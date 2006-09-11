Crumb Apple Pie
An apple pie with a sweet crumb topping.
My family really enjoyed this Apple crumb pie! I did do 2 things different and that was after I baked the pie for 35 mins I then added the Crumb topping and baked it till it was golden and Yummy!! Also I baked it at 400 instead of the 425! This is going to be a Keeper! Thanks for the Great Recipe!
A great basis. Of course I changed it around a bit. First off, the recipe calls for way too much cinnamon. I used half a tablespoon for the sugar mixture and only about a teaspoon for the crumb mixture. I used 5 granny smith apples and baked in at 400 degrees (less is more). For the crust, I made my favorite Martha Stewart pate brisee recipe. It's the only way to go and very, very easy to make. Email me if you want the recipe! Good luck!
My familly loved this recipe even my husband who is not a huge fan of apple pie loved it! I did notice that after 10 min. of baking that the crumb topping was starting to burn. I covered the entire pie with aluminum foil and cooked an additional 35 min. The crumb topping stayed intact and did not turn to goo like other reviewers reported.
My changes include: 2 tablespoons of flour to apple filling. For the topping, I half the flour and add half rolled oats PLUS I add 1/4 cup of very chopped pecans. I also bake it at 350 for 60 minutes. Less burnt topping that way! ENJOY!!
Ok, fellow bakers, IF you like apple crisp (or some call it apple brown betty) and IF you like apple pie....then the two of them just married quite happily to this Crumb Apple Pie! I use a already made Phyllsbury Pie Crust (plus since it comes with two pie crusts I always make one for us and one to give away!). I peel and thinly slice the granny smith apples and mix them in a bowl with the white sugar and 1 T of cinnamon...it makes a really nice sugary, perfectly flavored apple slices to then layer into the pie crust. YUM! Definitely cover the pie near the end as suggested or it will be rock hard and over browned. This warmed on a plate with a scoop of vanilla ice cream and you are in dessert heaven baby! :) Thanks for the recipe..love it!
Tasted good, but didn't plate well. In my opinion, the apple mixture needed some flour to thicken up the juices. May use again but would add flour to apple mixture.
I have made this at least 10 times. If you don't like things too sweet or cinnamony just reduce these ingredients a bit. I always cover the crust edges so they don't burn and reduce the heat towards the end and add a little extra time (to make sure the apples are well cooked) Everyone always fights over the last piece of this. Wonderful pie!
Oh, My God! This was absolutely fabulous. Actually sort of a sophisticated apple pie flavor that all the grownups loved. It wasn't just sweet like apple pies often are. Nice and spicy. Maybe not so great for picky little kids who just want sweet, but wonderful for us grownups.
This was my first pie attempt, so maybe it was me, but this one is not a keeper.... I did 400* at 35 min and the top was already VERY dark, starting to burn. It was a very ugly looking pie, although it did taste pretty good. (I used 20oz apples and only needed 2-1/2 of them, they are huge)
I made this pie and he was the happiest man i ever saw. He raved about it so much that I had to try it. I am not normally a fan of apple pie. I was VERY impressed. I will never make a different apple pie from here on out!!! Thank You!!!
I love this recipe! No two apple pies are going to taste the same, and that's especially true with this recipe. I agree that it does have a little too much cinnamon and nutmeg. I did add 1/8 cup of cream cheese (diced)to the apple mixture before spooning it into the crust. I also love lots of crunchy crumb on top! I doubled the crumb topping, adding extra brown sugar. Gala apples are my favorite, and they work really well for a sweeter (instead of tart) pie while still maintaining their crisp texture and consistency.
I was very disappointed in this pie! The crumb topping was missing something. Maybe oats??? Not sure, but I will not be making this again!
This recipe was a good reference for my apple pie. I used Gala apples, sugar in the raw (not the full amount of sugar asked for, a bit less), 2 Pillsbury roll out dough in 2 store bought pie dishes, squeezed lemon juice on apple mixture, a gluten free all purpose flour (it has more texture than normal flour) and earth balance butter. The secret for the perfect consistency was to place the dough in the pie pans, placing the apple mixture in, covering, and letting it sit in the fridge over night. The following day I poured some of the water content out, added the crumb topping on both pies, and followed the cooking instructions. It was by far, the BEST apple pie I ever made and my friends we're greedy and went for seconds.
Love it simple and delicious....perfect combination!
I loved this pie! I used 4 Red Delicious and 2 Granny Smith apples for the right mix of sweet and tart. I followed the advice of others and baked the apples without the topping for about 30 minutes. This made the apples extra soft. I then added the topping and covered crust edges with aluminum foil because they were burning. I then cooked the pie for about 15-20 more minutes. I turned the oven down to 300, covered the entire thing, and baked for another 15 minutes. Turned out GREAT! My husband loved it more than his grandmother's apple pie, which is a huge compliment.
