Zucchini Cream Pie

Rating: 4.68 stars
65 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 47
  • 4 star values: 16
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 0

This is like a custard pie, it is great.

By SMUTCHL

Servings:
8
Yield:
1 - 9 inch pie
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Boil zucchini until tender. Drain and let stand in cold water for about 5 minutes, then drain.

  • Put the zucchini, evaporated milk, sugar, egg, margarine, flour, vanilla and salt into a blender and blend until smooth.

  • Pour into unbaked pie shell. Sprinkle with cinnamon and nutmeg. Bake at 425 degrees F (220 degrees C) for 5 minutes. Reduce heat to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C) and bake until set.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
410 calories; protein 4.9g; carbohydrates 66.7g; fat 14.5g; cholesterol 32.4mg; sodium 207.8mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (68)

Most helpful positive review

Jacq
Rating: 5 stars
08/27/2007
EXCELLENT!! I cut the sugar down to 1 cup as recommended by most of the previous raters, and in fact next time I'll probably use 3/4 cup. Anyway, it tasted a lot like an egg custard pie, which is one of my favorites, and my husband, our next door neighbors and I all loved it! A more specific baking time instead of "bake until set" would've been helpful, but I found that about 25 minutes did the job. Read More
Helpful
(37)

Most helpful critical review

grr8
Rating: 3 stars
09/07/2005
Don't tell the kids the "secret" ingredient. Mine finished it suspiciously. I personally prefer zucchini bread over this pie but maybe because it was so sweet. I will cut the sugar at least by half next time. It also took over an hour to "set." Smells wonderful while baking! Read More
Helpful
(10)
VALENZANO
Rating: 5 stars
10/01/2007
This turned out great. I didn't have any evaporated milk so I used one can of sweeted cond. milk (14oz) and skipped the sugar. It was firm and delish. My husband swore he would hate it and I made him taste it. He said it was great! WOw! Read More
Helpful
(20)
LenoreRockchild
Rating: 4 stars
09/20/2005
Would have been better if it hadn't been SO SWEET!! I love pies and sweets but whoa momma...it's zucchini-hinted diabetes! If I ever make again I will definately be cutting the sugar in half. I was also worried it wouldn't set (just kept boiling in the oven), but after it cooled it set up quite nicely. Thanks! Read More
Helpful
(20)
BHERMANN
Rating: 5 stars
08/16/2004
I was pleasantly surprised as to how good & sweet this pie tasted. I used peeled & shredded zucchini. I skipped the boiling part. The pie resembled pecan pie filling and was very sweet. I would maybe decrease the sugar to 1 1/2 cups but it was great anyway!!!! Read More
Helpful
(13)
lornat
Rating: 4 stars
08/27/2005
This is great as a custard also. Just omit the pie crust. I decreased the sugar to 3/4 cups and found it to be sweet enough. Great way to use that leftover zucchini. Read More
Helpful
(13)
Jane Barrenger
Rating: 5 stars
08/09/2007
This is one of the best pie recipes I have made in a long time...very differant and very good! I have made it several times and recipe is always requested! I would not change a thing and make 2 for a crowd...goes fast! Awesome way to use zucchini. Make sure you bring the recipe with you! Read More
Helpful
(12)
MARCYWILKINSON
Rating: 4 stars
02/26/2005
Sickening sweet! Do yourself a favor and cut the sugar in half and it's just right. Reminds me of pumpkin pie. Read More
Helpful
(9)
DA3SHELTONS
Rating: 5 stars
09/08/2004
I give this 5 stars because my family really likes it. It's a great way to use up some of the extra zucchini from my garden but it's VERY sweet. I recommend cutting back on the sugar. Read More
Helpful
(9)
