Squash Pie
A wonderful use for fall squash. If there is too much filling, surplus may be baked in custard cups set in pan of hot water. Do not bake together with the pie, because the steam from the water will make the pie soggy.
Wow! This is a serious threat to the great pumpkin pie. Butternut squash is an incredible alternative to pumpkin. I think both are equal in taste, but it's always good to have a wide variety of foods in your diet, so this is a tasty way to get yet another vegetable into your digestive tract. It has to be good for you, but it tastes "naughty". Yum! I learned an important lesson after making this... so maybe you can keep this in mind when trying this recipe: The quantity of filling this recipe produced was way more than I could possibly fit into one 9-inch pastry crust. In fact, I had so much left over, I filled a second crust and still had a little extra that I poured down the kitchen sink. Now I have two pies in the refrigerator, one full pie and another one partially eaten. Next time I make this, if I only want one pie, then I will cut the ingredients in half. Maybe my pie crusts were more shallow and not as deep as Carol's. I used the Pillsbury 9-inch pie crusts. If you want to make only one pie but you have much more filling left over like I had, be prepared to have 2 pie crusts. If you do not have an extra pie crust, you could freeze the extra in a freezer bag to be used the next time you want to make one pie. It will be easier to make this pie next time if you already have the filling on reserve in the freezer.Read More
Well, it tried to make it vegen by using hazelnut milk. I should have used Oat which is thicker, the hazelnut was like WATER!!!! Other than that it was fine. I don't know why everyone is like its the best they have ever had. What have they been eating, sand? Its good but not that good.Read More
I was a little skeptical when I saw how watery the filling was. And like other reviewers, I had enough to make 2 pies. To my surprise, it solidified after baking and turned out ok. It tasted good but its texture was more like squash custard than anything. And yes, my squash custard tasted fine. Perhaps I didn't drain my squash long enough? I make this recipe again (I see squash vines in my backyard again) and will drain my cooked squash longer.
This was amazing. Make it!!!! The kids loved it, they thought they were having dessert with dinner. I used egg beaters and skim milk and nobody could tell it was low fat. I will make this again and again. It will definetly become a staple at my Thanksgiving Day dinner. I would cook it for maybe an extra 5 minutes though.
Good as the best pumpkin pie ever. I doubled the spices, added grd cloves. I would use slightly less milk as it is not as firm as i would like. Note - 3 cups squash equals about 2#. Used ready made pie crust from store.
Absolutely wonderful! Everyone who has tried this (even professed squash haters, such as myself) LOVE this pie. I like it better than pumpkin pie, which is my favorite pie. It is easy, too. Hint, don't tell people what the pie is until they've tried it, or they will turn their noses up at the title.
My family loved this pie. I used brown sugar instead of white. I will make it again.
Excellent! I used 3/4 tsp. pumpkin pie spice instead of measuring individually, and lightly dusted the top with a little nutmeg. My family loved it! I didn't expect them to even try it because they refuse squash in every other form.
Fantastic pie! My daughter and I made this, and she couldn't get enough. If you do the full 2 lbs of squash, make sure you have containers to store the left overs. We did 2 full pies and still had some left over. Also substituted 1/2 c wildflower honey and 1/2 c brown sugar for the 1c white sugar. Used fresh ground nutmeg too and that really set it off. Fantastic recipe!
Have made this pie for quite a few years. We always have an abundance of squash so I make pies. They r not quite as strong as pumpkin and a little softer but soooo good. I use skim milk and frutose instead of sugar and skim rather than regular milk.
Easy to make, mildly sweet and spicy and very tasty! Comes out a beautiful golden color that looks beautiful at your harvest table. I only needed ONE butternut squash, peeled and cubed for this recipe. It made just the right amount and I did not have to throw anything away or save it for something else. My family ate the entire pie for breakfast this morning!
Oh yeah! Love this Squash Pie. What I did different was to substitute 1/2 cup brown sugar along with 1/2 white sugar. I also added a dash, and no more of ground cloves and put just a little more fat into the pie by using condensed milk for the regular milk. Yum! Both ways are great. Pass the pie please!
Great recipe. Only change was to put 1/2 teaspoon of cinnamon and used fresh nutmeg. Move over pumpkin, squash is here to stay.
