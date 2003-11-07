Meat Pie (Tourtiere)
French Canadian Tourtiere. Contains pork, potatoes, onions and spices.
This is an excellent tourtiere recipe. I have been making tourtieres for 46 years and this is great. I have always added some garlic and I don't think the egg and paprika are necessary because the fat in the pork makes the crust brown. I make these pies in batches of 3 or more. Wrap well and freeze. When needed unwrap and bake unfrozen at 400 F for 30 minutes. My mistake I reheat it from the frozen state ---so it is very handy for a quick meal.Read More
Perhaps this is an acquired taste. We didn't care for it.Read More
I cooked the potato in the microwave to save time. I also used Pillsbury pie crusts. I cooked the pork, then added the other ingredients until well mixed. I didn't simmer it for 1 hour and it turned out great. I would make this again. My husband and 12 year old son loved it. Great flavor.
Fantastic! Tasted like someting right out of the 18th century Scottish Highlands! I made this last night, taking into consideration some of the suggestions from other reviewers. I made a few modifications. I used 1 pound of ground pork and 1 pound of very lean ground beef and did not drain it. I used instant spuds (Idahoan) instead of a baking potato but making them a coarser consistancy like the inside of a baked potato and I used some of the meat "juices" in place of the margarine in the spud recipe. I used a medium onion and one whole shallot minced. I used half the amount of cinnamon but doubled the allspice. I reduced the 1/2 cup of water to a 1/4 cup water and added 1/4 cup red wine to it. Finally I used refridgerated pie crusts. I made the instant spuds and added them to the simmering meat mixture during the last 10 minutes of simmering. This thickened it up nicely. While it was baking I had 5 hungry guys from 48 to 16 years old asking when it would be ready. They polished off the entire thing but not before I got my piece out of it. This pie made the most delicious crust I've ever had. Next time I'm making two pies. The flavor was just amazing and one son thought it tasted like something we would have for Christmas, so I'll keep that in mind. This recipe is a keeper!!!!
This recipe is the exact traditionnal French Canadian tourtière that I've grown up to eat Christmas after Christmas. My grandmother's tourtière tasted exactly like this, except that she never used potatoes, starch or bread crumbs in her tourtière(which she found diminished the taste of the meat and the spices). She simply wasn't puting much of the broth in the pie to begin with. The result was a very tasty tourtière that wasn't runny at all. As for the suggestion of adding other spices and herbs, such as ginger and savoury, well that would perhaps create a different meat pie with a different taste, but that certainly would not be a traditionnal French Canadian Tourtière anymore.
This is the best recipe for tourtiere that I have encountered. It brings back memories of the post Midnight Mass meal and Christmas morning breakfast that my momma would create. (Try a thin slice of tourtiere with 2 eggs of your choice. Delicious.) My only problem is the use of cinnamon. In my mind this spice should be reserved for moles or desserts. A suggestion: Use cooked potatoes cubed 1/4 inch (rather than mash) and saute with the onion and pork until all ingredients are well browned.(This is my own twist). It provides a much nicer texture and flavor. Save and use the fat in the recipe sparingly (that is where the flavor is and the final product won't feel dried out). I give you 4 because of your use of cinnamon, otherwise it wiiuld be 5.
Perfect!! I too used 1/2 pork & 1/2 hamburg. Hubby said it tasted just like the pies his grandmother used make. (He even called his mother to tell her!) Thanks for the post!!
I love this recipe! I have grown up on meat pie during Christmas (baked 2 different ways by each of my Memere's) but this is one of the closest recipes I've had to either of them. I do have a couple of recommendations to people who are doing this for the first time. Peal /boil/mash your potato separately and keep to the side. Also, sauteing the onion a little bit before you add the meat helps. I only use about 1/4C of water and it is usually more than enough. Once the water has boiled off, I add the potato and the spices (I use only 1/2tsp cinnamon and 1/2tsp Clove). Like others, I leave out the egg and paprika, but that is because that's how my grandmothers did it. Merry Christmas!
I love making this! My Aunt makes it every year for our traditional Christmas meal. I can't imagine Christmas any other way. I'll also make the meat filling as another form of stuffing for Thanksgiving. We usually make the recipe with half pork and half beef. And I know this sounds crazy, but if you don't want to make the potatos, to save time, I use instant to get the consistancy that I need for the filling. No one ever knows the difference.
