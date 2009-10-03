Strawberry Tarts
One woman I worked with loved these tarts and would bring some in to work with her. They were so good. These are extra-delicious when topped with whipped cream.
Very good! I made this as one large strawberry tart - and used "pecan Nut Crust" from this site. I added some lemon juice and a nit of ginger to the strawberry sauce which gave the sauce wonderful flavoring! I placed the strawberry sauce and then slice strawberries on top of the crust right before serving to prevent the crust from getting soggy.
The apple glaze was a little weird tasting, but otherwise than that this was an easy way to satisfy my sweet tooth. I used frozen strawberries, which I heated in a saucepan for about 10 minutes on medium; took them out an sliced them, added corn starch to the liquid left in the pan, then added the strawberries again to let thicken. Yum.
Very tasty. One piece of advice: Do NOT take these tarts to a picnic! The glaze gets runny very fast in warm weather.
I used piecrust for the tart cups and that seemed to work just as well. Very good.
AMAZINGLY GOOD AND SO SIMPLE MY HUSBAND CAN MAKE IT!!!!! :)
This was very good! There was way too much glaze, and I ended up throwing a lot of it away. Next time I will make 1/2 the amount of glaze. Great flavor!
I loved this recipe! However, I found it difficult to find prepared tart shells, so I had to bake my own. The glaze was incredible and the strawberries were the perfect compliment!
This is soooo good!! I made it for a huge family picnic and it was such a hit! Very easy to make. My husband is begging for me to make some more already!
Totally the recipe I was looking for - not custard based, just pure strawberries & glaze. This is an awesome recipe (although I will likely reduce the sugar slightly next time) :)
I like the overall taste. Though I'm not used to make strawberry tarts. Did you make this recipe?
This is a simple, yet fantastic, dessert to make. I didn't have apple juice so used mango juice in place and it turned out very yummy.
Very good recipe! I added strawberry jello powder to the glaze for colour and extra flavour. Mmmmm so good! Thanks for the recipe.
Great recipe. Very easy to make and delicious. Kids loved it!
Used the mini-graham cracker crusts, couldn't find small pastry crusts. Very easy to make. Tasted good, but wasn't anything incredible. The apple-juice glaze was yummy, but since it was clear it looked a little strange when it set-up.
MUST MAKE SURE TO POUR ALL SAUCE OVER BERRIES AT SAME TIME AND SAME TEMP AS SAUCE SETS UP QUICKLY WHEN ITS COOL.
These tarts are yummy yummy in your tummy!!!!!
This glaze is easy and it works. Thanks again Carol!
I really love strawberries. This recipe is very delicious.
Amazing! These are the best tarts ever!
This is an easy recipe and a nice light dessert anytime of the year......to make it have a bit more eye appeal...I added a couple of drops of red food coloring to the glaze.....with just the juice it is rather bland looking. Also tried this recipe using keebler graham cracker 8" crust...came out delicious. ...good presentation.
not too bad, although the holders that they go in were hard to find
I used pie crust to make my tart shells and I didn't have apple juice, so substituted with orange juice and they are AWESOME! :) I also didn't have fresh berries, so using frozen was a bit tricky!! Next time I will let them defrost in my colander over a bowl and use a bit of their juice in the glaze too! This is my first stab at tarts and this recipe was great to use. I will make my own lil modifications next time around! Thanks for this!
I loved this recipe! But I would recommend to add some lemon zest and juice to make the glaze a little less sweet.
Love these and so does my family, we love strawberries and these are great.
Easy to make and delicious to eat. This will be a regular on my list of deserts.
I used lactose free cool whip instead whipped cream.
Nice and easy. You can substitute any fruit and it will taste just as good!
THIS WAS AMAZING
The tart was delicious. I couldn't get the glaze to set but I'll have to try again. I used an easy crust recipe I had and molded it into a cupcake pan.
Amazing!! I brought these to a party and my best friend and mom were fighting over the last of them... Thanks for sharing!!!
I've used this recipe twice now. Each time my family has gobbled it up. I like others could not find the ready made tart crusts. I just used the ready made pie crust and made one big strawberry pie. The second time I mixed blueberries with the strawberries. Thanks for the delicious, light recipe.
These tarts were sooo easy to make with apple juice already on my grocery list I had to make them....were soo delicious
I uses pineapple juice instead of apple juice for the glaze and cut the recipe in half and it was perfect for 12 tarts. I’m on my way to a garden club meeting so I shaped the strawberries sort of like flowers and made the tart cups out of pie dough—delicious?!
So good! The glaze tastes amazing and goes so well with the strawberries. Definitely good to make with kids, as they are easy and look great!
