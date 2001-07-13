Watermelon Pie

Absolutely deliciously decadent! What a perfect dessert for the hottest days of the year - so cool and refreshing. Make sure you have extra recipes handy when you bring it, Because you will be asked. And be ready for it to disappear in about 30 seconds during potlucks and picnics. Volunteer to bring this to gatherings because you can't get any easier than this. I pulsed 5X in my food processor and voila - the watermelon was done. I strained it and dumped it right into the bowl with the gelatin water and the whip. I agree with a previous reviewer - place it in the freezer for 3 hours for better results. I pulled this together after a full day on my feet and had no energy left. And it tastes like you spent a lot of time preparing it. Enjoy and have fun!