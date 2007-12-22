This was very quick and easy to put together. When I put the ingredients together, which was awesome for saving time with all of my Thanksgiving baking. I thought the batter looked like it wouldn't be enough to fill the pie, but it does rise up when you bake it (end result was about 3/4 inch thick in my 9in pie dish). You could probably double the recipe for one pie shell to make it super rich and thick. It definitely tastes like a fudgie brownie. Instead of vanilla I added 2 tblsp of Kahlua. It's not a fancy dessert, but I would make this again. I give this four stars because my family said they have preferred other pies I have made in the past to this one-- I usually make a chocolate cream pie. However, this one is much easier and faster to make than a chocolate cream pie. I would probably make it again because its tasty, fast, cheap to make, and easy. javascript:__doPostBack('ctl00$ContentPlaceholder$edit$saveButton','')