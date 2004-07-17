Cream Cheese Crust
My mom's cream cheese crust recipe is a sell out to friends and family who try her apple pie. Cream cheese adds flavor and texture to the pie.
I HAVE BEEN MAKING THIS RECIPE FOR 50 YEARS LEARNING IT AT MY MOM'S KNEE. WE NEVER ROLL IT BUT RATHER PAT IT INTO THE PAN USING THE HEEL OF OUR PALM OR KNUCKLES. LEMON ZEST PERKS UP THE FLAVOR IN A PEACH OR BLUEBERRY PIE CRUST. AS A SINGLE PERSON I FREEZE ½ THE DOUGH AND MAKE A 7" CRUST WITH THE OTHER HALF WITH GREAT SUCCESS! LATER IN THE SEASON I MAKE ANOTHER PIE WITH THE LEFTOVER DOUGH. IT NEVER FAILS.Read More
This crust had great texture, but I had to add some ice water to make it form a nice ball. It rolled out great and it made a beautiful apple pie, however it had no flavor. Flaky and pretty, just no taste, so if you're looking for a no-flavor crust that won't take away from the good stuff you're filling it with, this is your crust, I howver like some flavor.Read More
This crust was amazing with my caramel pecan pie! After reading other reviews that noted a lack of taste, I added 1/4 c. sugar and 1/2 tsp. salt, as well as 1/4 tsp. baking powder to give it a little extra rise and flakiness. It turned out flaky and delicious and I will use it for all of my pies from now on!!!
Wow! Who would have known that cream cheese would be so good in pie crust. I guess it's a given, as it's great in about anything. As to it having no flavor, we thought it had more flavor than traditional pie crust. I made this and used half whole wheat flour, then filled it with the Equal sweet potato pie found here.I took it to friends and they all raved a lot over this yummy pie the crust was superior and I just used the heel of my hand and pressed it in pan, then fluted the edges, it was so easy to shape, it looked very nice. I also added salt and shaved lemon peel. Thanks so much Cathy Tagle!
This is a great recipe. I added a 1/4 c. of sugar and 1/2 tsp. of salt as suggested and it turned out wonderful. It tastes like a cookie!
I love this recipe! I made some pasteries with this crust and it was supper. I will be making this for all my pies,pasteries and just for baking! You will not be sorry if you try this! To make the dough easier to work with put it in the freezer for about 15 to 20 minutes but don't let it get to hard.
I made this crust exactly as described but added 1/2 tsp salt. That helped draw out a bit of the butter flavor which a previous reviewer felt was lacking. The crust was a nice complement to the pecan filling I used for my pie. The crust was very easy to handle and had a nice texture when baked. I did not give it five stars because it was not quite as tender and flaky as some other pie crust recipes. However, the ease of preparation far outweighs this minor flaw and I will use this recipe often. Thank you, Cathy
This was my 1st crust ever...extremely easy...and delicious. I added sugar, salt and baking powder as adviced by other reviewer and was excellent idea. NO NEED to add water.
I liked this crust alot, it was very homemade look and taste, like a picture out of a magazine.. I made it for a pumpkin pie and it was delicious!!!
Great pie crust recipe!!! The only thing I did different was add a bit of sugar into the mixture. But this was wonderful!!!
Well, you wouldn't get a better review if a 5 star New York restaurant rated this the best; my four year old picky eater pulled out the yummy pie filling and just ate the crust! Added the 1/4 sugar, tsp salt and 1/4 tsp of baking soda. I found that this crust as prepared cooked/browned more quickly then others and I would recommend skipping any pie recipe steps that say to bake at 425 for 15 minutes!
L-O-V-E-D this crust! I refrigerated it for about 15 minutes before rolling it and even then it was VERY fragile. But it's quite easy to patch up holes or just push the crust into the dish... I added 1/4 cup powdered sugar (don't use reg. white sugar because it will turn out sticky) And even though I used salted butter I still added about 1/4 tsp. salt, and about 1/4 tsp of baking powder for a little extra rise! It came out perfect! MUCH better tasting than most other pie crust recipes!! This is my go to pie shell recipe from now on, thank you SO much Cathy!!
I worked at Sundance Resort and they had a killer berry dessert with a mouthwatering crust. When I asked the baker to show me how it was made, this was the exact recipe. She just pressed it onto a a cookie sheet, piled the berry filling in the middle and folded over the edge of the crust, pinching it to form a barrier. It was amazing!
