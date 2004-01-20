Cathy's Pecan Pie
Servings Per Recipe: 8
Calories: 348.5
% Daily Value *
protein: 6.4g 13 %
carbohydrates: 33.9g 11 %
dietary fiber: 2.1g 8 %
sugars: 2g
fat: 23g 36 %
saturated fat: 5.7g 29 %
cholesterol: 108.6mg 36 %
vitamin a iu: 350.8IU 7 %
niacin equivalents: 1.5mg 12 %
vitamin b6: 0.1mg 6 %
vitamin c: 0.4mg 1 %
folate: 19.9mcg 5 %
calcium: 52.9mg 5 %
iron: 1.1mg 6 %
magnesium: 32mg 11 %
potassium: 160.1mg 5 %
sodium: 86.8mg 4 %
thiamin: 0.2mg 18 %
calories from fat: 207.4
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.
