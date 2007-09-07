Raspberry Pie

This is a great recipe. There are a few things that first time "berry pie" makers need to know. Store bought fruit is not sweet like a backyard garden fruit. And different raspberry types have different sugars and pectin. So taste your berries before adding the sugar. When I make this from store berries I use 1 1/2 cups sugar. I also use 2TBS tapioca and substitute 2TBS cornstarch for the lemon juice. The lemon juice is a natural way to draw the pectin out of the fruit to help it gel, but is not always reliable due to the berry type.Make sure when using tapioca you let the mixture set for at least 15 or you will have pudding BB's. This pie will turn out every time if you know your berries.