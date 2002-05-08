Peach Pie

Old fashioned peach pie using no eggs, my family's favorite.

Recipe by Marcia Kammann

Recipe Summary

prep:
1 hr
cook:
45 mins
total:
1 hr 45 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
1 - 9 inch pie
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Mix flour, sugar and butter into crumb stage.

  • Place one crust in the bottom of a 9 inch pie plate. Line the shell with some sliced peaches. Sprinkle some of the butter mixture on top of the peaches, then put more peaches on top of the the crumb mixture. Continue layering until both the peaches and crumbs are gone.

  • Top with lattice strips of pie crust.

  • Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 45 minutes, or until crust is golden. Allow pie to cool before slicing. Best when eaten fresh.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
425 calories; protein 3.4g; carbohydrates 57g; fat 20.7g; cholesterol 15.3mg; sodium 279.6mg. Full Nutrition