In addition to the recipe as written, I whisked together the flour, 2 rounded tablespoons powdered sugar and 1/2 teaspoon salt. Once the dough was formed, I placed it between 2 pieces of plastic wrap and rolled it into a disc. Then chilled for 1/2 hour before rolling out to fit the pie pan.
I have used this recipe several times and have found that with a couple of changes it is a pretty healthy substitute for the premade crusts that you buy at the store. I use whole wheat pastry flour, fat free cream cheese, and light butter (in a stick). It tastes great and I don't feel guilty about eating it. I have used this to make tartlets or mini quiche, have never used it for a sweet dessert.
I have made pie crust from scratch for years. My family loves this recipe so much that i have been banned from making any onther pie crust recpie but this one. Its great for a chicken pot pie. Always flaky and the best
this was really good! i used salted sweet cream butter, and added 1/3 C brown sugar. i cut through the ingredients and just dumped everything in the pie pan. then i pressed it into the pan with my hands. next time, i will grease and flour before i press in the crust, so to prevent the crust sticking to the pan. very good nevertheless. i will be using this recipe for pie crusts from now on.
Great crust! I followed the recipe and just patted the dough into muffin tins. Made 15 individual pumpkin pies using Mrs. Siggs recipe from this site. Superb!
Wonderful crust! I use it for every pie I make now. Love it!
I love the texture of this crust! It is so soft and delicious. I made mini quiche servings in a muffin pan, turned out great!!!
This was the first pie crust I made from scratch, and I definitely see myself making them from now on. It was super easy! I didn't even roll the dough, I just pushed it into the pie pan and crimped the edges like I do with the pre-made dough. Like another user suggested, I added 1/4 sugar, 1/2 tsp of salt, and 1/4 teaspoon baking powder. I'm not sure if the baking powder had any effect, as my dough stayed pretty dense (think shortbread) and not too flaky, but the sugar helped tremendously. The sweetness really went well with my homemade strawberry pie, and everyone raved about the combination. Thanks!
I love this recipe. It is the best for any pie that I can find. It is so much easier to roll than traditional pie crust.
This crust was amazing! I made a double batch for the Thanksgiving Pumpkin and Pecan pies, and it tasted delicious with both. I followed the advice of others in adding the sugar, salt, and baking powder. I didn't find it necessary to freeze the dough for a few minutes. I also wasn't able to press it into the pans, since it was a little tough coming out of the mixer. (May have been my fault, but none the less.) So I rolled it between the two sheets of wax paper. As for the pies; I know this crust was the key to their success. I made a regular canned pumpkin pie recipe, and even our young children (who "hate" pumpkin pie) loved it. Now; the pecan pie. All I can say is WOW. I used a recipe from here; just a standard pecan pie from what I could see compared to other pies on the site. My hubby, a self-proclaimed pecan pie disliker, gobbled it up. Our friend who was over, said it was the best pecan pie he'd ever had. To me it tasted like the pecan ball cookies my mom makes for the holidays... It had to be the crust.
You must add the 1/4 C sugar, 1/2 t salt and 1/4 t Baking Powder. This is such a lovely crust. When done correctly, it will half-way rise as a puff pastry. I added Pearl Sugar to the top. Beautiful!!
Added some thyme and French Provence for a savory crust for a turkey pot pie. This will now be my go to recipe.
Super simple recipe with a great taste and easy to work with dough.
I've been making this recipe for decades! I always add the sugar and salt. Very versatile dough. Try it for cookies, Danish and even pasties. Always receives many compliments. Brings back memories of making holiday cookies with my Mom.
I used this recipe when making an apple strusel pie for my husband before I head out of town. I happened to have all the ingredients in the house and it was super simple to make! I 1/2 the recipe as I had a 4" pie plate and it was perfect. Now if only there could be a recipe like this without all the fat!
Didn't care for the texture, maybe I did something wrong as it just didn't appeal to me. The recipe was easy to make though - am giving it 2 stars based on that fact only. Will have to stick to my regular recipe.
Super Fast and Simple, and the BEST crust! Skip rolling/chilling - just press out onto pie plate. My friends where RAVING MAD over my cherry pie which had this crust - they immediately noticed the terrific flavor!
I love it! I have made it like 3 times this week, very very easy. I had some leftover when I made a pumpkin pie and I made little leaves on the top. For the pumpkin pie crust i added about a tablespoon of sugar. Then I made a quiche and it was perfect as is.
