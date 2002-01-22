Blueberry Cherry Pie
A very yummy pie, made with fresh blueberries and fresh cherries.
I made this pie with canned cherries & frozen blueberries I had on hand & it was still delicious. I only added 3/4cup of sugar to compensate for the sweeter fruit.Read More
I guess I should have read the reviews before I made the pie. It's berry pie...not cinnamon pie!!!! Lordy-be! Everyone modified it and THEN gave it 5 stars! They're really giving themselves 5 stars, because the recipe un-modified is WAY too cinnamon-ey. yikes.Read More
This is fantastic and easy. Like the others, I lowered the sugar content to 3/4 cup and the cinnamon to 1 tsp and added 1 tsp vanilla. I also changed it to 3 cups fresh cherries and 2 cups fresh blueberries. It comes out great, even without a top crust.
I enjoyed the blueberry/cherry/cinnamon combination, but I found the pie to be a little too sweet.
READ BEFORE PREPARING PIE! We all like the idea of the cherry/blueberry combo - but it seems no one actually likes THIS recipe! A few pieces of advice - 1) less cinnamon! 2) If you are using TART cherries MAYBE the excess sugar is in order - but if using sweet cherries (or canned) then use less sugar (2/3 - 3/4 cup) Also - if using sweet then might want to counter some of the sweetness with extra lemon juice and even the zest. 3)If using frozen berries then account for the extra water/juice by increasing the amount of flour or adding a couple teaspoons of corn starch. Also - don't forget the butter on top - it will thicken the sauce and add a velvety texture. 4) It looks like some people cook down the filling - do that if you want more of a canned filling texture - I like the fresh berry texture better - but if you don't cook it down you might have to cook the pie longer to get the syrup thickened. 5)Lastly - I took some others advice and added vanilla and almond extract - I LOVE that combo with cherries! It seems we all love the IDEA of this pie - but no one is using the recipe! Maybe ALLRECIPES.Com should consider adding the "improved" recipe to their site! Good LUCK! PS - the article "can you bake a cherry pie" on this site has some GREAT advice for this pie!
This recipe is delicious!! I took the advice of others and only used 3/4 C sugar, 1/2 T of cinnamon, 3 Cups fresh cherries, 1 Cup fresh blueberries, and add 1 tsp of vanilla. This recipe is definately a keeper.
This was a great pie. I love blueberries and cherries and this was a great combination!
One of the best pies ever, and I give it 5 stars on flavor, but cut WAY back on the cinnamon. I added 1 cup raspberries, 1-1/2 cups blueberries, and 1 can sour pie cherries(approx 1-1/2 cups). Instead of lemon juice I used 1/4 tsp almond flavoring and 1 tsp vanilla. One DASH of cinnamon. I would give this recipe a 5 except it called for more cinnamon than I like. Try it with the raspberries--they add a rich, sweet-tart depth to the blueberries & cherries. Thank you for a great combination Deanna.
This is a great recipe, the pie is moist, but holds its form. I used premade pie crusts and putting this recipe together was a snap. Actual prep time was around 35 minutes, but only because of pitting the cherries. It only took 5 minutes to put the pie together. Everyone raved about this recipe. I have used it since and will continue to.
I reduced the sugar to one cup and added 1/2 tsp vanilla. It was very good and very easy!
Jarringly, tooth-furringly sweet, but otherwise delicious and very quick and easy. I think my British tastebuds were unprepared for American-strength sweetness, but it was the first pie I've ever made, and next time I'll know to add less sugar.
Like the recipe but I make a lot of modifications when I bake this. I add more fruit, 1/2 of the sugar, 1/2 of the cinnamon and bake for about 15-20 minutes longer...depending on how often my husband opens the oven to check the pie.
I made this pie for Thanksgiving, and it was perfect. I did prepare it differently, cooking the filling on the stove, like I usually do when I make a cherry pie. I used corn starch instead of flour, and brought the mixture to a low boil, it thickened right up, and then I poured it into the crust. I also added 1/4 tsp almond extract to the filling, just as a personal preference. The filling was not runny, but also not dry. Everyone really enjoyed the pie, and I know that I will be making it again.
Next time I'm doing this without cinnamon. I added a little almond extract and vanilla and used brown sugar instead of white which made the color gorgeous. I think the amount of cinnamon called for must be a typo. It's insane to add that much spice. However, I love the cherry/blueberry combo.
