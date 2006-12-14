Nutty Apple Crisp

I had a craving for an apple dessert, and I love anything nutty - so this seemed like the perfect choice. I didn't want to make the entire amount, so I halved the apple part of the recipe (but kept the topping mixture measurements the same - so that I could use it as a "crust" and a topping). Once I tossed the apples in a bowl with the water and lemon juice, I also added cinnamon.. probably about 1 tsp. worth. For the crumb topping, I took the advice of others and doubled the oatmeal and halved the butter. I crushed sliced almonds and walnuts for the "nut mixture".. and I also decreased the sugar total to 1/2 cup (I don't like things to be too sweet). Also, I used all whole wheat flour, and added more cinnamon to the crumb mixture. I lightly sprayed cooking spray in an 8x8 square baking dish.. poured in half of the crumb mixture, and then layered the apples over it, and then poured the remaining crumb mixture on top of it all. I sprayed with a bit more cooking spray to make sure it would brown well. Even though I used an 8x8 dish, the cooking time remained the same at 45 minutes. I sprinkled more sliced almonds on top at the very end (love the crunch!), and it is truly a deeeelicious treat! And, it's on the "healthier" side of desserts, so that's a plus. I used Granny Smith apples (only needed two for the halved recipe). Thank you!