outside and tender on the inside. My whole family loved it. Try it with cherry pie filling if your pressed for time!
This is AMAZING! Perfect with fresh strawberries. I doubled ALL ingredients with the EXCEPTION of the water...I only added 1/2 c. with 6 cups of berries, etc...and it is awfully 'juicy'! But OH SO GOOD with Vanilla Ice Cream. I highly recommend that you serve this with the Vanilla Ice Cream and definately spoon some of the juices over the ice cream. My entire family (kids aged 5 to 18) all thoroughly enjoyed this. Enjoy!!!!
I read the other reviews and decided to try this recipe with a few additions. I doubled the topping...next time I will add a little more heavy cream to make the dough a little softer. I doubled the cornstarch and kept the water the same and I used about 8 cups of strawberries. Here is what I learned: 1 this recipe only needs about 1/4 cup of water, 2 tbsp cornstarch, same amount of sugar...NOT cooked. Mix it cold and coat the strawberries. This will allow for the cornstarch mixture to thicken with the extra juice from the berries decreasing the "runny liquid". Also I increased the cooking time to about 45 minutes to allow the dough to cook all the way through. I added some Rodelle Vanilla to the dough. The topping was very good and the strawberry part was good as well. I will make this again, however will use the following: 1/4 cup lemon juice instead of water, will not cook the cornstarch/sugar/lemon juice mix. Thank you for a good recipe!
This recipe is very tasty! The filling had a great taste, and it turned nice and pink as the cobbler baked. I did not have the ingredients to make the crust so I made my own quick cobbler crust. Melt 1 stick butter in casserole dish in oven. Combine 1 cup milk, 1 cup self-rising flour, and 1 cup sugar and pour over melted butter. Spoon fruit mixture on top. The crust rises to the top as it bakes.
Decent recipe, but in my opinion it needs more strawberries (VERY ripe), and double the crust mixture. Also, sprinkle sugar on top of the cobbler before baking. Mine wasn't very sweet, but that could have been because the strawberries weren't too ripe...Not bad, and I'll probably try it again!
Way too much juice cooked out of the berries, but this was OK out of the oven, served warm. The next day, it was a soggy mess, and the topping turned gooey (like raw dough). Has the taste of old-fashioned biscuit strawberry shortcake, but I think I'll just stick with making my shortcakes and serving sliced berries on top. Not bad, not great, and not good on day 2, unfortunately.
I made this for my Sunday dessert with one or two changes (1/2 cup of lemon juice instead of water and 2 tblspn cornstarch) according to other users and I am glad I did. I will be making this again. It is so good I ate two servings less than an hour apart...also I will make more it only had few servings left on Sunday.
Let me start by saying that Im pregnant so whenever I start craving a particular food, I just search for a recipe with that ingredient. How lucky I was to find this one in the strawberry section! The only thing I did different was used 4 c. strawberries instead of 3 because I had 2 bags of frozen berries and I didnt want to waste any, and I doubled the crust to accomodate a 2 1/2 quart dish and substituted Splenda for sugar. Other than that, followed the reciped and OH MY GOODNESS! I think I died and went to pregnant lady food heaven. I just made it, it is still bubbling hot and I sampled it and am now writing the review. My fiance just came up and asked if we could just share it out of the dish with 2 forks. He must have sampled it after I walked away from it! Yumm-O! Thanks again!
DH loves this recipe! He even loves it better than my strawberry pie, and that is his favorite. I decreased the water by half, increased the cornstarch to 3 tablespoons, and added 1/2 cup lemon juice. In addition I added a bit more sugar to the topping and sprinkled sugar on top since we like a sweeter topping. I also increased the topping by 1/2 and the strawberries by 1/2, turned out perfect. Will surely be making this again!
Great recipe, although I made a few changes: 1) 1/3 cup water and 2 tablespoons cornstarch, as mentioned by another reviewer; a full cup of water is unnecessary for doing the initial reduction. 2) 2 tablespoons instead of 1 tablespoon sugar for the breading dough. 3) Fully melt the butter that's added to make the dough. Turned out perfect! UPDATE: On a subsequent try, I found that by adding more cream to the batter so that it wasn't like a tough dough made it easier to spread over the fruit, and it turned out flakier and yummier in the result.
