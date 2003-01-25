Reveillon Tourtiere

A French Canadian meat pie usually served Christmas Eve, this pie has a lightly spiced and herbed pork filling with a pastry crust.

By Nicole

prep:
45 mins
cook:
45 mins
additional:
4 hrs 10 mins
total:
5 hrs 40 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
1 9-inch pie
8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
Directions

  • In a large skillet, heat oil over medium high heat. Cook pork, breaking up with spoon, for about 10 minutes or until no longer pink. Drain fat.

  • Stir in stock, onions, garlic, mushrooms, celery, salt, cinnamon, pepper, savory, and cloves; bring to a boil. Reduce heat to medium low. Simmer for 35 to 45 minutes, or until 2 tablespoons liquid is left. Stir in fresh bread crumbs and parsley. Taste, and adjust the seasoning to your liking. Cover, and refrigerate until cold. The filling can be stored for up to one day.

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

  • Roll out pastry to about 1/8 inch thickness, and fit to pie plate. Spoon filling into shell. Roll out top pastry. Moisten rim of pie shell with water. Cover with top pastry, pressing edges together to seal. Trim and flute pastry edge. Beat egg with water, and brush over the top pastry. Cut steam vents in top.

  • Bake in preheated oven until pastry is golden brown, about 45 minutes. Allow to cool for about 10 minutes before serving.

Per Serving:
632 calories; protein 26.4g; carbohydrates 35.3g; fat 42.4g; cholesterol 105mg; sodium 728.5mg. Full Nutrition
