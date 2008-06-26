Old-Fashioned Peach Cobbler
An old-fashioned buttermilk peach cobbler. If you like, add blueberries. Serve with ice cream or sweetened whipped cream.
An old-fashioned buttermilk peach cobbler. If you like, add blueberries. Serve with ice cream or sweetened whipped cream.
I've made this cobbler a few times. It's awesome! Some reviewers have mentioned a problem with excess juice. Juice will happen with perfectly tree ripened, melt in your mouth sweet peaches. Those kind of peaches are best eaten fresh, sliced, with a splash of cream, or vanilla ice cream, drizzled with Frangelico. For a cobbler, use those rock hard peaches from the grocery store. They won't be too juicy, once baked. Use a potato peeler to remove the skins. It is harder to remove the pit from the rock hard peaches. Slice the peeled peach, then break slices away from the pit. Keep slices fairly large. Peaches vary in size. Use enough peach slices to fill your dish about one and a quarter inches deep. I've made this in a 9" x 9" glass casserole and in a 9" x 13" glass baking dish. For the 9" x 13", increase the biscuit topping quantities by 50%. I like adding a teaspoon of vanilla, and some nutmeg to the peach mixture. Cinnamon, ginger, or cardamom would also work well.Read More
The topping tasted too bread like, not enough flavor or sweetness. Will not make again.Read More
I've made this cobbler a few times. It's awesome! Some reviewers have mentioned a problem with excess juice. Juice will happen with perfectly tree ripened, melt in your mouth sweet peaches. Those kind of peaches are best eaten fresh, sliced, with a splash of cream, or vanilla ice cream, drizzled with Frangelico. For a cobbler, use those rock hard peaches from the grocery store. They won't be too juicy, once baked. Use a potato peeler to remove the skins. It is harder to remove the pit from the rock hard peaches. Slice the peeled peach, then break slices away from the pit. Keep slices fairly large. Peaches vary in size. Use enough peach slices to fill your dish about one and a quarter inches deep. I've made this in a 9" x 9" glass casserole and in a 9" x 13" glass baking dish. For the 9" x 13", increase the biscuit topping quantities by 50%. I like adding a teaspoon of vanilla, and some nutmeg to the peach mixture. Cinnamon, ginger, or cardamom would also work well.
This was a wonderful recipe. I read reviews that stated that there was alot of juice so I added 1/3 cup of flour to the peaches before I cooked them and it thickened the juice perfectly. I also added a little vanilla, ginger and cinnamon to the peaches before cooking them.
I've been trying recipe after recipe looking for the perfect peach cobbler... and I've finally found it!! the fresh peaches, I've found, are a must for a good cobbler... and this dough is the PERFECT consistancy, just what I think of when I think of peach cobbler at restaurants... I did add a bit of cinnamon and nutmeg to the peaches, but only a little: 1/4 tsp cinnamon and 1/8 tsp nutmeg, cuz it's such a potent spice... oh, and I sprinkled in a pinch of ground cloves and added about half a tsp of this special Tahitian vanilla and scraped 1/2 of a vanilla bean into it... but as manu others have mentioned, you MUST drain some of the juice after baking the peaches, but before baking the dough... otherwise you'll get a soup consistancy... I served it hot with vanilla bean ice cream and everyone had seconds... even after a huge barbeque dinner...
I wish I could give this recipe more stars! I never really liked peach cobbler that much and now I know why - I never had it with FRESH peaches! My husband had a craving for this and so I thought I'd give it a try and boy am I glad I did. My peaches took a little bit longer to boil because they were a bit hard. I added 1 tsp. of vanilla, 1/2 tsp. of cinnamon, and 1/4 tsp. of nutmeg to the peaches along with the sugar. People commented on how the peaches made too much juice so I also tossed them with 2 Tbsp. of flour as well. For the biscuits I used 1/4 c. of sugar and added 1/4 tsp. of nutmeg. I sprinkled the tops with sugar in the raw for some extra added crunch and sweetness. When these finally came out of the oven the peaches were surrounded in a nice thick syrup that wasn't overly sweet and the biscuits were perfect. You couldn't ask for a better homemade dessert and these went great with vanilla ice cream. I can now say I'm a fan of "Peach Cobbler"!
