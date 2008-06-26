Old-Fashioned Peach Cobbler

I wish I could give this recipe more stars! I never really liked peach cobbler that much and now I know why - I never had it with FRESH peaches! My husband had a craving for this and so I thought I'd give it a try and boy am I glad I did. My peaches took a little bit longer to boil because they were a bit hard. I added 1 tsp. of vanilla, 1/2 tsp. of cinnamon, and 1/4 tsp. of nutmeg to the peaches along with the sugar. People commented on how the peaches made too much juice so I also tossed them with 2 Tbsp. of flour as well. For the biscuits I used 1/4 c. of sugar and added 1/4 tsp. of nutmeg. I sprinkled the tops with sugar in the raw for some extra added crunch and sweetness. When these finally came out of the oven the peaches were surrounded in a nice thick syrup that wasn't overly sweet and the biscuits were perfect. You couldn't ask for a better homemade dessert and these went great with vanilla ice cream. I can now say I'm a fan of "Peach Cobbler"!