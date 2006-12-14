Nutty Apple Crisp
Alternative to the apple pie we all love. Serve just as is, with ice cream, or sour cream.
Great recipe and easy to make. Thanks Eleanor. I marked it down one star because I can't imagine an apple recipe without cinnamon, which I added (a couple of teaspoons). I also added fresh ground cloves and doubled the oats as some have suggested. Works well with half Splenda and half brown sugar, too. I've also added a few cranberries for color and taste sometimes. Always to rave reviews.Read More
Good. I doubled the oatmeal and used half whole wheat flour.
This is a really good crisp. Granny Smith's worked well for me. I doubled the amount of rolled oats since my boys like that part the best and it was just great!!
Yum! Comforting and so, so good! I used Cortland and Crispin apples 'cause that's what I had on hand, and left the skins on. I followed suggestions and added 1/2 c. more oats, about 1 tsp. cinnamon and 1/4 tsp. cloves, used less butter, and added 1/2 bag thawed cranberries. Wow. The sweet/tart combination was just right, not to mention the added health benefits of the nuts, cranberries and less butter (didn't miss it even with the added oats). I'll make this again--thank you, Eleanor, for posting this recipe and to all who made suggestions!
Absolutely delicious. I missplaced my own recipe for Apple Crisp so I had to look one up. This is by far the best that I have had!! I doubled the rolled oats because we all LOVE that part and added 1 teaspoon cinnamon. I will use this always.
I've tried a couple apple crisp recipes lately and this one is a definate winner. I added a little ground cloves and cinnamon, also added currants and dried cranberries to the crust and it's just delicious! Me and my boyfriend made it for breakfast and by early afternoon, it was gone. I plan to make another this weekend and perhaps try wheat flour.
After layering the apples I tossed in a half tsp. of cinnamon, a little white sugar, and 1/2 tsp. of vanilla. I served it with vanilla ice cream and for someone who claims they usually don't like dessert, my husband ate every drop.
Better than apple pie by far! I shared this recipe with a friend and it is a hit with her too! I used green and red apples and the tartness and sweetness was a great compliment, especially with the spices and oats.
A light delicious apple desert which may be used to accompany any meal, even breakfast! For snacks it's delightful. I tried ice cream and cool whip with it, and it is just as good after being in the refrigerator. With the apples, rolled oats and brown sugar it is also quite a healthy treat. Am so glad I discoved this recipe. Pat Childers
Delicious apple crisp, especially with Macintosh apples. I added an exta 1/4 C of brown sugar and rolled oats for a little extra topping, and used pecans instead of walnuts. Still excellent!
i used splenda brown sugar, whole wheat flour and cinnamon instead of nutmeg - yummy!
I merged this recipe with another apple crisp recipe, using 7 cups of apples, 1 cup oats, 1 cup flour and 1 cup brown sugar along with cinnamon, nutmeg and 1 cup nuts. It tasted fabulous and our company loved it too.
This recipe is fantastic. I read some other reviews and a tip for those who are finding your topping to be too dry....try mixing in the butter using your fingers instead of cutting it in. Try not to over mix but even if you do it would still turn out great! :) Served warm with french vanilla ice cream on top mmmm
Put the lemon juice & water in a plastic bag and tossed the sliced apples, also mixed 1/4 cup sugar with cinnamon & added to bag and tossed again before placing apples in baking dish. Delicious!
This was good, I did add a few things, and am very glad I did. I used 5 medium apples (usually it says a cup per apple). I think the recipe may need more apples. I also thought that the topping perhaps should have used a pastry blender and cold butter instead of softened. I think it is easier to work with that way. Just with my experience, if I were to serve this right away, it would have been a little soupy. I let it stand for about a half an hour or so, and it set up nicely. I did have a tiny taste before I froze this, and the spices there were not overpowering and a nice blend with the ones I added. Great Job, just have an additional apple or two if you put it in the pan and it looks like more should go in, put more in.
I took the advice of the other reviewers and added more apples, 7 cups. I also mixed in a 1/2 pint of organic blueberries with the Corland apples. Other changes i made - I doubled the oats and added 1/4 cup more flour, reduced the nutmed to 1/2 teaspoon and added 1 teaspoon cinnamon. The crumb topping was just the right amount (it wouldn't be enough if i followed this part of the recipe) however, it was way too sweet. Still edible, but you can easily have used 1/2 to 3/4 cup brown sugar. I cut in the butter with a pastry cutter, and set it aside while i prepared the fruit. When i assembled the crisp i first squeezed a handful before gently breaking it up on top of the fruit. This makes a chunkier crumble. The nuts definitely puts this recipe above all others, and the blueberries added another fruit dimension. With the small adjustments, this is an excellent recipe!