This pie is gorgeous! I made it in a "Marie cookie crust" (can't get Graham crackers here in Australia) and the pie tasted really good!It was delicious and not overly spicy like other recipes. It also looked really nice when it came out of the oven! Thanks for submitting this recipe, Carol! My toddlers don't eat this yet but I'm sure it's a taste that would please most kids too so I have to give it a 4 for that section :o)
I made this for Christmas and it went over well. I realized too late that I was out of milk, so I used a 12 oz can of evaporated milk topped off with a little almond milk to make 2 cups. I would use less sugar next time, it was a little too sweet for me. I would also make less of the filling in general - I filled up the pie shell as far as it would go and still had a lot left over. As others have mentioned, the filling was very much a liquid when first poured into the shell. It does firm up on baking, although not as much as I would personally have preferred. I meddled with the spices, adding 1/2 teaspoon of cinnamon instead of 1/8, and a pinch of ground cloves. I wished I'd covered the pie for the first part of baking - I peeked about halfway through and the top was already browning. Worried that it might burn, I threw a piece of tin foil over it loosely. This seemed to have prevented it from browning further, but some of the filling stuck to the foil so the top of the pie looked a little rough after. All in all though, this went over well with the family.
Delicious! The recipe fills two frozen pie crusts. I used a mix of the different squash from my local farm - 1 butternut, 1 delicata, and 1 acorn. Yum! Like other reviewers I increased the spices; doubled the cinnamon and nutmeg and added a dash of ground cloves. Instead of hot milk I used fat free evaporated milk. The squash wasn't as smooth as canned pumpkin so I also used my immersion hand blender to break up any chunks once all of the ingredients were mixed.
Tastes ok but does not work very well for summer (yellow) squash. I will try this later this year again,
I found this recipe to be very easy. I just boiled the squash in its shell and then scooped it out when it was done. I was really surprised at how runny it was, and I thought I had ruined it, but when I cooked it, it had set beautifully. I had some half and half cream that I had to use up, so I used a cup of that and a cup of milk. I did find it was too sweet since the squash I used was already sweet, so next time I'll adjust the sugar accordingly. Also, I doubled the amount of spices, and it tasted really good. Mmmmmmm..... I'll definitely do it again.
Made this delicious pie with a sweet meat squash. Loved by everyone, including pumpkin pie haters. Perfect recipe!
Instead of just mashing the squash I would puree it next time (didn't do that), but this dish was phenomenal. Not too sweet or spicy.
I've made this recipe last year and it was a keeper so I came back to look for it again because my family enjoyed it so much. I made it for Thanksgiving this year......it is delicious. It does look too watery when you fill the pie crust but it cooks up great and the mixture is enough for two pies. There is nothing like a homemade pie.....and you can pronouce and know what ingredients are in it.
Very good recipe! I made squash pie one other time with an acorn squash and a different recipe, and it was nowhere near as good as this. This pie is like pumpkin pie, but lighter. I had extra filling, and cooked it in a bowl as custard/pudding. I blended all the ingredients together in a blender, which resulted in a very consistent, "processed" consistency. Thanks for this great recipe!
Thought the night I made.. well this is ok.. but not great. Put in fridge and the next morning went to cut a piece for our son and ABSOLUTELY AMAZING! I made my own crust but other than that.. made exactly per recipe (which never happens) Will make again and again.. Its been a couple weeks and the kids are asking for it again, so here I am :0)
Yummy - even my picky 3 year old ate it! I think that I'd use a bit less milk next time, or substitute evaporated milk to thicken it up a bit.
Very good recipe! As everyone else states, the filling is super watery, but it definitely firms up for a nice pie.
I used zucchini/summer squash from our garden, and 1/2 cup of splenda due to diabetes, awsome pie even made one for the local restaurant. I was glad i was able to use milk, i used whole milk, i was also skeptical at first the body was so thin, but came out prefect, used betty crocker pie crust recipe,need to use deep dish pie pan for this or you will have enough for two..will add pic soon its on my phone..
My family was TOO FULL to try this, but my coworkers RAVED the next day! Nice and light, with great texture and flavor. My in-laws have begged me to make it again for Christmas Eve, and they promise to save room this time.
Tasted like a mildly flavored custard pie.
Some people have complained that this pie lacks flavor, but I found it to be absolutely delicious! Decided to make a squash pie for my boyfriend for the holidays, and this is a great recipe. I made some small tweaks: I was more liberal with all the spices and the butternut squash than the recipe suggested (after cutting it in half), and I used brown sugar instead of white sugar as one reviewer suggested. I preferred it at room temperature rather than chilled. Yummy!
