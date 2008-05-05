Fudgy Chocolate Cream Pie

The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Directions
Editor's Note:
To top this pie with meringue, make the Unbaked Meringue recipe. Spread the meringue over the still-warm chocolate filling. You can either chill the pie, keeping the meringue white, or you may bake in a 400 degrees F (200 degrees C) oven until the peaks of the meringue start to turn brown, about 5 minutes. Allow pie to cool completely; chill before serving.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
315 calories; protein 4.6g; carbohydrates 47g; fat 13.4g; cholesterol 109.9mg; sodium 209.5mg. Full Nutrition
This was excellent! I added extra 2 tsp. cornstarch and 1/2 c. milk to make enough to fill pie. Another reviewer said it was very thick. So by using just a bit more cornstarch and extra milk it was perfect and cut really neat slices. Cornstarch is unique in the way that when you bring to a hard boil; than boil for 1 min longer the filling is perfect. If you overcook it, it will go back to thin!!!I made this for my coffee group and they gave it 10 stars!
This pie was a little too sweet for me. Not what I expected at all. My family agreed it was just "okay". I think it's just personal taste as we are used to the pudding and pie filling flavor which is more chocolatey, and less sweet and fudgy. That said, the filling does set up very nicely and allows you to cut beautiful firm slices that look nice on the plate without falling apart. I used a stabilized whipped cream for the top and that worked perfectly - keeps for days without breaking down. One tip: when covering the filling with plastic wrap to let it cool without a "crust" forming on the top, spray the plastic wrap with a little Pam and then wipe with a paper towel. Place the sprayed side down onto the filling pressing it right onto the filling. That way, when removing it after it cools, none of the filling sticks to the plastic wrap.
I made the pie according to the directions, but did also increase the corn starch by 2 tsp. and the milk by 1/2 cup, as several cooks suggested. The quantity that resulted was the perfect amount for a 9" pie shell. The directions do not mention how long to stir, and for those of you who will make this pie in the future, you will be stirring constantly for at least 15 to 19 minutes, before the filling gets thick. It is important to stir constantly as the filling could burn. The flavor was a delicious chocolate flavor, and I topped the pie with whipped cream and chocolate shavings. I hope you all will try this pie; you will not be disappointed.
I had not made a chocolate pie for years. I do make instant chocolate pudding once in a while, but forget the instant stuff now!! This recipe was smooth, firm and very choclate-y! It thickens up quickly. Keep stirring and watch the heat! I think I'll mix up the dry ingredients, sugar, corn starch, flour, salt . . . to make it even quicker next time. Measure the cornstarch and flour carefully because you wouldn't want it any thicker.
I made this pie several years ago and my guests have requested again this Christmas! It is rich and chocolaty. One reviewer said it didn't set, that's because she didn't cook it enough (a full boil is a boil that doesn't stop when stirred). Thanks for this great recipe. This is the only choc. cream pie recipe I use!
Wow, this was amazing. My husband loves chocolate cream pie and the only kind I have ever made is the pudding-in-the-box kind. He said this was the best chocolate pie he has ever had. It turned out super rich and chocolatey and set up perfectly! I followed the recipe exactly and the results were wonderful. Great recipe!
This is my one and only Chocolate Cream Pie Recipe. Family and friends rave about this and describe it as "chocolate decadence". I double the ingredients to make a really thick, full pie. Make sure you boil for 1-2 minutes after boiling starts. It will thicken up nicely for you. Definitely Five Stars. You won't be disappointed!
This chocolate pie tasted heavenly! I don't know what it is "different" about this recipe, compared to the old fashioned chocolate cream pie that I usually make, but this was more fudge-like. I will definitely make it many more times! I did not alter the recipe at all.
I will look no further for a chocolate cream pie recipe. The chocolate flavor of this pie is phenomenal! Fudgy and rich, and holds up very nicely. I accidentally added too much milk the first time, so I was 'forced' to double the recipe. The filling amount was perfect for 2 9-inch (Pillsbury) crusts. This is what I will do from now on as it is too delicious to only make one! Thanks for the recipe!
This pie was easy to make and set up nicely. It "turned out" which can sometimes be a problem with this kind of pie, so I was happy with that. The flavor was quite good. I personally did not like it as much as my children. They raved and ate several slices. I found the texture to be a tad grainy and maybe a bit rich. But, I was definitely in the minority. I will probably make this again, though I might use a different pie crust. The crust did not hold up so well the next day.
This was very good. I think next time i'll add just a bit more cornstarch (it stood up well, but i'd like it even a bit firmer,) and maybe some unsweetened cocoa powder. I put it in an oreo pie crust which was a huge success!