This ones a keeper! I doubled the oats and added cinnamon instead of nutmeg! I didn't have any walnuts so i added slivered almonds just before baking yummy !! Thank u for the wonderful recipes and helpful reviews!
Wonderful crisp recipe. I've made this with a variety of apples with and without the skin on and it always comes out great. I've also made this combining frozen blueberries and apples, or blueberries and peaches and it's still yummy. Like others, I double the oats and add cinnamon instead of nutmeg. I also use margarine instead of butter and only add 1/2 cup of sugar. The topping is a little powdery, but it still tastes great even after the little tweaks.
YUM! Love the walnuts in this!
Fantastic! Used maybe 2/3 the apples and it was perfect
I have tried several apple crisp recipes but this was the ULTIMATE. I think the key is the the nuts which gives it an extra crunch. Made it several times and will continue making it.
Very good. I used a mix of chopped walnuts and pecans, and it was the best apple crisp I've ever had. The nuts make a huge difference in taste! I was getting rid of really old apples I had picked at the orchard that were not looking so good anymore, and it still tasted great!
This was really good.
Fantastic! I made this last night and this morning it's GONE! I made a few changes. I used Granny Smith and Gala Apples. I like the combination of sweet and tart. Also, the Granny smith don't get as soft as the Gala after 40 minutes in the oven, so it's a nice variety of texture in the apples. I didn't use lemon juice, but lightly coated the apples with sugar and flower before putting the topping on. I used double the oatmeal, and two full cups of coarsely chopped pecans instead of walnuts. The results were absolutely heavenly.
I used Mutsu apples, green, firm and tart but not sour. I substituted 3/4 cup organic apple juice for the water. I put the sliced apples, added 1/2 cup dried cranberries and the juice in a pot on low heat to release the apple juices while I prepared the rest of the ingredients. I used 1/2 cup organic cane sugar and followed the recipe but added 1 tsp of cinnamon to the nutmeg....So good!!!
very good! Only thing I did different from the recipe was to add some cinnamon and a little less nutmeg since nutmeg is not my favorite.
Wonderful!!! added a little cinnamon - perfect!!
This was a very good crisp, similar to ones I've had in restaurants. Personally I found it a bit too sweet (though my father loved it), so next time I will scale back on the sugar a bit. I used gala and granny smiths, 3 of each, and they were very tender after 45 minutes. My only problem was that the top did not seem to brown and just remained a loose powder. I melted 2 tablespoons of butter and drizzled it over the top of the crisp and set it under the broiler for a few minutes. That really helped to make a nice browned crust on top.
This was really good. I added some fresh cranberries to it as well and it was a big hit!
This is very good. I didn't care for the nutmeg and will use cinnamon next time I make it, thus the 4-star rating. I made the full recipe of topping and put half in the freezer for an easy dessert another night, used two large apples and half the topping. I used Granny Smith apples, which were very tart.
This was a hit! I added extra apples and filled the pan pretty much to the top with the apples and mixed in 1 TSP of cinnamon to apples. Then doubled the oats, added 1 TSP of cinnamon to topping and decreased the butter slightly. Served with a scoop of natural vanilla. Delicious!
Excellent, easy recipe that got great reviews from the eaters. I did not have walnuts but I hope to add these next time. Also I did sprinkle a little cinnamon over the apples before adding the topping. Just a note, many reviewers said to double the topping which I tried - if you're using a 13x9ish size glass casserole dish the apples really cook down and it was more topping than apple. Next time I will NOT double the topping. Altogether was great served warm with a little vanilla ice cream on top! Thanks for sharing
The BEST apple crisp recipe I've found! Always a classic, delicious!
This rcipe is to die for. I did add 1/2 tsp. of cinnamon. I served it to my guests warm with vanilla ice cream and got rave reviews. Definitely a keeper
Best apple crisp ever, the only one I will make now.
