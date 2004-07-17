Cream Cheese Crust

This crust was amazing! I made a double batch for the Thanksgiving Pumpkin and Pecan pies, and it tasted delicious with both. I followed the advice of others in adding the sugar, salt, and baking powder. I didn't find it necessary to freeze the dough for a few minutes. I also wasn't able to press it into the pans, since it was a little tough coming out of the mixer. (May have been my fault, but none the less.) So I rolled it between the two sheets of wax paper. As for the pies; I know this crust was the key to their success. I made a regular canned pumpkin pie recipe, and even our young children (who "hate" pumpkin pie) loved it. Now; the pecan pie. All I can say is WOW. I used a recipe from here; just a standard pecan pie from what I could see compared to other pies on the site. My hubby, a self-proclaimed pecan pie disliker, gobbled it up. Our friend who was over, said it was the best pecan pie he'd ever had. To me it tasted like the pecan ball cookies my mom makes for the holidays... It had to be the crust.