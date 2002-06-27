Easy Apple Pie

I baked two pies using this recipe as written. Used Pillsbury Refridgerated Pie Crusts and Ida Red apples. Took them to a birthday party and got rave reviews from everyone! My sister had more the next day and had to call me to tell me just how wonderful it was. PERFECT recipe for apple pie! Pure and simple. I'm baking another now, using apple pie spice instead of just cinnamon. Yum! Great with ice cream on top too, of course. I also found I had no need to cover the edges of the pie with foil for some reason. I'm not sure if it's the crust I used, or because I turned the oven down to 325 and just let it bake a bit longer. Either way, we were quite happy. And to make sure your bottom crusts are totally done... use a pyrex pie plate, so you can take the pie out and LOOK at the bottom to check for browning. Works every time!