Lemon Chess Pie II

7 Ratings
  • 5 2
  • 4 3
  • 3 1
  • 2 0
  • 1 1

A Low-Fat Chess Pie.

By JJOHN32

Gallery

Recipe Summary

Servings:
10
Yield:
1 deep dish pie
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

10
Original recipe yields 10 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Bake pie shell at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 10 minutes. Cool slightly.

    Advertisement

  • Beat egg whites until stiff.

  • In a large bowl, beat together sugar and butter or margarine. Beat in eggs and milk. Stir in cornmeal, flour, lemon juice, and rind. Fold in egg whites. Scrape filling into pie shell.

  • Place pie in lower third of oven. Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 30 to 40 minutes, or until golden on top. Pie will firm up as it cools.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
235 calories; protein 4.2g; carbohydrates 37.1g; fat 8.2g; cholesterol 40.7mg; sodium 167.2mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022