A wonder tasting and easy recipe. I substituted plain yogart for the buttermilk and was very pleased with the results. All who tasted it raved!
I made this for a friend. It was the only recipe with a homemade scratch recipe and that is always the best. I tried another recipe from the list and it was awful! This cobbler is a big hit and it's easy to make if you like to bake.
Next time I'll add a bit of vanilla to the peaches and perhaps a bit of salt to the dough. Otherwise this seems to be a pretty good cobbler.
Was a pretty good cobbler. Due to availability I used frozen peaches and did not have nutmeg so used cinnamon in it's place. Topping came out scone like, which we loved. Not too sweet. Delicious and refreshing. Glad I picked this one to make my first peach cobbler.
yummy. i used soymilk-to make soy buttermilk--add 1Tbs of white vinegar or lemon juice and the soymilk will become thick, like buttermilk. if a recipe calls for 1c buttermilk, add 1 Tblspoon of vinegar (or lemon juice to your meausuring cup and then fill up with soymilk to equal 1 cup. The cobbler turned out great and the nutmeg was a great touch!
Made this from fresh peaches. I used a mixture of ripe peaches & not-so-ripe and it tasted wonderful. In the past, I've made the mistake of using too ripe of peaches and it would turn mushy. This came out just perfect! And was a big hit with my family!
This recipes does more than justice to our Georgia peaches.
The topping tasted too bread like, not enough flavor or sweetness. Will not make again.
The recipe appeared just in time to use the extra peaches I had. I used someones idea of yogurt substitute for buttermilk - I ALWAYS have yogurt on hand. I also coated the peaches with flour as another person suggested. My contribution was to put in a mix of a pinch of cardamon & nutmeg & flavor the peaches with it - very light. After the peaches baked i drained most of the juice but not all & with this reserved juice I will use it as part of a marinade for chicken ( would be good with pork too!). The cobbler came out perfect - just right moisture content. I wasn't crazy about the topping - it's good - just not what I was looking for.
This cobbler recipe is fantastic and I will definitely be using it as my peach cobbler go to recipe. I would recommend using fresh juicy summer peaches if you have them available- they made the cobbler heavenly. To solve the problem of excess juice that other reviewers have mentioned I simply added a couple of tbs cornstarch to the peaches after the first 15 minutes of baking.
Not bad - I used fresh peaches, added a little flour to the peaches, a splash of vanilla and a dash of cinnamon. The topping cooked up perfectly, the peaches were good. it's not a super sweet recipe - instead relying on the sweetness of the peaches.
this is sooo good. the biscuit topping is really tender and (a major plus) low in fat!!! this whole cobbler is deeeeeeeeelish..the only thing was is that i ended up with a lot of juice in the pieplate..which is totally fine if thats what u like...but it did bubble over in the oven
Excellent taste. Best I ever had. Didn't have buttermilk so I substituted with yogurt. Spot on.
Excellent cobbler recipe! I made one addition to this recipe and this was to add 1/4 tsp. cinnamon to the sugar and nutmeg that I sprinkled over the biscuit topping. I baked this cobbler in an 11x7" baking pan which worked perfectly... nothing spilled over the edge! Since I was using a bit larger pan, I also used 12 peaches instead of 9. Thanks for the recipe.
There is no thickener added to the peaches in this recipe, so it was very runny. The cobbler top was good, but the runny fruit ruined it. I should have gone with my gut and added some flour to the peaches before baking.
Very simple and tasty, with the added benefit of being lower fat than other cobbler recipies.
Very good and easy to make. I used brown and white sugar for a richer flavor. I also used ginger. I baked the peaches first as the recipe called for, but this produced a lot of juice. So I suggest draining the peaches before adding the topping, so the end result is not a soupy mess. Then brushing the topping with the juice, a few minutes before taking it out of the oven. Since it is sweet it will give the topping some flavor and a glossy sheen. Caution the filling is extremely hot!!! Let it sit for five minutes before serving.
Easy and delicious. I do have one change. I would highly recommend draining the peaches after they come out of the oven prior to putting on the crust. Also, like the other reviewers I added 1/4 tsp. cinnamon to the nutmeg and sugar; it was fantastic. This is a keeper!
