Lemon Butter Tarts

I love butter tarts, and can never get enough. This is one that I make now and then to be a little different.

Recipe by Carol

Recipe Summary

Servings:
12
Yield:
12 small tarts
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
Directions

  • Melt butter or margarine in a saucepan. Add rind, lemon juice, and 1 1/2 cups sugar. Beat eggs and egg yolks until thick, and add to lemon butter mixture. Cook over low heat, stirring constantly until thick. Chill.

  • Beat 3 egg whites until stiff. Gradually add 1/4 cup sugar, and continue beating until stiff and glossy. Fill baked tart shells with lemon custard, and top with meringue.

  • Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) just until tarts are a delicate brown color.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
351 calories; protein 4.4g; carbohydrates 48.8g; fat 16.1g; cholesterol 101.3mg; sodium 177.4mg. Full Nutrition
