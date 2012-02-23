Oatmeal Pie II

14 Ratings
  • 5 10
  • 4 4
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

This is just like a pecan pie, using oatmeal instead of pecans. During baking, the oatmeal forms a chewy, 'nutty', crust on top.

By Karin Christian

Gallery

Recipe Summary

Servings:
8
Yield:
1 - 9 inch pie
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Beat together the eggs, sugar, salt, butter, and syrup together. Stir in oats.

    Advertisement

  • Pour into the unbaked pastry shell and bake in a preheated 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) oven until set, about 45 minutes to 1 hour. Let cool before cutting.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
420 calories; protein 5.2g; carbohydrates 63.4g; fat 17.7g; cholesterol 90.1mg; sodium 344.3mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022