Wonderful! I had only 5 peaches so added 1 pint of fresh blueberries. I added 1/4 tsp almond extract to the peaches along with 1/4 tsp cinnamon to the sugar. I did NOT drain off the liquid as much flavor is contained therein. I dropped sugar to 1/3 cup; tastes fantastic! Added 1 tsp vanilla to the biscuit topping along with 1/8 tsp cinnamon to the nutmeg and sugar sprinkle. The husband will not leave it alone. Will definitely keep this recipe for peach and blueberry season. Lovely array of flavors without a lot of sugar. The juice has thickened considerably since it cooled. If I wanted it thicker, next time I would add maybe 1 tblsp flour to the sugar mixture for the fruit; that's it though. Otherwise it will be like gelatin and I like my cobblers closer to pie texture, with some juice.
Excellent! This is my first time making cobbler, but it won't be my last! I added blueberries and it was fantastic! Thank you so much...
Dripped soo much while baking, so i put a pan on the rack below. Sooo good!
Abusolutely fabulous! I now live in Ireland where peaches are precious so you certainly don't want to waste them. I didn't have any buttermilk so I used wholemilk and the recipe worked just fine. REALLY YUMMY!!!
This is a very nice recipe. It also works with nectarines, apricots, or any mixture of the three. When I used nectarines and apricots I didn't bother trying to skin them. BTW my wife likes it with more fruit and we've used up to 14 (somewhat smaller than store size) fruit.
Excellent the taste was wonderful the whole family love it.Thanks for sharing the recipe
I used combination of blueberries and peaches. Very good and low fat!!
My new favorite cobbler recipe! The biscuits are just sweet enough. I mixed sliced peaches with fresh blueberries and substituted Smart Balance for the butter. Thanks for the post.
I added the lemon zest and a dash of salt in the dough. Both lemon and nutmeg were a great match for the peaches. This was good but I think it would be better with some modifications like less sugar (it was too sweet for my taste) and maybe more dough for this amount of peaches...
This was a great recipe. I used the suggestions of others and added a teaspoon of vanilla to the peaches as well as some cinnamon and nutmeg. I like a lot of fruit to my "breaded part" so next time I will add a few more peaches.
My peaches were very sour. I'm wondering if too much lemon juice. But it was till awesome!!
pretty good. I used fresh peaches. My girls said the peaches tasted funny but the top batter was insanely wonderful. will try sweeter peaches next time.
This recipe was excellent. I added some cinnamon to the peaches as the baked and it was a huge hit
As good as any cobbler I have ever tried. The biscuit crust was nice and tender. I threw in about half a pint of blueberries for the heck of it and it worked well.
i really liked this. reading reviews about excess juice i added a little flour to the peaches before baking and it was perfect. the topping had a nice crunch on the top. i added cinnamon to the peaches because that's how i like peach cobbler. keeper!
I used fresh peaches (ripe) and I thought it was too watery. Maybe I'm thinking it should have come out like a peach pie. My fault. It didn't seem sweet enough. Husband loved the crust.
I had some trouble with this on the first go. I had to split it into two nomral 9 in pie pans. I used the same amount of peach, but ended up doubling the breading- one for each pan. Where the trouble came in is, I think I poured off a little *too much* of the liquid before adding the topping. I may have also over baked, as the top came out dry. Pouring some of the reserved liquid and milk over the top negated that problem, though. Also, save the extra liquid! You can make some killer french toast with it. Just add eggs. I recommend using bread that has some kind of nut in it.
this is good! I am terrible at reading through the directions before I start cooking and just go step by step so I didn't alternate the milk and flour for the topping mixture but it turned out fine anyhow! I added a bit of vanilla to both the peaches and topping, doubled the recipe and then added 1 extra peach and next time I will use a lot more peaches due to the fact that there is a lot of topping and it puffs up. Mine was not runny at all, I only used half the water called for and half the sugar, it was a tiny runny right out of oven but after setting for a bit, it was so great especially warm with vanilla ice cream!!! Husband and nieghbor said it was the best they've had.
I made the recipe as is, but I used frozen peaches. I thawed and drained them for 24 hours and then followed the suggestion to add 1/3 cup of flour to the peaches before I cooked them. I also used more peaches to make up for them being frozen. It worked great, and was very good.
