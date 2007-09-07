Raspberry Pie
A wonderful way to use those raspberries growing in the yard.
This is a delicious pie! I've made it 4 times in the last 2 weeks and I used 1/4 cup of tapioca instead of the 2 1/2 T. because of the potential for being runny. It came out perfectly everytime. And I didn't grind the tapioca. Just used it as is, like I always do, and it was perfect. Try a crump topping instead of a crust: butter, flour, sugar. Wonderful!Read More
Disaster! First, it was quite sour. (I made no adjustments and made it as directed.) Second, the tapioca. I've never used it before and bought small pearl tapioca from the baking aisle. I figured it would bake it, but no. It came out looking like tons of white BB's mixed in with the raspberries! It was like eating watermelon: chew, spit, chew spit! And it absorbed no liquid as it became raspberry soup. Had to throw out the whole pie. Did I use the wrong tapioca? If so, please adjust the ingredients so it is more specific!Read More
This recipe is full of raspberry flavour. I used my home-grown frozen raspberries. I also ground the tapioca to a fine powder in my coffee grinder (found that hint on another site!) and it thickened the pie perfectly, without that "cornstarchy" taste from using cornstarch. This is a great pie, thank you Nancy for sharing it.
I have made this pie with raspberries and blueberries. I used a 16oz bag of fresh frozen blueberries and reduced the sugar to 3/4 cup (because blueberries are so very sweet) and this recipe worked like a charm! It's just such a perfect blend of flavor! I also use cornstarch instead of tapioca and I assumed she meant to put cut up pieces of butter over the filling under the crust/lattice. ***** pie! a gr8 recipe!
This is the most awsome raspberry pie recipe!! This is from someone who doesn't even care to much for raspberries and it got a similar review from my uncle with the same feeling toward raspberries :0) I printed this recipe out in 2004 (sorry for the late review) and I have made this recipe numerous times. It is very easy and has come out PERFECT every time. The last time I made it I did not have any lemon juice so I used 1 tsp lemon extract and it was wonderful! Also I always use frozen unsweetened raspberries and mix all ingredients when the berries are still frozen. I make the dough and then when the mixture is completely thawed I fill the crust and bake. GREAT recipe - THANK YOU so much :0)
Nice simple recipe. Instead of using 4 cups of raspberries, I used 2 cups of raspberries and 2 cups of sliced strawberries. Delicious! Will make this again and again.
It was good and all...maybe I'm doing something wrong, but it was REALLY runny :( It was still tasty though!
Excellent! Very tasty and comes out perfect every time. Best when refrigerated overnight to completely set, and I added a touch more cinnamon. This is "the" raspberry pie recipe!
This was only my second attempt at a fruit pie, but was a birthday request from a Sunday School student. Thank you so much for sharing it!! I grinded the tapioca like suggested in another review -- it was a HUGE success! They all but licked the plate clean. Again, thanks!!
Made this for my daughter's b'day, we were all very pleased with the results. I couldn't find fresh raspberries, so I substituted with frozen.
This is a very tasty pie that is simple to make. I used frozen crust to save time & as I didn't have cream I used milk & it was wonderful. We don't usually finish a whole pie but we did this time!
My family and I really enjoyed this pie. I did change the tapioca to 1/4c and let the berry mixture sit 15 minutes before adding it to the pie shell. That is what is recommended on the tapioca box and what I have always done with my berry pies. In saying that, my pie was not overly running. I would say it was 85-90% cooled down when we first cut it. I put it in the fridge that evening and had it the next night. My husband raved that it tasted even better cold. Served it with ice cream. Delicious! Thanks for sharing the recipe!
Love it! This is the first recipie I have found that is even close to grandma's recipie. I did add an extra tbps of tapioca because my raspberries were frozeen. It worked perfect. I will use this as my standard now.
Very good! Doubled the tapioca and let it cool completely and it set up perfectly! Used half red and half black raspberries for a perfect dessert with vanilla ice cream.
