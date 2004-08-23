Zucchini Apple Pie

I'm an RN and a patient's family shared this recipe with me when I was complaining about having too much zucchini. It tastes surprisingly like apple, most people don't realize it's not apple until you tell them. Make sure the zucchini used in recipe has skin soft enough that your thumbnail can pierce it.
I made this recipe twice. Both times I followed the recipe precisely. The first time it was excellent,and truly tasted like apple pie. The second time I used more mature ( read overgrown) zucchini, and it was disgusting, we didn't even finish the pie. It was stringy, and had a very overpowering "squashy" taste. ( I know, I know, it is squash afterall...) If you're going to attempt this recipe, use very fresh, young ( not baby, but definately not anything resembling a caveman's club)zucchini. If you do, it will be a GREAT Pie!
I was very excited about finding another zucchini recipe, but it did not live up to my hopes. I didn't really know what to do with the taste. I found that it didn't taste like apple, nor was zucchini something that I enjoyed sweet. I felt that the zucchini was a little bit too crunchy still. Neither my husband nor I enjoyed it. Perhaps it may be due to the fact that we had already eaten too much zucchini!
This recipe was great! My little brother absolutely HATES zucchini and he thought that this was the best "apple" pie he'd ever had. This was a big hit with the rest of the family. I found that slicing the zucchini VERY thin helps to cook it completely and also to mask it as apples. I used a salad shooter, but you can also use the straight part on a grater.
Found this recipe when trying to find a use for all the zucchini growing in my garden. My daughters favorite pie is apple pie but she developed an allergy to apples a few years ago...when I saw this I knew we had to try it. Sam made this recipe herself (age 13) it turned out great!! She said if she didn't make it herself she would swear it had apples in it. We are going to see if we can trick dad tonight!!! We will definitly be making this again and again Thanks
I have made this several times without anyone being the wiser. HERE IS THE TRICK: Use those big zucchini from the garden, split them in half length-wise, gut the middle of all the seeds and stringy soft stuff, then each half length-wise in thirds, so they are apple-slice width, PEEL off the green, then trim the corners of each length so the end looks like an apple slice. Then USE A FOOD PROCESSOR OR MANDOLIN to cut EVEN slices. Even uncooked these look like apple slices! Then cook as directed. I fools everyone 100% of the time!
cookobird excellent.... used splenda for 3/4 instead of sugar and 1/2 cup of brown sugar. used more than 2 zucchini, used deep dish pie crust and could have put in more. we found the splenda better tasting than brown sugar. hubby says it's on our list. bake them and freeze them. had a lot of zucchini.
This pie is superb. Bought an excess of 6-inch zucchini. Didn't peel them just sliced them and made the recipe just as stated. It was so good I will buy zucchini in the winter just to make the pie. Probably will add a few raisins as we really like them. SUPER recipe. Thanks a lot for sharing
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
07/12/2004
Amazing... best disguise for zucchini yet. When I served it at dinner my husband asked, "what kind of apples are these?" I said. "The long, skinny, green kind from the garden!" Actually, I did slice in two apples that had to be used up, and extra flour to help with the runniness of the zucchini.
YUMMMM! I was the one to bake it, but I still thought that someone must have pulled a pie-switch on me because this tasted just like apple pie. Really a fun recipe to make for someone and then afterwards say, "oh by the way, that was zucchini." They will not believe you. In fact, it was better than apple pie because the "apples" didn't get so mushy as normal apples do.
Im writing to disagree withe the person who said he used a big zuke,and it was gross...i just made a pie with a HUGE zuchini,that has been on my table for a week,and it came out awesome.not stringy,and tough.i steamed my squash til it was kinda translucent,not totally,and then proceeded with apple pie recipe.yummy
Wow, was I surprised at how delicious this pie is! I thought after cooking the zucchini it would just basically turn to mush in the pie, but it didn't. I sauteed for about 2 minutes, and they turned out perfect. Tastes just like apple pie!!
unbelievable! they coundn't figure it out at work, but it was a hit. they didn't look like apples (maybe I should have peeled them) but the sure tasted good!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 2 stars
11/18/2002
This makes a phenomenal pie! If the zucchini is peeled and the seeds are carefully scraped away (a grapefruit spoon makes this task easy) before slicing the lengthwise halves (quarters for monsters) and the ingredients are followed without any omissions, then there is no way anyone would be able to tell that it was made from anything other than apples. Do not skip the cream of tartar. Potassium bitartrate (its chemical name) contributes that subtle, barely perceptible tart undertone that even the sweetest apples have. That's the secret to making the zucchini taste just like apples. Zucchini all on its own lacks that whisper of tartness. If you like a very full pie, I'd suggest increasing the zucchini to 6 cups, and adding 2 Tb of sugar and 1-1/2 Tb flour to compensate. Using only 4 cups yields a somewhat thin pie, as the zucchini does shrink during the baking process. I've made this sugar free, using a combination of Splenda and stevia. No one was any the wiser. As written, this recipe has all the expected hallmarks of a great classic apple pie. Holds its shape when cut: check. Perfect sweetness level: check. Perfect spicing: check (try freshly grating your nutmeg right before making the filling.) Rich color: check. Great aroma: check. Full apple flavor: check!