I added a couple extra peaches and also added a teaspoon of vanilla and some cinnamon. I also added a little in the topping. I cut back the amount of nutmeg a little bit. Nutmeg is a strong flavor and I just like a hint of it.
Very nice and mild dessert. Not to sweet.
Just made this this morning and it is FABULOUS! I doubled the topping (and the baking powder) Boiled the peaches for a minute or so, thank god someone mentioned that, makes it soooo much easier than peeling with a knife lol. Couldnt wait till dessert to try a piece so I had one for lunch it is awesome! Cant wait to give it to everyone for dessert tonight!
this was ok...way too much juice! i think it need some cinnamon and maybe a little bit of brown sugar.
I've made this twice. Once, with the recommended 9 peaches, and it overflowed all over the oven. The second time I used 7 peaches, but that was too short on fruit. Use the 9 peaches and place a baking sheet on the rack beneath your cobbler to catch the overflow. Also, I recommend white over whole wheat flour for the biscuit. Great recipe.
I followed this recipe to the letter and was quite pleased with how it turned out and tasted. In spite of all the changes by many reviewers, I will continue to follow this recipe to the letter. It's a keeper!!!
There are a ton of cobbler recipes on this site and i am so pleased that i picked this one. This has the cake like consistency that i love in a cobbler. I took suggestions to add vanilla and cinnamon (i dont care for nutmeg) to the peaches. I drained some of the juice but wish that i hadn't. The dough soaks up a lot of it. I may try adding flour to the fruit mixture as one reviewer suggested. At any rate, this is a delicious peach cobbler. Im sure it would be terrific with any fruit.
Okay, nothing spectacular. Great idea for removing the skins. Topping didn't have much flavor.
I really like this recipe. It was easy enough for my kids to help me yet it tasted like I slaved in the kitchen. I made it just like the recipe on one occasion and I also made it where I added cinnamon to the batter. Both were wonderful!!
This is the best Peach Cobbler ever!!! My dad doesn't like peach cobbler but he loved this! Serve w/blue bell vanilla ice cream!!! Yummy!
Awesome! I loved the not-too-sweet peaches and the slightly crunchy top. On the other hand, the peaches can be seen as a little bland. Other cooks may want to add cinnamon or a bit of nutmeg to the actual peaches. =)
This was good and very easy to make. I was worried that it would be too runny but it came out fine. It was enjoyed by all!
This is a wonderful cobbler recipe! Like others, I also doubled the batter and had a little left over. I also added cinnamon to the peaches as well as the top and used ground nutmeg instead of fresh. It turned out great!
This is my standard dessert recipe, basically what I usually make for special occasions as well as eating at home. I love that it uses fresh peaches and that its lower in calories than a lot of peach cobbler recipes. The topping is fabulous!
My whole family loved this amazing peach cobbler. It was real easy to make. The only thing i did different was I removed some of the juice from the peaches after baking it with the lemon juice. BTW my kid are very picky eaters and they approve this message!!
Very good - maybe ad some corn starch to peaches
This was my first time making a cobbler and it was horrible for me. I waited to review until i made a successful cobber just to be sure that i wasnt cobbler-cursed (hopeless at making cobber). The flavor was really very wonderful but, like quite a few others, i had soggy peaches. It broke my heart to just toss all those peaches but they really were so nasty in all the liquid that there was no saving it...soggy peaches makes unicorns cry. I do not suggest to NOT try the recipe but i do think that if you have never made cobber before this is not a good recipe to start with. I have no suggestions on how to not get all that liquid in the cobbler like i did but others have said it was all dependent on the kind of peaches you use and i didnt think that my peaches were juicy! i will be willing to try this recipe again a little later and i hope that i will be able to change my review and rating.
I made the cobbler exactly to the recipe. My husband and I thought it was delicious!
This was so simple and very tasty. The biscuits were a bit tough, but I think that was my oven and not the recipe, but it's a warning not too overcook the cobbler.
This was very good - does not taste low fat/caleries which is an added bonus. I did add some cinnamon to the peaches to give some extra flavor.