This was the first raspberry pie recipe that I have used. I made it for my parents who hate everything, and they are still talking about it. In fact, my father, who can only walk around a few hours out of the day due to arthritis and cancer, went out and picked raspberries and keeps calling me to make another pie!!! As of today, I have made this recipe 3 times, and every time people have really enjoyed it. Today I am using 2 cups raspberries and 2 cups blueberries, and am really excited to see how it tastes. :)
This pie is incredible! Fast and easy to make, and absolutely delicious. After reading the other reviews, the only change I made was to cut back on the sugar to 1/2 cup because my berries were sweet and I put the tapioca into my mini food processor to pulverize it - (I love using the tapioca instead of corn starch). Everyone loved this pie! It disappeared in minutes! Can't wait to make it again! Thanks!
Today is my husband's birthday. He loves pie and I am not good at baking one. I tried this recipe with much success. Absolutely delicious! Thanks so much for the fantastic recipe!
This is a very good recipe. I would just add 1/4 cup more sugar.It was tart for my taste but it could have been the raspberries. I made two pies from our fresh raspberries we picked in our garden and both pies were gone in 2 days...I did omit the half and half because egg does the same thing. I will use this recipe now. It will go into the recipe box.
My husband loved this pie! I used frozen raspberries and ground the tapioca in a coffee grinder like another reviewer recommended. This recipe is definitely a keeper!
I tried the 1/4 cup of tapioca and the pie tastes starchy. I would use less. Otherwise it worked well.
I shelled out a fortune at our local farmers' market for enough raspberries to make this pie for my husband for Father's Day. It was worth every penny I paid! My only substitution to the original recipe was adding additional tapioca (4 tablespoons) as others have suggested. The result was perfect consistency! This will definitely be my go to recipe for berry pie in the future!
YUMMY! I used fresh raspberries from the farm, substituted 1 cup agave syrup for the white sugar and followed other reviewers suggestions to increase the tapioca to 1/4 cup. I didn't add the butter either, and didn't miss it! Came out great, and a little lower fat and lower carb this way! I just got back from picking up another pie crust to make two more! Thanks for the recipe!
This recipe had just the right balance of tartness/sweetness for me. I didn't have any problems with it being too runny with using just the 2 1/2 Tbsp of tapioca, but we did wait to cut it until it was completely cool. Excellent recipe that I will use again and again!
I made this last week for Thanksgiving. Everyone loved it! Was very simple to make. I used frozen raspberries and 1/4 tapioca but didn't grind it. Worked great!
I'm not much of a pie fan but this was the best one I ever had. I only made a few very minor changes so I wouldn't have to go to the store and it was FANTASTIC! Now I'll know what to do with our extra raspberries as long as we live here!
Delicious! The only change I made was substituting corn starch for the tapioca. Some people have problems using corn starch in place of tapioca in fruit pies. I would recommend mixing all the dry ingredients together thoroughly. Mixing the liquids with the berries and tossing. Then combining the two making sure to thoroughly blend all the ingredients. Great recipe! Thanks Nancy!
This pie was delicious, I used frozen raspberries instead of freah and it still turned out great. I also added some frozen strawberries and it helped cut down on the tartness of the berries. I will definitely try this again
This was the first fruit pie I've ever made, so I was pretty worried about the outcome. The only change I made to the recipe was a crumb topping instead of a second pie crust. It turned out beautifully! Delicious and sweet, not runny at all. Thank you!
Oh no, I hate to rate this recipie down, but it didn't work for me. It was very, very runny though I did add the tapioca and followed the directions. My kids did like it, but I personally found it very tart. I wonder if it has to do with the kind of raspberries we have in our patch. Personally, I have not yet found a really good recipie for pies or muffins with raspberries, and the only thing I know for sure now is that they take a lot of sweetening for me.
this pie won me the grand champion ribbon at the walworth county fair. it is a wonderfull pie. although i did have to apply the half n half three times once before and twice after to give it the best shine. over all it is perfect!
Had the consistency of minestrone when done. The overwhelming metallic taste was probably from the aluminum pie tin.
