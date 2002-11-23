Squash Pie

A wonderful use for fall squash. If there is too much filling, surplus may be baked in custard cups set in pan of hot water. Do not bake together with the pie, because the steam from the water will make the pie soggy.

Recipe by Carol

  • Preheat oven to 425 degrees F (220 degrees C). In a small saucepan, cover squash cubes with water. Bring to a boil and cook until tender, about 15 minutes. Drain, cool and mash. Measure out 2 cups of mashed squash and refrigerate remaining leftover amount.

  • Mix sugar, salt, and spices. Blend in milk, squash, eggs, and butter or margarine. Pour filling into unbaked pie shell.

  • Bake at 425 degrees F (220 degrees C) for 40 minutes, or until a knife blade inserted in the center comes out clean.

320 calories; protein 6.9g; carbohydrates 48.1g; fat 12.1g; cholesterol 78.4mg; sodium 202.3mg. Full Nutrition
