Zucchini Cream Pie

EXCELLENT!! I cut the sugar down to 1 cup as recommended by most of the previous raters, and in fact next time I'll probably use 3/4 cup. Anyway, it tasted a lot like an egg custard pie, which is one of my favorites, and my husband, our next door neighbors and I all loved it! A more specific baking time instead of "bake until set" would've been helpful, but I found that about 25 minutes did the job.
This turned out great. I didn't have any evaporated milk so I used one can of sweeted cond. milk (14oz) and skipped the sugar. It was firm and delish. My husband swore he would hate it and I made him taste it. He said it was great! WOw!
Would have been better if it hadn't been SO SWEET!! I love pies and sweets but whoa momma...it's zucchini-hinted diabetes! If I ever make again I will definately be cutting the sugar in half. I was also worried it wouldn't set (just kept boiling in the oven), but after it cooled it set up quite nicely. Thanks!
I was pleasantly surprised as to how good & sweet this pie tasted. I used peeled & shredded zucchini. I skipped the boiling part. The pie resembled pecan pie filling and was very sweet. I would maybe decrease the sugar to 1 1/2 cups but it was great anyway!!!!
This is great as a custard also. Just omit the pie crust. I decreased the sugar to 3/4 cups and found it to be sweet enough. Great way to use that leftover zucchini.
This is one of the best pie recipes I have made in a long time...very differant and very good! I have made it several times and recipe is always requested! I would not change a thing and make 2 for a crowd...goes fast! Awesome way to use zucchini. Make sure you bring the recipe with you!
Don't tell the kids the "secret" ingredient. Mine finished it suspiciously. I personally prefer zucchini bread over this pie but maybe because it was so sweet. I will cut the sugar at least by half next time. It also took over an hour to "set." Smells wonderful while baking!
Sickening sweet! Do yourself a favor and cut the sugar in half and it's just right. Reminds me of pumpkin pie.
I give this 5 stars because my family really likes it. It's a great way to use up some of the extra zucchini from my garden but it's VERY sweet. I recommend cutting back on the sugar.