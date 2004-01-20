Cathy's Pecan Pie

It is a very easy pie to make.

By Cathy

Recipe Summary test

Servings:
8
Yield:
1 - 9 inch pie
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
Directions

  • Mix syrup, sugar substitute and butter in saucepan; bring to rolling boil 3-4 minutes. Beat whole eggs until thick.

  • Fold in wheat germ and powdered milk. Pour hot syrup into egg mixture.

  • Spread pecans in unbaked pie shell. Pour syrup mixture over pecans. Bake 25-30 minutes at 400 degrees F (205 degrees C).

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
349 calories; protein 6.4g; carbohydrates 33.9g; fat 23g; cholesterol 108.6mg; sodium 86.8mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (2)

Reviews:
ARUBAFORLIFE
Rating: 3 stars
01/20/2004
Tasted good! Be warned it is technically "lower in sugar " but it contains a cup of corn syrup-- that stuff is another form of sugar and just as bad for you as regular sugar.
Helpful
(12)