WHOA!! this pie Rocked my World!! we're talking Decadence in Caps, Bolded, Italicized & Underlined!! rich, velvety, slide-down your throat excellence & best of all, EASY! & believe it or not, this is the Only recipe i've found on this website that hasn't required "tinkering" of some sort! cloaked in a golden meringue w/mini-chocolate chips sprinkled over [see the pix!], my family was completely thrilled with the presentation & wowed by the taste. 10 stars, if they were available!!
Not bad! It's very rich. I only used 1 c. sugar because another reviewer mentioned that it was too sweet, otherwise I followed the recipe exactly. I used the eggs whites to make meringue and popped it in the oven for 10 minutes. I was finished preparing the entire pie, including making and baking the crust and meringue in less than an hour. What more can you ask for?!? Thanks for the recipe!
Love this recipe! Taste is outstanding, and it couldn't be easier to throw together. I did as suggested previously and doubled the cornstarch and added an extra 1/2 cup milk so my pie would be fuller, and it set up and turned out great! Thank you so much for this recipe. The pudding part alone, I am thinking of using for other purposes......LOL
Good Golly Miss Molly!! I have made a lot of chocolate pies in my day, but this takes the cake!! My dear mother passed away in Sept., and I was feeling like I wanted to make something she used to make often, I went searching for her recipe and I could not find it..I kind of got "panicky" then I started my search here. Anyway, this is better than my mom's..it's hard to say that, but true. We always made ours with graham cracker crusts and whipped cream on top, that's the way my daddy liked it. Well, I wish he was still around because he would of loved this. It's just simply the best chocolate pie I've ever tasted. And soooo simple to put together. The old man agreed..he kept raving about it. So...please make this, you will not be disappointed. I'm going to make it for our "foodie" friends next week...I can hear them now!!
This was the pie of choice for our New Year's Day gettogether and it isn't going to make it to the party! I made this yesterday AM (New Year's Eve), allowing a little more cornstarch and milk to make enough to fill a deep dish pie crust, topped it with meringue and there is one tiny slice left in the fridge. Texture was creamy, chocolatey rich and as noted by another reviewer, it "presented" well as it didn't fall apart from the pie plate to the dessert plate! There's just something totally unappetizing about a pie that ends up as a glob on your plate. This is a lovely pie and one I'd be happy to serve at any occasion, or for no occasion at all! Delicious. Thanks Nancy!!
Not bad but my mum's recipe is better! :P Also--what in the heck--there is no explanation on how to make the meringue topping! I had to search on Allrecipes for one that explained that because I've never made a meringue pie topping before, just regular meringues! So if you got stuck like I did search on allrecipes for "Chocolate Meringue Pie" and read the instructions in the second half of the recipe about how to make the topping. Also be verrry careful when you are stirring the chocolate pie filling on high heat. I hate how recipes like these say "boil" because even though it may be at boiling temperatures, it's not water, and you won't see the bubbling on the surface. The mixture will be burning on the bottom if you do see bubbles somehow, so make sure to watch it carefully. As soon as it starts to feel "thick" and resists you stirring it, immediately turn down the heat or turn it off completely. The residual heat may be enough to finish cooking it, especially if you've added sufficient cornstarch. Also if you don't have semi sweet chocolate, you can make your own homemade by using 1 tablespoon of butter + 3 tablespoons cocoa powder for each 1 oz of semi sweet chocolate. Melt the butter first in a measuring cup then mix in the cocoa powder, then add this combo to the egg and sugar mixture on the stove. Work quickly or it will burn! My first try had a few little lumps in it, probably from too high heat. Good luck in the kitchen!
Lives up to it's name... this is a thick, rich, chocolate "fudgy" pie. Absolutely delicious! only variations I made was using half & half in place of reg. milk (makes for a smoother, richer pie)... & also combined the flour & cornstarch together in a cup, added just enough water to make a thin paste, then added this to the liquid mixture of milk/eggs. This eliminated any lumps. I used the Basic Flaky Pie Crust recipe off of this site & it balanced out the sweetness of the filling really well. Be forewarned: this is a thick, rich pie... but in my opinion, with the homemade pie crust, it wasn't too sweet... and oh, so good when you're craving something chocolatey! This is definitely a keeper! Edited to add: this is my "go to" recipe now for chocolate pie! I've made it dozens of times & have found that we like it best with a regular egg white meringue topping. I also use canned milk when out of half & half and it's just as good! (Carnation, NOT condensed) If you're in a hurry, skip the homemade crust & use the Pillsbury pie crusts that you simply roll out.
This recipe is fabulous with some slight changes!!! I added a 1/2 cup milk and 2 tsp cornstarch. I used fat free milk and it was still very rich and smooth. I adjusted the recipe to 1 and 1/2 times in order to fill the pie crust. Everyone who has tasted this pie wants the recipe!!
This pie is AWESOME!! Yes, that's right 2 exclamation marks worthy! I'm typing this as I sit with a post eating 1/4 of pie tummy ache. Did not change a thing. Perfect chocolatiness, texture, taste, help up nicely. Topped this fudgey goodness with the Meringue II recipe from this site The meringue didn't stick too well, but who cares the pie was excellent with or without the topping. I'm a very green chef and I find this hard to mess up. Cooked the chocolate custard for about 8 minutes and it was thick and left it a little longer just to be sure (even though I was aiming for 15 min as another reviewer suggested, but I don't think that was necessary).
Nice. This was very nice and tastefull for guest lunch today. I didnt have unsweetened chocolate (only regular chocolate), so I ommitted half a cup of sugar. I covered the pie with chocolate whipped cream. This was kind of perfect. I made it a couple of days ago, and it was just to intense and sweet for me with all the sugar and the sweetened chocolate. But with adjustments it was seriously kind of perfect.
I made this twice since I had two crusts. Once with sugar as listed and next with 1 cup of sugar....we enjoyed it better with sugar reduced. I had too much trouble with the meringue so we ate it with nothing on top and it was great.
I have made this pie several times. My son requested it for his "birthday cake" this year. I add a vanilla whipped cream (home made) topping and chocolate bar shavings. I make two and freeze one as the kids like both versions. It never lasts long in this house! The directions are spot on, I have had no issues with eggs curdling and the sweetness level is just right. Very rich and silky, totally indulgent.
I am giving this recipe only two stars. The pie tasted fine, but it was not thick enough at serving time. I made it one day in advance and refrigerated it. It was too runny. Next time, I will increase the amount of corn starch. This is a good recipe but needs to be thicker and firmer.
This pie was easy and delicious! My husband loves chocolate and coconut so I added a layer of toasted coconut to the bottom of the pie crust prior to pouring in the chocolate filling. I topped the pie with whipped cream, shaved bitter chocolate, and more toasted coconut. It was a hit!
Just made this pie because it sounded good. It turned out better than I could have imagined. I have made similar pies before with poor results, but not with this. Did not follow the recipe exactly as I used the suggestions of other reviewers and used evaporated milk for a richer taste and texture and used 2 cups of it rather than 1 1/2 cups. Also added an extra tablespoon of cornstarch. However, I did not have the problem of it not being thick enough, in fact mine was so thick I could hardly whisk it before it ever came to a hard boil, so I went on and removed it from the heat, stirred in the chocolate and vanilla and poured it into the pie shell. There was plenty of filling for a deep dish 9 inch pie and it set up beautifully. I will be preparing this again.
I was thrilled to make this pie for my husband whose favorite pie is Chocolate Cream. I do not like Chocolate Cream Pie so this would not be tempting. Well let me tell you. This pie is AMAZINGLY wonderful. It is now my favorite all time pie. I will be making it often.
Loved it! Super easy to make, and it was a big success. I made one small variation by using one semi sweet chocolate square and one un-sweetened. It turned out with a ever so slight coffee taste, which everyone seemed to like. It filled my pie dish almost all the way and before I chilled it, i put raspberry filling over it. 4 hrs later... YUM!
This pie is SO easy to make and truly a crowd pleaser! I was worried about it setting since I used soy milk but it came out fine and perfectly fudgy! I made the butter flaky pie crust from this site as well and topped it with fresh whipped cream.
My late Mother-In-Law forgot to leave me this exact recipe for her lifelong famous chocolate pie. I have been trying to duplicate it for years and this is IT!!!! My husband thanks you from the bottom of his fully belly!!!!!!!!! I did add the extra milk and extra corn starch. I love a full pie and I put a meringue.
After reading the reviews, I decided to make the changes several people had mentioned. I added the x-tra 2 tsp of cornstarch and increased the milk by 1/2 cup. I topped it off with some homemade whipped cream and some shaved chocolate. It was amazing! and its very easy to make, the only thing is that you have to CONSTANTLY! keep stirring! I walked away from the stove for a minute and my chocolate filling almost burned. It takes about 13-15min for the pie filling to get thick. I timed it! LOL!
This recipe is perfect! I got so many compliments at Thanksgiving- everyone thought I bought it at a bakery! You do need to be careful when stirring, it burns really easily. I used an oreo crust as someone else suggested- much better than a regular pie crust for this pie. And I put coolwhip and chocolate shavings on top- it doesn't taste right with meringue.
I'm giving this 5 stars, because I can just IMAGINE how awesome this will be NEXT time I make this recipe! I too added 2 extra teaspoons of cornstarch and and extra 1/2 cup of milk. The pudding was really enough to fill a 9" pie. I did pile high whipped topping, but the pie did need more pudding. Next time I am going to double the pudding mixture and use a deep dish pie pan. Any extra pudding, I'll put into pudding cups or icecream cones. DELICIOUS!
3 1/2 STARS! I have never made a chocolate cream pie. I had a craving (I'm pregnant) and chose this one due to the ratings. This was super fudgy which I should have expected due to the name! I think I would have liked a chocolate pie that was more traditional, less fudgy?! ALSO, I topped this with meringue II recipe, which was great, however, I put it in the oven for 10 - 12 min after my pie had cooled completely to brown meringue and I'm not sure that that was good for the pies consistancy. It was a bit runny after that. My husband really liked this pie. I liked it fine, but think it was not what I was hoping for. Too rich and fudgy - would have prefered a lighter tasting pie. UPDATE: I just threw 1/3 of this pie away after sitting in my fridge for a week. Husband might not have liked it as much as he said! :-( Daugther said it was TOO chocolaty!
I have made this pie for several years and it is the first request from the family for the holidays. I have had no trouble with following the recipe as written and it turns out wonderful every time, even living at 8,000 feet. My grandmother used to make a chocolate pie from scratch and this rivals hers. My father even says so and he is a die hard chocolate pie lover. My family likes for me to make homemade whipped topping from heavy cream. It goes very nicely with this pie.
This was super easy to make, but suggestion.....use more chocolate. I used 4 oz of chocolate, and I never use Baker's, its chalky and doesn't taste very good. I recommend Ghiradelli 72% Dark Chocolate, it gives the cream a super rich taste. This pie was gone before I made it through the dinner line!
This pie is RICH. And wasn't a hit in this house. I tossed some of it it. THAT says a lot :/ The flavor is decadent and the pie is dense. It sure lives up to it's name. Next time I'm going to opt for a fluffier, creamier recipe.
This is the most amazing pie ever! It is so good and perfectly rich! It is the easiest pie to make and everyone who tasted it loved it. I added 3/4 tablespoon extra corn starch because I wanted it to be extra firm. I used a store bought pie crust and I had a little too much pudding left. (No complaints on that!)
Great pie! I doubled the cornstarch,omitted the flour then added an extra 1/2 cup of milk. I must be a bigger chocoholic than I thought because I found the filling to be a little bland with just two ounces of unsweetened chocolate so I added 1/2 cup of bittersweet chocolate chips. The leftover egg whites became a mile high meringue on top. It's taking everything in me not to devour another piece.
Finally a chocolate pie that doesn't taste like chocolate pudding. We loved it!!! Made it just as directed. The next time I will add some instant espresso just to see what it does to the flavor. Should be good, I hope. Thank you, Nancy, for sharing.
edited 2016 Thanksgiving Day; After having made this for years, today I couldn't find my recipe card (you know, the one with all the recommendations from other AP chefs) . So I made this as written. It is so icky sweet, yep forgot to reduce sugar. Tasted chaulky, not sure how I fixed that (yes. I cooked it correctly). Not chocolatey enough, pretty sure I had previously added cocoa in the dry ingredients. Not enough to fill a pie crust. Wish I'd re-read and followed the wonderful recommendations from the chefs on this site because without it this pudding is just not that good...sorry. Yummy... VERY rich and creamy! Not your average chocolate cream pie. Thanks for the recipe
Exactly what I was looking for in a chocolate cream pie. I did follow the advice of others and added 2 tsp. cornstarch and 1/2 c. milk. Consistency was great. For the crust, I used "Pie Crust IV" on allrecipes, and it was a great compliment. I made a whipped topping from 3/4 cup whipping cream and 1 Tbs sugar (I whipped slightly beyond normal whipped cream "stiff peaks" so that it was more sturdy and longer lasting in the fridge.
Where to begin? This could not have been any easier or more delicious if Julia Child herself came back on wings and did it! Thanks for the recipe, it is fabulous! The only change I made was a smidgen more cornstarch (1 tsp'ish). This will be my go to recipe from now on. UPDATE- Made it again about 2 hours later with sliced up banana on the bottom. Triple A!
