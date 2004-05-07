Fresh Blueberry Pie I
Mom made this pie when blueberries were in season.
Mom made this pie when blueberries were in season.
this has to be the best blueberry pie recipe I have tried. I didn't have tapioca so I used cornstarch and that worked well. it was juicy but not runny.Read More
The nutmeg was a deal breaker. The flavor overtook the pie- we could not even taste the blueberry flavor! Not one single person at turkey day dinner enjoyed this pie. Omit the nutmeg and it should be perfect though- the tapioca gives a nice texture, unlike the "gummy" texture from cornstarch thickened pies.Read More
this has to be the best blueberry pie recipe I have tried. I didn't have tapioca so I used cornstarch and that worked well. it was juicy but not runny.
I used this recpie for my town's pie baking contest - I have never baked a blueberry pie before (I come from South Africa where we don't have lots of blueberries!) - and it came in second place by one point! I did up the temperature for the balance of the cooking time - after the ten minutes I reduced the oven to 400F for about 25 minutes. I think the cooking time depends on what pastry crust you use. I was very excited when the judges cut the pie to see that it was juicy but not runny - and I used frozen blueberries that I rinsed in a strainer and left to drain for a while.
How much of a difference a half inch makes! I used a 9.5 inch pie plate instead of a 9, and was wishing I had used 6 cups of blueberries instead of 4. Tapioca produces much better results than cornstarch. I forgot to add butter to the filling. There was no adverse effect to the filling. In the future, I will probably leave this out on purpose to make a dent in the saturated fat. This is my preferred recipe for blueberry pie.
This was an excellent recipe. Just perfect. Instead of 4 cups of blueberries, I used about 6, and didn't even need to alter the other ingrediants. Not too sweet, not too tart. Thanks!
I made this recipe after my family and I picked 15 lbs of blueberries. It was "Out of his World" as my dad said. I did add about an extra 2 cups of blueberries though, and I only used the lemon juice, no lemon rind. It turned out fabulous. I will definately use this recipe whenever I make bluebery pie! Thanks Carol!
Two words describe this pie...absolutely fabulous!! My boyfriend, a die-hard apple pie lover, says this is by far the best the pie he has ever eaten. I made 1 1/2 times the recipe because I like thicker pies, and it turned out beautifully. I also used frozen blueberries, didn't have the lemon rind and forgot to dot with butter...I can't imagine how wonderful this pie must be with fresh berries and all of the ingredients! :) This pie is so easy to make and has a wonderful flavor....definitely a keeper!!
This was excellent! Next time, however, I will cut down on the lemon zest as I thought it was a bit much. Some complained that the pie was runny; to solve this, you NEED to let the pie set!! Fruit pies will still be a little runny after baking and need several hours to set. This pie is no exception. I let mine set overnight and it was perfect. Another tip is to make sure you give the blueberries ample time to stand in the mixture (before pouring into the pie crust). You will notice how much it thickens depending on how much time you allow.
My DH doesn't usually go for blueberry pie, but he and all our friends RAVED over this pie! Definitely a keeper! I used a 10" pie pan, so I upped the blueberries to 6 c. (3 pints), and added an extra T. of flour. But otherwise kept recipe the same. Amazing!
made the pie in a 4" spring form since this was a leftover dough project... delish!
My dad requested a blueberry pie like he remembers from his childhood and this one delivered! I've never even eaten blueberry pie so it was a tasty surprise, and much easier than the fresh cherry pie I also made. I used fresh blueberries (make sure they are sweet and flavorful!) and reduced the lemon juice.
The nutmeg was a deal breaker. The flavor overtook the pie- we could not even taste the blueberry flavor! Not one single person at turkey day dinner enjoyed this pie. Omit the nutmeg and it should be perfect though- the tapioca gives a nice texture, unlike the "gummy" texture from cornstarch thickened pies.
I bake this in an 11-inch pie plate (big family) and increase the ingredients accordingly. It is the best blueberry pie recipe I have used and yes, I consider myself an experienced baker.
This recipe was excellent! This is the very first pie I ever baked, it turned out wonderful! I used a 9.5" deep pie plate. I ended up using about 7 cups of blueberries and kept the rest of the ingredients the same. I did sprinkle a little extra white sugar over the top after I filled up the pie. It was perfect! Thick, not running, sweet but not sickening. Everyone loved it! It was so easy and I will definitely make it again. I used frozen blueberries and let them sit in luke warm water for an hour to defrost. See my picture.
