Old-Fashioned Peach Cobbler

This was my first time making a cobbler and it was horrible for me. I waited to review until i made a successful cobber just to be sure that i wasnt cobbler-cursed (hopeless at making cobber). The flavor was really very wonderful but, like quite a few others, i had soggy peaches. It broke my heart to just toss all those peaches but they really were so nasty in all the liquid that there was no saving it...soggy peaches makes unicorns cry. I do not suggest to NOT try the recipe but i do think that if you have never made cobber before this is not a good recipe to start with. I have no suggestions on how to not get all that liquid in the cobbler like i did but others have said it was all dependent on the kind of peaches you use and i didnt think that my peaches were juicy! i will be willing to try this recipe again a little later and i hope that i will be able to change my review and rating.