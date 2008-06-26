Old-Fashioned Peach Cobbler

An old-fashioned buttermilk peach cobbler. If you like, add blueberries. Serve with ice cream or sweetened whipped cream.

Recipe by JJOHN32

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C).

  • Submerge peaches in boiling water for about 1 minute. The amount of time required to make the skin easy to peel varies with the degree of ripeness: if really ripe, it may take less time. Remove peaches with a slotted spoon, and run cold water on them. Slip off skins.

  • Cut peaches into wedges, and place in either a deep 10-inch pie plate or a 2-inch-deep 2-quart baking dish. Toss peaches with lemon juice and 1/2 cup sugar. Cover dish with foil.

  • Bake in the preheated oven 15 minutes, or until peaches are hot and bubbly.

  • Whisk together flour, 3 tablespoons sugar, baking powder, and baking soda. Cut in butter with a pastry blender until mixture resembles small peas. Pour buttermilk over top, and toss with a fork until the mixture clumps together.

  • Remove hot peaches from oven, uncover, and drop heaping tablespoons of dough over peaches. In a small cup, mix 2 teaspoons sugar and nutmeg. Sprinkle over biscuits.

  • Bake until biscuits are golden brown, about 30 minutes. Set dish on wire rack to cool 10 to 15 minutes before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
209 calories; protein 2.6g; carbohydrates 37.7g; fat 5.5g; cholesterol 14.3mg; sodium 210.9mg. Full Nutrition
