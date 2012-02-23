Oatmeal Pie II
This is just like a pecan pie, using oatmeal instead of pecans. During baking, the oatmeal forms a chewy, 'nutty', crust on top.
This was good....I still prefer pecan! :) But, I just had to try it for fun. I did cut down on the sugar and was still plenty sweet. Used the dark corn syrup and it seemed to have given it a nice flavor. Thanks for a good recipe, Karin C.!Read More
Great recipe quick and tasty. Will recommend to friends
I couldn't find corn syrup anywhere(it's not common over here) so I used a cup of honey and some aditional sugar(dissolved in a bit of water) as substitutes. Since honey browns faster I cooked it for less than 30 minutes(otherwise the upper part would burn), and it turned out great. Very moisty inside, but I love it that way. Thanks for sharing.
This was really good. I wouldn't say it was just like a pecan pie but it is very close. I had to sub brown sugar for the white since I was out. Also added 2 t of vanilla. Oh and I used Old Fashioned oats since that is what I always buy. This was really quick to put together. Thanks for the recipe.
This was the first time I have ever eaten or baked an oatmeal pie, but my husband loves them so I decided to give it a shot for Thanksgiving. It turned out very well and was super easy to make. Some people really liked it, some hated it. It does taste similar to pecan pie, and I thought it was good served with whipped cream.
This recipe is what I was looking for. I live close to Amish country and it is just like they make it. The only thing is I added a 1/2 tsp of cinnamon and a 1/2 tsp of vanilla.
Excellent and EASY!!! I added some spices (cinnamon, cloves, nutmeg) and baked at 375 for 40 - 45 minutes. Came out perfect. Thanks for a great recipe.
Amazing! I made this on a whim to use up some corn syrup and when I put it on the desert table - i noticed 1 piece missing. When I turned around again, it was gone. I do use a little cinnamin and nutmeg, but otherwise it's a perfect recipe - one I have never messed up!
Wow - this was so simple and so good! A definate keeper!
I lost my mother in laws recipe for her oatmeal pie. I made this one and my husband thought I had found his mothers recipe. It was GREAT !! Thank You Elaine
Made a couple of changes because we are used to a pie that we buy at a restaurant in Ohio: Added 1/2 cup flaked coconut and 1 tsp vanilla extract. The recipe doesn't specify, but I used dark corn syrup. I love this pie because it tastes very similar to pecan pie but my husband loves it because he says it tastes nothing like pecan pie!
