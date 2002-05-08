Peach Pie
Old fashioned peach pie using no eggs, my family's favorite.
Old fashioned peach pie using no eggs, my family's favorite.
To combat possible runniness (as described in other reviews)without modifying the recipe, turn the oven OFF when the baking time is complete and let it sit in the cooling oven while continuing to boil off liquid. It won't burn, and it sets the pie very nicely. (Even with overripe, juicy peaches, it set perfectly.) This recipe is fantastic, and embarrassingly easy to make. An absolute winner.Read More
This didn't run out well at all, IMO. It was way too sweet! Also, runny and kinda gooey from the sugar. I did what the reviews said and left it in the oven for a couple of hours after turning the heat off. Also, did 1/2 brown and 1/2 white sugar. Definitely needs some tweaking.Read More
To combat possible runniness (as described in other reviews)without modifying the recipe, turn the oven OFF when the baking time is complete and let it sit in the cooling oven while continuing to boil off liquid. It won't burn, and it sets the pie very nicely. (Even with overripe, juicy peaches, it set perfectly.) This recipe is fantastic, and embarrassingly easy to make. An absolute winner.
First peach pie I have ever made. After reading reviews I did follow some, such as baking at 450 for 15 minutes,then 350 for 30 minutes. I added 1/4 tsp. cinnamon also. That is the only changes I made to original recipe. I had no problem with extra juice and was delicious. Will definitely make it again. Had guests the night I served it and raved about. I used my own recipe for the crust.
This was a FANTASTIC recipe! I made a few changes like using half brown sugar and adding lots of cinnamon and some other spices...but the only really important one is to ADD CORNSTARCH to the four mixture! I used can peaches with the juice drained and it came out so delicious...everyone ate it up on Thanksgiving and I just made another one for my husband last night! Excellent! Thanks!!
This recipe was so easy!! I'm not a peach pie fan but I am now! I accidentally added 1/4 c. more butter than it called for, but it was absolutely delicious. I also followed the advice in the previous review and let it sit in a cooling oven--set up perfectly. If you want easy, skip the lattice top and just put a regular crust on top. You won't be sorry you made this pie. Thanks Marcia!
I made this for Father's Day dessert and my husband LOVED it. I used 1/2 cup brown sugar & 1/2 cup white sugar, sprinkled the crust with cinnamon, and baked it for 15 minutes at 450 then 35 minutes at 350. It wasn't runny at all. I'll make this again and again.
YUM!! ALSO A 1ST TIME PIE BAKER-MOM WAS/IS THE SUPREME SCRATCH BAKER SO I NEVER BOTHERED TO TRY--HAD EXCESS OF FRESH PEACHES-DID AS OTHER REVIEWERS STATED USED 1/2 BROWN & 1/2 WHITE SUGAR ALSO ADDED APPROX 1 TSP CINNAMON TO SUGAR MIXTURE AND FOR FEAR OF WATERY TEXTURE ADDED 1 HEAPING TBSP CORNSTARCH TO FLOUR ---GREAT TASTE AND WILL DEFINTELY MAKE AGAIN--CURIOUS AS TO IF ANYONE ELSE HAS A SIMILAR APPLE TAKE ON THIS?? I ALSO CHEATED AND USED PILLSBURY PIE CRUSTS--AND TURNED OVEN UP TO 450 (WILL TRY JUST 425 NEXT TIME) FOR 15 MIN THEN DOWN TO 350 NEXT 30 MIN--DOES ANYONE HAVE ANY SUGGESTIONS FOR HOW TO NOT GET YOUR CRUST EDGINGS BURNT--USING ONE OF THOSE PIE CRUST GUARDS TO NO AVAIL! GREAT RECIPE WITH THE TWEAKS--THANKS!
THE PIE WAS GREAT. I FOLLOWED THE RECIPE AS WRITTEN AND IT TURNED OUT PERFECT. I DON'T UNDERSTAND HOW PEOPLE CAN RATE THE RECIPE AND THEN LIST ALL THE CHANGES THEY MADE. THAT'S NOT THE RECIPE WHEN THEY DO THAT, IT IS A COMPLETELY DIFFERENT RECIPE. I READ ONE WHERE THEY ADDED BROWN SUGAR, ALLSPICE, DIDN'T USE THE FOURTH CUP OF BUTTER, IN WHAT UNIVERSE WOULD THAT BE CONSIDERED THIS RECIPE AND HOW CAN THEY RATE THIS RECIPE 5 STARS WHEN THEY DIDN'T FOLLOW THE RECIPE. SUBMIT YOUR RECIPE AS NEW OR RATE THE RECIPE AS WRITTEN.
