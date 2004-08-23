Zucchini Apple Pie

I'm an RN and a patient's family shared this recipe with me when I was complaining about having too much zucchini. It tastes surprisingly like apple, most people don't realize it's not apple until you tell them. Make sure the zucchini used in recipe has skin soft enough that your thumbnail can pierce it.

Recipe by Elizabeth Wood

Ingredients

Directions

  • Peel the zucchini. Cut into quarters lengthwise, then remove seeds and cut crosswise (as you would cut apples for apple pie). Toss together 4 cups chopped zucchini, lemon juice and salt. Place mixture into frying pan and cook until tender-crisp.

  • In a separate bowl, mix together the brown sugar, cinnamon, cream of tartar, nutmeg and flour. Add the cooked zucchini to sugar mixture and mix well. It will be a little runny, but that's OK.

  • Place filling into a 9 inch pie crust, dot with butter, and place top crust on. Bake in oven at 400 degrees F (205 degrees C) for 40 minutes or until golden brown.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
272 calories; protein 2.7g; carbohydrates 50g; fat 7.7g; sodium 135mg. Full Nutrition
