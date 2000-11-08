Orange Cooler Pie

Delicious summertime dessert. Spectacular when garnished with whipped cream and orange sections.

Recipe by JJOHN32

Recipe Summary

Servings:
8
Yield:
1 -9 inch pie
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine graham cracker crumbs, melted butter or margarine, and 3 tablespoons white sugar. Mix well. Press into a 9 inch pie plate. Place in freezer.

  • Beat together half and half and 1/2 cup white sugar for about 2 minutes. Add undiluted orange juice concentrate, cinnamon, and nutmeg. Beat for 1 minute. Add ice cream, and beat an additional 2 minutes. Pour filling into prepared pie crust.

  • Freeze for several hours or overnight. Just before serving, garnish with whipped cream and orange sections if desired.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
313 calories; protein 3.4g; carbohydrates 47.4g; fat 13g; cholesterol 35.4mg; sodium 180mg. Full Nutrition