This was my first time making peach pie. However, after reading most of the reviews, I knew I had to make some adjustments. *Canned or Fresh? - I used Frozen...came out great! *For Tartness- I added 6 packets of equal sugar... * I skipped the flour method...instead I mixed the peach slices with sugar, butter, and half a teaspoon of corn starch... I also added a special touch: Since most prepare pie crusts come in packages of two, I used the other pastry on top of the pie! I sealed it up, make three cuts on the top...and sprinkled it with sugar! The pie was AWSOME!
Great recipe. Yes, it was a little runny the first time I made this pie. It was still delicious, so I tried it again with great success. I use a cookie sheet under all fruit pies (to catch the juice). I also like to cook my pies at 450 degrees for the first 15 minutes like a lot of recipes call for. I suggest cooking it until the crust is very dark and the juice is bubbling over, so it won't be runny. I also do the leave it in the oven thing whenever I don't need to use the oven again right away. If you like peach pie, you'll love this one.
I'm not a big fan of Peach Pie, but my boyfriend asked that I make it for him. Like the sweet girl I am, I searched for a great recipe. My pie couldn't have turned out more perfect. Here are the changes I made so yours will be perfect and beautiful at the same time. I used 3 cans of peaches that were drained over night, I didn't feel like peeling and slicing. I mixed together 1 heaping TBSP of Corn Starch, 1/3 C Flour, 1/2 C White Sugar, 1/2 C Brown Sugar. Then I tossed the dry mixture in with the peaches. I used a premade crust from the store, let it thaw, poked it with a fork, and coated the bottom with an egg wash and organic honey for some extra flavor. I poured in the peaches and spread them evenly. It fit perfectly. I laid another premade crust on top and pinched the sides. I put more egg wash on top for a shiny finish with light coat of sugar. Just a large pinch. For baking, I put foil around the crust edge to prevent burning (take it off 15 minutes before baking time has ended) and put the pie on cookie sheet in case there was drippings. I baked the pie at 450 for 15 minutes. Then I baked at 350 for 30 minutes. Here is the most important part: when baking time is over turn off the oven and walk away. Just walk away. Don't even think about taking that pie out. Leave it for AT LEAST 2 hours. This thickens the inside and gives you that perfect, clean slice. I usually bake the pie around lunch time, and don't take it out until after dinner when it's dessert time.
just a quick recipe note, and i'm sure someone must have already covered this, but i didn't feel like reading through 200 reviews to find it. the peaches i picked today at a local orchard were humongous. "10 peaches" is not really useful as a measurement. i recommend using between 2 and 2 1/2 pounds of peaches per pie, which in the case of my monster peaches was 4. 10 peaches would have been 2 1/2 PIES worth!
I made this pie exactly as the recipe states (ingredient wise), but baked at 380 degrees and I did not have any issues with it being runny. It literally came out perfect. The peaches I used were ripe, but still had some firmness to them. I even substituted blueberries and raspberries in the recipe and it came out perfect. I brush the top of my lattice with milk and then sprinkle sugar. I bake uncovered for about 20 min and then cover the edges of the crust and continue to bake for about 40 more min. Basically until the pie is "golden" enough for me. I've made this several times with the same result. Wonderful! The simplicity of the recipe lets the peach flavor really stand out.
Really liked this....modified based on some others suggestions....used 1/2 cup each broen and white sugar, added 1 heaping tbsp of cornstarch to the butter mixture. cooked at 450 for 10 min utes, then reduced heat to 350 and cooked for an additional 30 minutes. Turned off the oven after the cooking time was up and left the pir in there for about 90 minutes...Was PERFECT!!!! no soggy mess, just a beautiful, delicious pie!!!
Very, very good recipe and simple. I had NO runny nor over-flow issues at all and I used canned peaches because the fresh selection was poor. Off the bat, I went with the advice to leave the pie in oven after baking and that may have helped. I added NO CORNSTARCH or flour for a thicking agent. Take her advice (first review)--it works definitely. I used 3-30 ounce cans of freestone peaches (which I drained overnight), added 1 1/4 tsp. of cinnamon, 1/8 tsp. of ginger, 1 tsp of real vanilla and a dash of nutmeg into the crumb mixture. Brushed my crust with egg (I like gloss) and followed the rest of the directions for baking. Butter--NOT margerine makes a difference as well for taste. NOTE: 3 cans (if you use) makes for a nice FULL deep dish pie. Meaning no air pockets between crust and pie layer. Next time will try fresh peaches when I go to my local specialty fruit market (8 large). Fantastic pie. Thanks!!
This didn't run out well at all, IMO. It was way too sweet! Also, runny and kinda gooey from the sugar. I did what the reviews said and left it in the oven for a couple of hours after turning the heat off. Also, did 1/2 brown and 1/2 white sugar. Definitely needs some tweaking.
Like the one reviewer said 'embarassingly easy'...lol I, too changed the sugar to half white/brown and put in some nutmeg (1/4 tsp) and saigon cinnamon (1/2 tsp). Instead of the lattice design (boring), I used some cookie cutters in the theme of spring (butterflies and flowers) to cut designs out of the crust itself and then reposition the cut-outs on other areas of the pie. Don't forget to eggwash (one egg plus a few tablespoons of milk, beaten together well and then brushed lightly on crust) for a lovely, shiny result! :0)
I was thrilled at how well this pie turned out! It seemed like a good, basic recipe, and it was. I also added a few things, per others' reviews. So thanks, everyone! I added 1 T cornstarch, 3/4 tsp cinnamon, and 1/4 tsp nutmeg. I only had three and a half peaches, so I used a 12oz bag of frozen strawberries, too. I baked the pie at 450ºF for the first 15 minutes, then reduced the oven temperature to 350ºF for the last half hour. After turning the oven off I left the pie in the warm oven to set. (Thanks for those tips, too!) The pie is amazing! Thanks!
Really nice. Since peaches aren't in season and I was seriously craving peach pie, I used two big cans of canned peaches, rinsed and well-drained. Other than that, I followed the recipe exactly and baked it using the "Butter Flaky Pie Crust" recipe from this site. My filling set up perfectly, but when I try it with fresh peaches, I'll definitely add a little extra flour or some cornstarch, as I think it'll need it. I was worried that it might be too sweet, but it was a nice, mellow, simple sweetness. In fact, I think it would really benefit from 2-3 tsp. fresh lemon juice just to wake it up a little. This one's a keeper!
I used 2 large cans of peaches in lite syrup drained, 1/2 cup flour, 1 cup sugar, 1/2 teaspoon almond extract, and 1/4 cup butter. I mixed the peaches, flour, sugar and almond together and poured it into the shell and dabbed the butter on top. Then I put the top crust on and sprinkled it with sugar. I baked it at 400 for 15 min. and then at 350 for 45 min. I also covered the edge of the crust for the first 45 minutes of baking and baked it uncovered for the last 15 minutes to keep it from over browning.
I used frozen peach slices (since fresh are out of season) and due to time used the roll-out premade crusts. Did a lattice top. Everyone loved it!!! Will be keeping this recipe. The only thing I did different was I added nutmeg and cinnamon and 2 tbsp of cornstarch to the crumble mix! I used 1/2 c brown sugar and 1/4 c splenda. Make sure you thaw peaches and dab dry to reduce moisture in pies. Cant wait to use fresh peaches!
The taste was great, but I found the butter/sugar/flour mixture came out... well, a bit like runny glue. It certainly wasn't bad, just not pretty. I wonder if corn starch would come out nicer? The taste was worth making again.
Wow - what a great pie (especially when following alternate instructions!) I followed most of the reviewer suggestions. I boiled my peaches for a minute before peeling - it didn't help much as my peaches were not very ripe. I added just under a pint of blueberries. I added a tsp of cinnamon and about a 1/4 tsp of cloves, cause I love them. I used a 1/2 c of brown sugar and a 1/2 c of white. I added 1 tsp of cornstarch to the flour/sugar/butter mix. And I baked at 450 for 15, then 350 for 35. I let the pie sit in the oven after that (with oven off) for about 20 minutes. I also used pillsbury frozen pie crust. It was my first pie ever, though I've baked everything else for years - so it wasn't as beautiful as some... but my entire family thought it was "the best pie they'd ever had." Thanks for a great base recipe.... For us, the pie was not runny at all. It was on the sweet side for us, but not so sweet to be cloying. And even with my lack of pie experience, it was very pretty. I would even serve it to my gourmand foodie mother-in-law.... :) 4 stars only because the need for tweaks...
