Lemon Chess Pie II
A Low-Fat Chess Pie.
I cut about 1/4 c. sugar from this recipe, and it was great. I would definitely cook it toward the higher end of the baking time since mine didn't entirely firm up even after refrigerating overnight.Read More
Not bad... need something though.Read More
What is a chess pie anyway? Well, after making this, I describe it as a lemon bar. It's the same texture and flavor as a lemon bar, yet doesn't have that unappealing eggy flavor. If you're looking for something tart, look elsewhere. This was tastey and low cal.
Not bad... need something though.
Love this pie it is simply delicious.
Something didn't turn out right with this one. It was like the egg white and cornmeal rose to the top and created a weird textured top layer to the pie. Also not near enough lemon flavor for me. Will not make again.
I haven't used this exact recipe but to the person who couldn't get hers to firm up and to others, try using regular pie shells instead of deep dish. I have made lemon chess for years. I have to write down the recipe (it's in my head) and I will post it but I always use regular pie shells and everyone loves it.
Did not try the recipe, but if take out the cornmeal, this is very much like the Lemon Sponge Pie that my mother makes. My mother is in her 80s and her mother and grandmother used to make this pie.
