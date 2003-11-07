Meat Pie (Tourtiere)

Just yesterday I made 4 meat pies. Today this recipe shows up on Pinterest! I'm having company for supper tonight and am serving meat pie with a salad, cranberries, jello and strawberry shortcake. These people have never had it, so should be fun to see what they think. I am French Canadian and the recipe I use I got from making these pies with my grandmother many years ago.Similar but we use 1/2 beef and 1/2 pork. I cook the meat, drain it good and then add the chopped onion, then water, spices are different. We use a heavy dose of sage, a little garlic, salt, fresh ground black pepper and some minced onion bits. I simmer all of this, then start adding the instant potatoes to thicken to the right consistency. I also sneak in a few dashes of cayenne pepper for my Scott Irish husband. Just to give it a slight kick. I am wondering why we use sage and others are using cinnamon and allspice. There is supposed to be a spice jar sold in Canada that has a mixture of these spices for the pie. Does anyone know what this is called? I also whip up an egg and 'frost' my pies with that and they are a very nice brown when they come out of the oven. I will try some cinnamon and allspice next time instead of sage, just for fun.