SO GOOD!! My husband is a chocoholic and I love chocolate cream pie. This recipe was so easy and so much better then the pudding box mix! I did add an additional 1/2 cup milk, and 2tbsp cornstarch. It filled a deep 9" crust perfectly! I made this for Christmas and I'm making it again tonight for New Years Eve!
Wow! This was amazing! I was a little worried that it would be a bit too rich for my taste, but it was just right. I followed the recipe exactly. No more store bought chocolate cream pie. I will be making it from now on! Thank you!
If you really like your chocolate.. you will love this!
Tasted great, but too runny. I will try more cornstarch the next time because it looked like soup on a crust. I also think that the recipe was a little vague and didn't give information like how thick should the mixture be before removing from fire which, for total beginners like me, is really important.
I pored the filling over a peanut butter cookie crust (I don;t like regular pie crust). Everyone raved about it! Nice and chocolaty. I cooked it in the microwave, removing it every 30 sec to stir until it was thick and bubbly.
i really did not care for this pie. my favorite part was the shortbread cookie crust i used, which wasn't part of the recipe. the chocolate flavor was off...odd even. i can't puit my finger on it, but it was not good. i put cool whip on top and that helped, but still, i would never make this again. :(
MMMM...this pie was wonderful! The filling was not too sweet, not too bitter, but just right. Instead of using unsweetened chocolate, I used 2 heaping tablespoons of fudge ice cream topping and I topped with mini marshmallows and broiled them. I also used with the Boiling Water Pie Crust.
Wonderful!!! This knocked our socks off. I have made French Silk pies from this site before but this was more like a French silk than any of them. I made it exactly as printed... used whole milk. It was so decadent and rich. No, it doesn't quite "fill" a 9-inch pie crust, but there was plenty! The whipped cream took care of any remaining space in the pie shell. I will make this often!
Wow, I've made this pie a couple of times and I must say it is lovely! I made an Oreo cookie crust and I made my own Cool Whip because I can't get either where I live. Should I ever move back to the States I will still be making everything from scratch as it is soooo good! Definitely a keeper.
Simple, quick recipe for a delicious pie. Living with a chocoholic I doubled the chocolate. Too much chocolate for my tastes, but received rave reviews. I did enjoy the smooth texture and the way the pie held together after slicing. This is so easy it's almost fail safe, although I'm sure there are some out there who will manage to do so. Thanks for a great recipe.
I was asked to make a chocolate cream pie for Thanksgiving but did not want to make an instant pudding one. Found this recipe and made it. It was ABSOLUTELY wonderful. The best chocolate pie I have had. Was a huge hit at Thanksgiving so I made it again for Christmas. This will surly be a traditional dessert for the holidays!!
Excellent. Made this pie for Christmas and everone loved it. I doubled the ingredients for a 10" pie plate and I also followed nrgizrbune42's suggestion to add a little more cornstarch and milk. I highly recommend using a pan with a thick bottom when cooking the mixture. Came out perfect.
Th it's a great, simple, easy to make pudding recipe. This pudding will definitely set firm. I think it's best to increase the milk (liquid) to 2 1/2 cups...that way you get to cook it on the stovetop a little longer and will make it smoother. Can also decrease the sugar 1 C only IF using semi-sweet or milk chocolate. I use this recipe for all my cream pies that I need to do in a hurry. My kids exclaim each time I make this pudding pie filling that it tastes the same as any of the pudding cups you can buy at the store.
I love chocolate. This pie is amazing! I always make it with the shortbread crust found on this sight and it is incredible! watch out when you take it to parties, I found it tends to melt if it gets too warm.
This is one of the best pies I have not only baked, but eaten in my entire life. So easy, and so delicious, I found it difficult not to eat this entire thing at once. Thankfully I have a hungry family.
This was awesome! I followed nrgizrbune41's advice, and added an extra 2 t cornstarch and 1/2 C milk, and it was perfect. I used 2 T chocolate chips (I think I might try 3 T next time). I also made sure to bring it to a hard boil (still bubbling even when mixed), and I was careful not to let it go longer than a minute to avoid it becoming too thin. I topped it with whipped cream and chocolate sprinkles. It was a big hit!
I am a connoisseur of chocolate cream pie and I thought this was a pretty good recipe. Very easy to make (just don't forget to stir constantly). The richness and sweetness was just right.
The best chocolate pie hands down! I made this using 2 whole eggs as I like to put whipped cream instead of meringue on top of my chocolate pies. My husband's family raved - and they are v. critical.