This was a wonderful pie! Although it did need a few changes. I added 1 tabl. corn startch to the butter and flour mixtuer, to help with the excess of juice. I also cooked it at 400 for the first 15 min, and then at 350 for the last 30. I brushed the crust with butter to add a slight golden brown color. Also if you leave it in the oven to cool for 1 hour the juice will thicken. Thanks for the recipe its a keeper!!!
this is one of the best pies i've ever had! made with fresh peaches, it's out of this world & so simple, it's genius. i use a double pie crust for mine in a deep dish pie pan. *one tip i read somewhere: shut off the oven when the pie appears done and leave it there until it cools to avoid a runny pie - it works. plus, for this pie i bake with a cookie sheet underneath because it always runs over while baking.
It just did not taste good. I made this pie twice and my sister made it once and all three pies were inedible. Not sure if I did something wrong but they were blan and runny!
Simple and delicious! I 1/3 cup brown and 1/3 cup white sugar, the peaches were fresh and super sweet so 2/3 cup was plenty. Wonderful!
Pie turned out ok, was still a little runny even after following others' suggestions of adding cornstarch and leaving in the oven (once temp turned off) for an additional 30 minutes. Although, this could be my fault for allowing the pie to be cut before it had been in the fridge. It had been cooling all day on the counter so I thought it might have been ok, apparently not. After spending the night in the fridge it was just fine. My suggestion: leave in fridge overnight and serve the next day.
I used to buy a Peaches and Cream pie that was so delicious, even though it was store bought. Then sadly, it was discontinued. It's been years since I've had it. Then, I found this recipe and thought-well, why not give it a whirl. OH MY GOD. It is just like that Peaches and Cream pie, but 1000 x better!! It is heavenly. My Dh absolutely flipped out and could not stop raving about this pie. I used a Pillsbury crust and made a streusel topping, and used fresh precut peaches, drained of their juice. I added one tbsp of cornstarch to the flour mixture as per other reviews. So, so good. My only complaint is that it doesn't hold up well over a couple of days (gets soggy). So next time I will make it when there are more than my husband and I to eat it. It was only sheer willpower that prevented us from eating the whole pie in 2 days! Try it, you will not be disappointed. AWESOME. Thanks for the recipe!!!
Amazing!
Fabulous pie!! We did not have fresh peaches so we used canned peaches and drained the liquid, then followed the directions. AMAZING!!
This was exactly what I was looking for in an old fashion peach pie. I did add a little lemon juice to keep the peaches from turning dark and about one-half tsp. almond flavoring. I also found that temp. was a little low and cooking time just a little short. Excellent pie!!
The flavour was very nice, especially when substituting brown sugar for 1/2 of the white called for in the recipe. I also added 1 heaping tablespoon of cornstarch to the peaches before layering them in the dish. I used frozen peaches and added a splash of lemon with good results, but the texture was somewhat compromised. I think this pie is best suited to fresh peaches when available. I also used the glaze recommended by another reviewer and recommend it as well both for the flavour and the pretty colour and shine it adds to the pastry.
I just made this - and posted a picture! It's soo good and tastes fresh. I only used 7 peaches, and worked good for the pie plate I had. I still used the same amounts for the filling. I followed the instructions somebody suggested about turning the oven off and leaving the pie in - it was not overly juicy at all and turned out perfect. I did not add other spices, as I think the fresh peach flavor would have been masked somewhat. I brushed slightly beaten egg white on the lattice top and sprinkled with a little sugar. Thank you for the recipe! I used fresh local peaches from a fruit stand. They were soft, but not overly ripe.
Wonderful pie. Don't cover it with foil while it is still hot though or it'll end up a bit soggy.
Only had 8 peaches so added some rhubarb we had on hand to fill it in (should have added a little more sugar, as rhubarb is quite tart). Added the cornstarch suggested by many other reviews, and wish I hadn't, as there was almost no juice. It was very tasty tho. Used some other suggestions of starting off at 425 degrees for 15 minutes and turning down to 350 for remainder, as well as leaving in the oven for several hours to ensure a non-soggy crust. Great suggestion and will use it for other pies hereon out. Used half white and half brown sugar and also added nutmeg to the crumb mixture. All in all, a very easy and tasty dish. Thanks for sharing here!
one word needed;EXCELLENT!!!
This recipe was great after a few minor adjustments. I went with most of the other reviews by adding one heaping tbsp. of corn starch, 1 tsp. of cinnamon, and by changing the 1 cup sugar to 1/2 cup sugar and 1/2 cup packed light brown sugar. This made the filling thicken upon standing a lot better! I also baked at 450 for only 10 mins and then cooked the additional 30 minutes at 350. It was great I will for sure be making this again! *Special tip of my own for glazed topping: 1/2 cup butter 3 tbsp flour 1/4 cup water 1/2 cup sugar 1/2 cup packed light brown sugar After pie is constructed, place all glaze ingredients into a medium sauce pan and bring to a boil over high heat. Boil for one minute, reduce heat and simmer for five minutes. Remove from heat, using a spoon drizzle glaze over lattice crust and allow glaze to seep down into filling. Then just bake as instructed! Since the crumb mixture is already in the pie, I only needed to use about 1/2 of this glaze but it makes for a beautiful golden brown and glossy pie!
I had to cook the pie about 20 minutes longer before the crust browned up some. It was delicious fresh out of the oven. After it cooled, though, it was quite thick and a little too dry. One thing I might try is cooking the filling on the stove top until it gets a little thick and to experiment with flavoring-you can keep adding spices and tasting this way. It's a little cheat trick of mine. Then pour it into the crust while hot and bake until the crust is done. I think the hot filling will help the crust cook faster and probably not over bake the filling making it so thick after it cools.
This turned out beautiful and tasted perfect. I used less sugar and it was not runny at all. My first peach pie...a hit! Thanks
Better wear a pair of socks you don't like, their going to be mad at you when your taste buds nock them off.
This is a very delicious pie! My peaches were VERY ripe and they worked out perfect, not at all too juicy. I couldn't even wait for the pie to cool before cutting a piece, it smelled SO good, and the peaches stayed perfectly in place without sliding out of the slices. This recipe has a lot of sugar so I didn't quite use all of the sugar/flour mix, but I don't like overly sweet things. I also added cinnamon and peeled the peaches :) My boyfriend couldn't stop raving about it last night and said it's his favorite pie he's ever had! It is definitely the best peach pie I've ever made!
This was good and easy but not awesome. However, whoever submitted the tip about letting it cool in the oven...now that is a 5 star tip! Thanks!
This was delicious! I made it with a single pie crust, since that is all I had. I also added 1 T cornstarch, cinnamon, and nutmeg. It did not set up well though, and the filling tasted doughy from the cornstarch. I used very ripe, fresh peaches, and boiled them for 1 min. with the skins on, then into cold water to remove skins.
This is the first time I made hommade peach pie, and I loved it. I followed the recipe exactly and it came out great, I love the peachy flavor, I did follow advice and left it in the oven a bit after shutting it off, and it was perfect. Not too runny at all, and I used fresh peaches. The lattice top also looked very nice. Dottie
My husband loves peach pie, it's his favorite. This is the very first peach pie that I've ever made and he said it was the best one he's EVER eaten! Thanks Marsha for sharing , I can't wait till I can make it again!
Followed a lot of others suggestions and added cinnamon and nutmeg to original recipe, as well as a tablespoon of cornstarch. It tasted wonderful, but was very runny! My family actually used the juice as topping for ice cream! Next time will add tapioca instead. I used my own crust recipe.
I used Walmart deep pie shells. Poked holes in the bottom crust and brushed with butter and sprinkled sugar before I added mixture. Then cut 2nd crust into strips and brushed those with butter then eggwash-sprinkled with sugar again. My family actually likes this crust very much-it is sweet and flaky. The tip about turning off oven and letting juice set was a great one. This is a restaurant quality pie. Oh yeah -I put a pinch of nutmeg and 2 pinches of cinnamon for a deeper flavor. It was still eay to make, and never lasts more than about 3 hours before everyone is getting seconds to wipe it out..
OK, I hereby swear that I will never again make a recipe w/out reading the reviews first. The crust was seriously undercooked and the only thing that saved this pie is that the fresh peaches I used were wonderfully sweet. Next time I will add - 2 t. cinnamon, 1/2 t. nutmeg, 1 t. vanilla, and bake the first 15 min. @ 450 deg then bake another 45 min. I believe the bottom crust should have been baked before adding the filling, too. Oh well..
So easy and so good. no need to layer the peaches and mixture, i just mixed it all and put it in together
Mine came out super runny. I made it as is but followed the instructions of cooking it for 15 min at 450 and then the rest of the time at 350 and then letting it sit in the cooling oven for a while. I also did 1/2 c white sugar and 1/2 c brown sugar and added a little cinnamon. It tasted great other than it was a runny mess, so next time I will follow other's advice and add a heaping scoop of cornstarch.
Presentation was fabulous, it was not runny whatsoever and it tasted really good with vanilla ice cream, but I will go back to my recipe where you toss the peaches with the sugar, flour and cinnamon and dot with the butter. This one with the layers just didn't have a smooth all around flavour (you could tell it was layered). As others suggested, I also used half brown sugar, some cinnamon and did an egg wash with sprinkled sugar. I baked at 450 for 15 min and then 35 min @350. Still a tasty recipe but wouldn't make again, sorry.
Made just a few changes here. I melted my butter, added an egg, only two tablespoons of flour, about a teaspoon of cinnamon and poured the mixture over the peaches. We loved it Marcia!
I never made a peach pie before. This was such a huge hit with my family that I had to make another pie. I pre-bake my pie crust about 7-10 mins prior to pouring the peach filling into it. Also, the fresh peaches that I used were very juicy. I drained so of the liquid for fear that too much juice would make the pie crust mushy.
This is the best peach pie I've every made or eaten! My husband said it's Marvelous! Excellant with Basic Flaky Pie Crust recipe that I also found at Allrecipes.
Because of the reviews, and because my peaches were extra juicy, I added a Tbsp of corn starch. Turned out really well. The family loved it!
Very tasty pie. Simple too!
Great recipe as written! easy and beautiful and yummy! Give it a go... Awesome!
This was great. I used fresh peeled fruit (only needed 6 peaches since they were large). I took the advice of using half brown and half white sugar, and used a little less butter. The best tip was turning off the oven and leaving the pie in the oven to completely cool (about 2 hours or so). It was the best pie I ever made. Plan to use this cooling technique with all my fruit pies.
Very best peach pie I have ever tasted and very easy to make. I did as suggested and left it in the oven while the oven cooled and it worked great. I made one with a double crust and that was just as good.
This was a great recipe and easier than most. We have to avoid sugar, so I used 1/4 cup Splenda Baking Sugar and 1/4 cup Splenda Brown Sugar. To cut the sweetness, I splashed the filling with lemon juice before putting the top crust on. Like one of the previous reviewers, I also added a heaping tablespoon of corn starch to the flour. It was my first non-runny peach pie! All in all, this got rave reviews from the extended family and I'm getting ready to make a 2nd pie for my husband, who wanted more! Thanks...
This was my first homemade pie. I read all of the helpful suggestions before I started. I boiled the peaches for a minute and then plunged them in cold water. The skins slid right off with my hands. I also did not use the butter in the flour mixture. I add six pats across the top layer before adding the lattice. With the flour mixture, I also used 1 tbsp corn starch, 1 tsp cinnamon, 1/4 tsp nutmeg, and used 1/2 c regular sugar and 1/2 c brown sugar (instead of 1 c regular sugar). I used the egg wash on the lattice and then sprinkled some cinnamon on it. I cooked the pie for 15 mins at 450, then 30 mins at 350, and then turned off the oven and left the pie in it for one hour. Then I let the pie sit on the stove to cool for another hour before slicing. Perfect firmness!
Very good!
I love this pie. My family loves this pie!!! I use canned peaches in juice (not syrup), 1/2 brown sugar & 1/2 white sugar, plus 1 tsp. vanilla extract & a dash of cinnamon :) Thank you for my family's new favorite pie!!
One word....delicious!
I ended up with a GREAT pie but I felt that I had to adjust this recipe too much. I will not be using it again. First of all, I made this into a Peach Raspberry pie but substituting some of the peaches for 2 cartons of fresh raspberries. Like everyone else said, it was too runny, even with added cornstarch. Cornstarch is much better for fruit pies so it should probably be used in replace of the flour. Luckily my lattice top held up nicely because I ended up pouring much of the liquid out through the top! After it cooled, I put it in the fridge to help it set up a bit too. Thankfully all this helped and it had a nice consistency when I served it. Also, I have never seen a pie recipe that bakes at 350.. thats way too low. I started it at 350 and then realized there was no way it was going to bake right so I changed it to 425 and basically baked it for the full time at that temp. Worked perfectly. I substituted half of the white sugar for brown sugar, like other reviewers.. I added in some vanilla extract and I mixed everything together instead of layering. I also added cinnamon and nutmeg into my pie crust, and a bit of ginger into the pie. I ended up with a great pie but basically changed the whole recipe.
Delicious pie filling, it was not runny at all. I did leave it in the oven after it was finished baking to keep the filling from runny. I also used canned peaches and it turned out fine. Thanks.
This is a great pie. I use Marie Callender frozen pie crusts. After I slice the peaches I add a little almond extract. Other spices make it taste too much like an apple pie.
I soak the peaches in lime juice. I also used 1/2 white , 1/2 brown sugar. And a some cinnamon and a bit of nutmeg. I didn't need the cornstarch. Maybe it's because I rested the peaches on paper towels to dry off a bit before tossing in the crumb mixture. As for the butter cut into the pie, I put the stick of butter in the freezer for a little bit and then used the cheese grater and grated the butter into the crumb mixture and then tossed the peaches in the mix. I do the same thing when making the pie crust--what a huge time saver when cutting the butter into the flour! You know what? This recipe is an excellent basic starter that's easy to customize to your taste/preference.
