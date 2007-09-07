Raspberry Pie

A wonderful way to use those raspberries growing in the yard.

By Allrecipes Member

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
40 mins
additional:
6 hrs
total:
7 hrs 10 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
1 9-inch pie
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 425 degrees F (220 degrees C).

  • Mix together the raspberries, sugar, tapioca, lemon juice, cinnamon, and salt until raspberries are well-covered.

  • Pour into 9 or 10-inch pastry shell. Dot with butter; add top crust and crimp edge.

  • Make slits in the top crust and brush with cream. Bake in the preheated oven for 15 minutes to set the crust. Reduce heat to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C) and bake until crust is golden and filling is bubbly, about 25 minutes more. Allow pie to cool completely before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
270 calories; protein 2g; carbohydrates 44.8g; fat 10.1g; cholesterol 6.1mg; sodium 168.5mg. Full Nutrition
