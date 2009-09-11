Pecan Pie II
Servings Per Recipe: 8
Calories: 572
% Daily Value *
protein: 5.7g 11 %
carbohydrates: 63.8g 21 %
dietary fiber: 2.8g 11 %
sugars: 30.7g
fat: 35.4g 55 %
saturated fat: 11g 55 %
cholesterol: 100.3mg 33 %
vitamin a iu: 457.2IU 9 %
niacin equivalents: 2.1mg 16 %
vitamin b6: 0.1mg 5 %
vitamin c: 0.2mg
folate: 30.9mcg 8 %
calcium: 37.3mg 4 %
iron: 1.6mg 9 %
magnesium: 33.2mg 12 %
potassium: 144.3mg 4 %
sodium: 361.1mg 14 %
thiamin: 0.2mg 24 %
calories from fat: 318.7
