Strawberry Cobbler I

I made this just now. Substitutions: 1) 3 T flour instead of cornstarch 2) milk instead of cream 3) 1/4 cup milk, 1/4 cup water for liquid 4) self-rising flour instead of all purpose Results: Taste is good: Not as syruppy-sweet as most cobblers. Texture very good: Cutting liquid was a mistake. No liquid to scoop out and put on top of ice cream. Crust good: I used self rising flour so I didn't use the baking powder. I wish it was a bit sweeter. Next time: double sugar in crust. This recipe is nice because you get a nice balance of sweet and tart. Sugar doesn't overpower everything. I did bake it 6 minutes longer to brown it up. It set nicely and had nice texture throughout. I do wish I had used a full cup of water/milk. I think a cobbler should run just a bit on the plate, not scoop out in one clump. Mine may have set better because I used 3 T flour. Even though, would like to see some more liquid. But for me, the crust on a cobbler is what makes it or breaks it. This one is a little shortcake-ish, more so than the rise-to-the-top type, which is usually tender and flaky. Overall good. Next time I would: Use the full cup liquid...1/2 cup water, 1/2 cup milk. Use 3.5 T flour instead of cornstarch. Double the sugar in the crust to 2 T.