Bacon and Egg Breakfast Tarts

GREAT! original idea to use packaged pie dough (just add ice cold water kind).. and these are delish! can be a bit time consuming.. so, some thought for when speed is an issue - use premade pie crusts, cut circles with favoirte large mouth cup/glass/plastic cup (use plastic, i worry about glass), much faster.. better yet, use crescent rolls, get in square form, cut circles, for either way, combine scraps, roll out a bit, get another or two depending on how much left over,.. or even faster? big biscuits roll em out to correct circle size for the pan you're using. also, good idea to add seasoning to your egg, or dough once placed in muffin tim. LOTS of variations here - so it's an EXCELLENT way to use up leftover vegies .. and think of the herbs and spices you can add.. and wonder of wonder.. lo-cal, use egg whites, and tortillas (cut to shape of course, should be able to get 3 out of the big flour ones, .. and lets not forget CHEESE. all those different cheeses to make it exotic... this is A great recipe!!