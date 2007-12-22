Fudge Pie
If you love chocolate you'll love this pie.
My family has been making this pie for years with two small changes. 1-Melt the butter and 2- Dont pre-bake the crust but rather bake at 300 degrees for 45-50 min and it turns out beautifully without the crust being overdone. My husband can eat half of this pie by himself!!Read More
I made two pies at once. I used store bought deep crusts, and baked them for 10 minutes instead of the directed 15+. I mixed the sugar and melted butter first, added and mixed the eggs, added and mixed in the vanilla, added and slowly mixed in the cocca, and finally added and mixed in the flour. I used the amounts given in the recipe exactly. (just doubled) I had to bake these two for 52 mins. I am glad I used the Deep crusts, because the filling baked all the way up to the top of them. I let them cool completely, then topped with coolwhip, and sprinkled the top with mimi morsels. They turned out beautiful and were awesome pies! This recipe is a keeper! *Update* I made this without melting the butter first and it ruined the recipe. Melted butter is a must!!!
This is like a brownie filling in a pie crust. It is very rich, and has a very interesting taste. I served it topped with whipped cream. I think it is better after it has been chilled and has firmed up a little. Per the earlier reviews, I first creamed the sugar and (softened) butter, then beat in the eggs and vanilla, and finally added the dry ingredients. I had to bake it much longer than indicated - probably closer to 40-45 minutes. Next time, I would barely bake the crust before adding the filling. The edges of the crust got a little dark, since the pie had to bake so long. Next time, I might try to add mini mint-chocolate chips to the batter before baking. Yum!!
This is an absolutely wonderful pie! Yes, it does taste like a rich, moist and gooey brownie. You'd never imagine that the brownie flavor goes so wonderfully in a pie crust, but it truely does. Topping this slice of heaven with a scoop of vanilla ice cream is a must. My family and I were a little leary of the initial "looks" of the pie, but the taste proved to be worth the (next to no) effort that was put in to making it. I suggest creaming together the butter and sugar, then adding the eggs and vanilla. Once combined and smooth, add in the dry ingredients a little at a time. You can't go wrong with this recipe.
What a great recipe!! The only thing I changed is I added 3 eggs instead of 2. It held up really well and did not crack or collapse like other recipes i have tried.
My family absolutely loved this recipe, as well as my co-workers. This pie made a great dessert for the company Christmas party. I used my mixer to beat the ingredients and came up with a different, fluffier texture. It was great! To keep the crust from getting too done you could use the rim of an old pie pan. Just cut everything off the pan but the rim and place it on the crust when it has reached the desired level of golden!
This pie is good and very easy to make. I did use a frozen unbaked pie shell and cooked at 300 for 50 minutes and it came out perfect. It is a very very fudgy moist pie, almost has the texture of a brownie.
This is like no pie I've ever had. A nice departure from chocolate creme, my usual favorite. I mixed the filling in the food processor. The top of the filling forms a nice crust, sort of like a creme brulee. Tonight I ate a slice plain but it would be fabulous with whipped creme and maybe even some berries.
This recipe is AWESOME!! I never had Fudge Pie until I moved to Tennessee. A friend from church gave me this exact same recipe. I did have a deep dish pie shell, and so I scaled the servings to 12, and it worked wonderfully! My husband and I loved it! This is going in the old recipe file to hand down to my daughters! Thanks for sharing!
Very good. I had to bake it for 45 minutes to set. My family loved it!
WE LOVED IT!! So easy to make, and it turned out perfect. My family has been asking me to make it weekly since the last one was gone. :o)
Mmmmmmmm...yummy! i love this pie! but i added 3 eggs instead of two. also, i added the white sugar and melted butter first then i added 3 eggs then i added vanilla extract then i added cocoa powder than i added the flour. and then i added a hand full of semi sweet chocolate chips! i also didnt prebake it. but i baked it at 3oo degrees F. for 45-60 mins.
I'm 11 years old and i made this with no help at all. It was really easy and fast. It didn't go as well as I wanted it to, in the beginning, though. The recipe didn't say to melt the butter, so I had clumps of butter everywhere, and then i put it in the microwave and it made the filling all thin and soupy. I was 99% positive it was gonna flunk! But, it ended up being amazing! My whole family was shocked I made it by myself. Great recipe.
So tasty & simple! I made this twice. The first time I followed the recipe as is. Came out awesome, but like the rest of the reviewers - took more time in the oven than it states. It seemed a little on the "skinny side" in my deep-dish pie plate, so my husband suggested doubling the filling. Next round I did just that. I lowered my oven temperature to 325 and baked the doubled recipe for about 1 hour. Came out great! It's quite rich, so if you do double the filling, I'd recommend serving smaller slices. (Or if you're like me and don't care, just eat it anyway.) :o)
This is what to do to fix it...don't bake pie crust first, melt the butter, use 4 tbsp of cocoa, bake 30 minutes at 350 degrees. Then it will be perfect...each time.
Totally disappointing. If you're looking for a dense fudgey pie this is Absolutely Not it. The chocolate flavor isn't very strong, the butter flavor is extreme. It comes out with a light fluffy texture that isn't unpleasant, but it's not what I'm looking for in a fudge pie.
Ok.. this was too soft. Each time I cut a piece it kept falling apart. Not attractive at all. It didn't taste all that great either. :\ Would not make again.
I normally test recipes before I bake for an event. But I made this one on a whim on Thanksgiving. I've been looking at the recipe for over a year now and hadn't made it. Boy I'm glad I did! Admittedly it did get overbaked. ( I blame my husband for not hearing the oven timer, lol) But it still turned out Sooooo good! I used a graham cracker crust instead of regular pie crust. A must make!
First, this was not nearly enough filling for my 9" pie crust. I also had to bake it way longer than it said. It never really did firm up inside. it was really gooey. I ended up throwing it away.
I really liked this pie, but unfortunately, I was the only one. I made it for a party and no one touched it. I was really pretty too. The crust was golden brown, the fudgy filling was slightly rounded with a delicate crust on top and a gooey, chocolately filling. I even took a picture, which I'll post soon.
I made this using the No Roll Pie Crust I from this site in an 11 inch tart shell with removable bottom. Fantastic! I added about 1 cup of mini chocolate chips to the batter before baking. I didn't have any cracking problems and the center was really like fudge! My husband loves it and I will definitely be making this again for family functions and work potlucks. I can't wait to see what my co workers think!
Chocoholics will love this pie. It is delicious. (I did have to bake it for appx 40 minutes, but changed nothing else )
Wow! Dark and dense and absolutely delicious! I reduced the sugar to 3/4 C. The pie was absolutely gorgeous, quite rich, and got rave reviews from hubby. Will definitely add this particular pie to holiday gatherings! Thanks for sharing!
Simple and fantastic. Made it in a deep dish 9 inch pie crust and covered it in 1/2 container cool whip once it cooled. I think if one were to put some chocolate shavings on top, it would look quite fancy.
This was very quick and easy to put together. When I put the ingredients together, which was awesome for saving time with all of my Thanksgiving baking. I thought the batter looked like it wouldn't be enough to fill the pie, but it does rise up when you bake it (end result was about 3/4 inch thick in my 9in pie dish). You could probably double the recipe for one pie shell to make it super rich and thick. It definitely tastes like a fudgie brownie. Instead of vanilla I added 2 tblsp of Kahlua. It's not a fancy dessert, but I would make this again. I give this four stars because my family said they have preferred other pies I have made in the past to this one-- I usually make a chocolate cream pie. However, this one is much easier and faster to make than a chocolate cream pie. I would probably make it again because its tasty, fast, cheap to make, and easy. javascript:__doPostBack('ctl00$ContentPlaceholder$edit$saveButton','')
Not bad. Tasted like brownies. Not what I consider a pie though. That's why I'll still rate a four.
Love the taste, however the filling fell as it cooled!! Made two pies and they both fell. I could not serve the pies this way to company and since I was having a guest who cannot have dairy such as Cool Whip, I went to the store and bought Rich's Non Dairy Whipped Topping (defrosted and whipped the topping) and spread it on the "sunken" pies. Added fresh raspberries to the topping and received oo's and ah's. Next time, I will double the filling recipe as suggested. By the way, I froze the left-overs even with the topping.
I made this pie, and baked it inside a coconut crust! It was very tasty, but the only thing was it would not set when it was in the oven, so I had to bake it for much longer, only to over-bake the crust. It still tasted very good though. When I took it out of the oven because I was frustrated and it still wasn't baked thoroughly, I put it in the fridge wear it set completely! It was even better cold! The texture was smooth and creamy, which I guess made up for the over baked crust... Next time, I will bake it for the designated time so the crust doesn't over bake, even if not completely set yet, then I will take it out and chill it until it is.
Love, Love, Love this recipe!! Way better than my old fudge pie recipe, and easier. I tripled the ingredients and used store bought frozen deep dish shells, which I didnt bake first at all. Then baked the pies for 45 minutes at 300. Made two perfect pies...cant beat the texture and taste...Nutritious, not so much...Delicious, without a doubt!
If you love brownies you will love this"pie". I did not bake the crust first and it came out excellent. Does not look very pretty once cooled, but serve it with vanilla ice cream and no one will notice!
This is a great, easy recipe. I added a dash of cinnamon to the mix.
I have made this pie twice already and everyone loves it (I used a pie crust recipe from here as well) plan on making it for special occasions now too
What a crowd pleaser! So simple to make and tastes amazing. I put cool whip on top and sprinkled some sifted cocoa powder on that and it looked beautiful as well. I would definitely suggest this recipe! My in-laws ate it up! :)
I chose this recipe b/c I was looking for a dairy free fudge pie for my mom's B-Day (she's allergic to dairy). The only additions I made were making the 3 TBS of cocoa powder heaping instead of level and added 1 1/2 tsp. of vanilla extract and it turned out deliciously!
Like some of the other reviews my pie fell to about 3/4" high when I took it out of the oven after 30 minutes at 325F. The inside never set up so the filling oozzed out. Great flavor though. I will definitely make this again, but will probably add another egg for a more custard texture and cook it at 325 for 50 minutes.
Ive been looking for a simple chocolate fudge pie for years and now i have my go to recipe right here. Like the other reviewers i melted the butter and creamed it with the sugar first and i did not cook the pie crust. Also baked it at 300 degrees. My pie turned out beautifully! Also added some pecan chips to it. My family loved it!
Very good! Satisfied my late night chocolate craving :) Thanks for the recipe! I will make this again.
Phenominal! Came out perfect baked at 325 for 30 mins. Family loved it and now I'm the designated bringer of Fudge Pie for every Thanksgiving from now on.
Melted the butter first, cooked it for 45 minutes at 300 degrees. Came out PERFECT. Let it cool and you get this absolutely insanely good fluffy chocolate pie. It is easy to make and is absolutely divine by itself or with a whipped cream/cool whip topping!!!
Delicious!!!! I didnt prebake the crust so it was perfect and not burnt or overcooked. I used 3 eggs and also baked the cake for 40 min and at 300 degrees! Turned out great!!! Highly recommend!
Very fudgy filling! Small changes: increase cocoa to 1/4 cup. Melt butter in saucepan first-while doing this, beat the eggs. Then temper the eggs by adding the melted butter while whisking. Place this back into pot and whisk in the dry ingredients already combined. Heat to boiling while adding 1/4 c milk stirring constantly. Once pudding like, pour into baked pie crust and bake at 375 for 10 minutes. Top with meringue.
Amazing! I used a graham cracker crust...next time I may put marshmallow fluff on top it will taste just like a smore! As is tasted just like brownie batter....heaven in your mouth!
Great recipe, Everyone raves about this...not too complicate to teach a child how to bake and keep their interest
Great pie! Followed recipe exactly, except I used 3 medium eggs. I will cook it longer next time because the middle was a little too gooey. My son called it "Brownie in a pie shell." Will make this again!
This is my go to fudge pie recipe. Always a hit when I make it!
Great recipe for chocolate lovers, one word.... mmm!
Just a suggestion for those brown crust edges: wrap edges in tin foil during second baking (when it's filled with brownie). Fool proof and very professional looking...and tastier!
I had been in search of this recipe. It is super and is the way I remember it.
This is a favorite of my family. I too melt the butter makes its easier to mix all the ingredients, bake it at 300 for 45-50 mins and to change it up from time to time, add 1/3 c each of walnuts and chocolate chips
Tastes delicious. Did not set perfectly.
This recipe was wonderful. I recieved an A+ on my pie that I turned in.
I've Tried to make from scratch brownies and cakes in the past. No matter how easy the recipe they always turn out Awful! I wish I could give this recipe 10 stars. I made it for ThanksGiving Dinner this year and it turned out Wonderfully! It was the hit pie at the dessert table. I melted the butter and mixed in the sugar, then added the rest of the ingriedents. I made a double batch (16 servings) And it filled 2 Pilsbury pie crusts perfectly. I also did not bake the pie crusts before hand. If I would have it would have ruined the crust. I baked it on 325 for 50 minutes. Let cool and topped with whipped cream. PERFECTO!
I have been looking for this recipe like this for years! My mother used to make this for my husband..it was his favorite! She had Alzheimer's and died before she ever taught any of us to make it and she never wrote anything down. I made one for Thanksgiving and already had to make another for today. THANK YOu for submitting this!
I made this recipe using the Best Ever Pie crust recipe(need to try this!) I gave this a pie a 5 star rating for a few different reasons 1 the recipe called for ingredients that are staples in mine and most regular cooks homes, 2 easy to make and 3 VERY GOOD! Would suggest to anyone who loves chocolate! :)
My husband says it's the best "chocolate" type pie he'd ever tasted. This was quick and easy for me to fix. I can't wait to make these for the rest of the family.
This had an off taste to me. I'm not sure if it was the actual pie or the fact that I had a cold. The rest of the family gobbled it up in one day, so I guess it must've been pretty good. It didn't completely fill my pie shell, and it looked really weird, too. I might try this again, not sure.
I'm gluten free so I had to change it. I used the new Gluten Free Bisquick as the flour and added a tiny bit more, 1/3 of a cup instead of 1/4 of a cup because I didn't use a crust ( because of the whole gluten free thing). It turned out more like brownies than pie, but it was so, so, so good! My entire family, gluten free or not, loved it.
SoSoSo GOOOOD If you like a brownie that is not cooked all the way you will love this pie. I have been looking for this recipe for a long time. It is my husbands favorite. Thank you for the recipe, I know that I will cooking this a whole lot. God bless you :)
Not quite what I expected. Kind of like a brownie in a crust, but it tasted pretty good.
Nice quick recipe and excellent flavor. I didn't change anything, but I would next time. I'd double the recipe. Mine turned out about half as thick as I thought it would.
loved it
I've made this pie for years...only without the crust. The thing I love about it is it uses pantry and frig items that I always have. Plus it tastes wonderful warm from the oven with a scoop of ice cream!
Needed chocolate. Made this pie. YES!!! So easy, and everything I needed was here. I beat it by hand - didn’t even use a mixer. I followed exact recipe but did try what others suggested about not prebaking crust and putting it in at 300 degrees for 45-50 mins. It came out great! My husband says it’s a keeper.
I baked this for the first time yesterday. Took it to a family gathering, my son had just gotten out of the hospital surviving major brain surgery, and he decided he wanted to taste the pie before the meal...he raved about it so much, three others decided to try desert first. It was a big hit! I'd made two, doubled the recipe and used "zebraper"'s tips on not pre-baking the crust and baking longer. Turned out great! I let the pie cool and made a cream cheese/powdered sugar spread, and put on when the pie was totally cool. Then put a can of cherry pie filling on top! GOOD!
I love this recipe, but I use a chocolate crumb crust! It really makes a difference
Came out perfectly thank you
great kids and nieghbours loved it!Will make again, very easy.
Loved this pie, but I did alter the recipe slightly. As others mentioned, I did not prebake my pie crust, but baked the pie altogether at 300F for 50 minutes. The recipe itself, I added a pinch of salt and 1/2 cup chopped pecans to mixture and melted my butter before mixing the ingredients together. Everyone loved the pie and will definitely make another one like I did this time.
I have made this pie a couple of times now. I can't resist the pie shells at the grocery. Everything else is already on hand at home. I took Zebrakeper's advice in both cases. They always come out perfect. And my husband too eats half the pie in one setting. Great pie to have around anytime or all the time. I'm not ashamed to admit.
I made pie just like the recipe. The pie was awesome. I had to make another one the next day.
We had an extra premade pie crust to use up, and this was a perfect quick option; no peeling fruit, ingredients that are already on hand, tasty warm or cold.
My granddaughter loved the fuge part but thought it would be better in a graham crumb crust. I believe i’ll try making it that way next time
This is a fabulous pie. Kind of a combination of a chocolate pie and a brownie pie. Everybody loves it. To make sure the chocolate flavor really comes through, you must use good cocoa powder. The grocery store one is just not chocolatey enough. I use a 70% Belgian cocoa and it makes this pie over the top chocolate. A little whipped cream is all you need.
Great chocolate pie and I also like the fact it is milk free. Extremely easy to make.