Samantha
Rating: 4 stars
09/14/2008
I think the key is to not overcook the zucchini and don't forget the lemon juice. I used my own veggies from my garden this year and when I made the pie guests were wondering what type of apple was used!
I was so happy to find this recipe, because I had some pattypan squash that I needed to use up. I didn't peel the squash, since pattypan has the same coloring as an apple, and I thought cooking it in the frying pan would soften it enough. When the pie was finished, it tasted wonderful, even though the peel had a little *crunch* to it. Next time, I'll either peel the squash, or just cook in the pan longer. Also, I didn't have any cream of tartar, but it didn't seem to make any difference. Just like everyone else said, it tastes just like an apple pie! I will definitely make it again.
I used both zucchini and granny smith apples. I had both in my fridge and decided to join them. They both looked the same in the skillet. Used a tracitional home made pie crust and it came out fabulous!
I had high hopes for this one but I couldn't eat it without cringing. Zucchini do not bake the way apples do- you just wind up with a pie with stringy vegetables inside. I don't think the zucchini flavor is masked sufficiently by the spices. This one didn't fool me.
This recipe is so delicious! No one would ever guess that there was zucchini instead of apples in it. In fact, we brought this to a church potluck, and everyone raved about this being "the best apple pie ever!" Were they ever shocked to find out the "secret ingredient" when we handed out the recipe. If you have an over-abundance of zucchini, don't hesitate to give this recipe a try! You won't be disappointed.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
09/21/2000
This is a great recipe. Using Pillsbury pie crust makes it even easier and faster. And it really tastes like apple pie.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
08/20/2001
This is really good. Doesn't taste quite like apple but close. No one has been able to figure out that it has zucchini in it.
Made this pie tonight and it was AWESOME. Took some to the guys at work and they ate every bit of it up! Found out that it was zucchini and they were surprised -- they were certain it was apple! So popular the supervisor is going to supply me with more zucchini to make his family this pie! Didn't change a thing, but I did make the crust from scratch. This was my VERY FIRST attempt at making a homemade pie EVER, and I'm incredibly pleased with the results! Definitely recommend!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
08/17/2001
This is incredible, everyone cant believe its zucchini. Who would of ever thought!
I made it with a cobbler topping and called it what it is. Zucchini cobbler. I also used a very large zucchini that I had used for bread and an Italian zucchini pie and still had some left. Everyone said they would have thought it was apple crisp if I had told them that's what it was. Served hot with ice cream and it was yummy!!!
This isn't necessarily a bad recipe and did make an OK pie. [side note: I used both yellow and green zucchini; doesn't matter] However, I made another and doubled the ingredients (minus the pie crust), mixed them all together, and rather than Pan fry my zucchini, I let it sit covered in the fridge for about 2 to 3 hours so that the full mixture of lemon juice, nutmeg, cinnamon and brown sugar would marinate into the zucchini. It reduces the size and makes one incredible pie the comes out very creamy [almost like a caramel] and not running at all. The picture is of this recipe, which is rather runny.
I tried this for the first time yesterday and came up a little short. I should have measured out the sliced zucchini to get four cups instead of assuming that two large ones would do it. They only produced 3 cups worth and I didn't have any more. That problem was exacerbated by having a deep-dish pie plate. I will try again and probably use 5 cups of zucchini and a tad more flour to cut down on the runniness. I was actually afraid it was going to be too dry after the sauteeing.
this pie was excellent! this was my first pie and it turned out amazing...i really did convinse my brother that it was apple...just make sure you really do cook it till its tender. just for refence i used "ruths grandmas pie crust" with this recipe and it was amazing!
This is almost the same recipe my grandma has used my whole life to make mock apple pie. Just tried it last night with some tweaks, I added a little cardamom because we had it laying around from another project. We always use the club zucchini to make this because its the best way to get rid of them and the texture is right. The reviewer that said it was stringy and squashy tasting probably had one that was overripe (read spoiling) because zucchini should never ever be stringy cooked like this. Aanways, my fiancé was skeptical until he tasted it, now he wants me to make another one for his folks!
OMG! This was the best pie I've ever had. Not only delish but so easy! I had to use 4 smaller zucchini's because that is what the market had on hand. I brought this to a 4th of July party and didn't tell anyone what it was. They all thought it was apple. It was gone in no time! My DH who is not a veggie person at all loved it. Once I told everyone they just couldn't believe it! I will be making this again! Thanks for a great recipe!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
07/25/2019
I juiced a whole lemon into the saute pan with the zucchini. I cooked it for 55min , 40 min with crust sheilds. It came out perfect, seriously!!
I've made this since the 1990's, the same but with white sugar as printed in my "SOS" version. It is wonderful, and I think I'll try this brown sugar version the next time my squash overgrows! I would add that the term "chopped" in this recipe is confusing since the zucchini is only sliced, which further gives the semblance of apples if your squash is about 2 1/2 - 3" in diameter.
What a surprise and a really good way to use those stealthy zucchinis that get too large before being found. This is a very delicious pie that tastes as good or better than apple pie. I did add a few pats of butter on the top before I put the top crust on. This pie will be an annual dish during zucchini season. Very YUMMY!
Have made this several times without anyone knowing that it is made with zucchini. I use those the big ones that get forgotten in the garden. Peel, scoop out center and slice..looks just like an apple slice.
