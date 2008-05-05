Fudgy Chocolate Cream Pie

This recipe is a family favorite because it is so fudgy and rich-tasting, and at the same time it is also very easy to make.

By Nancy Sabatino

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
25 mins
additional:
4 hrs
total:
4 hrs 45 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
1 9-inch pie
Ingredients

Directions

  • In medium saucepan, combine sugar, flour, cornstarch and salt and whisk to combine. In a medium bowl, whisk milk and egg yolks until smooth. Gradually stir into sugar mixture. Cook over medium heat, stirring constantly, until mixture thickens and comes to a full boil. Boil and stir for one minute.

  • Remove from heat and stir in chocolate, butter, and vanilla. Stir until melted.

  • Pour into pie shell. Place plastic wrap over filling to prevent skin from forming and chill for several hours. Top with meringue or whipped cream and chocolate curls if so desired.

Editor's Note:

To top this pie with meringue, make the Unbaked Meringue recipe. Spread the meringue over the still-warm chocolate filling. You can either chill the pie, keeping the meringue white, or you may bake in a 400 degrees F (200 degrees C) oven until the peaks of the meringue start to turn brown, about 5 minutes. Allow pie to cool completely; chill before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
315 calories; protein 4.6g; carbohydrates 47g; fat 13.4g; cholesterol 109.9mg; sodium 209.5mg. Full Nutrition
