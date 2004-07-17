Cream Cheese Crust

My mom's cream cheese crust recipe is a sell out to friends and family who try her apple pie. Cream cheese adds flavor and texture to the pie.

Recipe by Cathy Tagle

  • Soften cream cheese and butter and mix together incorporating flour a little at a time.

  • Roll out with a rolling pin between 2 wax papers. Transfer to a 9-inch pie plate and prick with fork before half-baking to prevent shrinkage. Bake for about 10 minutes at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

238 calories; protein 3.6g; carbohydrates 18.3g; fat 16.8g; cholesterol 46.5mg; sodium 125.1mg. Full Nutrition