Just had this for dinner. Followed the recipe, except I added the 1/3 C. Flour to the fresh peaches as was suggested by others. It is 85 degrees outside and we are using the air conditioner inside so I cooked the peaches on top of the stove in a saucepan before putting the peaches in a large baking bowl and adding the "biscuit" topping. This way the oven was only on for about 25 minutes. The recipe makes 8+ servings so we will be enjoying this tomorrow.
Very tasty. True cobbler topping and good filling with slight tweaks. Need about another 50% of the topping to cover a 9x13. I made double and it was too much. Sprinkled top w small amount of sugar. Added a few tbsp of flour and sugar to the peaches and a light sprinkle of nutmeg to the peaches before cooking them.
I loved the dough topping and the general flavor. My pie was very runny inside. It needs something to thicken up the inside.
I added vanilla extract to my peach mixture though and some extra fancy Vietnamese cinnamon as well as nutmeg and dash of cloves. Very aromatic. Makes my whole house smell like heaven! ?
I used 1/4 c white sugar and 1/4 c brown sugar and tossed in a few spoonfuls of cornstarch with the peaches. This was wonderful. Perfect for peaches that are currently in season. I can also imagine it with apples. Yummy !!
Too much cobbler--not enough peaches.
I usually make cobbler from scratch, always with fresh peaches, but results were inconsistent (duh!) I thought this recipe was close to how I make it, so gave it a try. I did not have too much juice, but tossed in 2 tablespoons AP flour with the peaches. Pre-baking the peaches was another thing I usually do, so I mixed up the dough/batter while it baked. Added cinnamon along with nutmeg & ginger to peaches & to batter, because I like them. Bottom line, loved the results except neither peaches nor dough were sweet enough for my taste. I will keep this and make it again, adding a bit more sugar to both!
Simply delicious and the nutmeg *makes* it!
Peach filling very, very good. Not crazy about dough part.
This was a great dessert to make/serve at a very stressful time in life. My family enjoyed it quite a lot, and it was very easy to make. Next time, I would reduce the lemon juice in the filling to 1 tbsp as I felt it overpowered the peaches. I also added some cinnamon, nutmeg, and 1 tbsp of corn starch to the peaches. Thank you for sharing your recipe.
I used 1/4 cup granular monkfruit (from Amazon) - Low carb sweetener. Worked OK. and 2 cans peaches, drained.
Last weekend we went to pick peaches at Southern Belle Farms in McDonough, GA with family and friends. The peaches this year are absolutely delicious! I used the last of the peaches that we picked, and made this recipe. I halved the recipe and put it into 4 ramekins. The only other adjustment I made was to add a bit of cinnamon in addition to the nutmeg on top. It was delicious, served warm with a scoop of vanilla bean ice cream. Great recipe!
I liked the "biscuit" topping aspect of this recipe - a great way to soak up all the sweet juice rendered from the peaches. For some reason this style of topping (a "dry" dumpling, if you will) seems to fallen out of favor and I am happy to see this version here. I was pretty faithful to the recipe as it's written, although I added 2TB sugar, 1/4tsp salt, 1/4tsp ground nutmeg and 1/2tsp ground cinnamon to the biscuit mix . I did not spice the peaches.
I made this and it was delicious, perfect the first time out! But the topping has never turned out the same again . . . or indeed, turned out the same way twice. Sometimes it's perfect cobbler topping, sometimes it is very biscuit-y, sometimes crumbly. I usually have no idea what is behind the changes. . .
I’ve made this twice. I added flour to the peaches as recommended by another post. I also doubled the “cobbler” topping then there wasn’t enough peaches. Lol. So the second time I used 15 peaches and doubled everything else and used a deep casserole dish so the peaches wouldn’t boil over. Added some roasted almonds on top because I love nuts with fruit!
If you're looking for a basic recipe for peach cobbler recipe, this one will do. There's nothing special about it, but it was tasty. I made two servings, in individual ramekins, and used the adjust button to get the right ingredient measurements. I also elected to not peel the peaches before slicing them.
Loved this one! Added a bit of flour to the fruit mixture to be sure it wasn't too wet and about a cup of blueberries to 6 peaches. It was delicious, I thought the topping needed a bit more sugar in the mix but overall the texture was perfect - loved that biscuity topping to the juicy tender fruit filling!
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections