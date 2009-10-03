Strawberry Tarts

4.5
44 Ratings
  • 5 27
  • 4 14
  • 3 2
  • 2 1
  • 1 0

One woman I worked with loved these tarts and would bring some in to work with her. They were so good. These are extra-delicious when topped with whipped cream.

Recipe by Carol

Gallery
11 more images

Recipe Summary

Servings:
6
Yield:
12 tarts
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • To Make Glaze: Blend the sugar, cornstarch, and salt; stir into apple juice. Cook over a medium heat, stirring constantly until smooth and thick. Allow to cool for 10 minutes.

    Advertisement

  • Spread a small quantity of the glaze over the bottoms of the shells. Arrange washed and hulled fresh berries over the glaze, slicing if necessary to fit into the tarts. Spoon remaining glaze carefully over the berries, covering them well. Chill for 2 to 4 hours. Serve garnished with whipped cream if desired.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
643 calories; protein 7.7g; carbohydrates 96.7g; fat 25.3g; sodium 288mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 08/23/2022