Too much cinnamon for my taste - and I even cut back on it by half. Also, the "crumb" part for me was not crumbly enough, just tasted like more cinnamon - which I do like, but this was too much. It's best with ice cream or whipped cream...to mask all the cinnamon.
Though very delicious, I have to only give this recipe 4 stars as I had to make quite a few changes. I only used 5 apples and that was still WAY too many. Try using only 4. Second - cook it at 400 degrees for a perfect crust. When you first create it, the pie will appear really ugly but dont be afraid to pile it high as it bakes down really nicely. Also you really need to add flour to the inside so is holds together nicely. I only had a gram cracker crust but that worked out fine. I used the suggested brown sugar/white sugar mix for the center as well. YUM! This will be my staple apple pie recipe.
I didn't like this recipe as much as others I've tried. I took the advice of another reviewer and reduced the heat to 400*, but after only 30 minutes of baking the top and sides were more brown than I like. I do like the amount of cinnamon, I usually add more than is called for, but this amount is perfect for me. The pie is very sweet though. I've tried this recipe three times, and I think I'm giving up on it!
After I put this all together and popped it in the oven I realized - hey, there is no flour in the apple mixture! I was sure it would be a runny mess but I was pleasantly surprised. When we cut into it a couple of hours after it came out of the oven it was a bit runny but it ended up setting up very well by the next day. I do think if I made it again I would add a couple of tablespoons of flour to the apple mixture just to be safe. Everyone loved it!
gone in ten minutes after it was out. I barely got a piece! I would suggest putting on as much of the crumb as possible because it was slightly thin.
I also add tablespoons of flour to the filling mixture which I then combine with the apples prior to placing in the pie crust. I would suggest doubling the topping for more of a crusty top, for a more appealing look. Love it I will be making it again and again
This apple pie is delicious. Didn't change a thing, maybe just added more apples to fill up the dish. Do recommend this recipe. My husband is so picky and he loved this. Will make again.
I made this today with some fall apples I picked up at the farm..so I kinda adjusted the recipe to what I know to like in my usual apple pies but added the topping to my pie. The topping was REALLY good..I added some chopped pecans and it was so much better than I was expecting! My crust suffered a terrible fate as I was making the pie, so I trashed it and just made it crustless- more like an apple crisp. So good!
This is a great recipe. My husband said it was the best pie he's ever had. I used Granny Smith apples, and it turned out perfectly.
Great! Melt in your mouth incredible... defiantly on the sweet side (though nice for my palette)maybe even a little too sweet, but then again i accidentally mixed the brown and white sugar together so that may have been why. Will defiantly make again!
This Aplle Pie was gone in hurry Thanks Southernman-cookin
Read it tried it "Great Recipe" didn't change a thing.
This is a good pie loved the crumble thought it was a little sweet. When I make again will use less sugar. Other than that everone loved it.
The crumb topping is to die for delicious!
Good. I used 5 red delicious apples (I think it should say 6 cups rather than 6 apples) and mixed the apples in with the cinnamon mixture instead of layering. BTW - used 1/2 cup white sugar and 1/4 cup brown for the cinnamon mix instead of all white sugar. For the topping, I used 1 cup flour, 1/2 cup brown sugar, and 1 stick of butter (got it from another recipe that was close but not quite). Did not use a pastry crust on the bottom.
. I ended up with the crust and crumbs overcooked with half-baked apples underneath. From now on, I will stick with apple pie recipes that call for butter or egg mixtures between the apples instead of relying on cooking apple juices to help hold things together.
My husband really loved it. I did add a little flour to the mixture. I also covered it will foil and baked it for 30 minutes before adding the crumb topping. It was a great finish to a cookout!
Everyone said this was the best apple pie they have ever tasted. Used the same recipe (without the crust) for apple crisp on New Years. It disappeared!
My family raved over this recipe!
This didn't work out for me very well (and didn't look anything like the picture), but I thought it still tasted okay; a fruit pie has to be pretty bad for me not to eat it. I tried to make it exactly as written, using somewhat-small "Pink Lady" apples. My crust was a store-bought refrigerated one, though. My main issue was the crumb topping - it didn't seem to work out, and after baking the pie for 45 minutes, the topping was still more of an unbaked powder than not. Maybe a better description is in order; should the butter have been softened, perhaps? I found the look and taste of this pie somewhat "dark"; instead of the more golden filling I'm used to, this was kind of heavy on the brown sugar and cinnamon; not a complaint, just an observation. I probably won't try this again.
This pie filling was terrific. I sliced the apples super thin so that they were very soft after cooking. I also added a couple tsp. of flour to the mixture as some suggested. I used dark brown sugar in the crumb topping which made it ugly, so next time I would use light brown. I will also go a little lighter on the amount of topping because it was a little too sweet for my taste. But, overall it was really good and everyone liked it.
Definitely wonderful! The best apple pie I have ever made, and I have been cooking for a lot of years. I did cut down on the cinnamon, and I ended up with one very deep dish pie and six largish tarts. They liked the pie the best because it had more apples. I used MacIntosh which went a bit soft, but tasted great. In future I will use this recipe to make all my apple pies and tarts.
Husband loved it, too spicy for me, I'm more of a traditional apple pie girl, but will make again for hubby.
This is my favorite apple pie recipe for Thanksgiving.Its real fast and easy to make.My family loves it
I took the advice of some others and baked this pie at 400 degrees for 35 minutes, then added the topping for the last 10 minutes. It is more like an apple crisp than an apple pie, but really delicious!
Sorry, but very disappointed with this recipe. It cooks at too high a temperature and causes the topping & crust to be too hard, too dry, and over done - even if you cover it the last 15 minutes of cooking. Also, more flour and white sugar rather than brown sugar should be used for the crumb topping not to be "packed" tightly and be more flaky.
I followed the recipe word for word and it didn't come out as nice as it seemed it would be. Way too much sugar mixture and the temperature was too high! It came out burnt and too strong with the cinnamon. I am going to try it again because it is a very simple and basic pie recipe but make my own temperature.
been making this recipe since girl scouts, perfect every time !
I loved this recipe. It was very easy to make and it was one of the best apple pies I have ever eaten. my family loved it.
This is my first failed pie! I was SO sad! I followed all the suggestions including adding flour to the apple mixture but I still had a TON of liquid pouring out of this baked pie. The spice was WAY too much. Cut back on that cinnamon. It was so bad I don't even think I'll try this one again.
This was one of the less enjoyable apple pie recipes I've tried. There is WAY too much sugar and spices. It also could use some butter and flour to make the filling a better consistency. The temperature is too high and not long enough to cook the apples thoroughly. The crumb topping will burn if not covered until the last 15 minutes of baking. The only thing good about this recipe is the crumb topping is delicious. Do yourself a favor, stick with Grandma Ople's recipe, and use the crumb topping from this one.
Too much cinnamon. No one ate it.
If you like cinnamon you will like this recipe. Perfect amount of cinnamon for a great taste! Very easy to do. Will definitely make again, we loved it.
It was really good... but whoa cinnamon! I decreased the cinnamon to about 1/2 Tbsp in the apple mixture, and only 1 tsp in the crumb topping, and it was still very cinnamon-y. I liked it, as did everybody at Thanksgiving!
This was so good I did not change a thing.
My husband loved this! (As did his friends) I plan on making it again soon! Thank you for sharing.
Yuuuuuuuuuummmmmmmmmmmmmmy!
i do not have the best luck with pie recipes, so maybe the problem is me and not the recipe... BUT i made three of them to give to my boyfriend's coworkers for thanksgiving and they looked DISGUSTING! they tasted okay... a little bland if you ask me. i would keep looking for another recipe.
This is a really tasty recipe, the topping is delicious.
This one is always a hit. I use several kinds of apples, usually red delicious, green, and gala. The different flavors each apple brings helps bring out the spices in the pie. I also add about 1/2t. of nutmeg and a bit more cinnamon to boost the spice. The pie is especially good the next day after chilling in the refrigerator. And the crumb top really adds an enjoyable texture to an already great pie.
I used the crumb part of the recipe, it was wonderful. My family raved that it was the best apple pie i have made so far!
This was my first apple pie that I have made. It was very, very good and easy to make. The only problem that I came across was the crumbles melted and the top of the pie looked wierd, but the taste of the pie was so good we overlooked the apperance. would make the pie again.
This pie was good, however a little too much cinnamon for my taste. Also, the recipe calls for a lot of ingredients that don't all fit into the 9 inch pie pan. I really enjoy the apple crumble pie. It Has a hint of cinnamon, but it isn't overwelming.
I was so proud how well this pie turned out at Thanksgiving this year. I am a bit new to baking in general. I took picture of it I thought it looked so good! We served it along with some French Vanilla ice cream.
Really good, and easy! I kept this an apple-only recipie - no nuts or raisins. PS - I think the amount of cinnamon called for in the original recipie is right on the mark!
Almost two cups of sugar on top of a few apples?! If you like the taste of apples in your apple pie, this recipe requires a few changes. Too much sugar and too heavy on the spices for my taste.