Excellent! I've discovered that the fruit pies that do use lemon and cinnamon together always turn out the best. I'll be having a midnight feast with this pie.
This is the first pie I've made from scratch and it was fantastic!
I made this pie last night and took it to my BF's home. His parents were there for dinner! His dad's eyes lit up when he saw the pie...IT WAS DELICIOUS!!!! I used fresh raspberries and it was perfect! I will make this pie again and again! Thanks for sharing!!!!!!
I've made Raspberry Pie for years at Christmas time. Everytime I would try a new recipe searching for the Best Raspberry Pie Recipe... I have ended my search! My dad and I think this is the best Raspberry Pie Recipe we have ever found!!
This is one heck of a pie recipe, wonderful. Just did the 1/4 C tapioca suggestion and 5 cups of raspberries.
Delicious. Very runny if cut while warm. It thickens as it cools. Refrigerated leftovers and it was even better the next day. Substituted 1 cup strawberries for 1 cup raspberries.
This pie is really good! I don't use instant tapioca, so I soaked mine for about 30 minutes and then let it steep in the juices with the berries and sugar for awhile while I made the crust. The tapioca came out great and left the pie with a great texture and not runny at all. I did use 1/4 cup tapioca as others suggested. Also I cooked my pie longer than the suggested time, I wanted the berries to bubble a bit before I took it out to be sure the tapioca was cooked.
holy delicious. i literally just took this out of the oven and snuck a piece while it was still hot and it tastes amazing. it's a bit runny, but i'm hoping some time in the fridge will help it set up. i subbed a ready-made shortbread crust because i'm not a fan of traditional pie crust and the combination is yummy.
This pie is to die for! The raspberries taste wonderful... no need to change a thing. Just add some whipped cream or vanilla ice cream and you've got a perfect dessert. Thanks so much for the recipe!
I made this pie last night to take to dinner at a friend's house, and it received exquisite praise all around! Easy to make and de-lish! I was told I could definitely make it again. ;)
delicious! very easy and wonderful
This is one of my favorite recipes. I grow Raspberries and freeze a lot. You can use thawed berries or fresh.
This is by far the best raspberry pie that I have ever made. My husband looks forward to fresh raspberry pies every year and this is the best that he has ever tasted. I wouldn't change a thing about this recipe, just do yourself a favor and make two of them right away because I guarantee you will be pulling the flour back out to make another one!
This was the first pie of any kind i have attempted to make, and it came out pretty good! The family was impressed, and it's my boyfriend's favorite kind of pie and he thought it was great. Just as a note, I thought four cups of raspberries was a little too much, I used some fresh and some frozen berries, and it still came out great.
Absolutely Awesome!!! We loved it. I added more sugar b/c my berries weren't very sweet. The pie was a little soupy when it cooled, but firmed up after we placed it in the fridge overnight. Will definitely make this again. And again....
I have made this pie 3 time in the last two weeks it's just taste great. Thank you for charing it with us Nancy. Shirley
This pie was lovely. For my tapioca I used "Sago". Since I couldn't get Tapioca but Sago is very similar.This recipe was very nice my dad loved it because it wasn't to sweet. I would make this again.Thankyou:D
Awesome! Best pie recipe yet! Don't forget the cinnamon..a very complimentary flavour!
Good, but too sweet and it came out runny, like raspberry soup. Need to figure out the consistency issue. I'll be trying again because my backyard bush produces about 4 cups of berries every other day!
this was okay... i added more tapioca like the first review recommended... I would maybe make it again.. but add cream to it... I used this as a last resort and couldn't get a hold of my mom... her pie still tops this... but i think with a bit more ingredients this pie could be great!!
It tastes really good, but it is very runny unless it is cold. Next time I'll probably add more tapioca as others have done.
Very good! I took the suggestion of adding 1/4 tapioca instead of 2.5 tablespoons and it ca,e out great. Not runny at all! Set up beautifully. I made two, ate one and froze one for later. Great recipe thanks!
