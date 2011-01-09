Sweet Tart Pastry
A low-salt tart recipe. Fill with your favorite filling.
So super easy and delicious, so so good I can not say enough!Read More
I was not overly impressed. It tasted a lot like a sugar cookie to me, and just using sugar cookie dough would be easier. No kneading. Just be sure to not over bake.Read More
I added a little more sugar to the dough (my preference) and made it in my food processor---much easier that way. I blind baked it in a 9" removable bottom tart pan and once cooled, filled it with a key lime filling using sweetened condensed milk, egg yolks, lime juice and zest. Baked at 325 until just set (about 14 min.) and cooled completely on a rack before refrigerating for several hours. The crust was quite delicious and flaky.
Amazing ! light and fluffy!
best crust ever!!!
Amazing ,,, this recipe was so easy to follow and a real hit with my family!!!!
I made this last night, and for the amount of work, I felt it just wasn't impressive. It was not flaky, it was slightly tough. it did not puff at all. Definitely more like a sugar cookie than a flaky tart pastry. Didn't taste bad, but wasn't worth the work and mess.
with very slight modifications this is now my go to recipe for pate sucre
