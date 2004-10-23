Lemon Butter Tarts
I love butter tarts, and can never get enough. This is one that I make now and then to be a little different.
Instead of 3" tarts, I made Mini Tarts (mini muffin tins) and piped the meringue on top. The custard has the most wonderful flavor of sweet and tart, they make a beautiful presentation, and no one could resist this two bite wonder! Thanks for this one!Read More
I was very disappointed with this recipe. It turned out far too sweet with not enough lemon flavor. I followed the recipe to the letter only I tempered my eggs with the hot lemon mixture before adding it to the hot pot. Since this step is missing from the instructions I would be surprised if others didn't end up with scrambled eggs.Read More
Beautiful dessert! I piped the meringue onto the top so that it would look nice and completely cover the lemon butter filling without pushing any out to the sides (which happens if you try to spoon it on). I did get about twice as much meringue & filling as I needed though - I'd say this makes closer to 24 tartlets. This is a wonderfully fresh recipe that looks so pretty when it's done - I made sure to leave them in long enough for the meringue to go totally caramel coloured and somwhat crispy... so nice! Be careful not to burn the lemon mixture when it's heating - it's easy for the sugar to sink to the bottom and burn without you noticing, since the top won't even be bubbling.
Very good! Always turn out!
This was very good. Everyone raved about how good this was. It was also easy to make
Filling was amazing. Served for a luncheon to rave reviews. My only change for next time: I tried using frozen pastry filo and didn't love the taste. Think I'll try homemade instead or actual piecrust.
this was a great recipe however I must not have let it cook long enough because it didn't set as firm as I was thinking it would... over all this has wonderful flavor and its a great find! I will make this again.. I will only cook for a couple mins longer!
lemon curd was perfection. I made a couple of adjustments....I trippled the recipe. I used the juice of 3 lemons and topped it off with lime juice to make the cup I needed. I did not make/do meringue. I made fresh whipped cream and candied lemon chips for garnish. This curd was the most amazing flavor of sweet/tart. Absolutly exactly what I wanted and I will make this again and again.
I don't know what I did wrong on this, but it is not good. My merigue will not stick to the filling and the filling is way too gooey....very unpleased. I consider myself a good baker, too......I don't know! Sorry.
Made this for Easter dinner...what a success. Great treat for lemon lovers...I used my own pastry and had enough for 24.
very yummy although I had to thicken it a bit more with cornstarch
I used the lemons from our tree for this recipe without knowing that our lemons are sweeter than most lemons. It turned out very sweet. My sister liked it, but I will reduce the sugar next time.
SOOOO GOOOD! The lemon filling was delicious and the meringue perfectly complimented it
I was really unhappy with the results. It just didn't turn out right. I do not plan making it again. Sorry.....
DO NOT RUSH this recipe! If the curd isn’t “thickening” as it slowly cools, increase the heart to medium, allow curd to begin to boil, then immediately turn the heat down. Meringue works best when egg whites are whipped in a cold glass bowl. I added 1/8 tsp of almond extract to the egg whites.
Very difficult never do again
It tasted really good, however, the instructions were unclear, and the custard was disturbingly foamy while I was cooking it. It also did NOT make enough to really do anything
Excellent recipe. Tarts turned out perfect and enjoyed by all. Must be patient when making custard as it takes long time to thicken. No corn starch or flour is needed, just patience.