I couldn't find a recipe that didn't specify using fresh blueberries, and I wanted to use frozen. This recipe worked pretty well. I used all tapioca instead of tapioca and flour to thicken the filling, adding extra because I figured frozen berries would be jucier. As a result I got a somewhat jellied texture. If you are using frozen berries, I would recommend using the recipe's stated amount of thickeners.
I made this and my husband kept going back for more. I also used corn starch in place of the tapioca. We loved that the filling didn't run all over the pie plate when it was cut. It is probably the best blueberry pie we have tasted. Thanks Carol for sharing this. It definitely deserves 5 stars!
delicious! i followed the recipe exactly. it tastes great, i gave it only 4 stars because it is runny. maybe upping the tapioca amount to 1/4 cup would do the trick? although it is runny, it's something i will make again.
Best blueberry pie I ever tasted even after I cheated with store bought crust. I was leary of the nutmeg....but it is very subtle.
The family (at least those that like berry pies) loved this recipie. The 4 cups of blueberries is not sufficient if you are making a deep-dish pie or your pie plate happens to be a 10" like mine -- I needed around 6 cups to fill it up. I'll definitely be making this one again!
This was very good, but the next time I will leave out the nutmeg completely. I had reduced it to an 1/8 tsp, but still didn't like the nutmeg flavor. I doubled the tapioca and did 6 cups of blueberries. This required a longer cook time, but was well worth it. No problems with it being to runny. It is important to let it set for at least 3 hours.
This was a great way to use up the 2 pints of blueberries in my fridge. I used 1T cornstarch instead of tapioca, cinnamon instead of nutmeg, and added more lemon juice. I cooked 1 pt of blueberries and the sugar, cinnamon, and lemon juice together in a saucepan, then added it to the remaining blueberries and added 1 can blueberry pie filling (because I didn't have enough blueberries to really fill the pie, I don't think 2 is enough at all!!). I also brushed the crust with some milk while baking to keep golden and from burning, and baked a bit longer than the 30 minutes suggested. Came out fantastic!! Rating a 4 because I had to make those changes.
I did everything right and got the same runny results that others mentioned. I used frozen blueberries, so that may be the problem. It tasted pretty good.
This recipe was a big disappointment and waste of 4 cups of fresh blueberries. I followed the recipe and the filling was soggy and runny. I would NOT recommend it to anyone. I will use it as an ice cream topping since it's a runny mess. I even doubled the tapioca and it still didn't set up.
I followed the recipe as stated except I substituted 1T of cornstarch for the tapioca after I read another review stating that it worked. Well, the pie came out very runny but the flavor was great. The lemon juice and zest really works well with the blueberries adding just a bit of tartness to the sweetness of the blueberries.
I make this pie for my husband every year when blueberries are in season. He absolutely raves about it! Don't try to use frozen blueberries for this - it doesn't work as well. Serve with vanilla ice cream and it just disappears! Wonderful!
This is the best blueberry pie I have ever tasted. I did not have lemons so I used lime juice and zest and it was delicious!!!! Everyone loved it. I will be making it again and again. Thank You!!
This was the first time I have ever made a blueberry pie. I used frozen blueberries and it turned out great! It was hard to make and got good reviews at Thanksgiving.
I love this recipe just as written, but one time I had no lemons, so substituted orange juice and orange zest instead. Very good. I was surprised to see how the addition of a citrus fruit, whether lemon or orange, enhances the blueberry flavor.
Very good blueberry pie. I was given fresh blueberries from Michigan and decided to try a pie. This recipe turned out a very good pie! Thanks for sharing
IThis recipe turned out great but I made several changes... I used 6 cups of Wyman's wild frozen blueberries, I added 1/4 tsp almond extract, I used 2 tbsp tapioca, because I grate fresh nutmeg, I reduces the amount to just a pinch. I used all of the zest and all of the juice from 1 medium lemon. I served it with vanilla ice cream. It was so good we are it for breakfast!
I never made blueberry pie before and this was really easy. I did use a frozen deep dish pie crush, fresh blueberries with extra lemon juice & zest. Substituted cornstarch for tapioca (less expensive). I also used a ceramic blackbird to release steam and had a perfect pie, not runny at all. Flavor was awesome. Calorie count not bad for pie.
I personally thought this recipe was very good. The flavor was great. Hubby thought it was too tart for him. Maybe next time I'll add less lemon juice or more sugar, but this recipe is a keeper!!
easy and amazing!
Blueberry pie is my favorite but I couldn't find a recipe I really liked. I have made this recipe a few times now and it turns out perfect every time and my family loves it. thank you so much for this great recipe.