I made this pie today, and my husband told me it was the best pie I had ever made. Following the recommendations of others, I only used 1/2 tsp of cinnamon (1 T would have been WAY too much), and added 1/4 tsp of almond extract, which I use every time I make a cherry pie. I also used 1 cup of sugar, since I used fresh picked tart cherries. Yummy pie, great flavor, thanks for recommending the combination.
Amazing. Makes you wonder why anyone buys the canned fruit pie filling when this is so easy. Also added in some red raspberries!
I made it by the original recipe except I added extra flour. I used all the cherries I had and added frozen blueberries to make up the total 4 cups. It never set up completely. It was still delcious over vanilla ice cream though! Not sure what I did wrong. But I will try it again.
Absolutely fantastic!! My neighbor just returned from a trip to Michigan and brought back fresh blueberries and cherries for me. I decided to make a pie since I knew that I wouldn't be able to eat all of the berries before they went bad. This one was a perfect fit. I did change one thing in the recipe and that's the sugar amount. I decreased it to 3/4 C. and that was plenty! Just the right amount in my opinion. The only suggestion that I'd give would be to wear gloves when you pit the cherries. My fingernails are stained with cherry juice! I'll definitely make this again!
This pie is soooo good. I used sweet cherries, so I cut the sugar to 2/3 cup and it was perfect. This pie is always a hit. I also make it up and freeze it uncooked, using a vacuum sealer. Just bake like usual, it takes a little longer, but turns out great. Thanks for this recipe!
I thought this was delicious!! I used 3 cups of cherries and 1 cup of blueberries. I cut the sugar to 1 cup and the cinnamon to a little less than 1/2 teaspoon. Very good!
This pie was absolutely fabulous! I thought I would give it a practice run before the 4th of July, am glad I did-now I know to make A LOT of these! I used a small star cookie cutter for cute cut-outs in the top crust to make it look more festive. Try this pie, you will not be disappointed-it is one of the best! :)
Wished I would have followed some of the reviews and cut sugar. Way to sweet. also I thin some recommended adding cornstarch. I read this stuff after I made. the pie tastes good, but to sweet and runny. Will make again with adjustments. Hardly can have a bad pie unless you completely burn it so will be ate. I am sure.
This pie is very good. I love how the ingredients all came together so EASILY. The reviews are all right though. There is way too much cinnamon. I LOVE cinnamon, so I didn't think it would be a problem. I always hate to veer away from the original recipe, as I am not that confident about making changes, but in this case, I will use a lot less cinnamon next time.
EXCELLENT! I used less sugar 3/4 c and less cinnamon 1tsp brushed with butter on top and sprinkled sugar as well. SOOOOOO GOOOOOD! this was my first pie attempt.. and it came out great thanks!!
This recipe is terrific! My husband enjoyed it so much and said it was "the best". I will definitely make this again for company as well as for the family. Definitely a "keeper".
I made the recipe as written and everyone LOVED it. THIS is a great pie. Used fresh sweet cherries and fresh blueberries. Did not find the cinammon to be overpowering at all. The pie set up beautifully; moist, but not runny.
This was pretty good. I reduced the amount of cinnamon and sugar and used vinalla and lemon juice. I will try this again , but without the cinnamon. I didn't like the cinnamon-fruit combo.
This pie is one of the best pie's I have ever made . My wife loved it along with the kids , She had me make another for Sunday Dinner down at her Mom and Dad's house and the in-laws loved it .. I plan on making this for the 4th of July
This recipe was really great. The only changes I made was to cut down on the cinnamon. Even then, I felt like it was too much. I don't think I'll be using any cinnamon next time I make it. The only other change I made was that instead of 1 1/4 cups of white sugar, I used 1/2 cup brown sugar and 1/2 cup white sugar. We loved the consistency of this pie and will definitely make it again. It tastes great using frozen cherries and blueberries.
I followed the recommendations of a couple of other reviews and made a couple of changes: 3 cups of cherries instead of 2, 1/2 teaspoon of cinnamon instead of 1, and added 1 tsp. vanilla. It turned out great, except that it didn't setup very well (maybe it needed to cook longer?) and next time I think I'll leave the cinnamon out all together.
I've been feeling sick so hubby made this for me. He followed Granny's advice & added a cup of raspberries & decreased the cinnamon down to one tsp. He used No Fail Pie Crust III (from allrecipes). This was one of the best fruit pies I have ever had. We loved the flavor combo of the cherries, raspberries & blueberries! Thansk Deanna ...and thanks to GrannyLooHoo for the wonderful suggestion of adding raspberries!
I first baked this for my boyfriend's family - it was an instant hit! I baked it for a church function, and again - instant hit! It's a no-fail, simple recipe! I omitted the cinnamon, used frozen blueberries and canned cherry pie filling, and cut the sugar to 3/4 cup.
My pie crust didn't hold up to two cups of each fruit, so it was a little messy, but delicious!
For my first attempt at making a pie other then Pumpkin my family really liked it. The recipe was very easy to follow and I even used frozen fruit that I had thawed.
I left out the cinnamon, lemon juice, and butter, cut the sugar to 1/3 cup and used 2 cups canned cherries and 2 cups fresh blueberries. With these modifications, the pie was excellent, just sweet enough, and with a great balance of cherry and blueberry flavour. (Although I prefer the taste of fresh cherries, they can be a bit runny when baked, and also two cups of fresh cherries might have been overpowered by the blueberries, as other reviewers mentioned.) My husband said that this was the best pie he'd ever had in his life, and coming from him, that's really something.
This was a very good pie. I took another reviewer's advice and used 3 c cherries and 1 c blueberries, plus only 3/4 c of sugar. I thought a fruit pie should taste like the fruit and not be super sweet. It turned out nicely, but I thought that maybe there could be more fruit since it cooks down. This pie held together well when cut too.
I have to agree with smthngsbrning, 1Tablespoon of cinnamon? That's too much cinnamon for 'cinnamon anything' let alone cherry/berry pie. I made the recipe but omitted cinnamon altogether and added 1/2 teaspoon almond flavor instead. It was simple and tasted like what it was. Good enough.
Delicious flavor, however, a little runny.
I only put in 3/4 cups of sugar as others suggested but I felt it needed a little more. Not to mention cinnamon OVERKILL! Yuck. If I made this again I would only add one teaspoon cinnamon.
I have taken this pie to picnics, family gatherings and given it as a gift. It receives many compliments. I gave it as a gift to the hosts of a Christmas party and the husband said it was the best pie he has ever had. Thanks again for sharing this recipe. It will be used again and again. Just a note, I do add a tsp of vanilla to mine.
Sorry, I really don't think this recipe is as good as everyone seems to rave about even with the suggested changes with other reviewers. It's far too runny. I think it would benefit adding more flour, cornstarch, or tapioca. It's still too sweet. Made it for my family the other day and I knew already that I would be having left over pie for days. Anyone for pie? Come on over.
I made this pie yesterday using a homemade oil-based pie crust, 1 can of pitted cherries (not pie filling, but canned cherries) and a bag of frozen wild blueberries. As others suggested, I added a half teaspoon vanilla. It was absolutely delicious! A little on the sweet side; next time I'll reduce the sugar a quarter cup or so. May reduce the cinnamon a tad also. Plan to make this for an upcoming bake sale; SO EASY and yummy result.
This pie was absolutely delicious! We used fresh-picked tart cherries (3 cups) and blueberries (1 cup), and decreased the amount of cinnamon per other reviewers. My husband who doesn't even like pie at several pieces!
This turned out great, but I have to give it four stars due to my alterations. I used just 3/4 cups of sugar (still sweet enough) and 1 teaspoon cinnamon. Using less cinnamon allowed all of the flavors to be tasted equally. I will definitely make this again!
Changes I made based on other reviews were as follows: 3 cups fresh cherries, 1 cup fresh blueberries, 3/4 cup sugar, 3 Tbs cornstarch instead of flour, 1 Tsp cinnamon, 1 tsp vanilla, 1/4 tsp almond extract, lemon juice the same, cooked down on the stove before filling crust. The flavor was nice, but it still seemed quite sweet, I may cut sugar to 1/2 cup next time. Also, I didn't think my pie dish was deep (~1") but it could have taken at least another cup of fruit. Looking forward to try number 2!
This recipe was quite good. I read the reviews and decided to use 3/4 cup of sugar, and I'm glad I did. Any more than that, and I can't imagine the pie would be edible. I used tart cherries, and the pie was still quite sweet.
I used my own pie crust recipe, but made the filling exactly per the recipe. The cinnamon in this was overpowering, and didn't taste like it belonged w/ cherries and blueberries. The filling also felt gritty, like someone mixed sand in w/ fruit juice. Not even vanilla ice cream saved this one
This was delicious and a great way to use that summer fruit! My son loved it! Thanks!
I Loved this took everyone's advice on cutting the Cinnamon to 1/2 tsp. I don't care for Cinnamon so I would of done that no matter what. But It was perfect not too tart or too sweet and was the perfect in between. I used frash cherries and frozen blueberries and it turned out amazing!
i had a bag of fresh cherries that were about to go bad in the fridge, so in searching for a recipe for them, noticed the 50+ positive reviews for this pie. it is as the others say, delicious! i didn't make any changes to the recipe and it turned out perfect. made a 2nd the next day for a neighborhood potluck and the feedback was very enthusiastic. one neighbor actually said it was the best thing she had ever eaten. can't go wrong here.
I cut the sugar, and used 3/4 splenda, and made a crumb topping with oatmeal instead of a double crust to save on calories. My diabetic family friend is quite pleased! It came out very well, though I added another half hour to the cooking time. I can't give it 5 stars since I fiddled with it!
I make this for father's day every year from our orchard pickings. Always a hit for all the dad's in our family!
Fantastic! I reduced the sugar to 3/4 cup. It had the perfect sweet/tart flavor. My husband was crazy about it.
Except for only using 1 cup of sugar and 1 tsp cinnamon, I followed the directions exactly using fresh, what were called "sweet cherries." Neither my husband nor my son like cherry pie, but love blueberry. I could do without blueberry, but love cherry. This was the perfect marriage - everybody loved it!
This was pretty good. I too, reduced the amount of cinnamon in this recipe. I had many compliments.
Pie was great except for my mistake of purchasing unpitted canned cherries. Once everyone removed the pits, it was great. Thanks!
This is by far the BEST cherry pie I have ever made! I have tried numerous time to make a sour cherry pie, but all have flopped (literally). This pie is better when it is cooled, but I was quite surprised at how well it cut (even warm). I save time by using the Pillsbury ready-made crusts (refrigerated); they have held up very well.
I made this pie to bring to my in-laws, after I "sampled" the first piece I begged them to let me take the leftovers home! It was the best pie I have ever made. I made a few adjustments as suggested by others, 3 cups cherries and 1 cup blueberries, 3/4 cup sugar and a smidge less cinnamon. I will definitely make this many more times! Thanks Deanna!
I made this pie for a cherry festival at our church and was told it was the best one there. I left out the cinnamon, cut the sugar down to scant 1 cup, it was 4 cups sweet cherries, 1 cup blueberries and added 1 cup raspberries. The raspberries gave it a little tartness and was just right.
I used 3 cups of blueberries and 3 cups of cherries and left everything else alone. Slightly deep-dish pie plate, and it turned out great!
This was an excellent pie!!! I did end up cooking it longer that the recipe said, i cooked it for about 1hr 30 min, but i cooked in the bottom portion of the oven so the crust wouldn't burn. I also find that this helps the filling stay together better when cut. The only thing I will change next time I make it is that I will use 3 cups cherries and 1 cup blueberries. The blueberries kind of over powered the flavor of the cherries for me. Other than that, this was super easy!!! And I didn't find it a bit to sweet.
GREAT pie! I used less sugar, way less cinnamin, 4 c. cherries and 1 c. blueberries. I could see how any more blueberries could easily takeover the pie.
The pie was great. The filling was sweet and the juices thickened up nicely with the flour.
It was ok. I cheated and used frozen blueberries and cherries. For some reason it was a bit runny. Would probably make a better cobbler. All in all not bad, works well with a scoop of vanilla ice cream (like most pies). I used a deep dish pie crust and it still bubbled over, next time I would use less filling.
For a simple crust try 2 cups of flour, a pinch of salt, and a cup of vegetable shortening and also a 1/2 cup of cold water. Mix together until thoroughly blended. Cut dough in half and roll into balls, wrap in wax paper and refridgerate for 4 hours or more. I used 1 lbs of cherries and exactly 12oz of large organic blueberries. For the Filling, instead of cinnamon, 3/4 tsp of almond extact really brings out the flavor of the of fruits. You could use flour in the filling but 3 tbls of corn starch is enough. Add a cup of sugar and a tbls of butter. that's all you need for the filling. Bring to a boil over medium heat stirring constantly . Once the mix has thickened and become translucent, let simmer for 5-10 minutes.
I loved it.It was very juicy when it first came out of the oven,but don't worry, as it sits for a few minutes it thickens and came out perfect. I loved it.And it is very pretty.
We are in Maine for the summer and have lots of Maine wild blueberries and our new cherry trees are just full of fruit so this was the perfect recipe to try .. WHAT A HIT . everyone loves it, so very very easy to make , I did add 1/2 tsp of vanilla to mine the cinnamon just makes it marry together perfect. I will keep this in my file forever.
This pie is terrific. We're not huge into overly sweet so I cut the sugar back to 1 cup and it was still sweet and so Good! I think this recipe will be on the regularly made list while fresh cherries are in season!
I just served this pie for Mother's Day dinner 2018 and it was a hit. I too reduced the sugar and cinnamon. I used 3/4 C sugar and debated to use 1 C instead. I liked it fine with the low sugar but would have loved it with the 1 C of sugar since I was using 3 cups of tart cherries that I had frozen from last year's harvest. Since blueberries are smaller than cherries I chopped the cherries into quarters while they were still partially frozen. I only used 1/4 t of cinnamon. Since thawed cherries and blueberries have so much juice I doubled the tapioca from 3 T to 6 T. That worked out to be perfect. I had no idea this combination was a thing. I was low on cherries for a 9" pie so I used Yummly to search for cherry blueberry. Such a nice surprise!
way too sweet!
I used a combo of cherries, raspberries, and blueberries. 3.5 cups total. I used 3/4 sugar. And a couple dashes of cinnamon. 1.5 tsp of vanilla.
I thought this tasted good, but like other reviewers I agree that it needs a little less cinnamon.
Not going to give 5 stars, since I modified the recipe a bit. I used three cups of both fruits, wanted a full pie and fresh fruit bakes up a lot. I actually used the amount of cinnamon, lemon juice, zest and sugar. I did add fresh grated nutmeg and instead of flour, used 1/4 cup corn starch, as the fresh berries are very juicy. After putting on the top crust and cutting vents, I brushed on some milk and sugar, to make it shiny. Lovely pie. Lovely tasre.
Delicious!!
Wow, it really does call for a LOT of cinnamon; I only used a dash; not sure I'd like cinnamon with berries/cherries. I followed the advisories of the previous reviewer, Grannyloohoo, but I added extra raspberries--probably 1.5cups. Also replaced lemon juice with 1tsp vanilla, 1/4tsp almond extract. I think next time I'd add the lemon juice and reduce the sugar a bit as it was a little on the sweet side. Hoping it will be more tart tomorrow. Baked it in a deep-dish pie plate due extra berries. Thanks submitter and reviewers!
I love the flavor of the cherries and blueberries together. Fresh cherries are out of season so I used a 21oz can of cherry pie filling and used 3 cups of blueberries. I cut the sugar and cinnamon in half to make up for the cherry pie filling. Yummy!
It was a very good pie, I made a larger size so increased ingredients accordingly, next time I will use 2 cups of cherries and 4 cups of blueberries. The tart cherries overpowered the blueberry flavor
Shh...don't tell the self-appointed AR recipe police, but I made this with the changes in the reviews. Call me crazy, but I figure if I'm cooking something, I'm the one who's going to eat it. I used 3/4 c of sugar (and honestly could have cut that down even farther, fruit is sweet), and only 1 t of cinnamon. We loved this pie.
carlybix
Made it exactly to the recipe using our own fresh cherries and blueberries. It was awesome !
This was absolutely wonderful! I used 2 cups of fresh-picked sweet cherries, and 2 cups of blueberry, and it was delicious. I did cut the cinnamon to about 1 tsp, as per other reviewers. Definately a keeper!
Best ever! Replaced sugar with Truvia for less fat and calories.
Who knew that cherries and blueberries could make such a fabulous pie? Well, I didn't, but I loved it! I did make some changes to suit our personal taste preference. Used less than 1/2 cup sugar, cut the cinnamon back to 1/2 tsp, and added a bit of almond and vanilla extracts. Also, to avoid any possibility of a runny fruit filling, added 1 Tbsp of Minute Tapioca (this does not affect the flavor of the filling). I used a combination of dark red sweet and Rainier cherries and, of course, plump, sweet fresh blueberries. I forgot the lemon juice, but I didn't miss it. This pie cooked up beautifully with perfect texture and just enough sweetness.
Reduce the cinnamon for sure.
This easy pie is fantastic, the combination of the blueberries and cherries are fantastic together. Durene
Excellent! Not too sweet at all. I doubled the recipe and made 2 pies and I had to hide a piece last night just so I could bring some to work today!
I love to bake deserts for my husband, who eats sweets constantly and never gains an ounce...This is his all time favorite over anything even his mother has made. (she's an awesome cook!) I don't change a thing. Love it as is.
I made this with our freshly picked blueberries and fresh st. anne cherries. Turned out perfect.