Very good recipe, it would have been nice to know that it can be served hot or cold. As a child we always had it hot before midnight mass Christmas Eve, and cold with cheese and fruit in the morning while we opened selected gifts while parents slept in. I added 1 cup of Pinot Noir red wine to the simmering stage and it all turned out delicious. I remember there being grated morrel mushrooms so I added those too. Merry to all. Emer Dubois
I really liked this tourtiere recipe. I made a double batch and used 1/2 pork, 1/2 veal (just because I had some to get rid of). I also used chicken broth instead of water, and omitted the egg wash and paprika (I don't care for paprika). I will make this again but I will increase the cloves a bit. I too thought that the cinnamon dominated, but shouldn't have. Still tasty, and my 3 year old ate some! Next time I will also try to brown the meat first so that I can drain away some of the fat. The calorie count is atrocious for this recipe, but it is good!
We really enjoyed this...the seasonings with the meat were great! Oh- I did use ground chicken because I couldn't find pork. Thanks!
This had fantastic flavor. I made individual pies for Halloween since I was Mrs. Lovette and my husband was Sweeney Todd. I used a glass to cut the pie crust into the right size for muffin tins and put dough in the tins, put in the meat, and then topped with another piece of dough.
I felt my memere looking down on me while I attempted to solo making Tourtiere on my own for the first time. I followed this recipe and it turned out awesome! A huge hit with my northern California holiday guests!! I omitted the cloves under duress of my significant other...but wish I had included the cloves. I went light with the cinnamon but a bit generous with the allspice so the pies had that soulful twang. I went with half ground beef, half ground pork...just like Memere used to do! Totally yummy!!
This was a HIT with my family! From reading the other suggestions I did use half pork and half ground chuck. I left out the cloves as I know my family, especially my picky kids, wouldn't care for that taste. I did use the all spice which did give it a nice flavor. I cut up about 2 or 3 nice sized potatoes into cubes and added it to the meat mixture per my husband's request. He wasn't keen on the mashed potatoe idea. I also added Lawry's seasoning salt and garlic powder to the meat mixture for added flavor and seasoning and I used chicken broth instead of water and added a little more than the recipe suggested so I wouldn't have a dry pie. As a last minute idea I added a few dallops of sour cream to the meat mixture for a creamier texture. The family didn't notice it but I thought it was a nice touch! I will make this pie again! It's perfect for our cold winters and it's a nice all in one meal. I think I may add a little shredded carrots the next time too.
I wasn't sure what to expect. The flavor was a bit unusual, but my husband and I loved it. I froze it - nice to have on hand. I will definitely make this again.
Just yesterday I made 4 meat pies. Today this recipe shows up on Pinterest! I'm having company for supper tonight and am serving meat pie with a salad, cranberries, jello and strawberry shortcake. These people have never had it, so should be fun to see what they think. I am French Canadian and the recipe I use I got from making these pies with my grandmother many years ago.Similar but we use 1/2 beef and 1/2 pork. I cook the meat, drain it good and then add the chopped onion, then water, spices are different. We use a heavy dose of sage, a little garlic, salt, fresh ground black pepper and some minced onion bits. I simmer all of this, then start adding the instant potatoes to thicken to the right consistency. I also sneak in a few dashes of cayenne pepper for my Scott Irish husband. Just to give it a slight kick. I am wondering why we use sage and others are using cinnamon and allspice. There is supposed to be a spice jar sold in Canada that has a mixture of these spices for the pie. Does anyone know what this is called? I also whip up an egg and 'frost' my pies with that and they are a very nice brown when they come out of the oven. I will try some cinnamon and allspice next time instead of sage, just for fun.
I have made this pie twice and it's very good. The only change that I made to this recipe was adding an extra 1/4 water the second time I made it. This was because the recipe is just a little dry....but it's extremely tasty. I will keep making it...my family loves it!!
My husband is French-Canadian and LOVES French Meat Pie. I lost my recipe when we were building our home and I couldn't quite remember all the little detail. This recipe is as close to perfect as you can get if you want authentic flavor! I tend not to measure a lot, but I added a little of this and a little of that from teh listed ingredients (also reading the many great reviews and getting some additional ideas) and made two pies. Well, there may be enough for three....I haven't finished assembling...but the meat filling is wonderful. I mashed half of the potatoes and cubed the other half, hubby's preference!
This is a fairly traditional Tourtiere. I make mashed potato with just a little milk and butter. NO cloves, and more cinnamon and allspice. The trick is to keep simmering the pork and onion, gradually adding the spice until the flavors meld and water to keep from browning. This can take an hour or more. Taste, taste, taste.
I love this stuff, and this recipe is very similar to the one my Mom used to make. The only difference if that she used crumbled soda crackers to thicken the meat mixture. I makes a very smooth filling. Great at holiday meals!
Very good! It just is not Christmas without this wonderful meat pie. I lost my own recipe and was very upset, then I tried allrecipes, yeah!!!! We will now have a great Christmas Supper. Instead of baking a potato, I grate a raw one right in with the meat mixture, 1/2 pork and 1/2 ground turkey and added more of the spices. Just great!
This meat pie was pretty good. Note that you should let the pie cool for 15 min to settle, otherwise it will crumble when you cut it into slices.
Not Impressed.
Used to have this as a kid in Quebec and decided to try my hand at making one. This recipe was perfect and we were happy with how it turned out-tasty and very filling! Didn't have cloves (and live a million miles from a store) so I just left them out but will add next time. This is a keeper, thanks!
Very nice Tourtiere.!!..I'm am French-Canadian, and this recipe is close to my moms. I would suggest adding ground beef with the ground pork. Also bread crumbs can be substituted for the potatoe, and to add 1 tsp curry, 2 tsp ginger, and 3 tsps savoury...this gives it that extra flavour. Angela Himmeroder, Canada
Tourtiere has become a traditional dish at our quite international Christmas table. I have been making it for several years. I don't like pork, so I use 1/2 beef + 1/2 turkey - comes out just as delicious. One can also use pumpkin spice since it has a perfect blend of the required spices!
Tried this recipe for the first time, made this for my son in law and he said it is a keeper, have made others before but this one we will keep. One thing I did different was that I made the mixture the nite before and let it sit in fridge over nite, made my pastry in the morning, then baked it.
This recipe looked beautiful coming out of the oven, but it didn't have much taste to my family and my husband was not fond of the cinnamon. I used half pork and half beef but the mixture inside didn't have much taste. I reviewed the recipe to make sure I didn't leave any spice out and I didn't. I think perhaps based off of all of the good reviews, this just wasn't our preference. I think I might try again sometime but I will season the meat mixture differently. I did like the texture.
This turned out great, i ground pork twice thru my kitchen aid, added mashed potatoes from left overs, the spices really added a nice flavour
I've made this twice now and it has been a big hit both times. I did modify a few things- I left the cinnamon out (well, I put just a dash) and in its place put almost a full teaspoon of allspice. I also used pound of ground beef and a pound of ground pork instead of just pork. Also I ony used half a large onion. The first time I made it i used a 1 lb. seasoned ground sausage and 1 lb. ground beef. I found that while it was good this recipe is much better with the ground pork/ground beef combo. Even with modifications I give this recipe 5 stars.
Aside from baking the potato in the microwave I did everything the same. Turned out great. Goes well with homemade chili sauce.
Very good. I browned the ground pork with the onions before adding the water, so I only had to let it simmer for about 20 min. I only added a dash of cinnamon, but also added some thyme and summer savory. I was out of white potatoes, so I mashed a sweet potato instead.
I really liked this recipe. I still prefer the meat pie my french-canadian Memere makes, but nobody can stand up to her cooking! I will make this again around the holidays.
I substituted ground beef for the pork and I cooked and drained the fat from the meat, but otherwise it was pretty much the same. I think baking the potatoes really made a difference. I didn't have too high of hopes for this recipe; I thought it would just be something different to try, and I was really surprised at how good it was! I will definitely make this again.
Christmas was not Chistmas until Mother made this family traditional pie. The only differance, she used pork and beef and also mashed potatoes. A great pie!
Followed the recipe, except used instant potatoes. Was almost temped to not cook the mixture on the stove for the full hour. So glad I chose to do so! It made all the difference. Even my hubby liked it. Pie was even better the second day.
This is an excellent recipe! My grandmother used to make meat pies when I was young but sadly she passed away (1991) when I was young and I was unable to memorize the recipe or find out if she ever wrote it down. After making this, I was reminded of her meat pies! I was so happy! It isn't exactly the same but VERY close. Thank you for sharing and bringing back memories of a great time in my life!
Wonderfully easy and beautiful taste. I followed the changes as recommended by @lynmarie: using no water or cinnamon and adding the potato only once meat was cooked. I used puff pastry to save time -awesome! Thank you for the recipe :)
Delicious! Just like the tourtiere my aunt makes for our Ukranian Christmas celebration.ã€€I wouldn't change anything about this recipe.