My roommate loves pumpkin pie, but I can never fully enjoy it knowing that it is packed with all of those calories. This version pleases everyone! My roommate asks for it all the time and doesn't miss the pumpkin version one bit.
This turned out fantastic using butternut squash.
I substituted 1 8oz pkg Cream Cheese for 1 cup milk and baked my squash. Solved the soft consistency problem.
I made as directed, perhaps adding more spices, poured into individual ramekins and baked as a custard. I used a squash I found called "Georgia Roaster" and it all turned out nicely. BTW.... I roast all my squash in the oven, process in the food processor & then put into vacuum bags & freeze. Having the biggest "mess" of the recipe already done, this is REALLY simple! A tasty, healthier dessert, thanks!
This is wonderful. I made this pie yesterday & it is delicious. My husband likes it better than pumpkin! Instead of hot milk, I just used a 14 oz can of evaporated milk.(room temp) I also cut the sugar a little, added about 1 Tble of molasses, & upped the cinnamon to 1/2 teaspoon. I divided the remaining mashed squash into 2 cup containers to freeze for more pies. Thanks, Carol !!!
I've used this recipe many times with hopi squash from my garden. I made a deep dish pie in a spring form pan, baked the pie crust for 15 minutes. I added an 8 oz package of cream cheese for the filling then ended up baking the pie for 1 hour & 20 minutes. This is a recipe I keep in my pantry with all the other recipes I use often.
I used a Lower Salmon River Squash for this pie, though any Winter squash would do. The stronger flavored the squash, the better. This was good. Not spectacular but pretty good. Some tips to make it even better: 1. Double the spices and add a touch of cloves. 2. Use evaporated milk, or what I did, half heavy cream and half milk. 3. Let the pie sit in the refrigerator overnight after you bake it, it's much better the next day served cold. Don't eat it warm, it's just not good when warm. 4. Purée the squash in a blender before adding other ingredients. It's a great way to use up squash, and it's an easy and quick pie to make.
This was a wonderful pie. I have never made a pie before, so I was definitely scared; however, it turned out fabulous. As pervious reviewers had noted, the filling is extremely watery, but it bakes up perfect. I used the individual spices as listed, whereas some people used pumpkin pie spice. I added a little extra cinnamon and nutmeg. I also added clove. Also, I used evaporated milk instead of regular milk. Lastly, I baked my squash instead of boiling it and then used a food processor (as suggested by others) to puree the squash. Everyone at Thanksgiving loved the pie and most preferred it over the traditional pie option - pumpkin pie. One thing to note, the recipe will make two 9 inch pies but don't use anything larger (like a 9.5 pie tin) if you want two pies. The .5 does make a difference and one of my pies was thinner than the other. This being said, I will definitely make it again.
I tried this recipe based on the good reviews. It's an OK pie, but I've had better. It is milder than pumpkin pie, which some of my friends seemed to like when they tried it. I substituted evaporated milk for the regular milk and added a little ground cloves. It does make two 8" pies. A 9" pie would need to be pretty deep to hold all of the filling this recipe makes. I also thought that maybe I should have puree'd the filling to smooth the texture out a bit since the squash I used had a stringier texture than what I'm used to. Have fun making the pie!
I used squash that I had canned last fall. Wonderful! Will make this often!
This was really good! It was super watery at first, but just like what others had said, it did cook up just fine! I doubled the spices like others suggested, I'm glad I did. I also used my stick blender to give it a more smooth consistency after mashing. My kids loved this, they thought it was pumpkin pie! I know if I would have said squash pie, they would have just turned up their noses at it & refused to try... And sure enough, this made 2 pies. I'm glad I had 2 crusts ready!
This was just okay. I used a winter squash with good flavor, which I puréed after roasting. If I make this again, I'd cut the sugar and ramp up the spices at least doubling them. Also, it cracks me up that people talk pumpkin vs squash when pumpkin is a squash! Lol You could certainly use pumpkin in this recipe and it would still be Squash Pie.
I make fresh pumpkin pie every year. Went to the market to buy another pumpkin and they were out. Tried this recipe instead and it was a hit. My son loves pumpkin pie and so do my friends. They said they liked this pie better. I made it again and took it to a dinner party, again it was a big hit. I used the Keebler mini pie crusts as they are easier to handle at a party and seem to be preferred over a slice of a big pie. Glad I tried this one.
