Squash Pie

Wow! This is a serious threat to the great pumpkin pie. Butternut squash is an incredible alternative to pumpkin. I think both are equal in taste, but it's always good to have a wide variety of foods in your diet, so this is a tasty way to get yet another vegetable into your digestive tract. It has to be good for you, but it tastes "naughty". Yum! I learned an important lesson after making this... so maybe you can keep this in mind when trying this recipe: The quantity of filling this recipe produced was way more than I could possibly fit into one 9-inch pastry crust. In fact, I had so much left over, I filled a second crust and still had a little extra that I poured down the kitchen sink. Now I have two pies in the refrigerator, one full pie and another one partially eaten. Next time I make this, if I only want one pie, then I will cut the ingredients in half. Maybe my pie crusts were more shallow and not as deep as Carol's. I used the Pillsbury 9-inch pie crusts. If you want to make only one pie but you have much more filling left over like I had, be prepared to have 2 pie crusts. If you do not have an extra pie crust, you could freeze the extra in a freezer bag to be used the next time you want to make one pie. It will be easier to make this pie next time if you already have the filling on reserve in the freezer.