I was looking for a recipe to use some frozen strawberries and am I EVER glad I picked this one...I changed it to 1/2 cup sugar, 1/2 cup water and 2 T cornstarch for the strawberries and 2 T sugar and half and half (all I had on hand) for the biscuit part...the strawberry part was NOT runny but set perfectly... and the biscuit was not to sweet but not bland at all...I cooked at 375 for 45 minutes...all I can say is PERFECTO...add a small scoop of vanilla ice cream and you're in heaven...
very tasty, hard not to be with fresh strawberries. however it was very liquidy. i had followed other people's suggestions and reduced water to 1/2 cup and doubled the rest of the recipe. i will try tossing berries with sugar and cornstarch adn letting sit until sugar is dissolved and then proceeding.
Great Flavor! Most of the time I go "a la mode" to save a so-so cobbler -- not this time. I LOVED how the taste of the strawberries really came out because it wasn't masked with extracts and spices. Very simple, very delicious. I did, however, have to use a slotted spoon to leave the excess liquid behind. I'll probably go with more berries next time and less water. Maybe even puree a few of the berries too. I agree with one of the other reviewers -- more like 4 or 5 servings, versus 8. A+ Thanks Eleanor!
The crumb topping for this recipe is out of this world. I think I will try it with other types of fruit next time. The strawberry cobbler was good although it wasn't very thick. Maybe I should cook the sugar-cornstarch mixture a little longer next. But overall we enjoyed it.
This was decent but didn't blow my socks off. I used the "most helpful" review that said to sub lemon juice for the water and add more cornstarch - I do agree with that. Perhaps my strawberries just needed to be sweeter - it's not peak season so maybe it would be better in the summer when they have more flavor. I was impressed with the cobbler portion itself - it was buttery and very yummy. I'll give this another shot this summer.
The taste was good but I had technical difficulties with the recipes itself. Based on other reviews, I decreased the amount of water to 1/2 cup and it was still way to much. Will use 1/4 in the future. Also the dough was too dry as written had to add at least 1/2 cup more heavy cream.
This was really good. I didn't have any whipping cream, so I used sour cream instead, and that worked out really well. I will most definitely make this again!
I doubled the recipe and should have reduced the water as others did. Flavor was great, though. I will make it again, only with less water and maybe a little more sugar. Thanks!
This was fantastic! I took the suggestion of halving the liquid and I added a bit more sugar to the topping and it was great. Everyone at my 4th of July party agreed it was one of the best cobblers they have ever had!!! Thanks!
Very easy and came out well. I probably used more strawberries than were called for it, but it was because I didn't feel like measuring (and I love strawberries). I also used frozen strawberries because I wasn't sure when I'd be able to make it, and fresh strawberries turn quickly in my region this time of year. I took advice from another review and only used 1/2 cup of water; at first I used the full cup, but it was so watery that I decided to cut down and try again. I found that there was just enough liquid/juice - it was perfect. The family loved it.
This was FANTASTIC!! I read all the reviews and made the following changes based on those reviews. 2 tablespoons of cornstarch, juice of 1/2 lemon and water to equal 1/2 cup liquid & 4 cups of sliced strawberrys. I cooked the sugar, cornstarch, lemon juice/water mixture until it was extremely thick and then mixed in the strawberrys. I had to add about 1 additional tablespoon of the heavy whipping cream to get all the dry combined. Baked it for 40 minutes at 400 degrees. When it cooled, served with ice cream. It was not runny at all and was delicious. Will definately make again.
I have made this recipe several times and found it to be very good but very runny. I followed the advice of other reviewers and doubled the recipe except for the water which remains 1 cup. It was perfect. I also sprinkled brown sugar and cinnamon on top of the crust. It is wonderful with ice cream.
I used about four and a half cups of frozen (but thawed) strawberries, used whole milk in place of the cream and increased the topping by fifty percent. It was good, not too sweet and easy to make.
I forgot to take a picture but basically it looked just like a few on here. I did not change anything except used 1/4 t. salt instead of 1/2. This was not my kind of cobbler. My aunt used to make a strawberry cobbler that was awesome. This was not it while OK I found the strawberries much too tart, not enough liquid for our liking and the biscuit like topping somewhat hard. It all comes down to preferences. I'll keep looking.
Yummy! I used a about 1 1/2 cups more strawberries than stated and it was ooohhh sooo good. My husband ate 3/4 of the cobbler himself. Thanks for sharing, we will definately make this one again.
I love the cobbler, topping has a nice crunch to it. I will be using less water next time.
I followed the suggestions of other reviewers and used 2 tablespoons of cornstarch instead of 1 and used 1/4 cup of water + 1/4 cup of lemon juice and this was PERFECTION. The topping was absolutely delicious, buttery and the perfect shade of brown. The strawberries were sweet but not overly and paired with vanilla bean ice-cream, it was big hit.
You don't typically think of making cobbler with strawberries, but this is a really nice recipe to do just that. I was looking for something simple to try out some freeze-dried strawberries I bought, and this recipe was perfect. I've made it twice. The only thing I did differently was to rehydrate the strawberries first, and I used the excess liquid I drained off to make the glaze/sauce to which the strawberries are added. Simply delicious.
I doubles the bread and added a little lemon juice. Served with ice cream. Best dessert we have had in a long time.
OMG.....Fantastic.....followed the recipe pretty much as written....did make a bit more topping per other reviews..served with butter pecan ice cream!!!
mmmmm This is really goood. I have to stop myself from devouring the whole thing. Definitely use ripe strawberries and try it with double cornstarch and half the water like what the other reviewers said.
delicious! I have never made a cobbler before but by my husband's request I made him this one. The only change I made was the crust but the filling turned out great! Thank you so much for a great recipe that we will be enjoying time and time again!
Wonderful, just not enough of it, the 8 servings must be really small. I will probably double the recipe next time.
A very good dessert. One change I did make when I made it the 2nd time was to cut the water down to a 1/2 cup b/c it can get a little runny. All in all a nice treat! ;)
This is sooooo delicious!. The crust is creamy and soft. It melts in your mouth. I will recommend.
So yummy! Tastes like biscuits with strawberry jelly. Very good and comforting on a cold night. Delicious with a scoop of vanilla ice cream. I cut the water down by half and added the juice from half a lemon. This is a keeper!
Substituted lemon lime soda for the water . Tastes like Shoney's strawberry pie.
This is a delicious way to use up fresh-picked strawberries. I followed another reviewer's advice and used 1/4 cup lemon juice in place of the water and 2 tbsp cornstarch. Turned out perfect, loved the texture of the topping. The kids loved it served with a little ice cream.
I cut the berries in half b/c they were so huge (fresh from the field in Plant City). Used Splenda in the sauce and about 5 c. of berries. I was afraid that I didn't have enough dough to cover, but it raised up really nicely to cover the berries. Very good! A nice change from shortcake.
a great recipe for cobbler.I made it for Thanksgiving, and every one loved it! I added a small bag of frozen cherries to it, and made a little extra crust. Delicious!
This is amazing. I had 2 pints of strawberries starting to go bad so I figured I'd make something. I found this recipe and I have never had nor made strawberry cobbler before (I'm Canadian, and this seems to be a Southern dish.) I followed the reviews and used 1/3 cup of water, 1/2 cup sugar, and 2 tbsp cornstarch in the strawberries and honestly it was still quite liquidy because of how ripe my strawberries were. I used 18% coffee cream in the biscuit portion and upped the sugar to almost 2 tbsp and added 1/2 tsp of vanilla extract. It was so amazing. We topped it with vanilla greek yogurt. Hubby definitely wants this made again!!! Edit: Just made a double batch with canned peaches in addition to the strawberries. Drained the peaches first. Wonderful decision, turned out lovely, however, I ran into the same problem as before where I didn't find the dough quite covered the fruit. It was still a good ratio of dough to fruit but if you want the dough to cover it, I would suggest doubling or 1.5x-ing the dough recipe.
i followed others advice, doubled dry ingredents and just 1/2 cup of water. the last 5 minutes i used a spray butter on crust and sprinkled with suger....home RUN
This got us four servings. Absolutely delicious---everyone loved it! The syrup tasted like strawberry jam, and the dough was heavenly. It was a tad crumbly with the amount of whipping cream, so I added just a tad more. Then I put bits of the dough on top and cooked for a few minutes. when it was soft I spread it even with a spatula. absolutely heavenly. The perfect mixture of dough sweetness and fruit. Mmm.
