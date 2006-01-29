Bacon and Egg Breakfast Tarts

Perfect selection for a brunch, but also convenient enough for serving on a weekday. Instead of Canadian bacon, try using 1/2 cup diced cooked ham or 1/2 cup crumbled cooked bacon. Place 2 tablespoons of meat into each pastry cup.

By JJOHN32


Directions

  • Preheat oven to 425 degrees F (220 degrees C).

  • Prepare pastry for a one crust pie as directed on package. Divide pastry into 4 equal parts. Roll each part into a 6 inch circle on a well floured, cloth covered board with a floured, cloth covered rolling pin. Fit pastry over backs of large muffin cups (3 x 1 1/2 inch), or 6 ounce custard cups; make pleats so pastry will fit closely. If using individual pie pans or tart pans, cut circles 1 inch larger than inverted pans, and fit into pans. Prick surface. Place tarts on an ungreased cookie sheet.

  • Bake until light brown, about 8 to 10 minutes. Cool 5 minutes, and carefully remove from cups. Reduce oven temperature to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Place 2 bacon slices in the bottom of each pastry cup. Sprinkle cheese over the meat, making slight well in centers. Break 1 egg into each. Add 1 tablespoon milk into each tart. Sprinkle with nutmeg and pepper. Place tarts on an ungreased cookie sheet

  • Bake until eggs are soft cooked, about 15 to 20 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
660 calories; protein 27.9g; carbohydrates 42.5g; fat 41.8g; cholesterol 238.1mg; sodium 1430.4mg. Full Nutrition
