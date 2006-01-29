Bacon and Egg Breakfast Tarts

Perfect selection for a brunch, but also convenient enough for serving on a weekday. Instead of Canadian bacon, try using 1/2 cup diced cooked ham or 1/2 cup crumbled cooked bacon. Place 2 tablespoons of meat into each pastry cup.
Made these using frozen ready-made tarts and mixed everything in a bowl and then filled the tarts. I used frozen diced onions (didn't bother to cook ahead of time). I made two different kinds: one with diced Canadian bacon and the other with packaged real bacon bits. I prefered the latter. These reheat wonderfully in the microwave. Perfect for a brunch.
Tried the B&E breakfast tarts. End result were good with some modifications suggested by others writing in. When you are serving 5 adult appetites, the meal is time demanding - about 30 minutes. It looks good, tastes okay but I found that each person wanted two servings. Biggest problem was the Calorie count, Fat and Cholesterol. Wow....if you are concerned about any of those counts.
Made these using frozen ready-made tarts and mixed everything in a bowl and then filled the tarts. I used frozen diced onions (didn't bother to cook ahead of time). I made two different kinds: one with diced Canadian bacon and the other with packaged real bacon bits. I prefered the latter. These reheat wonderfully in the microwave. Perfect for a brunch.
Made this recipe in tartlets, so beat the eggs like you would for scrambled in with the milk,cheese,bacon, salt and pepper and then poured a bit into each tartlet. Very good. Cooked crusts 8 minutes, then with filling 10 min.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
05/26/2000
Wow! This recipe made me a hero with my inlaws! I made variations on the fillings (some people don't eat bacon, etc.) so that everyone could have what they liked best. Kids loved having "their own" just like the grown-ups (who helped themselves to 2-3 each!)After reading another review of the recipe, I made my version in the extra large muffin tins (usually used for commercial use) and kept my oven just a tad lower because they were cooking quite quickly. I WILL make this again and again!
This recipe was a tremendous success when I served it to family and friends. It will become my "standard" at brunch gatherings from now on. I prepared the tart shells ahead of time, carefully placed them in tuperware containers and froze them. This makes preparation a snap on the day of the party!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
05/22/2000
Very delicious, but if you make the cups over regular muffin cups (3 x 1 1/2), there isn't enough room for all the filling stuff; making the pastry cups is rather time consuming!
This has also become a regular at brunch gatherings for us! This recipe is pretty much perfect, I used whole pieces of bacon and wrapped them around the cups so it "hugs" the egg. I also added a teaspoon of Dijon mustard per 2 servings for extra flavour. Thanks for your yummy recipe!
Tried the B&E breakfast tarts. End result were good with some modifications suggested by others writing in. When you are serving 5 adult appetites, the meal is time demanding - about 30 minutes. It looks good, tastes okay but I found that each person wanted two servings. Biggest problem was the Calorie count, Fat and Cholesterol. Wow....if you are concerned about any of those counts.
I use packaged, frozen puff-pastry tart shells. Scramble the eggs with a little milk, and fold-in diced smoked Scottish Salmon, minced Shallots, rinsed nonpariel capers and chopped Escargot. Top with grated Gruyere cheese. Sprinkle with dried Fines Herbes....serve with chilled Vouvrey, or Champagne, and a crisp Romaine-heart salade with garlic, oil and champagne vinegar.
I've made this before but using wholemeal bread instead of pie pastry. I rolled the bread with a pin to remove all air in it and compress the bread into a thin bread sheet, fold the bread sheet into the muffin tray and brushed it with butter before cracking the egg in it with bacon/ham and cheese. Sprinkle the top with nutmeg, salt and pepper to taste.
I have made these for years but use ready made large size biscuits that you separate in three layers and put into muffin tins Other wise they are the same. I will try the pie crust and see which I like better. Always a hit.
Love the variation, with crust... but for EZ, use regular muffin tin, spray, fold in a slice of ham or turkey, put the egg in bake 375 for 15-20... They come out crisp. I will bake both because some people don't like (how not to like?) the crust or if you see you just need more food--fast.
I used a frozen pie shell that I had on hand and used a biscuit cutter to make little tarts. I cooked these in a muffin tin. I took the advice of another reviewer and just beat the eggs like scrambled eggs together with the cheese, milk and I used regular bacon and just poured this into the little tart crusts. My husband practically inhaled these.
is a good and easy thing to make ahead of time,then keep them in the cooler for when you need a quick breakfast, but next time i make im going to try making the shells , out of a sweet paste, also i scrambled the eggs and milk and nut meg then poured in to the shells. all in all good stuff
Delicious:-)I made my own pie crust, and it was a little too greasy, so I kept them in the muffin pans for all of the time, and didn't take them out until serving time.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
01/20/2005
Fabulous recipe - the product is sensational. It does, however, need slightly larger tins to accomodate a whole egg comfortably. I added red capsicum as a garnish before cooking & a little dab of plum sauce just after the milk to the pastry shells. It works well to add a bit of zest to the flavour. Will certainly be making these again.
These were pretty good. I misread the ingredients when I was at the store and got pre-made pie crust. I just cut the pie shell into fours and cut off most of the excess. I cooked the pie crust according to package directions then added the filling before cooking again. I did as others suggested and scrambled everything and put it the tarts. They taste like mini quiches. I think I would try this again, possibly with bacon, parmesan or broccoli and cheese.
well I didn't have pie crust so I used whole wheat biscuit recipe from allrecipes which is wonderful. I beat eggs, tomatoes and onions together, salt and pepper and baked the biscuits in muffin tins which were too small. After they cooked for about 8 min. i took them out of the oven made holes in the center and filled the holes with the filling and filled the tops also, then i sprinkled with cheese. I Put the holes in the other muffin tins to bake. I also only had enough bread for 4 muffins so with the remaining mixture I just put it in a muffin tin and its an omlette tart for all of your guests who are wheat or gluten sensitive. Love this and will make again.
