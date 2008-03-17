Egg Custard Pie I

I don't like egg custard pie, and was only making it as a Valentine's Day gift for the boyfriend (who specifically requested it). I don't know if I'm just too dumb to make this recipe correctly (I don't think I am), but it was an absolute disaster from the time I turned on the mixer. First of all, I didn't know what speed to use. I used a KitchenAid mixer with the wire whisk attachment, and tried to ascertain from its directions what speed to use (based on other, similar recipes), but that was not helpful. The mixture looked too thin in the beginning, so I tried mixing it at a higher speed. Then the butter never mixed in (it floated on the top in clumps), and finally I ended up with a bunch of little wads of . . . butter? egg? floating on the top of the liquid. When I took it out of the oven, it looked like an oil slick--the top moved when I tilted the pan. I have obviously done something wrong, because everyone else who rated this recipe thinks it's perfect.
Delicious! This recipe has been in my family for many generations and it's a no-fail recipe but I think the key is to use a BLENDER not a mixer. It will turn out perfect every time.
We made this pie for Mother's Day and my mom enjoyed it. We added a bit of cinnamon along with the nutmeg and she said it had a creme brulee flavor. Thank you for a nice recipe that is very easy to make.
This is a great basic recipe for a quick dessert especially when lemon or orange zest and juice is added. Or by leaving out the sugar and adding savoury ingredients it makes an excellent pastryless quiche.
This is great recipe because it involves only five minutes for preparation. Easy to make and delicious! I add just a dash of salt to neutralize the sweetness.
Wonderful!!! Family members BEG me to bring this one to "get-togethers." This recipe is exactly like the one my great-grandmother used to make! And it's so easy! Sometimes I do change it up a bit by sprinkling a little cinnamon on top or a little nutmeg. But it's perfect as is!! I would give it 10 stars if I could.
I LOVE this recipe! It's quick easy and tastes great!
Very good. Egg custard is my favorite dessert. I sometimes add another egg yolk to the ingredients and cook it in a water bath to improve the texture.
The taste was ok but the consistency left something to be desired. I have made egg custard many times and every recipe I know uses scalded milk and a pie shell. This recipe seemed simple so I thought I would give it a try. The body of the custard was gooey almost lumpy and there was excess liquid around the outside of it. The taste was pretty good although I think the evaporated milk covered up that good egg flavor somewhat. I think I'll just stick to my grandmother's old fashioned egg custard recipe.