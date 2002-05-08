I had extra peaches my kids picked at a local orchard and they were starting to get really soft and soon would rot. I went to this website knowing I could find a peach pie recipe using fresh peaches. I have never made peach pie and quite frankly I have never been a big fan of it. However, my husband is and I had to use these peaches. I liked the idea of no thickeners other recipes call for other than flour. After reading reviews I was concerned about juicy peaches turning it too soupy so here is my solution: I added 2 extra tbls of flour and after cutting my peaches up the night before in a covrd container which made more juice, I strained them in collander and dumped them onto paper towels to soak up a lot of juice just for a few min. I also added 1/4-1/2 tsp of cinn to flour mixture. Here's a trick from Martha Stewart, instead of using an egg wash, if you use a full (not lattice) crust like I did, use a basting or pastry brush and lightly brush milk on to of crust then sprinkle with sugar. It gives it a nice crusty glazed top. Also I used Pillsbury crust (not store brand) every time I make a pie. Homemade crust is too much work. It took at least and hour to bake, no spillage because no excessive juice. Like others, at an hour after crust lightly browned, I turned oven off and left it in until warm, not hot. Letting it sit and cool lets everything settle and thicken. It was wonderful. My husbnd loved it and I liked it too. It was not too sweet at all. This one is a keeper.