I have made something similar to this. I am gluten sensitive so I just make the filling. I use silicon muffin pan and they come out great. I find that this is a recipe that you can adjust very easily. If you have ham, use ham. If you have leftover veggies, add that. I found a broccoli slaw (grated broccoli, cabbage and grated carrot)for $0.99 at my local grocer. I used that with a bit of bacon. If I make these for a brunch, I will make both with the crust and without.
Pretty tasty. However, if you are worried about nutrition, use turkey bacon, reduced fat cheddar, and eggbeaters instead of real eggs. It tastes the same and reduced both fat and cholesterol to reasonable levels
Great quick recipe. I made the pastry instead. Added leftover pizza night topping instead of bacon (Ham pepperoni etc), cut down on the cheese, beat the eggs and milk and poured over the toppings. Delish!
These turned out much better then I expected. I had to additional 8 minutes to bake time as the egg whites did not set up well. Taste was very good and the tarts were very filling. If you make your own pie crust it might be a good idea to do it the night before as putting this all together is rather time consuming. This is one we will have on Sunday mornings.
These turned out much better then I expected. I had to additional 8 minutes to bake time as the egg whites did not set up well. Taste was very good and the tarts were very filling. If you make your own pie crust it might be a good idea to do it the night before as putting this all together is rather time consuming. This is one we will have on Sunday mornings.
Great recipe! I used some pre-baked puff pastry shells, although it did mean I had to cut down on the filling somewhat (but that was OK, it meant I got to make a small omlette on the side!) and I "yummed" my way through my portion! As others have mentioned, this is a good 'base' recipe, if you want you can add some diced veggies or exchange the bacon for ham, but for me, the basic recipe was delicious! Thanks for posting!
GREAT! original idea to use packaged pie dough (just add ice cold water kind).. and these are delish! can be a bit time consuming.. so, some thought for when speed is an issue - use premade pie crusts, cut circles with favoirte large mouth cup/glass/plastic cup (use plastic, i worry about glass), much faster.. better yet, use crescent rolls, get in square form, cut circles, for either way, combine scraps, roll out a bit, get another or two depending on how much left over,.. or even faster? big biscuits roll em out to correct circle size for the pan you're using. also, good idea to add seasoning to your egg, or dough once placed in muffin tim. LOTS of variations here - so it's an EXCELLENT way to use up leftover vegies .. and think of the herbs and spices you can add.. and wonder of wonder.. lo-cal, use egg whites, and tortillas (cut to shape of course, should be able to get 3 out of the big flour ones, .. and lets not forget CHEESE. all those different cheeses to make it exotic... this is A great recipe!!
Took much more time to cook the eggs to the soft stage than the recipe called for (took 30 minutes for the whites to cook), but the result was very good all the same. I suggest that you line your cookie sheet with foil, as the shells may leak a little bit.
After 10 min. (425) shells were not releasing, cooked another 10min. Cooled and they released. Will try butter or spray next time, cooked bacon, cheese, egg, spices 17 min. Perfectly cooked. Served on side ,chopped mint leaves honey sliced strawberries and grits. Yum! Next time will do cooked Neese's sausage with extra sage in place of bacon. Also cook shells night before to shorten time in AM. They are fun to prepare and eat.
This recipe is a cute idea, but it didn't really work at all. We ended up just eating the eggs and some of the bacon, as it didn't cook all the way through, let alone actually cook the pie crust completely.
Good simple recipe. I use refrigerated pie crust sheets and cut to fit. Other filling possibilities are endless: diced ham, sausage, chopped spinach or broccoli, finely chopped peppers. It's good made just as written, but I've also whisked the eggs and milk together first and poured over fillings (like a mini-quiche). If you whisk the eggs, they are good hot or at room temperature. I'd like to try it using English muffin rings; mine are about an inch tall.
This recipe looks amazing But folks, the video shows ham not Canadian bacon (also known as peameal or back bacon). Back bacon does not have a rind (most has peameal coating) and is not precooked (or cured) like ham and thus cannot be eaten under cooked. So I'd be a little worried about it cooking thoroughly in this application. Since back bacon can also be a little tough to cut, I'd stick with ham for this recipe.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
05/03/2014
Really liked these.. the eggs seemed to get a little rubbery if cooked long enough to set however, so my little guy wasn't as fond.... tried to do a scramble for him on top and that didn't work well at all- it all ran out the bottom... so this recipe is okay when it's just me and my hubby at home.
I had an extra pre-made pie crust dough, and this was a great way to use it! This recipe is easy to customize and makes a tasty breakfast. I should have made my pie crust tarts a little bigger to hold more eggy goodness. I scrambled my eggs instead of leaving them whole although next time I might try it and he other way. I'm sure it's just as good.
Really liked these.. the eggs seemed to get a little rubbery if cooked long enough to set however, so my little guy wasn't as fond.... tried to do a scramble for him on top and that didn't work well at all- it all ran out the bottom... so this recipe is okay when it's just me and my hubby at home.
I have had this exact recipe for a long time & it is perfect everytime - get loads of comments. The nutmeg just gives it that something extra that people just can't put their finger on! Over time I have changed it to 6 eggs & 500ml cream (or 250ml cream+250ml milk) & 1 tsp nutmeg and make 2 big long tarts, or heaps of little ones. Add blanched broccoli & some camembert, or spinach or asparagus & make it into part of a tea meal.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.