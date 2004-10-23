Lemon Butter Tarts

Beautiful dessert! I piped the meringue onto the top so that it would look nice and completely cover the lemon butter filling without pushing any out to the sides (which happens if you try to spoon it on). I did get about twice as much meringue & filling as I needed though - I'd say this makes closer to 24 tartlets. This is a wonderfully fresh recipe that looks so pretty when it's done - I made sure to leave them in long enough for the meringue to go totally caramel coloured and somwhat crispy... so nice! Be careful not to burn the lemon mixture when it's heating - it's easy for the sugar to sink to the bottom and burn without you noticing, since the top won't even be bubbling.