The flavor of the topping is great - I wondered about it when I saw there was no cinnamon in the recipe, but I didn't even miss it. I used a mixture of Splenda and brown sugar and for me, the topping ended up being too much/too sweet for the amount of apples, so I will simply decrease the sugar next time I make this. The walnuts added a really nice crunch, even though I don't normally like walnuts. Thanks for the recipe; I will definitely make this again!
This is a good recipe - in fact it's delicious "as is" but I would add cinnamon. One other thing you could add is a tiny bit of rum or rum flavoring. I've tasted Apple Crisp with rum flavoring and it's just a bit richer. I think the water is needed for five cups. Also I happen to think the ratio of crisp to apples should be a big higher.
This recipe was really good. Everyone in my family enjoyed it. I too sprinkled a little bit of cinnamon on the apples before adding the topping. Will definitely make again!
I doubled everything and put into a 9 x 13 pan....also added a bit more oatmeal. Also added chopped walnuts.. left out the nutmeg but added cinnamon...tastes delicious!
Made this apple crisp aug.12. It was really good, my family thoroughly enjoyed it, with vanilla ice cream. I loved it because it was not so sugary,it actually tasted healthy. Well done Jjohn32.
Wow! As this bakes, your entire home will be filled with the most wonderful aroma!!! I made a few changes, only because of necessity. Changes: I used orange juice instead of lemon, a mixture of 3 Granny Smith,2 Braeborn and 2 Gala apples, and I sliced them very thin. Also, I added 2 tsp cinnamon - as suggested by others. This is my new favorite apple crisp recipe!
first time trying a crisp with nuts (I used pecan instead of walnuts). My husband loved it!
I had a craving for an apple dessert, and I love anything nutty - so this seemed like the perfect choice. I didn't want to make the entire amount, so I halved the apple part of the recipe (but kept the topping mixture measurements the same - so that I could use it as a "crust" and a topping). Once I tossed the apples in a bowl with the water and lemon juice, I also added cinnamon.. probably about 1 tsp. worth. For the crumb topping, I took the advice of others and doubled the oatmeal and halved the butter. I crushed sliced almonds and walnuts for the "nut mixture".. and I also decreased the sugar total to 1/2 cup (I don't like things to be too sweet). Also, I used all whole wheat flour, and added more cinnamon to the crumb mixture. I lightly sprayed cooking spray in an 8x8 square baking dish.. poured in half of the crumb mixture, and then layered the apples over it, and then poured the remaining crumb mixture on top of it all. I sprayed with a bit more cooking spray to make sure it would brown well. Even though I used an 8x8 dish, the cooking time remained the same at 45 minutes. I sprinkled more sliced almonds on top at the very end (love the crunch!), and it is truly a deeeelicious treat! And, it's on the "healthier" side of desserts, so that's a plus. I used Granny Smith apples (only needed two for the halved recipe). Thank you!
I doubled the oats and reduced butter by 2 T. but found mine was wanting for a bit more apples. Wouldn't enjoy a crisp near as much without the nuts. Fought the urge to drizzle the apples with maple syrup, next time for sure.
Very good! The cupful of nuts make it delicious.
Everyone enjoyed this very much - I may cut down the sugar next time though. Topping might have been a bit too sweet - still very good though!
This recipe was good though I expected a nuttier flavor. I used walnuts and pecans and even added some directly to the apples but not a very nutty flavor for some reason. I also bought a package of apple crisp and just added additional rolled oats, sugar and nutmeg to save time when making the topping. I also used 2 types of apples, granny smith and red delicious which gave a great varying sweet and sour flavor.
Great recipe! Easy, accurate and Yum!
This recipe was easy to make and very tasty!! The crumbly crust was thick, sweet, and buttery and was a great compliment to the apples that I used, which were somewhat tart.
Tart apples, the lemon juice, and nutmeg made this really good. I used pecans, a little less sugar and a little less butter, and was really happy with the result.
My mom used to make this MANY years ago. I love it still - so does my hubby. I did use the Splenda brown sugar, and it was perfect. Thanks for the recipe!
I added 2 teaspoons of Cinnamon but did not change anything else...maybe next time less butter!
This is a good recipe. As suggested, I doubled the amount of oatmeal, added a teaspoon of cinnamon, and used pecans. To me, this was too tart, but I think a lot of people will love the "sweet and sour" taste combo. I will probably use half as much lemon juice next time.
I was concerned about making this the first time because it was to be dessert for company. And of course, no one recommends trying a new recipe when company is coming for dinner! But this one certainly didn't disappoint! Super easy and just delicious. We liked it so much I made it again three days later for different dinner guests!
Read through the other recipes and used 2 cups oats and 1/4 cup flour. I added over a cup of nuts (almonds and pecans) that i chopped coarsely which absolutely MADE this recipe. It was too sweet for my preference so next time i will cut the sugar slightly. It was incredible as a rhubarb crisp! Thank you for the recipe.
I was in a rush so I didn't read any of the reviews. Made the recipe as shown and thought it definitely needed some cinnamon. If I make this again, I will halve the nutmeg and add cinnamon. It was way too "nutmeggy".
Delicious! I made 2 slight changes...added cinnamon as another reviewer suggested, and subbed half whole wheat flour. Otherwise followed the recipe as written, and it was a winner!
Everyone LOVED this dish. It was very easy to make and not something you can really mess up. I was in a rush and totally forgot to add spices and it still came out awesome. The only modification I made was doubling the oats.
A great recipe! There is one thing I changed though I reduced the amount of nutmeg to 1/4 tsp ground nutmeg and could still taste the strong nutmeg flavor! I might even consider leaving the nutmeg out.
I'm not usually an apple crisp fan, but this was awesome. I think the nuts were a big reason, plus it's not too sweet. Definitely a keeper.
really delicious and great as a gluten-free dessert!
Great recipe that was a spin off of a classic. I used more like 7 cups of apples and added cinnamon and some vanilla to the crisp topping - I can't imagine the recipe without cinnamon and the vanilla added more depth of flavor in my opinion. I used 1/2 cup pecans b/c that is what I had on hand - put them through a nut grinder, so they were more of a fine chop than called for but they added a great texture and flavor to the dish - will continue to make through apple season!
Absolutely DELICIOUS!!!! We have lots of pecans that we grow so I used quite a bit more than what it called for and it was wonderful. Lots of flavor without being overly sweet.
Great recipe and easy to modify. It is nice to find a baking recipe that you can alter to suit your own cooking style. I always add cinnamon and extra oats but have found it works well with many types of apples and other berries mixed with apples.
Exactly what I was looking for...Thank You! It's the perfect blend of tart and sweet, soft and crunchy. (Next time, though, come babysit me while I cook it because I forgot about it and it burned a little.)
Good apple crisp and a little different with the nuts. Thanks
Yum! Made this for a family party and was gone in a heartbeat.
This is one of the tastiest crisp recipes I have tried. The walnuts really make it delicous. The only thing I added was a teaspoon of cinnamon. Thanks for the recipe!
I did not care for this recipe.
This seriously didn't even make it 24 hours in our home. And we don't even have kids yet. Great call here.
I've been craving apple crisp since we've been enjoying cooler weather in Kansas, so I made this last evening. It's delicious! I used 4 large Granny Smith apples (left the peeling on 2)and added 1 teaspoon of cinnamon. The apples were a bit tart for my husband's taste, but a scoop of vanilla ice cream sweetened it up for him. This is a definite "repeat" and next time I plan to use pecans in the topping and drizzle with warm caramel sauce. Thanks for sharing!
OK - this is really, really good! I did substitute cinnamon for nutmeg because of my husband's strong dislike of nutmeg but would like to cook it again as suggested as I am curious as to how that turns out. Definitely the best apple crisp I have had.
Very good. The topping with walnuts is the BEST! Kids loved it too! :) Thanks!
This recipe is top notch!! The only thing I did differently was add a little more flour and oats. And we dont like nutmeg, so I used Cinnamon instead. It was sooo good that my husband had me make it again the very next day! Yumm!
AWESOME recipe! I used Granny Smith apples because I like the tangy flavour. I used pecans instead of walnuts because I'm allergic. That's all I changed! Thanks for the recipe!
Simple and delicious. The nuts in the topping added an extra layer of taste and texture that we really enjoyed.
Cooked for brother in law and his wife. He doesn't eat a lot of desserts- but he took another BIG helping. Guess that is a good recomendation!!!!
Served this to five older men tonight. I'm sure all of them had eaten Apple Crisp many many times. They all were very impressed with this recipe. Two changes were made to the original recipe. I added 2 tsp. of cinnamon and topped with slivered almonds since I didn't have walnuts. The lemon really makes a difference. Almost forgot, at the last minute I discovered that I'd left out the water. Just said "oh well", let's see how it turns out without it. There were comments about how the nutmeg really added something to this dish. This is an inexpensive delicious dessert. I will definitely make it again. Bonus is that it's so easy.