This was great! I used a 9X13 (3QT) dish. I trippled the topping and doubled the berries and syrup part. I also used 1/2 cup of lemon juice instead of water. Had to cook atleast 45 minutes. Was great! Would make again.
Very easy to make and quite tasty!
The strawberry base was perfect, not too sweet - I found the cobbler portion to be too thick and plain tasting - I may try it again adding more cream or butter.
Amazingly delicious. The syrup/strawberry mixture will seem too sweet before baking, which concerned me at first. But the finished product is perfectly balanced between tart and sweet. It is a bit runnier than I would like, but it still tastes heavenly. The crust is good as well, but there could be a little bit more, for my tastes anyway. Overall, AWESOME!
Good and easy to make. The strawberries I used were quite large, so I quartered them so that they would lay better in the bottom of the baking dish. I suggest serving the cobbler warm, but it was also good cold.
Way to runny. Even cut down water to 1/2 cup and still way way to runny! The topping and the sauce needs alot more sugar. Took one bit and spit it out.
This was very good - family loved it. I might cut down on the liquid though, ours was runny. Will make it again! :)
Agree with suggestions to cut the water in half. Used 1/2 cup water and 4 cups strawberries. Outstanding and easy!
I am a diabetic, with a bad sweet tooth, I made this with Splenda, sauce thickened up nicely, used Splenda in the dough as well. The finished product was a little runny as some of the other folks had experienced but the finished product was just as good as one made with real sugar I had tried several years ago. Thumbs up from me!
This cobbler was FABULOUS! I used berries that had been sitting in my fridge for a while and you never would have known! I took the suggestions below and reduced the water so it was thicker and made 50% more cobbler. I put it in a 9x17(?)" pan. Next time I'll add more berries to it. I'm DEFINITELY making this again!
Excellent easy recipe. Took only about 10mins. to prepare and had all of the ingredients on hand since most are commonly found in all kitchens. Tasted wonderful with whipped topping. Thanks so much for sharing.
my sister in georgia and i made this recently while i was visiting her...this was a terrific *easy *"would do it everyday" if i could recipe!!!!..thanks!!
I made this recipe yesterday for a Bible study at our house. I tripled the biscuit mixture and doubled the strawberry ingredients. I usued 4 TBSP. cornstarch and sprinkled in little strawberry jello after I cooked the mixture. I also used 1/4 c. lemon juice and 1/4 c. water instead of the amount listed in the recipe. My strawberries were very ripe, so I think they made it a little juicy, but it turned out great. Served with vanilla ice cream. The men especially loved it and wanted to know how I made it. Everyone said that it was a keeper!
We followed Pworsley's edited version with lemon juice, milk, and a bit more corn starch. It was OUTSTANDING! I'm not really a baker; I am more of a cook really, but this was easy and fun to make on a rainy Sunday afternoon with my husband. It was not to sweet, and the cobbler topping was really lovely.
This was really good! I used frozen strawberries that I picked last summer (didn't measure, but more than 3 cups) which I left whole, increased the cornstarch to 3 heaping tablespoons, cut down the sugar and water by 1/2 each and added a little lemon juice. It was syrupy, but boy, did the syrup taste good! The topping was yummy, too! I added a little extra liquid (I used almond milk as that's what I had in the fridge.) Light and fluffy~I used the amounts called for and there was plenty, even with the extra berries. Served with whipped cream, but vanilla ice cream or frozen yogurt would be awesome, too! Can't wait to make this with fresh strawberries next June!
This is DELICIOUS!!!
This was so good! Strawberries were on sale at the market so I bought a few pounds and tried this recipe. I did change a few things -- I used 3 lbs of strawberries. I used 1/4 c. lemon juice instead of the water to add a little tartness -- strawberries have such a high water content anyway they would have been swimming if more water is added. Next time I may just toss the strawberries in the sugar and cornstarch before baking. As it was there was a good amount of strawberry juice at the bottom of the cobbler. As per other suggestions, I will double the cornstarch when I make this again because it was more juice than syrup. The dough tasted very much like buttermilk biscuit dough. I added some raw sugar on top for texture and a bit of added sweetness. I used skim milk for the dough as it is all I had on hand. My husband and I both loved it served hot with some whipped cream on top. This recipe is a keeper.