I used 1 lb. of ground pork and used Idaho instant mashed instead. Turned out great!
My husband's family is french Canadian and this is a traditional dish at Christmas. I have been getting raves ever since I started making it. I usually make it with half pork and half ground beef and I brown the meats and drain the fat off before I do the next steps. I also always double the amount of cloves because to me that is the flavour that should be the most dominant in this pie.
I made this last night but halved the cinnamon and put in 1/4 teaspoon of allspice. Also put in 1/2 ground pork and 1/2 ground beef. I drained it after frying and then added spices and water. It was perfect although as I omitted the potato, it didn't stick together. Next time I'll add the potato cooked in the microwave. I also cheated and used pillsbury pie crust - I don't like it for sweet pies but for savoury it is fine. Will make again and again.
Tastes just like my Memere's pork pie. Thank you so much for this recipe. I do have my Memere's recipe however a lot of it is according to her taste buds. The women in the Marquis family get together before the holiday season to make about 12 of these pies. But sadly my family is in New England and I am in Illinois so it was nice to have a taste of home here.
I was a little thrown off by the spices, but they work beautifully. This is better than meatloaf, and cheaper than the store bought meat pies. I make it a couple of times a month. I don't use the egg and paprika, because I find that the pie stands by itself very nicely.
This was easy to make, looked beautiful & tasted pretty good. The only thing I did was salt it at the table. Prepared according to the recipe, the flavors were there but needed the "umph" of that dash of salt at the table. The kids enjoyed it, too.
delicious! but, as suggested by other reviews, I greatly recommend doubling all the spices. I doubled them all, and the flavours were just right. I'd also replaced the pork with grounded beef and turky. tastes wonderful!
i really liked the taste of the cinnamon, cloves and allspice, but my husband and kids suggested i leave it out next time. the meat and spice combination tasted odd to them, but i thought it was great.
I loved this recipe! I have never had/made meat pie before, so I was very excited to make this. I made the meat filling the night before, and refrigerated it over night. Then I only had to wait an hour before it was ready tonight. It was very good, except next time i am going to add more potato, and maybe carrots.
I was advised to use half pork, half beef so it wouldn't be too dry and it worked out well. I thought the spices were a bit too mellow but it seemed that after the pie sat overnight that the flavors improved. It was really easy to make and well worth it. I plan to make this on a regular basis. Thank you!
I too have been searching for a recipe like my Memere use to make. The issue that I'm having is keep the meat pie together without mashing the potatoes. My Memere always cubed her potatoes and did not use any type of cracker/instant potato flakes to keep it together. This recipe has all the ingredients minus the cinnamon,paprika and onion which my Memere did not use. I did double up on the spices as suggested by another review--other than that it was good--I'm going to continue to try and get my pie to stay together just like my Memere's Tourtiere. thanks Maggie!
This is the second time I have tried to make this dish. I think it really must be a regional taste as it just doesn't go over well at our house. If I were to try it a third time I would leave out the cloves as that is the flavor that just turns us off of this dish. It was also a little dry so I would try to make a light gravy for the meat (without going overboard on it).
Made this last night for my kids. Made one change do to time. Instead of the potatoe, I added a can of diced potatoes and then it cut the time in the first steps. Drained it and put in the the pie crust. It was so good. Both my kids and I loved it. Oh and I did add shredded carrots to this for more veggies. There was nothing left on any of there plates. My daughter went back for a second helping. So good. Will be making this again.
Thanks for the recipe! I lost my old family recipe and happened upon this one. The only difference was I cubed the raw potato and simmered it with the meat (1/2 pork/1/2 ground beef) and spices.I will have to get the ingredients and make some pies for Thanksgiving. My family will be thrilled!
I followed the recipe pretty much as listed and my family really liked it. I doubled the quantity to make 2 pies and I opted to add cinnamon as if only making 1 pie due to the comments about cinnamon I read. Everything else was the same and it was lovely. I would make it again. It had a nice flavor!
This was a huge hit at dinner. I tried the half pork/half ground beef variation others recommended and I also browned the meat and simply added the water instead of simmering the ingredients for an hour and I got a perfect moisture level in the end product. I paired it with Corn Chowder I, a watercress salad and some nice wine. Excellent for a cold fall/winter night. Thanks for sharing!
This pie is absolutely delicious! I used ground beef instead of pork and it worked out splendidly.
