Zucchini Apple Pie

This makes a phenomenal pie! If the zucchini is peeled and the seeds are carefully scraped away (a grapefruit spoon makes this task easy) before slicing the lengthwise halves (quarters for monsters) and the ingredients are followed without any omissions, then there is no way anyone would be able to tell that it was made from anything other than apples. Do not skip the cream of tartar. Potassium bitartrate (its chemical name) contributes that subtle, barely perceptible tart undertone that even the sweetest apples have. That's the secret to making the zucchini taste just like apples. Zucchini all on its own lacks that whisper of tartness. If you like a very full pie, I'd suggest increasing the zucchini to 6 cups, and adding 2 Tb of sugar and 1-1/2 Tb flour to compensate. Using only 4 cups yields a somewhat thin pie, as the zucchini does shrink during the baking process. I've made this sugar free, using a combination of Splenda and stevia. No one was any the wiser. As written, this recipe has all the expected hallmarks of a great classic apple pie. Holds its shape when cut: check. Perfect sweetness level: check. Perfect spicing: check (try freshly grating your nutmeg right before making the filling.) Rich color: check. Great aroma: check. Full apple flavor: check!