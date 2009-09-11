Pecan Pie II

Rating: 4.2 stars
5 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 3
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 0

This is one of my husband's favorite pies. I can also say that it is mine as well, and my children sure go for this one. This pie can be baked in small fluted foil pans to make 8 to 10 individual pies.

By Carol

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

Servings:
8
Yield:
1 pie
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Bake pie shell at 450 degrees F (230 degrees C) for 5 minutes. Cool. Turn oven down to 425 degrees F (220 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • Beat eggs and salt until very light and lemon colored. Beat in sugar a little at a time. With a wire whisk, fold in melted butter or margarine, and corn syrup. Pour into partially baked shell. Arrange pecan halves on top, broken side down.

  • Bake for 10 minutes, and reduce heat to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C). Bake for 30 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
572 calories; protein 5.7g; carbohydrates 63.8g; fat 35.4g; cholesterol 100.3mg; sodium 361.1mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (6)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

lenihan5
Rating: 4 stars
11/09/2009
I loved this pie. I've made it several times now and am complimented on it every time. The only reason I gave it a 4 instead of a 5 star is because it didn't set as well as it should have. A little runny so I baked it 20 minutes longer. Read More
Helpful
(10)

Most helpful critical review

Tim
Rating: 2 stars
10/11/2005
This pie has a mediocre flavour very bland and it needs to be baked longer than the recipe calls for. To add a little body to the pie fold the pecans into the filling. Read More
Helpful
(11)
5 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 3
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 0
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
Tim
Rating: 2 stars
10/11/2005
This pie has a mediocre flavour very bland and it needs to be baked longer than the recipe calls for. To add a little body to the pie fold the pecans into the filling. Read More
Helpful
(11)
lenihan5
Rating: 4 stars
11/09/2009
I loved this pie. I've made it several times now and am complimented on it every time. The only reason I gave it a 4 instead of a 5 star is because it didn't set as well as it should have. A little runny so I baked it 20 minutes longer. Read More
Helpful
(10)
Siboyan
Rating: 5 stars
12/29/2009
This pecan pie has become a new family tradition at our house for Christmas. What makes this recipe different is the buttery flavor. Many pecan pies are overly sweet. This is the perfect balance of sweet caramelized goodness. Read More
Helpful
(7)
Advertisement
Sonya
Rating: 5 stars
02/17/2014
Tastes so good and its just a few more ingredients than the original pecan pie. Read More
Rae Simmons
Rating: 5 stars
11/27/2020
1st time making a pecan pie and I aced it for Thanksgiving!!!!! Read More
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/20/2022