Rave reviews; even better than pumpkin, my husband claims. Ate it in about two days and need to make another one tonight!
Great way to use squash and much better than pumpkin pie but it has a custard like consistency. I will try it with brown sugar next time.
Very yummy. I cut the recipe in half and made exactly the right amount of filling. Dad and Grandma took home the left-overs, so this pie is a winner!
Yum! Used a combo of kabocha and acorn squash, and used half brown sugar and half white, as other reviews recommend. Very tasty, and beautiful! There was definitely extra filling. I made several mini squash tarts with the extra by placing a small maple cookie in the bottom of lined mini muffin tins. Foil liners would have worked better than paper because they are a little messy, but they are tasty little treats! Thanks for the great recipe!
Deleicious! My husband especially loves this pie! I am going to try it with vanilla almond milk next time...can't go wrong with this recipe! Brown sugar is a good substitute for the white as well...Like I said you can't go wrong :)
This was yummy! The kids actually thought it was pumpkin pie! Great way to get a variety into dinner!
Overall a good pie, but next time I would 1/2 the recipe since we only needed 1 pie instead of 2! The mixture is very runny but it did set up nice it was just thin. I baked the remaining mixture in a bowl and it was good just plain with no crust as well. I too used pumpkin pie spice in place of the other spices listed.
Great recipe, made 3 pies with 1 squash and same milk ammount, doubled the sugar and spices
Really tasty though I found it to be a little too sweet and kind of watery. Next time I'll let the squash drain more I guess? Will definately make again...for Christmas actually!
My husband just loves my squash pies. I think they taste better than pumkin pie, but they are both very good.
Not very good. I must have done something wrong from looking at the reviews. Pie was a little mushy and just ok. I've made some great recipes from this site and this wasn't one...
try this with golden acorn squash. far superior to butternut, it has a smoother texture and much better taste than butternut squash pie
I set the oven to 400’, & it was beautifully done in 50-mins. I rotated it twice, at 25-mins & again at 40-mins. I also used brown sugar rather than white, & skipped the salt entirely. I love the molasses hint of brown sugar, & the squash compliments it perfectly. I used my deepest pie dish to be sure the filling would all fit, which is a 10-inch pie plate - that left zero extra crust to use for a crimped edge, the crust JUST made it to the edge of the rim, so no trim. No worries, it’s easier to cut & serve without a crimp, & the taste is scrumptious. :—))
Excellent flavor. Made 4 pies and all were eaten up in no time flat.
I had left over Danish Squash, I use to make my squash pie. I like my recipes extra spicy,I increased on my spices, I used 1/4 teas allspice, 1/4 teas gr.cloves 1/2 teas gr. Ginger. I made with powdered milk. 2 cups water 1 1/4 dry milk, I warm the milk on the stove. Used 3 extra large eggs
This recipe is my stand by, squash pie is so much lighter and smoother with this recipe so good! The only substitution I’ve made is I cook DELICATA Squash in the oven before making this recipe, it has been a hit with everyone that has tried it. For those of you that have a chance try the delicata squash, it is worth it. It is an heirloom verity so you can plant the seeds for next years squash pies!
So good! Tastes like a creamy, lighter version of chess pie. I followed other reviewer recommendations and doubled the cinnamon and butter but left the salt and nutmeg as is. I omitted ginger as I dislike it. This time I improvised 1 cup French vanilla creamer and 1 cup milk to give more flavor. I plan to use evaporated milk next time but didn't have any on hand. Turned out beautiful and delicious!
I used Hubbard squash that I had already cooked and frozen. The texture was not as smooth as a pumpkin pie, but the flavor was wonderful!
Made this recipe with crooked neck squash. Came out great.
The only thing I did different was I used evaporated milk because it makes it richer and creamier.
A lot of people say to never double a recipe like this, but i did, because i had a large squash. I was very nervous at first with it being so runny, but it cooked beautifully! Even a short while after coming out of the oven, it was thick enough to slice and eat warm.
We got an abundance of giant squash(over 40!)from the garden this year, so I've been looking for creative ways to use them! The squash is not quite as smooth, and much bigger than butternut, but similar enough, it worked great. I just used it in this recipe for my family yesterday. Five stars for squash pie! We're already planning squash pies for Thanksgiving!
