Crumb Apple Pie

This didn't work out for me very well (and didn't look anything like the picture), but I thought it still tasted okay; a fruit pie has to be pretty bad for me not to eat it. I tried to make it exactly as written, using somewhat-small "Pink Lady" apples. My crust was a store-bought refrigerated one, though. My main issue was the crumb topping - it didn't seem to work out, and after baking the pie for 45 minutes, the topping was still more of an unbaked powder than not. Maybe a better description is in order; should the butter have been softened, perhaps? I found the look and taste of this pie somewhat "dark"; instead of the more golden filling I'm used to, this was kind of heavy on the brown sugar and cinnamon; not a complaint, just an observation. I probably won't try this again.