So good!!! Added a couple shakes of corn starch to the apples.
Used 3 apples, an 8x8 dish, and added clove and extra walnuts. Cooked for 30 minutes.. Delicious!!
I used pecans instead with Cortland and McIntosh apples. My husband loved it. Better than the pan crisps as the deeper dish provides more apple.
5 stars. Pretty good.
This is fantastic, I added some dried cherries just because I had some but this recipe needs no tweaks at all., It is scrumptous
This is a wonderful "classic". You can put the nuts in or leave them out according to your taste. Increase the amount of apples if you wish. Also, if you double the topping, you can freeze it for the next time and you will have a really easy crisp.
BEST Crisp and can be used for other fruit! Few changes I use on any fruit; Add cinnamon (mix with the lemon juice and water on fruit), use 1 cup oats, and split the sugar: use 1/2 C. white sugar, 1/2 C. brown sugar. This topping worked great with apples. I also used with peaches, substituting orange juice for water. And BEST SO FAR? 5 cups of Pears and 1 cup blueberries!!!!! Will be making this dessert for my dad's birthday instead of cake!
I was generous with the fresh lemon juice-maybe 2 1/2 to 3Tbl. 1/8 tsp. nutmeg and 1 tsp cinnamon.The rest stayed the same. I now call this recipe Gormet Apple Crisp!
turned out great! added cinnamon and a little extra oats
Easy and fast dessert. The nuts were good with the apples. Great idea for those apples that are sitting in your fruit bowl snf have been overlooked.
YUM! I doubled the topping and pressed some of it in the bottom of the dish. Also I subbed cinnamon for nutmeg-personal preference. Tastes like fall to me!!
I've tried a few apple crisp recipes on this site and hands down, this is my favorite! It's delicious w/ or w/out nuts. I usually just squeeze a whole fresh lemon with the dry ingredients asked for, and mix it in a bowl well. Then I pour it over the apples in a larger bowl, tossing to make sure every apple is coated with the sugary marinade. I always buy 3 kinds of apples and meticulously alternate them in the baking dish, to make a nice, even blend of flavors. It's worth the extra effort. I promise. I've expedited this version at times by using a box of maple granola cereal crumbled up with maple sugar from Trader Joe's, then adding the flour, baking soda, baking powder and melted butter as stated in the recipe for the topping. It expedites the topping and tastes delicious. My boyfriend and his 12 yr old son tell me they want this made every weekend! I've even made this with fresh peaches in the Summer for a change and man oh man is it decadent w/ vanilla ice cream. This is a definite saver to your recipe box!
Delicious! I followed the recipe 100% and wouldn't change a thing. Vanilla ice cream goes perfectly. MMMM!
This was my contribution to Thanksgiving dessert and it was very good. I made the following changes as suggested by other reviewers: used 1 teaspoon of cinnamon instead of the nutmeg, used finely chopped pecans instead of walnuts and doubled the oats. I used a mixture of gala and granny smith apples. In my opinion, it tasted better the next day.
I had lost my go to recipe for apple crisp that a friend gave me & thought this one mostly resembled what I remembered about my lost recipe... this one had a good flavor- but seems to have too much butter/ brown sugar or maybe not enough oats & flour. I did double the recipe for a Christmas gathering, so I don't know if that was part of the problem. The topping, for me, spread out a lot & seem to overwhelm the apples. Like I said, an okay flavor, but maybe adding less butter & sugar and a little more oats/ flour would make it better.
Really good recipe. My family raved about it at Christmas. I added some cranberries to give it a tang and because it was the Holiday. I'm keeping this one.
Yummy Yummy... I took the advise of some others and doubled the oats, also used whole wheat flour and pecans vs walnuts. Also used 1/2c brown sugar and 1/2c granulated Splenda. So good and so easy to throw together
Doubled for a large dutch oven and it was amazing! We like more oats and less flour, so we used 1/4 cup flour to 3/4 cup of oats (then doubled) and that variation worked just fine as well. Some fresh grated nutmeg also added a little magic to the dish.
I love the apple - nutmeg combo. Sometimes it is OK not to use cinnamon, especially if you have a good brand of nutmeg such as Watkins. :)
