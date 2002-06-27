Easy Apple Pie

This easy apple pie was my mother's recipe. I make this simple recipe for homemade pie all the time; I love it. I often add a dash of nutmeg, so you can put that in if you wish.

prep:
20 mins
cook:
40 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
8
Yield:
1 9-inch pie
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 450 degrees F (230 degrees C).

  • Prepare pastry for a two-crust pie. Line a 9-inch pie dish.

  • Combine sugar and cinnamon in a small bowl. (Add more sugar if apples are tart.)

  • Layer apple slices in the prepared pie dish, sprinkling each layer with cinnamon sugar. Dot top layer with small pieces of butter. Cover with top crust.

  • Bake pie on the lowest rack in the preheated oven for 10 minutes. Reduce oven temperature to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) and continue baking until golden brown and filling bubbles, 30 to 35 minutes more. Serve warm or cold.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
249 calories; protein 1.7g; carbohydrates 42.2g; fat 9.1g; cholesterol 3.8mg; sodium 128.1mg. Full Nutrition
