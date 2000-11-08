Orange Cooler Pie
Delicious summertime dessert. Spectacular when garnished with whipped cream and orange sections.
Delicious summertime dessert. Spectacular when garnished with whipped cream and orange sections.
This was VERY simple to prepare! It tastes like a dreamcicle! Adding coolwhip and mandirin oranges were the perfect touch! I'll make this again!Read More
I liked the idea of this pie, similar to a creamsicle, but the reality of it was too orangy and not creamy enough. The graham cracker crust was not appealing to my family, though we like it fine for a custard-style pie. I really wanted to like this! My kids (toddlers) are probably too young to be real indicators on this one.Read More
This was VERY simple to prepare! It tastes like a dreamcicle! Adding coolwhip and mandirin oranges were the perfect touch! I'll make this again!
I made this and took it to a cookout yesterday. It was very good, but next time I will, like David, cut down on the spices or leave them out completely. Other than too much spice, everyone loved it. This is an update on this pie. Made it again without the seasoning in the filling and added some cinnamon to the crust. Much Better. Thanks.
I liked the idea of this pie, similar to a creamsicle, but the reality of it was too orangy and not creamy enough. The graham cracker crust was not appealing to my family, though we like it fine for a custard-style pie. I really wanted to like this! My kids (toddlers) are probably too young to be real indicators on this one.
this was a fantastic pie and everyone loved it. kids and adults! very easy to make too. I recommend it for summertime.
Easy to make. We were not really fond of the spice in the pie. It seemed to take away from the light fruity/creamy flavor of the pie. It was still good, but next time we will make it without the spice.
I garnished this with a Terry's Chocolate Orange and whipped cream, it was great. Next time, I'm going to try it with Raspberry Juice concentrate and fresh raspberries for a garnish...
We made the pie exactly as directed and it was a big hit! It's creamy and tangy and just right on a hot summer afternoon! Oh, I suppose I ought to confess to using a store-bought graham cracker crust...so maybe we didn't do it EXACTLY as directed, but it's still a YUMMY pie! My older kids had so much fun making this for various get-togethers this summer.
Very good - nice and refreshing and an easy fix. Great summer treat.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections