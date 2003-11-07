Meat Pie (Tourtiere)

French Canadian Tourtiere. Contains pork, potatoes, onions and spices.

Recipe by Maggie Rogers

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Bake the potato until done, 30 - 45 minutes in a preheated 400 degrees F (205 degrees C) oven. Peel and mash the potato.

  • Place the potato, ground pork, onion, spices and water in a large frying pan and simmer until very thick, for about one hour.

  • Meanwhile, prepare your pastry.

  • Line a deep-dish pie plate with pastry. Spoon in filling, spreading evenly. Cover with top crust.

  • Brush with beaten egg and sprinkle with paprika, if desired. Cut steam vent. Bake for 50 minutes at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). If edges brown too fast, cover with a strip of foil. Serve warm.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
485 calories; protein 17.9g; carbohydrates 30.5g; fat 32g; cholesterol 84.5mg; sodium 565mg. Full Nutrition