This was so yummy!!! My husband did like just a little spicey mustard with it.... just a little
I loved this, my son liked it and DH thought it was just ok. My mother made something like this once in a while, and it was similar to how she made it. I thought the flavor was just great. I followed the recipe exactly, but I did microwave the potato to save time as another review had mentioned. I'll make this again, but probably not too often since DH isn't crazy about it :)
I told my love that I was making this... he said it was all he could think about for the next 2 days until he got some. Excellent as written. Would love to eat this every week!
This one tastes like my memeres from when I was a little girl. A very good base recipe... I have switched it up a little by adding some red wine and a little moe spice.
I made this wonderful tourtiere twice over the Christmas season. I used frozen pie crust because pastry scares the bejesus out of me. The pie is absolutely perfect, however I do recommend going with the 1lb of pork to 1/2lb of beef ratio that others have reccomended. I tried it both with this mix and with all pork, and we preferred the flavour with the beef mixed in. Everything else should be left exactly as is. A bit time consuming, but totally worth it for the holidays. By the way, it makes more like 6 servings, not 8, unless you are making it as part of a buffet. Thanks for the new Christmas tradition!
This is almost like my grandmothers recipe. The only diffrence is she put 1 pound of each ground pork, ground beef ,and potatoes. the same spices. We always have it during the christmas holidays.Its a must have for my family.
I made this for a family party and everyone loved it. I decided to double the recipe at the last minute so wound up using half beef and half pork. Left out the cinnamon-after reading reviews and used more allspice. I also microwaved my potatoes and didnt wind up doubling the water just added enough to let it simmer. Did not use egg or paprika and the top was beautiful.
My boyfriend cannot get enough.... I used less spices (personal choice) but stunning recipe.
Delish! Recommended changes; half the amount of cinnamon called for. Cook the pork and onions separately then drain off some of the fat (there will be a lot). It said to simmer for 1 hour or until very thick - mine simmered for 10 min. and was as thick as I wanted it. It turned out very tasty and the entire family enjoyed it. I served steamed asparagus on the side.
Great recipe, I mixed the ground pork with ground beef and served it with a great Chili Sauce (Homemade) from food.com
Great recipe! I used half beef/half pork. I also used instant real potatoes to thicken and I upped the amount of spices as well as used 1/4 cup water and 1/4 cup red wine. I chose to not brush the crust with egg and paprika. It turned out beautifully! I will definitely make this again! Thanks for the recipe! It's a keeper.
Made this for my French Canadian BF and we loved it! Will be making for a Christmas brunch party. Used half beef and half pork and whole wheat crust.
I made this with half beef and half pork, as other reviewers suggested. I also made the spice measurements heaping spoonfuls, and didn't bother with the water. Amazing! I will definitely be making this a Christmas Eve tradition.
I tried this recipe out last year for mother's day for my Canadian mom-in-law. She and her family LOVE it and ask me to make it regularly. She says that it tastes just like, if not better than, the meat pies her family had every year during the holidays. Thanks for helping me score points with the in-laws! =)
My Husband and I are Meat Pie addicts yet I've never tried to make one. I've only bought them. Well I rolled up my sleeves and went to work on this recipe and it came out fantastic the cery first time. I'll never buy one again. Thanks for a great recipe. LadyJade :)
I did not care for this recipe.
Tourtiere is a Christmas morning tradition at my parents house. My great-grandmother, Mimi, used to make it when I was younger. She lived to be 105 years young and then my mom took over making the breakfast pie. Our family recipe calls for the meat to be ground 3 times by the butcher so that it is very fine. This recipe, made by my mom, is very, very close to our traditional recipe and it is a lot less work. I have only ever had this delicious pie for breakfast and we always serve it with eggs over easy and fresh fruit. What a pleasant surprise to find a recipe so close to our original that can be made in half the time. This will be made again, thank you for sharing.
The flavor on this pie is to die for. It is the exact flavor that pork pie should have! I only simmered the ingredients for about 30 minutes then made it in mini sizes in large muffin pans! Great idea for company!
Excellent! I've been looking for this for years. My grandmother used 1/2 beef and 1/2 pork so I just changed that part. It was a HUGE hit!
I have made this as written, it's a five star for sure! I just made one with all beef cause I didn't have any pork. No worries folks. Not the authentic pie, but still oh so good!
GREAT MADE JUST AS
YUMMY! Even my picky-eater husband loves this recipe. I've done it with one pound each of ground beef and ground pork and did it tonight with three pounds of ground beef (doubled spices). Each time I did with instant potatoes for convenience more than anything. I don't measure the potatoes, just add till I like the ratio (adding more water or milk as needed for consistency). I've always use store-bought crusts (again, convenience). It is AMAZING! With the three pounds of ground beef, I had enough to fill three store-bought pie crusts so I now have two in the freezer. I did use half the cinnamon and a bit more allspice...I might use a little less clove next time, too, but that's a personal thing.