So easy! And delicious! It's a new fave in our house :)
This is an awesome recipe! Don't forget to buy apples that are recommended for baking pies. The crumb topping is a GREAT alternative to the pie crust topping!
very easy with few ingredients for times when you just dont have everything you need. I tweaked this a bit, and will tweak it again, good base recipe for tweaking!
This pie is a hit every time I've made it!
excellent dessert!!! My husband only eats apple pie and this was the first time I've ever made it for him, he finished the whole thing in three days. It was an easy recipe to follow, especially for beginners like me. The only alteration was the use of four apples, not six.
Made this yesterday and thought it was excellent. I did cut down on the sugar though.
I modified the recipe. For the topping I blended oat into a flour and did 1/4 cup flour and 1/4 cup blended oats and added a couple handfuls of finely chopped pecans. I baked just the filling for 35 minutes at 350. Then added crumb topping cooked an additional 10 minutes the increased temp to 400 for an additional 10 minutes to topping would caramelize.
This was very easy to make and smells fantastic while baking!
I wanted to try something different, and this sure was. I did not care for this recipe.
really good
This wasn't awful but it was way too sweet. I didn't even use all the sugar it called for and it was just to much with the crumb topping. I like the crumb topping but that's all. I probably won't make this again with all the good recipes on here I'll find another recipe with less sugar.
This was my first time making a pie. First, I bought frozen pie crusts. Second, I used Braeburn apples which I already had on hand. They were quite sweet so next time I would use less sugar especially with the crumb topping being pretty sweet. I took another person's advice by baking the pie without the crumb topping at 375 for about 25 minutes then covered the crust edge with aluminum foil and added the crumb topping to bake for the remainder of the time. My family loved it. I would definitely make this recipe again!
MINE TURNEd the darker on the top
This was OK. I cut down the spice as a reviewer indicated. It was still a bit too sweet and the spice overpowered the natural sweetness of the apples. The topping was very good. I think next time I will cut the spice to 1/4 and see how that comes out.
My whole family loved this recipe. I used a mix of Jonathon, Fugi and Granny Smith Apples and it turned out great. This is my first time making this recipe which is like an apple crips and I will definitely make it again next year for the holidays. Everyone raved about it and ate every last drop. I didn't change a thing except I left out some of the crumb topping because the thought of all that sugar made my teeth hurt..
I made this pie. I used the crumb part of recipe and followed the apple filling part. I still added extras like I always have lemon juice and extra cinnamon, White sugar, brown sugar and flour. Overall you have a great recipe for an apple crumb pie. Crumb pie's are the only pies I make. I don't like pies with crust on top. Crumbles are the way to go. My family expects this every year. Great pie recipe will use probably every year!
To those having trouble with the crumb topping perhaps you blended it too well. It is supposed to be coarse. I have been making this pie for years although I use Granny Smith apples with not too much sugar as my family likes it tart. I also heap the apples in the pie because they cook they are reduced. We have this every Thanksgiving along with Pecan and Pumpkin pie.
Easy as pie! I used a thawed frozen pie crust and had to substitute a commercial apple pie spice blend. The filling makes itself inside the pie during baking, but tastes like a homemade stove top cooked filling. This is a good pie.
Very Easy (especially if you don't make your own crust like I did)and Very delicious!!!! Tne Nutmeg is what gives it that distinguishing taste and trust me everyone noticed the difference between this and my usual pie (I was kind of offended, really!) A++
This is my families favorite apple pie. I do modify it a bit. - Add Flour or Corn Starch to filling. - Cover the pie with aluminium foil for the first 45-50 minutes. Remove it for the last 1 minutes. (In a convection oven) Otherwise the recipe comes out very soupy & burned on top. I have made this recipe at least 4 times a year for the last 4 years and will continue to make it for years to come!
Delicious recipe, but watch out on the cooking time (all ovens are different and the top of our pie got a little burnt) and also how many apples are put in the dish (we got a little too much water from the apples). Overall, very good recipe.
I add rasins and cinninmon
I made this for Thanksgiving, and I will second what others have said on it. It should be baked at 400. Even then, the crust and topping does seem to get very dark, but not enough to ruin the flovor and taste of the pie. This pie is very good. I t is rich and sweet. I used 6 apples. The pie was very full initially, but don't worry, it settles down as it cooks. One of my favorite apple pies!
I made extra topping and added oatmeal to it. You can’t wrong with an easy to make one crust apple pie! Store bought crust is a time saver!
Thank you for this recipe! This was my first time attempting apple crumb pie and it was delicious.
Perfectly good!
We thought this was a pretty tasty pie but next time I would cut back on the sugar as it was too sweet for us. I always have a difficult time with fruit pies as they are too liquid-y and don't set up properly .. this pie was no exception.
Very easy recipe. I like pies that don't need a layer of crust on top. Will reduce the amount of cinnamon next time--a little too much for my family's taste.