I went to a u-pick farm and picked perfectly ripe raspberries, both red and yellow. So, I doubled the amount of berries to 8 cups, cut down the sugar to 1/2 cup, and left out the lemon juice and cinnamon because I didn't want to mask the taste of the berries. The BEST pie ever!!!
The filling was great! I hadn't used tapioca before as a thickner and it really worked well. I wasn't pleased with my crust-- I tried a new recipe that used oil and it just didn't crisp up well.
This is the real deal...and now I know that mini tapioca is the binding secret to berry pies. Thanks for the excellent pie and the education!
Instead of sugar used one cup of Splenda . Turned out great.
I followed this recipe for my first ever pie from scratch (had to do something with the 9 pounds of raspberries we picked) and it turned out great. I modified it and used 3/4 the amount of sugar and used unbleached, cane sugar instead of white. I also omitted the cinnamon, since not everyone in our family is a fan. I'm gearing up to make another one tomorrow - the first one is almost gone!
My favorite raspberry pie & it is so easy. I think the subtle cinnamon flavor puts it over the top. Takes only a few minutes to prepare when using a store made pie crust.
Omitted the cream and butter. Used Kraft Minute Tapioca. Delicious served still warm from the oven with juices drizzled on vanilla ice cream. Delicious served after the pie set up in the fridge. Thank you for sharing this simple and wonderful recipe.
Love, love, love this recipe! It has become a staple at family gatherings and people always ask for the recipe. I love that it isn't too runny. The tapioca makes for a great consistency.
I made this pie and it was fantastic! Loved the hint of cinnamon in it. I did not have any tapioca so I substituted an equal amount of flour and it turned out great.
This is the second pie I've ever made and it was absolutely delicious! I used 1/4 of a cup of tapioca as suggested by other commenters, and I may have used a little extra sugar since my 1 cup measure was too big to it in the container. Using the 3rd of a cup measuring cup may have added a bit of extra sugar. But, with that extra it was perfectly sweet. My brother loved it, and so did my mom! Letting it cool definitely avoids the runny filling syndrome. I will definitely make it again. Everyone checking out this recipe needs to try it!
I used 4 TB of tapioca and 1 1/4 c sugar with store-bought frozen raspberries. Tasted great and nice thickened filling.
Excellent. Kept going back for another piece. I used minute tapioca (no need to grind), and pie was not runny.
I made this pie for my husband for Father's Day.
I was a bit short on berries so I added two sliced Macintosh apples! I also took the lazy route and used a roll out store bought pie crust. The apple raspberry pie was delicious and was a huge hit at my family gathering. I personally like this thickener option.
Thickened nicely and baked beautifully.....
Made it for my family for Thanksgiving. Everybody loved it!
Every summer for the past several years, we have gone raspberry picking and then made this pie. It is absolutely delicious! This year I brought it to a BBQ, and friends were a little dubious at the thought of it, but raved over it once they'd tried it. A winner for sure! Great with a dollop of vanilla ice cream :)
I used 1/4 c, tapioca, and it came out perfect! I got many compliments on this pie, using my own raspberries. Will make again.
It was runny, and a bit on the tart side.
This pie was delicious but i had never worked with tapioca before snd feel that unless you grind it or use instant tapioca it does mot thicken properly. I ended up throwing first one in garbage and made a mew one.
Just as a note: be sure to use MINUTE tapioca, not tapioca PEARLS. Somewhat like the difference between quick oats and rolled oats, they each have their uses and tapioca pearls will turn into larger, chewier balls unlike minute tapioca that practically disappears among the texture of the fruit. (Boba tea uses large tapioca pearls, as a reference)
We made this as per the recipe without any changes. It turned out great and we love it so much we made another a few days later.
Great recipe! I used cornstarch instead of tapioca.
I made this pie last night with fresh berries and it was delicious. Sorry, I thought it was important to submit a review but I didn’t think to take a pic before I demolished it. I saw the option to submit a photo so here are the remnants. It was originally quite pretty
No changes, it was a bit thin, but thickened up in a day or so. Great flavor.