I made this just now. Substitutions: 1) 3 T flour instead of cornstarch 2) milk instead of cream 3) 1/4 cup milk, 1/4 cup water for liquid 4) self-rising flour instead of all purpose Results: Taste is good: Not as syruppy-sweet as most cobblers. Texture very good: Cutting liquid was a mistake. No liquid to scoop out and put on top of ice cream. Crust good: I used self rising flour so I didn't use the baking powder. I wish it was a bit sweeter. Next time: double sugar in crust. This recipe is nice because you get a nice balance of sweet and tart. Sugar doesn't overpower everything. I did bake it 6 minutes longer to brown it up. It set nicely and had nice texture throughout. I do wish I had used a full cup of water/milk. I think a cobbler should run just a bit on the plate, not scoop out in one clump. Mine may have set better because I used 3 T flour. Even though, would like to see some more liquid. But for me, the crust on a cobbler is what makes it or breaks it. This one is a little shortcake-ish, more so than the rise-to-the-top type, which is usually tender and flaky. Overall good. Next time I would: Use the full cup liquid...1/2 cup water, 1/2 cup milk. Use 3.5 T flour instead of cornstarch. Double the sugar in the crust to 2 T.
yummy idea- can't believe i've never made cobbler with strawberries before! but, i like a really buttery sugary rich topping on my cobbler, and this was more like a biscuit topping. it turned out really yummy if that's what you're looking for!
Good recipe, although the name is somewhat misleading. I would call this more a modified strawberry shortcake than a cobbler. I did use lemon juice (1/4 cup) instead of water in this recipe.
This was great, I would only made a few changes for my preference. I did add a bit more cornstarch because I like my filling thick not runny. I was wondering weather to slice the strawberries or at least cut them in half, but it never said to...I would slice them for sure next time. The biscuit topping was delicious and went well with the fruit. I didn't have heavy cream so i just used 2% milk and they turned out perfect. (without the extra fat and calories) My kids say it needed more sugar, but I think if the strawberries were sliced it would have been a perfect amount. I will be making this again, I might try it with different fruit, (peaches or blueberries)
We loved it! This has just the strawberry taste I've been hankering for. It tastes far better than what goes as strawberry short cake. I'm planning to sub out the heavy cream for half and half
Made this recipe for my family for a weekend get together. OMG!! So good! Even my picky mother-in-law liked it. The only change I will make next time is to reduce the water/sugar/cornstarch combination. The berries were so juicy that the dish was overflowing halfway through cooking. Otherwise, just perfect. Really liked the shortbread-like topping.
Eleanor, you have great recipes! I read all the reviews & made a few changes. I used 2 lbs. of berries, 1 c. sugar, 2 T. cornstarch, & 1 c. water. (this amount of berries is about 6 c. whole berries.) The result was still too watery & a tad sweet. (I guess my berries were sweet to begin with!) The dough I kept the same, but I had to add a lot of cream to get it to not be too stiff.) I think next time I will up the ratio of dough & use half & half. A 9x9 pan works great. The crust is yummy & I would like a little more! I would also slice the strawberries next time. YUM! I am so full right now!!!
I thought this would be a good way to use up some extra strawberries since we like cobblers. However, I just don't care for the cooked strawberries. They seem to be too mushy for me. I threw away the leftovers. Guess I'll stick to strawberry preserves and pies from now on.
Very good recipe! I am going to try it with other fruits as well :-)
The best cobbler i ever had...just add less water more baking powder and more strawberries
Best cobbler EVER! Thank you for sharing this recipe with us, Eleanor!!!! I made a double batch and I'm SO glad I did! YUMMY!
I did not like this. My husband thought it was ok. I did what was suggested about cutting the liquid but it was still very runny. I also had to cook it longer the crust was still doughy. Don't think I will make this again.
I made this once before and remembered that it was a little too sweet. Another review suggested lemon juice. PERFECT! It gave it a slightly tart and sweet taste. Oh man this was to die for. I also made the crust with milk instead of cream, like another reviewer suggested. Very good!
I really like the biscuit topping and have used it for other cobblers, as well. I think something is a bit off in the strawberry filling. Its a bit too sweet, and there's probably more liquid than necessary. I'd probably cut the sugar down to 2 tbsp, and the cornstarch and water by half (or maybe even a third) next time. The strawberries are going to release liquid, anyway. Still, its a solid start and doesn't taste bad, especially when still warm. This recipe does not hold up well in the refrigerator for leftovers.
