Maple Syrup Tarts

For those of us who live in the land of maple syrup, we see plenty in the month of March. The trees are tapped, maple syrup runs freely, and we all head out to the sugar bush for samples. This recipe is an old favorite from our ancestors.
I made these for my father in law's birthday party, from syrup from his own taps. I didn't get to have one, because they were snapped up too quickly! They got rave reviews from everyone, and my mother in law asked to have the recipe. In our family, these are a winner!
I made these for my father in law's birthday party, from syrup from his own taps. I didn't get to have one, because they were snapped up too quickly! They got rave reviews from everyone, and my mother in law asked to have the recipe. In our family, these are a winner!
Sinfully good doesn't even begin to describe these... I added shredded coconut to mine which was lovely too, and used pecans instead of walnuts. Thank you SO much for this recipe; don't forget, real maple syrup is a must... NOT table syrup.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.