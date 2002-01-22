Blueberry Cherry Pie

READ BEFORE PREPARING PIE! We all like the idea of the cherry/blueberry combo - but it seems no one actually likes THIS recipe! A few pieces of advice - 1) less cinnamon! 2) If you are using TART cherries MAYBE the excess sugar is in order - but if using sweet cherries (or canned) then use less sugar (2/3 - 3/4 cup) Also - if using sweet then might want to counter some of the sweetness with extra lemon juice and even the zest. 3)If using frozen berries then account for the extra water/juice by increasing the amount of flour or adding a couple teaspoons of corn starch. Also - don't forget the butter on top - it will thicken the sauce and add a velvety texture. 4) It looks like some people cook down the filling - do that if you want more of a canned filling texture - I like the fresh berry texture better - but if you don't cook it down you might have to cook the pie longer to get the syrup thickened. 5)Lastly - I took some others advice and added vanilla and almond extract - I LOVE that combo with cherries! It seems we all love the IDEA of this pie - but no one is using the recipe! Maybe ALLRECIPES.Com should consider adding the "improved" recipe to their site! Good LUCK! PS - the article "can you bake a cherry pie" on this site has some GREAT advice for this pie!