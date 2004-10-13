Raisin Butter Tarts
This is another old recipe from our ancestral heritage. These are very good.
This recipe is delicious, but the raisins coupled with the brown sugar make it too sweet. I might try substituting some of the brown sugar for flour. The time and temperature also work with just one big tart (I think mine is 9 inches). I also didn't have any nutmeg, and cinnamon was an OK substitute.Read More
These were easy to make, but I found they had too much lemon. Otherwise, these are good.Read More
I doubled the recipe, but added only 3/4 of a cup of raisons total, and also a good cup of chopped pecans, poured it into two 9" pie crusts, and baked for 15 minutes, cooled for one hour and they turned out great. I didnt bake them as long as recipe called for as they would have come out burnt. Taste tested on friend, and he survived with a smile!
Easy to make...great tasting
they were the best butter tarts, we ever tried, hubby just loved them. thank you Doreen
Just like mom's
This was my first attempt at butter tarts, they turned out great. I cheated and used ready to bake pie crusts to fit in the muffin tins (not a very good crust maker.
awesome....easy to make, i used a smaller tart shell got 30 tarts from this recipe, used 1 tablespoon pure maple syrup and 1 tablespoon lemon juice, and 1/2 talespoon more butter. these are not goopy tarts just yummy!
Amazing!
The lemon totally took over. I don’t think I’ve ever tasted raisin tarts quite like these before
I love these as an alternative to pecan pie. Easy to make and I prefer the bite size.
I made double the quantity and added pecan. My husband and kids love them.
Way to much lemon. Wasnt great. Have 2 cause still edible
Well, I tried these tonight for the first time. My husband said no to the nutmeg. Personally, I would have left it in as I love the spice. I only put one TBSP of lemon for the above recipe. I liked the butter tarts but my husband said they were too sweet.
These butter tarts are easy to make and taste delicious but only if you like the taste of minced meat. I made some to bring to my grandchildren but didn't.
These don't taste like classic butter tarts, they taste like mincemeat and fruitcake.
I love this recipe!! It's very easy and the only thing I changed is I didn't melt the butter. It melted in the oven instead 😉
Everyone loved these butter tarts!!
I've been using this recipe for years. I always double it and sub some of the raisins for cranberries and cut back on the lemon juice. I sometimes add cinnamon, too. It's my kids favorite.
Nice simple recipe. I would not add the Lemon as it left a bitter undertone. My suggestion would be to use 1/2 the amount of lemon.
I made my own crust and followed someone's suggestion to make one big tart. It looks a bit weird but tastes fine and setup well.