OMG! So good and easy! This is a regular in our home. With homemade fresh pastry!
AMAZING.
So good! I have used the recipe in pie crust , and also stuffed it in a gutted loaf of Italian bread with bacon strips over the top and baked it yum.
We love this recipe at my house. I now add any veggies on hand, as well as butternut squash to the potato. It is a go to recipe for those lazy winter days.
This recipe is the best I have had, everyone was crazy about it.I recommend this recipe tourtierre to anyone , they are better then mom's Nise
I like the combination of cinnamon, allspice, and cloves. Turned out very well.
Baked it yesterday evening and ate it straight from the oven with company. Next time I'll bake it, I may mash a larger potato or add some cornstarch, for filling was very runny. Would also try 1/2 ground pork + 1/2 ground veal. Otherwise, excellent, made even better with a dollop of sour cream or some apple sauce.
I make this every Christmas and we have it after Church on Christmas eve with Green tomato chow chow French Canadian pea soup and Yule log for desert. My husband's Family is French Canadian so we have a fete to teach our kids about old family traditions.
This is tremendous.
We thought this was a great recipe. I didn't have ground cloves on hand, and am not usually too fond of the flavor anyway, so left that out. Worked out just fine, I just added a little more of the other spices. Very tasty change of pace, and easy to do!
I've never had Meat Pie (Tourtiere) before, but thought it sounded interesting. Well let me say this was delicious! The only changes I made was to increase the allspice and add a little nutmeg and omit the egg wash and paprika on top. My husband said I can make this again next week it was so good. Thanks for a great recipe, Maggie Rogers. I'll be making this again soon.
This recipe works great! I traditionally make tourtiere with 1/2 pork and 1/2 veal, but I think this is a matter of personal preference.I think the only change I would make is less cinnamon.
This is a fabulous and flavorful dish! I have received many compliments on it! Even my Canadian friends (who know what a good Tourtiere should taste like) love this recipe! I do use half ground beef and half ground pork to add a little more flavor, but no other changes are needed!
First time making tortiere. Very easy to follow. Didn't have the cloves, so I used a half teaspoon of allspice instead. My French Canadian family loved it!
Just like my grandma use to make. Although, I tried adding more difference spices as suggested but prefer it just like it is.
My husband would give this 5 stars, I would give it about 4, so we will go with 4 haha. It was super easy to make, and I liked it, just not as much as he did.In fact, he liked it so much he ate 3 servings and ate the rest for lunch today, and he never ever eats leftovers. I did not add celery or carrots since I had neither, and I microwaved the potato for a couple of minutes so it wouldn't be undercooked when the pie came out of the oven.
I love this recipe. I have made this recipe several times. It is always a big hit with my family.
I made this for a Christmas day buffet and it was a huge hit with the family. It reminded us all of my French Canadian mother in law's recipe that she made many, many years ago. I am now wanting to pass down these recipes to my grown children and this is one of them. Only thing I changed was to add a bit more salt to taste. I had 2 pounds of ground pork so adjusted the rest of the ingredients accordingly. I used a store bought pie crust for convenience, but remember my mother in law saying a lard pie crust is best for this recipe and to use a bit less than normal since the crust absorbs some of the fat from the pork. This was delicious!
This was an easy recipe and was as good as I any Tourtiere I have sampled before. At the last minute, I decided to use just a top crust, in order to ease my health teacher's conscience. I also used the filling to make two pies: one to eat for dinner and froze one for later. My husband (my biggest critic) and I were surprised at how much we didn't miss the second crust and will do this again.
This recipe is amazing, so so soooo good. And it fills the house with the best aromas! I've made it a few times now and I follow most of BKBishop's changes - use half pork, half beef; don't drain it; sub in red wine; less cinnamon, more allspice and I use boxed mashed potatoes. I make it really easy on myself with the potatoes by adding the dry flakes straight into the meat mix - during the last few minutes of simmering add 2/3 C potato flakes & another 1/4 cup red wine. Mix it up and let it thicken for a few minutes and you're ready to go. (You can add a bit more potato flakes if it needs more thickening.) Overall this recipe is so easy to make but tastes like a gourmet meal. Seriously delicious - thanks Maggie Rogers!
