Fudgy Chocolate Cream Pie

Not bad but my mum's recipe is better! :P Also--what in the heck--there is no explanation on how to make the meringue topping! I had to search on Allrecipes for one that explained that because I've never made a meringue pie topping before, just regular meringues! So if you got stuck like I did search on allrecipes for "Chocolate Meringue Pie" and read the instructions in the second half of the recipe about how to make the topping. Also be verrry careful when you are stirring the chocolate pie filling on high heat. I hate how recipes like these say "boil" because even though it may be at boiling temperatures, it's not water, and you won't see the bubbling on the surface. The mixture will be burning on the bottom if you do see bubbles somehow, so make sure to watch it carefully. As soon as it starts to feel "thick" and resists you stirring it, immediately turn down the heat or turn it off completely. The residual heat may be enough to finish cooking it, especially if you've added sufficient cornstarch. Also if you don't have semi sweet chocolate, you can make your own homemade by using 1 tablespoon of butter + 3 tablespoons cocoa powder for each 1 oz of semi sweet chocolate. Melt the butter first in a measuring cup then mix in the cocoa powder, then add this combo to the egg and sugar mixture on the stove. Work quickly or it will burn! My first try had a few little lumps in it, probably from too high heat. Good luck in the kitchen!