I had extra peaches my kids picked at a local orchard and they were starting to get really soft and soon would rot. I went to this website knowing I could find a peach pie recipe using fresh peaches. I have never made peach pie and quite frankly I have never been a big fan of it. However, my husband is and I had to use these peaches. I liked the idea of no thickeners other recipes call for other than flour. After reading reviews I was concerned about juicy peaches turning it too soupy so here is my solution: I added 2 extra tbls of flour and after cutting my peaches up the night before in a covrd container which made more juice, I strained them in collander and dumped them onto paper towels to soak up a lot of juice just for a few min. I also added 1/4-1/2 tsp of cinn to flour mixture. Here's a trick from Martha Stewart, instead of using an egg wash, if you use a full (not lattice) crust like I did, use a basting or pastry brush and lightly brush milk on to of crust then sprinkle with sugar. It gives it a nice crusty glazed top. Also I used Pillsbury crust (not store brand) every time I make a pie. Homemade crust is too much work. It took at least and hour to bake, no spillage because no excessive juice. Like others, at an hour after crust lightly browned, I turned oven off and left it in until warm, not hot. Letting it sit and cool lets everything settle and thicken. It was wonderful. My husbnd loved it and I liked it too. It was not too sweet at all. This one is a keeper.
Wow sooo easy! I loved this one. It was my first pie and turned out great. I used fresh peaches and peeled them using the boiling water for one minute and plunge in cold water trick...perfect. My dad and husband had 2 pieces! I used the Pastry for Double Crust recipe and it was easy too! I also watched to video that was posted with the recipe and it was really helpful. Give this one a try!
Ok, so in order to combat possible runniness, I added 2 tbsp cornstarch but instead of using 10 FRESH peaches, I used 5 cups sliced CANNED peaches (which is the usual amount of fruit I use for Apple Crumble Pie, so I figured it would be enough) I will def. make again, and with more peaches!
excelent pie, no changes necessary
This is a great pie! I used frozen peaches, and followed others' recommendations to use half white and half brown sugar. Also added 1 t cinnamon and 1 T cornstarch. Baked for 15 minutes at 425, then 30 minutes at 350. Then let sit for 15 minutes in the oven after I turned it off. A very simple, easy recipe for an old-fashioned favorite.
awesome....put a little whipped cream on top, Voila!
the pie was soupy for some reason, and I followed the recipe precisely. I think more flour was necessary.
Overall...very good recipe. Easy to assemble, followed the 15 mins @ 450 then 30 @ 350, added the tbsl of cornstarch as others suggested. Looked BEAUTIFUL when it came out of the oven. I never made a peach pie before and was quite proud of myself....mission accomplished! Almost....I ended up with WAY too much liquid, but crisis averted....turned it into a wonderful cobbler and topped with some vanilla ice cream!! I'm pretty sure that the excess liquid was my fault though....I used peaches I froze last year and they were only about 1/2 thawed when I made the pie. I didn't account properly for all the excess liquid I'd get. Will definitely keep this and use it again...with fresh peaches next time!
okay but too sweet for me the sugar should be half i think and next time i should blind bake the bottom pie crust first so it will not be soggy.
WOW, I have never made such a nice pie and this was easier than making an apple pie..using the tips of boiling the peaches to remove the skins and running them in cold water after. Easy easy! I follow the other advise with 1/2 c Brown 1/2 c white sugars, 1 tbls cornstarch and crumbled the butter in the flour mixture..1/3 cup of flour. Cooled the pie in the over as other had said, it set up perfectly! Thanks for all the tips, they really helped and this was a keeper recipe. Even at High Altitude
This pie has a good flavor, but it was too runny. To me it was more of a cobbler instead of a pie, I even let it set in the oven after it was done. I will be looking for a different recipe. Thanks
I was worry about this recipe since alot of people said it was runny so I did use some of the suggestions. I did add a heaping tablespoon of cornsarch and 1/2c. white and 1/2c. brown sugar and added Allspice which next time would leave out Allspice and just add cinnamon for my taste. Over all this pie turned out GOOD and not runny.
