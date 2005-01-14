Maple Syrup Tarts

For those of us who live in the land of maple syrup, we see plenty in the month of March. The trees are tapped, maple syrup runs freely, and we all head out to the sugar bush for samples. This recipe is an old favorite from our ancestors.

Recipe by Carol

12
12 tarts
12
  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

  • Beat the egg gently with a fork, and then mix with maple syrup, melted butter, brown sugar, lemon juice, and nuts. Fill tarts 2/3 full.

  • Bake for 20 to 25 minutes.

270 calories; protein 2.7g; carbohydrates 41.7g; fat 11g; cholesterol 18.3mg; sodium 106.6mg. Full Nutrition