I felt the topping was too dry and without enough flavor. I agree with the reviewer who said the topping was too salty, and not sweet enough. I halved the water amount, as suggested by reviews, and I added 2 tbs. lemon juice (with 2 tb. less water) to the cup of water. And the filling turned out fine.
WOW! I wish I could give this more than 5 stars! My husband said, "This is definitely, hands down the best dessert you've ever made." and I have made a ton. I used a scant 1/2 c. sugar with a Tbsp. cornstarch. Next time I would use a little more cornstarch. I also added 2 cups of blueberries (which could be why I needed more cornstarch). I used 1 1/2 the ingredients for the topping (we like a lot of topping). This was fantastic! I can't wait to make it again. Yummm!
Excellent - used 1/2 cup water. Used milk instead of cream. Used a mix of strawberries and blueberries.
Excellent! Excellent! I also only used 1/2 cup liquid (1/4 c water + 1/4 lemon juice) with the cornstarch mixture and it was perfect! Mine only took barely 20 min to bake! Yummy!!!
Delicious way to use fresh local strawberries! It was a little soupy/runny, so next time I'll try the suggestions of other reviewers. I patted out the cobbler topping to make a thin crust that covered the whole thing and sprinkled it with sugar before baking. So yummy and can't wait to make it again.
This was delicious! Besides using only half cup of water, I followed the recipe exactly. Everyone loved it! I will definitely be making this again.
I wasn't too happy with this. It was tasty but extremely soupy. I may try to make it once more and will either cut back on the liquid or add cornstarch. The topping is sparse as written, as well. I would double it next time.
Made this tonight and love it very much...big hit with the kiddos...small note..cooking times vary a bit it took 15 min longer than noted for completion but so worth the wait....Check out some of my recipes...thanks!
I followed other reviews by decreasing the amount of water (1/2 cup) and increasing the amount of berries (to cover the bottom of a 9x13 pan). I will continue to decrease the amount of water but next time I will double the cornstarch. The biscuits where perfect. Love the texture and flavor. Just wish that the juices had been a bit thicker. Overall a very good recipe that I will make again.
A very good recipe. It's lighter than most cobbler recipes and not as sweet. I plan to try it with other fruits, as well.
This is wonderful, who wants strawberry shortcake when you can have this.. Yummy Yummy Yummy! Thanks for sharing :)
Fantastic! I agree with others that this is a little on the "juicy" side, but this might have to do with ripeness of one's strawberries as anything else. I used about 1/2 cup water plus 1/4 cup freshly-squeezed lemon juice, plus I added some zest from the lemons to the water/juice/sugar/cornstarch mix. without the lemon this probably would've been too sweet for our family. Crust came out wonderfully.
Tried for the first time this weekend. Wonderful recipe! I also used only 1/2 cup of water, glad I did. I used 4 cups of strawberries and baked it in a 9x9 inch pan. I might add 1 more cup of strawberries next time. Thanks for the recipe.
I followed this recipe to the "T" and WOW!! This cobbler was delicious! My family really enjoyed this. Every bite was eaten tonight, leaving us without left overs. This recipe takes a close second to my Mom's recipe which tops my list...of course I could just be biased. :) In any case, I will be saving this recipe!
was very tasty but next time Ill use less water. It was alittle runny.
I would say between 3 and 4 stars.
After reading reviews, I used 4 cups whole strawberries (homegrown, smaller in size than grocery cartons), and 1/2 cup of water. After putting the strawberry mixture in the buttered pan, I sprinkled lightly with cinnamon. I had to add more cream to the topping, but that could have been variation in the flour. It turned out golden brown and tasted fantastic! As a long time cobbler lover, it was excellent, and easy to make!
This was very good!!! I had doubled mine because I had 2 pints of berries. I only used a half cup of water still and used 2 tbsp. of cornstarch. Excellent. Had made this for dessert tonight and got very good ratings from all family members! Had the garlic parmesean chicken for dinner first. Which was also excellent. Thanks for a terrific recipe.!
Excellent!!! I followed the suggestion of doubling the corn starch and halving the water.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections