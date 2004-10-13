Raisin Butter Tarts

This is another old recipe from our ancestral heritage. These are very good.

Recipe by Carol

Ingredients

14
Original recipe yields 14 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

  • Beat the egg with the sugar using a fork until well blended. Stir in the melted butter, lemon juice, nutmeg, and raisins. Fill tart shells half full.

  • Bake for 15 to 20 minutes. Allow tarts to stand for a few minutes in the pans before removing to racks to cool.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
368 calories; protein 4.4g; carbohydrates 54.2g; fat 15.4g; cholesterol 19.8mg; sodium 171mg. Full Nutrition