It was delicious not too tart and not sweet. Although when we went to serve it, the pie was sloppy. Maybe we didn’t use enough tapioca or we didn’t we didn’t let it cool long enough. We also used frozen berries which that could have been why. Overall it was perfect with a scoop of vanilla ice cream.
OMG - This pie was absolutely delicious!!!! It was gone in 60 seconds! So good, had to make another the very next day, the wife and three kids, we all loved it!!!! We had been looking for a great berry pie recipe since we have mother nature's abundant supply of wild black berries and red raspberries in our back yard and this fit the bill! We too went with the quarter cup of tapioca based on reviews and was not runny at all! Must bookmark this recipe! Happy baking!
This is a great recipe. There are a few things that first time "berry pie" makers need to know. Store bought fruit is not sweet like a backyard garden fruit. And different raspberry types have different sugars and pectin. So taste your berries before adding the sugar. When I make this from store berries I use 1 1/2 cups sugar. I also use 2TBS tapioca and substitute 2TBS cornstarch for the lemon juice. The lemon juice is a natural way to draw the pectin out of the fruit to help it gel, but is not always reliable due to the berry type.Make sure when using tapioca you let the mixture set for at least 15 or you will have pudding BB's. This pie will turn out every time if you know your berries.
It came out beautifully! Appearance and flavor! I did change the amount of tapioca to double and it worked nicely, perfect consistently. The only other thing to change would be the sugar amount. If you are using very sweet berries, I would use less sugar.
Totally yummy! I used half raspberries and half blackberries. SO pretty and yummy!
I made 2 for Thanksgiving and my husband ate one all by himself. This is a keeper.
First I made this recipe with raspberries. The second time I mixed blackberries and apricots (both from our yard). I substituted 1/2 cup baking Truvia for the sugar and used quick cooking Tapioca. I did not add the lemon juice either time as I find it makes my pies sour. I also set the crust at 425 degrees for 20 minutes and baked the pie for 30 minutes. (But I'm in a high-altitude state and find that I have to cook/bake things longer.) I also placed my glass pie dish on top of a tin throwaway aluminum pan to prevent spillover to the over floor. Pie turned out great both times.
Made this for my son’s 29th birthday as he’s not a fan of cake. He said it was my best tasting pie yet! And even my husband, who is NOT a pie eater, had 2 pieces! I think I’ll use a bit more tapioca next time, though, as it was a bit runny. But the taste is great!
I used a little less butter, an extra half cup of fresh raspberries and it came out beautifully (the second time I made it after I realized tapioca was not just a pudding...)
Used 1/4 c tapioca flour Needs whole cup of sugar, even with sweet berries.
It was really good! Super runny though and I didn't modify anything. Does anyone have any tips for how to fix this for next time? Perhaps it was the water from rinsing my raspberries.. not sure!
I was amazing the family loved it. My son Jesus, said it was the best pie he has every had. We will make it for are Christmas party next year.
looks good
wow...so easy! My mom and I just pulled it out of the oven and we all can't wait to dig in.
My husband LOVED it. So did I but cannot have the seeds in the berries. Very VERY good. And easy to make.
Loved it!
Delicious...definately need vanilla ice cream to match. Also, use 1/4 cup of tapioca rather than just 2.5 tablespoons as I can definately see the pie being runny with that little tapioca. Definately a hit.
We are baking our second pie we've made this week as we loved the first one so much! We used 5 TBS of tapioca the first time and when we sliced the pie before it had cooled, it was pretty runny, but fine the next day. We didn't use the half-and-half. I don't know what we're missing. Instead, we used an egg/milk mixture to brush over the top. This recipe is a keeper!
I forgot the cinnamon and butter, which I can't believe, because I love cinnamon and butter. As others mentioned, I used 1/4 cup tapioca, because that's what the box said to use, and I had a little over 4 cups berries. The texture and flavor are superb. I will definitely make this again.
Lovely + simple.
Simply perfect. Picked fresh raspberries, followed my own pie crust recipe, but used this filling. I used 1/4 cup tapioca as another reviewer mentioned. Set up nicely. Can't wait to make it again.