I do a lot of cheating! First off, I purchase premade crusts. Secondly I buy a jar of peaches (a glass jar, not a can) from Trdaer Joe's. They taste like fresh and they're not dipped in syrup! The very first time I made this recipe I followed the instructions (layer peaches and filling until you use up both) and it was way too runny. So the second time I only used about half the filling and I just tossed the rest away. Also I added the cinnamon and nutmeg that other reviews mentioned and it was AMAZING! It makes the whole pie better! And thirdly I listened to other viewers and cooked the pie at 450 for 15 mins, then at 350 for 30 mins. Well, the second time around I had a raw crust on the bottom. What? I googled this and it seems to be a common enough problem. The advice was not only to leave the pie in the oven cooling but, if your oven allows, take out the bottom rack and rest the pie tin directly on the metal base of the oven. The lingering heat will keep cooking the crust even as the rest of the pie cools down. The third time I made it - Perfecto!
this was ok. I didn't like the crumbly topping. the juice from the peaches made it bland and soggy.
This is my mom's pie. It has always been my favorite pie that she makes...well maybe her pumpkin is my favorite too (also on allrecipes!).
Perfect! I did use half brown and half white sugar, plus about a Tablespoon of corn starch. I baked it at 350 the full 45 minutes, then turned off the oven and let the pie sit in there for another half hour (as suggested by previous reviewers). Great!
Ok i did this recipe 1. because I was in a hurry and it was the simplest and 2. the beautiful picture. Boy was I surprised!!! It turned out looking exactly like the picture and was the BEST Peach Pie EVER!! I have to admit on the first one I goofed and I used a full stick of margarine instead of half a stick of butter. It was an awesome mistake! I am waiting on the second one to come out of the oven right now to see what it will be like with the original amount. I bet it is just as good.
wonderful peach pie kudo's goes out to Marcia. this is my first attemp in making a peach pie very easy and very good i let it stand in the oven for an hour after shutting the oven off i did not add corn starch but i will next time it could have set just a little more but all and all this is a very good recipe i will surely be making this one again.thank you for sharing
Pie tasted delicious. I took advice of other reviewers and left pie in the oven after turning off to set and pie crust was somewhat on the well done side. Nothing to do with the recipe itself, just next time I will turn off oven little sooner and let it set as it continues to bake. Thanks for the recipe Marcia!
Very disappointing. Dough was not cooked through, even with added bake time. Filling was uninspired.
i followed this recipe exactaly and in the end the pie was really runny. the flaver was awsome and i would make this again with some ajustments. first, the baking time was off(the crust was a little doughy) and secondly, i would add corn startch.
I thought it was easy to make. The finished product was way too sweet,it might be wise to lessen the amount of sugar.But, otherwise,the ingredients made a nice filling for the peaches. I used ready to bake crusts and it came out fine.
I read the reviews and used 1/2 cup brown sugar and 1/2 cup white sugar and added cinnamon. This is an easy recipe and the payoff was wonderful. Great pie! I will definitely make this again.
I followed this recipe exactly, and my Georgia-bred husband declared it the best peach pie he'd ever eaten! Pretty high praise for something that was so easy to make! The peaches were a tad overripe, and we both think this really boosted the flavor. If you don't have time to make the crust, Trader Joe's carries frozen dough that made a perfect crust.
Great pie, easy to make. thanks for sharing
My husband and I made this pie with the peaches we bought from Georgia. It was delicious and I think it will be a new family favorite!! Very very easy also!
We stopped and purchased fresh peaches on the way back from our 4th of July camping trip. This recipe caught my eye, with the use of the crumble mixture between layers. I followed the recipe , but did a full crust on top. I also followed the cooling down advice to prevent a liquidy pie and it worked beautifully. This peach pie is fantastic, just like grandma's. I'll definitely stay this recipe - it's the one!
This was one of my first tries at fruit pies and it turned out fantastic. Easy, quick recipe that yielded yummy results! Will definitely use this again.
Very good pie! It did come out a bit runny though despite incorporating some of the suggestions here - turning off the oven once done and letting it sit & also leaving out on the counter for a while after that. Maybe the peaches were just unusually juicy??? Good pie none the less!
I'm not a big pie maker but decided to give this recipe a try. I used a combination of nectarines and peaches and added cinnamon to the fruits. I'm horrible on making homemade crust so I used store bought dough. I ended up with two pies. I brushed an egg wash over the lattice and covered the edges with foil. I also placed foil under the pie pan to prevent spillage. Then took of the foil off the crust after 40 minutes. The crumb mixture was an interesting twist to the pie recipe and it's a great idea. The pies turned out delicious! Will make again, maybe try it with apples.
never made a peach pie before, and this came out perfect the first time!
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections