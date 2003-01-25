Reveillon Tourtiere
A French Canadian meat pie usually served Christmas Eve, this pie has a lightly spiced and herbed pork filling with a pastry crust.
I was asked by my Aunt to find a recipe for tourtiere, so I came to allrecipes and found htis one. She said this is EXACTLY what she remembers tourtiere to be! This is an excellent recipe and the only thing she said she would change, now having tried the recipe is for her own personal taste she would cut the cinnaomn by half. She made it for my Uncle and he loved it too! He said his mom used to make it when he was little. SO anyone out there sooking for an authentic version of reviellon tourtiere pie..... Thisis the recipe for you! EXCELLENT!!!!Read More
I cannot believe that people said that this is just ;like they remember Tourtiere to be. I am not familiar with putting mushroom, celery, parsley, cinnamon or breadcrumbs in it. I could not even make it it sounded so foreign to me. so, my three stars should be taken with a grain of salt. The review probably not fair but the recipe is nothing like the tourtiere that I remember my mother and all the ladies in the neighborhood making. They used mashed potatoes, the seasonings were thyme, sage, dry mustard and ground cloves.Read More
My husband took one bite and said, "Mmmmm, this is AWESOME!" It was the first tourtiere he'd ever eaten. I did have to use fresh savory because I did not have dried, reduced the garlic to on clove (because it was huge). I also used less only a generous 1/2t. of cinnamon and a 1/4t. of clove. I used a 12 oz. box of fresh mushrooms and sliced them very thin. I did not have fresh bread crumbs so I substituted instant mashed potato flakes, stirring after each addition until the meat mixture was lightly bound. The flavor and fragrance of this pie is seductive. It makes an impressive (and easy to prepare)party dish. We will defintely be making this again and again!
I am always looking for some traditional recipes to make for the holidays and I am definately adding this one for Christmas. My family loved it! I serve it with a side of Mac & Cheese or mashed potatoes.
This was really fantastic, and exactly like I remembered tourtiere from when I had it before. I made a few substitutions based on what I had on hand: Thyme for savory, leek and peeled diced apple for the mushroom, and chicken stock for beef stock. I don't care for parley so I left it out. The previous time I had tortiere, my only complaint about it was that it seemed heavy on the cinnamon, so I followed another reviewer's advice and halved it. It seemed just right to me. It was moist, flavorful. NOt a diet special, but true comfort food.
This was delicious! Hubby loved it too! I used thyme in place of the savory, which I didn't have. I also used a Pillsbury ready made refrigerated pie crust in place of the homemade. I served it with mashed potatoes. Will definitely make again -- a keeper!
This is wonderful! I married into a French-Canadian family who loves "Meat Pie." I did leave out the cinnamon, cloves & savory, but followed the rest of the recipe exactly. It was great, even my in-laws thought so! I've made it since using a combination of ground turkey, pork, chicken, or beef...it's great with all of the above! The time simmering in the broth makes all of the difference. Thank you!
This recipe was divine. These are the changes I made to it. Add thickly grated carrot. Sub 1/2 cup red wine for 1/2 cup beef broth. Sub mashed boiled potato and a little panko for fresh breadcrumbs.
Thank you for the wonderful recipe. My father was French Canadian. As a child on Christmas Eve. There was always a Tourtiere. I even have one of my aunt's recipes BUT Yours is the BEST! Now my daughters say this recipe is a must for our family! Thank you! Love it!
I used a mixture of ground pork, veal and beef. I chose to use cremini mushrooms as they have better flavour. Instead of using the listed spices I chose to use the blend 'Tourtiere Spices' from AR with the addition of allspice. I also used regular bread crumbs (though fresh would've been better- I was in a hurry though) and curly parsley. Overall it is much better than the commercially prepared version. The celery seemed a little out of place and I feel that the seasoning should have been put on the meat directly while cooking to infuse the flavour.
CUT the CINNAMON and CLOVES in HALF! Just like everyone else doing reviews suggests. But otherwise, totally awesome pie. Even to receipe, it was very good, just a little after-tastey with all that cinnamon and cloves. Will make again for sure! Makes a nice hardy pie.
This is the best recipe for a French Canadian pie I have encountered.....thanks a million. Many disappointing ones out there.
Awesome! May back off on the cinnamon a little next time since I'm not a big fan. Definitely going to make again. It didn't last a full day in this house!
Tasty! My family enjoyed it. None of us have ever had Tourtiere, so it was a nice new experience. Thanks for sharing.
Very tasty. I like the addition of mushrooms, breadcrumbs and parsley which other tourtiere recipes do not have. A classic meat pie.
We loved the recipe. Had to omit the mushrooms for my husband but this has become a tradition in my home. Thank you so much, Nicole
Loved, loved, loved! My hubby is French Canadian and said that this reminded him of the pies they used to buy at the patisserie on Xmas Eve. The only change I made was a little extra ground clove and substituted half pork and half ground veal.
Awesome tourtiere, just like Mom used to make
This was amazing! No changes made, none needed. GREAT recipe, Nicole!
Excellent! I added 1/2 tsp of Herbes De Provence and used more seasoning: (Salt, Garlic, Celery, Savory).
Made it many times. I roll out biscuts and fill them with the filling and serve with nice beef gravy . I guess this way they are like Pasties (spelling) made in Michigan.
Everyone loved it even the toddler! And it was relatively easy to make.
I get so many compliments on this meat pie which I usually make with 1lb of moose meat and 1lb of pork. I make a bunch at a time and freeze them for a good meal option, to giveaway or for potlucks. So full of flavour!