One of the best pies I have had. I was able to fill 2 pie shells from this recipe
Definitely a keeper. I did cut down the ginger to 1/2 tsp. and increased the cinnamon to 1 tsp. Also, added 1/8 tsp. of cardamom. Put the extra filling into ramakens and they are also fabulous.
very runny. It tasted good, but it made the crust soggy. It's a lot of work.
We made it at the restaurant using leftover acorn squash and half and half instead of milk. So much awesome...
Everyone in my family enjoyed this. Even my husband who doesn't like pumpkin pie. This is very similar, but not as rich. Nice texture, flavor, and color.
I made this recipe last night and think it is a solid start to a great pie. I read some of the other reviews, and made some suggested modifications. I substituted the milk for heavy cream and used a little less than 2 cups, and used 1/2 cup white sugar and 1/2 brown sugar. I also doubled the spices and sprinkled ground nutmeg and cinnamon over the top after they cooled a bit. This recipe DOES make 2 pies, and I used pre-made deep dish Marie Callendar crusts. I would like to make this recipe again, although next time I think I will try 3 cups of squash for more flavor and decrease the cream (I have to agree it was more custardy than a typical squash pie). Oh, I also used yellow crookneck squash for mine.
I had purchased a very large Hubbard squash when on the way to getting my vehicle maintained at the distant dealership. The thing was about a foot and a half long and easily over 10 lbs. I cut it in half and roasted half at a time in a 14" cast iron skillet, poked holes through the flesh and smeared it with butter and dark brown sugar. After scraping it out I froze it and divvied it up between various other things and this pie. I used 2 cups of packed roasted hubbard squash for this pie. The squash has better flavor when roasted and not boiled I think. I doubled the "Basic flaky pie crust" recipe here on AllRecipes and then put the crust in a 10" cast iron skillet. The amount of filling was perfect for this size with no leftovers. I too was concerned as the filling is so watery...but it baked up beautifully (it needed a lot more time than just 40 minutes...more like an hour and a half) and it tastes delicious. I substituted brown sugar for all the white and sprinked in just a pinch of cloves because I just like cloves. Thank you for this recipe!! i'll definitely make this again.
I made this and it was excellent. it was a bit too much for my deep 10" pie plate; I added it all, and although it looked a little scary when it was in the oven, it turned out great! In the bigger pie plate it baked for close to an hour. The paring knife trick is helpful; mine came out perfectly set without any cracks. I made a few changes: Use 1/2 tsp cinnamon. Add 1/8 tsp ground cloves. Substitute roasted squash: cut squash lengthwise and remove seeds. Place cut side up on Silpat lined sheet pan in 400°F oven for 35-40 minutes or until tender and starting to brown. Let cool, and remove skin. Puree and refrigerate. 2 cups is approximately 510g.
Was just making pie crusts with my mom. My dad and I love squash and so I asked my mom what she would think if I made my dad a squash pie
This recipe needs a LOT of work. 1. Cooked squash must be pureed, not just mashed, unless you want lumpy pie. 2. The squash ingredient item must include "seeds and pulp removed, peeled, and cut in 1" cubes." 3. The pie crust dough should be rolled out and placed in the 9" pie pan before making the filling. (There is no mention of what to do with the "recipe pastry....") Be sure that you create a rim, perhaps fluting the edge. 4. "3 large eggs eggs" should be "3 large eggs, beaten." 5. Squash and water need a saucepan that will hold 5-6 cups. 6. Milk should be scalded and then kept at 150°-160° F. 7. Do not pour all of the milk in with the eggs, or the eggs may cook. Instead, mix spices, sugar, squash, eggs, and melted butter thoroughly, then gradually add milk while stirring. 8. 2 cups of pureed or mashed squash plus 2 cups of milk and 3 eggs (etc.) will overflow the 9" pie pan. Guaranteed. So, gradually pour filling into the prepared pie pan, over the pastry, leaving enough room at the top that the filling will not spill in the oven when transferred onto the middle rack. You should have 1/2-2/3 cup of filling left over. 9. Personal preference: 1 cup of sugar is a lot of sugar for this much squash custard, so I cut it back. With less sugar, I wanted more flavor so I upped the amount of spices a bit. I also sprinkled a little ground cinnamon over the filling for visual appeal. I'd upload a photo but Allrecipes has narrow parameters for lower and upper bound for photos.