I definitely loved the richness of this pie but for some reason my turned out pretty flat. It looked beautiful when it came out of the oven and then later looked pretty pathetic. The texture was of granulated sugar which I didn't mind but others might. The pie kind of seemed like a weird brownie in a crust. I'm probably doing something wrong and will probably try to experiment with it in the future.
Super rich and yummy. It looked so pretty when I took it out of the oven and then it fell. But it was so good even if it fell. Put some non-dairy topping (since the grandkids have sensitivity to dairy) and they loved it.
This fudge pie was just what I was looking for. I saw another recipe just like this one on this site but it added chocolate chips. That would be way too rich. As has been stated, this is like a gooey brownie. And it is necessary to serve with ice cream or whipped cream or at least a tall glass of cold milk. When it bakes there is a crust that forms that is sort of crunchy. It's good. I followed the directions and had no problem with it setting after cooking for 27 min. The only complaint I had was that the fudge layer was very thin. I would have preferred a much thicker pie. I will double the fudge next time I make it. My DH says it was a little too sweet for his taste.
This was a little too sweet and rich for my family's tastes. But there are times when a very rich dessert is called for... this one is perfect for those times.
Fantastic pie! It was my first time making fudge pie - this one was super simple. It took mine exactly 45 minutes before it was set in the middle, other than that I followed the recipe exactly and it turned out great.
Amazing!!! was such a hit that I was asked to make one for someone to take home!! So easy to make.
This was delicious! I had some pecans I needed to use up, so I threw them in there. I’ll make this often. And it’s so easy. My daughter loved it too.
Yummo! Has a very rich chocolatey flavor that the boy and I enjoyed. I will definitely make again!
Very simple to throw together and it was a huge hit among my family. I had to cook about ten minutes extra to finish off. Thanks for the recipe
We really enjoyed this pie. The texture was absolutely perfect. The flavor, however, was slightly bland. It was MUCH better after it refrigerated overnight. We served it cold topped with cool whip.
There was way too much sugar in this recipe. It was so sweet it was almost inedible. A glass of milk will be required to make it palatable.
I made this pie for my family and they absolutely loved it!!!! :) The only thing i did differently was cook it for about 40 minutes instead of thirty. Thanks for the awesome recipe!
I wanted to love it, but I just couldn't get it done. Baked for 45 minutes and it was runny inside. Baked another 45 minutes and it was gooey but edible. Great idea but something is off.
I always make this fudge pie at this time of the year. It is great! I do not prebake pie crust ahead of time. Love the crusty fudgy top after baking. I also melt the butter first. Unsweetened whipped cream is the perfect topping. Fresh whipped, of course! I discovered this recipe five years ago right here at allrecipes.com.
I'm not sure how this got 5 stars. I followed the recipe exactly and it took way longer than stated to set up. By the time it did I was so disappointed that I wanted my time on it and had my husband waiting on it. And the flavor is definitely not fudge.
Made just like recipe was given, except I did melt the butter. It was easy to make and tasted great!
I've made this pie 3 times, so far. I use a store bought graham cracker crust, though, and it's great. It's super chocolatey! I always serve this pie with caramel whipped cream to balance it out. My guests love it!
I have made this pie several times. It is quick, easy and delicious. I get asked if I am making it at every major holiday get together.
This is a delicious pie! I didnt have all purpose so I used self-rising and it worked fine, but I had to cook nearly an hour. Its ok if the middle is gooey wet at first, it will harden up. Ive made this for years-- wonderful old-time pie.
The pie was delicious and the texture Devine! The only problem I had was cooking time and temperature. I repeatedly checked on it after the 25 min mark. Ended up baking for 45 min but my family went crazy for it!
This didn't really taste "fudgy" to me. It was OK, but not as good as I expected it to be.
Yummy
This pie is amazing. My Grandmother always made fudge pies, and this tastes so much like hers. I agree with one reviewer to not prebake the crust. Cook it on 300 for 50 minutes it will come out perfect. My only issue is that I doubled the recipe, and made 2 pies, but my pie crusts definitely could of been filled more so next time I will make more of the filling. Very easy, very tasty, and your friends and family will love it.
This recipe is extremely easy. The pie filling tastes great (I used 1/4 cup of cocoa for extra chocolate flavor), but next time I think I'll just leave out the store-bought crust. I'm never satisfied with a store-bought crust, and I think the filling would taste great on its own.