WOW! This was the easiest pie crust I've ever made. I read reviews of people adding sugar & salt. It really doesn't need anything other than what the recipe calls for. It's delicious as is. Very, very tasty crust. Nice cream cheese flavor. I did refrigerate the pie (I made a blueberry crumb pie) for 1 hour before baking to insure that the crust would be flakey which it was. I was tempted to pat it into the pie plate as one other reviewer suggested, however this dough was so easy to work with that there was no need. Roll it out, lift it up & place it into the pie plate without any problem. This will definitely be my go to pie crust from now on. Thanks for the recipe!
I really love this crust!
I made this recipe this weekend with strawberry cream cheese for a triple berry pie. It was really good. The pie crust almost "melts" in your mouth.
Not a huge fan of this recipe. Don't know if it was the ingredients or how to incorporate it was the down side but it didn't turn out very good at all.
Delicious crust!! Very easy to make & great tasting too!! Everyone loves it!
Perfect. Used this for a veggie pizza. I need something easy and yeast free and this was it. I did add salt like others suggested and a little water at the end to bring it together. Put it in fridge for 20 minutes to get cool again, sprinkled with flour and rolled it out. No trouble at all. Baked to golden brown for 25 minutes on a cookie sheet.
Excellent with 1/4 c of sugar added as suggested by other reviewers. Next time will add the salt and baking soda, too. I doubled the recipe because I needed two crusts and ended up with much more dough than I needed.
I thought this was a very tasty crust. Work great with the meat pie I made. The kids loved it too!
light and delicious!
AMAZING TRULY AMAZING and SOOOOOO easy! THANK YOU!!!
Best idea of my pie making life!!!
Too much flour. I had to add ice water to make the dough stick together. Not flaky at all.
This is such a great crust!...I ran out of white sugar and added brown sugar instead...turned out fantastic!..I will be using this as my crust recipe for now on...Thank you :)
So quick and easy. This will be my go to pie crust for the future. Actually made 2 batches. First followed recipe exactly. Second one I used Organic Whole Wheat Flour, so I added a little extra cream cheese and butter. Made Sweet Potato with Pumpkin Mini Pies. Delicious. Thanks so much for posting this recipe.
I love this recipe! I tried this recipe and it worked great with my Pecan Pie bites.
I made this exactly as the instructions said, but I did refrigerate it before I used it, about 30 minutes while I mixed up the apple filling. It's wonderful! I will definitely be using this again.
tastes great. a little hard to roll out and use as a top crust, perfect for a bottom crust since you can just press it into the pan.
I made this pie crust before and lost it. I am glad I found it again because I loved it before!
Holy smokes! I can make pie crust! This is the only crust I've ever been able to make succesfully. I should say - I stink at pie crust. I have no idea why, but I've never been able to master it. My crusts always come out tough, or fall to pieces. But this crust - wow. Just... wow. Using a stick of soft butter and a cold block of cream cheese, I just mooshed the cream cheese and butter together, then dropped it into the bowl of flour and incorporated it lightly with my fingers. I rolled it, but would probably pat it in the pan next time. And my pecan pie came out great! Like others, I would add a pinch of salt, or pernaps use salted butter. But otherwise, this is a great recipe. Thanks, Cathy!
This is the only kind of pastry we use for fruit pies since finding this recipe about five years ago. It just adds that little something extra and raises the recipe to the next level. Only addition we have made is to brush the top of the pie with an egg wash and sprinkle with large sugar.
Yummy crust! Like others, I added 1/4 c. sugar, 1/2 tsp. salt, and 1/4 tsp baking powder. I used unsalted butter. The recipe made enough for a single crust deep dish pie, plus a small snack struedel with the left over dough. Made a key lime pie, and can't wait to try it with a fruit pie.
This crust added a little extra flavor to the pie without overpowering the fruit.
Very good!!!
I used this crust for a black raspberry pie, and I think it would have been better with a regular pie crust. The crust was easy to work with, but was not that tasty.
My first pie ever and I was feeling a little adventureous and decided to make my own pie crust. This receipt is very easy to follow for us beginners. The only question I have is can I freeze this pie crust if I made to much? And if so how? Do I just put it in a zip lock bag or is there something special I need to do to freeze it and use it later in the week? Any suggestions would be great.
The easiest crust I’ve ever made. I used it as a quiche base and as others suggested, added 1/2 tsp of salt and 1/4 baking powder. Definitely a keeper!