I started to make this not realizing that I didn't have lemon juice or zest, so I used an orange instead and it was a neat little change! Great recipe!
I would give this 6 stars if I could!!!! This recipe makes an absolutely wonderful pie! It was so simple to make, and turned out so great! The filling wasn't runny or too hard, it was perfect. I let it cool for a couple hours before I cut it up, so maybe that made the filling thicker as it sat. Anyway, thanks for the recipe, and I will surely make it again!
I don't usually like pies. I loved this awesome blueberry. Great!!!!!!!!
I made this pie for my family and they loved it...My husband said that it was better than his mothers blueberry pie. I would make this recipe again. I made some changes, instead of flour I used 3 tablespoons of tapicoa and cinnamon instead of the nutmeg. It was a perfect end to a great Sunday meal with the family. Thanks Carol for the wonderful recipe!!!!
There's not much better than a fresh blueberry pie when blueberries are in season. Yum yum yum. I used 2 square boxes of fresh blueberries, and cornstarch in place of tapioca, 1/3 cup sugar in place of 2/3, and it was fantastic. Loved it. Thank you!
WOW......delicious pie. I added 1 Tbsp. cinnamon, 2 Tbsp. vanilla, and 3-4 Tbsp. tapioca and the flour too. I also added 2 granny smith apples sliced very thin. They sort of disappear into the blueberries. I used 6 cups fresh. This was perfect consistency, and not too sweet, a very good balance. Someone told me that blueberry pie was too sweet, so I added the apples for balance. It worked beautifully.
I'm giving this 3 stars for flavor...... the pie didn't set-up properly (as I read in several reviews as well) even after several hours cooling. When cut, it was runny and you could see the tapioca 'balls' just sitting in the mixture. Not sure what happened but I'll try it again while Blueberries are still in season. My top crust looked beautiful though. I was thrilled at that ~ the pie was certainly edible, just not jelled.
I dont know what went wrong. I made the pie using blueberries I picked and they were very tart so i figured if i made a pie the sugar would sweeten them up, I even used extra sugar - the pie was VERY tart and unenjoyable - plus it was very runny. I've made a few blueberry pies before and never really enjoyed them either - maybe its just me....guess i need to stick to cheesecakes instead.
I had bought a large amount of fresh blueberries which were on sale and after making some bluberry muffins and using them on cereal I used the rest to make this pie. My husband raved about it. I added some cinnamon. I did not care for the nutmeg flavor so won't use it next time.
The yummiest - I'll definitely use this recipe again.
Made this yesterday within hours of picking my blueberries and it was GREAT! I didn't have any lemons to zest, so I just added a little extra lemon juice. I made a note on my copy of the recipe to reduce the sugar (some), if I am using freshly picked blueberries... it was a little sweet, probably because the blues berries were so fresh. OH! two more things, I didn't use the nutmeg and used about 5 1/2 cups of blueberries.
This is the same as my mom used back in 1940. Now three generations of our family use it all the time. It can be rolled over again if you mess up.
Fantastic! I made them in small oven-safe bowls for personal pies. It was perfect.
I made this for my grandparents and they loved it. I omitted the nutmeg and accidentally used lime juice instead of lemon but it still turned out great! 10/10!
Used flour instead of corn starch. 10” pie plate needed 6 cups of berries. Delicious !
I love blueberries and I love lemon squares, but not blue lemon squares. It was too much lemon for me because I was anticipating a blueberry flavor which I didn't get.
Too lemony
This was so easy and delicious. I didn't have tapioca so I substituted with 1 T of flour (for total of 3 T flour). I made it for dinner with friends 3 nights ago. My husband and his friend loved it. It was the best blueberry pie that I've ever made and the best that I've tasted. In fact, I have another one in the oven right now as my husband bought blueberries "just in case the pie maker wanted to make another pie." ;)
It was so good, that I have to mak it again.
An expensive failure. There must not have been sufficient amounts of flour or tapioca because the filling was too runny even after I refrigerated it and YES...I did use fresh berries!
This pie is delicious! 5 stars easily given. I made this exactly as written, only switching ground cinnamon for the nutmeg, which I highly recommend doing as it gives the pie an extra special taste. The pie gods were smiling on me when I made it because not only did my homemade pie crust turn out perfectly, but the filling turned out amazing as well. I covered the crust with a pie crust ring and only took it off during the last 15 minutes of n
Excellent recipe, substituted corn starch. Came out great.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections