Blueberry Cherry Pie

4.3
105 Ratings
  • 5 59
  • 4 30
  • 3 11
  • 2 2
  • 1 3

A very yummy pie, made with fresh blueberries and fresh cherries.

Recipe by Deanna

Recipe Summary

Servings:
8
Yield:
1 - 9 inch pie
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Mix sugar, flour, and cinnamon in large bowl. Add fruit. Add lemon juice, and stir well.

  • Pour into a 9 inch unbaked pie shell. Dot with the butter or margarine. Cover with top crust and flute edges. Cut small slits in the top.

  • Bake at 375 degrees F (190 degrees C) for 1 hour. I put a baking sheet under mine to catch any liquid that might bubble over.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
424 calories; protein 3.9g; carbohydrates 66.7g; fat 16.9g; cholesterol 3.8mg; sodium 244.5mg. Full Nutrition
