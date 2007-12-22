Fudge Pie

4.5
143 Ratings
  • 5 100
  • 4 30
  • 3 5
  • 2 4
  • 1 4

If you love chocolate you'll love this pie.

Recipe by Debbie Rowe

Gallery
23 more images

Recipe Summary

Servings:
8
Yield:
1 - 9 inch pie
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Unfold piecrust; fit into 9 inch pie pan. Prebake crust according to package directions. Remove from oven.

    Advertisement

  • Lower the oven temperature to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C).

  • Beat together sugar, flour, cocoa powder, butter or margarine, eggs and vanilla in a medium-size bowl. Spoon into pie shell.

  • Bake for 25 to 30 minutes or until set. Allow to cool to room temperature. Serve with whipped topping or a scoop of vanilla ice cream.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
351 calories; protein 3.9g; carbohydrates 39.5g; fat 20.5g; cholesterol 77mg; sodium 216.7mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022