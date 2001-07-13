Watermelon Pie
Just right for the summertime.
This couldn't be easier to prepare. The only thing I would change is, putting the pie in the feezer instead of the refrigerator. I left it in the frig for 4 hours and it was still runny. Putting it in the freezer worked better.Read More
this is definatly a different pie. I froze it way too long and the watermelon took forever to thaw. I dont care for watermelon flavored jell-o however i did find this to have a pleasant taste. Maybe next time i will try more fresh watermelonRead More
This pie was very easy and delicious. I went to three different stores and couldn't find watermelon jello. I substituted Watermelon Fusion jello (cantaloupe, honeydew, and watermelon. It was green so I added a couple drops of red food coloring. I didn't boil the water before I added it to the jello. I had no problem with the pie setting up in the fridge. It had a great watermelon flavor. My watermelon was very ripe. I drained it so that it wouldn't make my pie too wet.
I got mixed reviews on this one....though my picky-eater husband gobbled it up....easy to make, but leftovers do not save well
Really fast and easy and really different. We all liked it. Just make sure the watermelon is nice and ripe. Great for a summer picnic!
yummmy yummmy yum yum
This was an EASY, delicious, refreshing summertime dessert! DEFINITELY plan ahead to refrigerate at least 4 hours.
The most delicious, easy to prepare recipe I have ever done
Super easy - made it in 1 minute! Perfect summertime or anytime treat. Couldn't find watermelon gelatin so used raspberry and still delicious. My kids loved it.
This was the wonderful, light easy dessert. I will make this again and again. The flavor was yummy and, a winner after a filling dinner. You have to try this one for sure.
This was pretty easy to make and pretty good to eat. I couldn't find watermelon jello, so I used the melon jello (combo of melons). This was green however, so i added 3 drops of red food coloring to the jello whipped topping mixture to make it pink. I made the pie in the morning and it was almost too much to fit in the pie crust. It sat all day until we cut about 8 pm that night. The next morning you could see the remainder of the pie was a little runny, so I do recommend trying to eat this quickly.
WOW. What an awesome pie for a hot summer day! I made exactly as written but used lite cool whip. I'm not sure why people are fining the need to freeze this pie? I dissolved the jello in 1/4 cup of boiling water and it set up nicely. The taste is light and airy and fantastic! Everyone I made this for fell in love and asked for the receipe!
Quick, easy & VERY GOOD!!!!
Absolutely deliciously decadent! What a perfect dessert for the hottest days of the year - so cool and refreshing. Make sure you have extra recipes handy when you bring it, Because you will be asked. And be ready for it to disappear in about 30 seconds during potlucks and picnics. Volunteer to bring this to gatherings because you can't get any easier than this. I pulsed 5X in my food processor and voila - the watermelon was done. I strained it and dumped it right into the bowl with the gelatin water and the whip. I agree with a previous reviewer - place it in the freezer for 3 hours for better results. I pulled this together after a full day on my feet and had no energy left. And it tastes like you spent a lot of time preparing it. Enjoy and have fun!
So easy. Perfect for summer.
Very easy to make and delicious. I put the pie in the freezer also because I was short on time. Next time I will allow more time and put it in the frig. The watermelon got ice cold while the rest of the pie was only cold. Very yummy!
I made it for a crowd of 40, so I used graham cracker crumbs and followed the recipe for a crust. I then placed the crumbs in a shallow 'steam' pan and baked it for 10 minutes to give it a little more texture. A little fresh chopped mint to garnish, refrigerated it over night and it was a sensational hit! Great to end a Southern Summertime meal!
Easy and good.
This was very easy to prepare and tasted OK, but it struck us as a dessert for kids: very airy and sweet.
My kids love this. It is a fantastically light desert that is perfect after a grilled meal!
This is an excellent pie! A full package of jell-o mix was too strong for me me, but my smoker friends thought it was perfect. I used a little more than half the package of jell-o mix for the second pie and it was perfect! We ate this in mid-September and it reminded us of the great summer we just had!
This is perfect for summer cookouts. Quick and easy to throw together. I truly couldn't have done it better myself. Everything about this pie is on point. Super tasty and simple way to put a smile on everyone's faces. Great job! Thanks for sharing.
I, too, couldn't find watermelon jello at my local store, but used strawberry/banana instead. I also added a few chopped up strawberries to the mix. Everyone loved it and it was so easy that my 4-year old did most of the work!
This is a perfect summer treat. Very easy to make, and it was a huge hit.
No one in my family liked this. It was very strange and overpowering. The graham cracker crust doesn't go well with watermelon. The watermelon chunks are crunchy and off putting. The recipe doesn't say that you should use hot water but I suggest you do, the jello doesn't dissolve properly if you do not. It reminded me of watermelon ice cream, but in a bad way. It also got runny the next day.
My kids Loved this, We had it on the fourth of July and it was a big hit... I even had to make more
When we made this pie we drained and pressed as much ready available moisture without dehydrating the melon as we could and this pie was excellent. This one definitely rates on the T.D.G. N.F.C. scale. Too Good Not For Company..... Greedy? Aye, I think I might. Arrrgh!
I saw this recipe in the magazine and made it for a cookout, IT WAS A HIT! My 1 year old niece kept freaking out when the little bites we gave to her were gone, had to keep giving her more, it was a perfect summer treat!
This is a good summertime pie as several reviews have stated but...okay,I made as is,well,I only has 8 ozs. of cool whip but I think 12 would have been too much,and I did cut the watermelon pieces to tiny about like a large pebble in some pieces,I think now they would have been better bigger but it's just SO sweet! Mind,it's still a good pie so all you can do is try it.
need to find a way to firm up pie....runny. but tastey
I wasn't able to find The jello brand but instead used the Jolly Rancher brand which worked very well. I decided to make a pretzel crust from my Key Lime pie recipie instead of the graham cracker. I'm one of those who likes to salt my watermelon and thought sweet and salty sounded better. It turned out awesome. No need to worry about leftovers! Thanks for the awesome dessert!
I found it best to cut the watermelon into very small pieces and let them sit over a strainer for 10 minutes or so, helping to drain the juices, therefore no runny pie. I refrigerated it. It turned out great!
Pie was light and tasty. I substituted fat free whipped topping and used sugar free cherry jello because I couldn't fine watermelon. The result was very tasty. The water from the watermelon made the bottom of the graham cracker crust a little soft/soggy by days 2 and 3, but still very tasty. I will make it again.
The worst pie ever made. Water liquefies the whip cream and soggs the graham cracker crust. Don't bother wasting your time making this.
Easy to make, refreshing and yummy to eat!!
Absolutely Amazing!!! I make these all Summer long it's my favorite and everyone else's too. Always a huge hit! Refreshing, delicious, and simple!
Very unusual but kinda good !!! Has anyone tried it with maybe peaches with peach jello or strawberries and strawberry jello? So easy --gotta try.
I couldn't even imagine this outside of the Deep South or Maybe Midwest, but I had to try it. Bumper NH melon crop... Used vanilla pudding mix instead of 'jello' (couldn't find watermelon flavor)-- which gave instruction for adding "berries" (basically drain fruit really well), and regular whipped cream. Refrigerated overnight. A little gooey but delicious.
I make this pie every Summer & my Guests LOVE IT.. I even make it for ''Birthdays'' instead of Cake. I cut the watermelon in pieces, then set them in a covered container for a while, then DRAIN the excess juice.. Then assembly only takes less than 10 min. then into the refrig..We can eat an entire dinner & still have room for this Light & Fluffy PIE!!
Okay the first time I made this was with Jolly Rancher jello. It was very tasty. I made it again with Jello brand... Not as tasty.
Be sure to boil the 1/4 cup of water to dissolve the gelatin in or you have a slight grainy-ness to the finished pie.
Did not taste good.
This easy to make recipe is surprisingly fresh and tasty. I have had a lot of requests to make this, and to share the recipe. This pie should be consumed within a day, but I've never had any issues.
Great recipe. I suggest using Jolly Rancher brand instead of the Jello brand gelatin. My personal preference - more pop in the flavor. I suggest eating this pie when freshly made or the next day. After a couple days, the graham cracker pie gets a little soggy.
This was a fantastic recipe idea and really easy to make if you take the short route of cool whip. Changes I made were; 1 cup heavy cream whipped with 4 oz. cream cheese and 2 tbsp sugar. I used 1/4 cup watermelon juice (heated) with the watermelon jello. Everything else was original recipe. Great looking and totally a summer treat. I buy most my jello's on Amazon, this was Jolly Rancher Watermelon that I used.
