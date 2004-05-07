Fresh Blueberry Pie I

Mom made this pie when blueberries were in season.

Recipe by Carol

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
40 mins
additional:
20 mins
total:
1 hr 30 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
1 - 9 inch double-crust pie
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 450 degrees F (230 degrees C).

  • Prepare pastry for two crust pies. Pick over and wash blueberries.

  • Combine sugar, flour, tapioca, spices, and salt; stir into blueberries. Add lemon juice and rind, and let stand for 10 to 15 minutes. Mix well, and turn into pastry lined 9 inch pie plate. Dot with small pieces of butter or margarine. Cover with top crust.

  • Place pie on lowest rack in preheated oven. Bake for 10 minutes, then reduce oven temperature to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Bake for 30 minutes longer. Serve warm or cold.

