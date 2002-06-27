Easy Apple Pie
This easy apple pie was my mother's recipe. I make this simple recipe for homemade pie all the time; I love it. I often add a dash of nutmeg, so you can put that in if you wish.
I have made this pie several times to the point of not needing the recipe anymore. Even though it's simple, people rave over it! I recently began to add 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract, and it gives a wonderful flavor. Also, I spray my pie pan with Butter flavored nonstick spray, so it's easy to serve (I do cheat and use the refrigerated crusts). I like to dash the crust with a little butter, sugar, and cinnamon.Read More
I changed some stuff and it came out a lot better the 2nd time. I did 2/4c brown and 1/4 white sugar instead of 3/4c white sugar. I put some nutmeg in it also. On top of the latice i mixed 1 egg and some milk and egg washed the top of the pie and then sprinkled it with white sugar. I had to bake it about 10 minutes longer. Just wanna make sure you wait for the juices in the pie to bubble before removing from the oven.
This turned out wonderfully! Thanks to all the AllRecipes members who suggested adding some flour to the mix! I tossed the apples in the sugar, cinnamon, nutmet and 4tbsp flour together before pouring it into the crust and the filling turned out juicy but not runny. Delicious! My husband wondered how I had gotten his grandmother's recpie!
I used premade crust and added two tsp flour, a little nutmeg, and sprinked the apples with lemon juice. I also used 2 tsp butter and sprinkled the top crust with sugar before baking. My family raved about it. I used granny smith apples, but want to try other kinds.
This pie was very good but we don't understand the layering of the apples and sprinkling process. The second time we tried it we just mixed the apples with the mixture and it tasted much better.
Didn't realize how easy it is to make apple pies. Made this over 5 times already. I added half teaspoon nutmeg to the sugar mixture and 1 tablespoon lemon juice to the apples. Lovely! Everyone loved it.
This turned out super!! :) What a fantastic pie. It's a keeper! I did add a few tbsps of flour to the cinnamon sugar mixture so it would "jell" and it turned out perfectly, not runny in the least!
i have failed miserably at several other apple pie recipes, but this one came out perfectly!...i added some brown sugar, nutmeg and flour (several of my attempts at other recipes came out like apple soup)...this pie was fantastic!...will make again and again!
Made this for thanksgiving and it was delicious! I followed 'Ellen's' alterations and added an extra 1 tsp. of cinnamon so the recipe was as follows: 6 cups Sliced Apples, 3/4 cup Brown Sugar, 2 tsp. Cinnamon, 1.5 TBsp. Lemon Juice, 1/2 tsp. Vanilla, 1/4 tsp. Nutmeg, 2 TBsp. Flour, 1 TBsp. Butter. Just mixed the apples with all the ingredients except butter (dotted this on top last) and placed it in the shell, made a nice cross-thatch top and popped it in the oven for 45 mins. Mmmm delicious!!
Unfortunately, I read the reviews while my pie was baking. I worried the whole time that it would be runny. I did everything according to the recipe, but did leave it cook about 10 minutes longer until it was brown. We cut into it while it was warm, and it was perfect! The worrying was for nothing. I wouldn't change a thing. Thanks for sharing. This is a keeper! UPDATE: I put all the sliced apples in a zip-lock bag and poured the cinnamon sugar mixture over them; shook gently, then filled the pie shell.
Wow Carol, this is so much more simple than I thought it was going to be in making homemade apple pie. Granted I cheated and used store-bought pastry, but I was always intimidated with the filling. How much easier could it get than throwing 4 ingredients together into a pie plate? My husband didn't believe that I made this! He actually made me show him the apple peelings in the garbage can LOL!! Talk about a back handed compliment :-) This was awesome and I will be making again and again.
The first time I made this pie, I followed the directions and ingredients exactly, and got lots of compliments. The second time and every other time thereafter, I made the following changes to rave reviews...now my whole family requests my apple pies in the fall. I used 1/3 c. brown sugar and 2/3 c. white sugar, and added small pats of butter throughout the pie as I layered it, and my whole family raved over this pie! This was my first time baking a pie, and it was incredibly easy...this is an excellent recipe!! Thank you, Carol!
Add 1-2 TBLS lemon jiuce, 2 TBLS flour, 1/2 teas vanilla 1/4 teas nutmeg and used brown sugar instead of white. Brush with egg wash and sprinkle with a bit of sugar. Bake 10 minutes at 450, then 40 minutes at 375.
I'm not much of a baker, but this turned out wonderful. I took the advice of several comments here and added the following: Added 4 Tbsp Flour Added Handful of brown sugar Added 1/4 Tsp nutmeg Added 1 Tbsp Lemon juice to Apples Added 1/4 tsp of vanilla to Apples Basted crust with milk and sprinkle with Sugar Everyone who tried it loved it. I served it with vanilla ice cream. Mmmmmm.
I followed the advice of others and added 2 tbsp flour and 2 tbsp lemon juice and about 1 tsp of nutmeg. My husband and 2 kids LOVED this. My husband said that his whole life, apple pie wasn't his favorite, but if he had been given THIS pie as a child, it would have been his favorite all his life. Next time, I might add another tbsp of flour just to thicken it up a little bit more, but the flavor was wonderful.
I added a little more sugar & increased the amt. of cinnamon a bit too. I used Paula apples(b/c that's what I had on hand)& sprinkled a handful of flour over the top before completing w/the top crust...just so the apples wouldn't be too liquidy! It was one of the best apple pie I've ever made & I've baked a lot of them! I highly recommend it.
This was the first "homemade" pie I've attempted, and I'm glad I chose this recipe. It was so easy and so yummy. Once I got going on the basics, I tweeked it up a bit adding nutmeg, brown sugar, just a dash. I used Golden Delicious apples because that's what I had on hand and they tasted great. Don't know if they are "cooking" apples, but I did it anyway. Thanks Carol!!!!
This was my first apple pie and while it did turn out good it wasn't as gooey as I'd like. I added a couple tablespoons of flour like others suggested, maybe I added too much.
GREAT apple pie recipe! FAST & EASY! Everyone asked for the recipe, and then they thought I was holding out on them when they heard how easy it was! I used the exact measurements and it had wonderful results. Also...I bought pre-made crust in the cold section of the grocery store. Can't beat this recipe for SPEED OR EASE! BIG HIT!!!
Simply scrumptious. I read through alot of the reviews before I made it and made note of several alterations, which all added to the deliciousness of this pie. The alterations I made were: adding 2 T. flour and 1/2 tsp. nutmeg to the cinnamon and sugar mixture, sprinkling the apples with 1 T. lemon juice, and dotting the top crust with butter, cinnamon and sugar. My family raved! I'll definitely make this again.
this was great! I used the french pastry pie crust recipe on this site and used this recipe for my first ever from scratch pie!! it was delish!! on my side next time I'll add more cinnamon and maybe some allspice to suit my tastes but for my first time out, I'm getting an arm cramp patting myself on the back in between eating and sharing the pie!! woohoo!!
I think this is a simple an easy starter recipe. I made adjustments so thats why I gave it a 4star instead of 5 stars. I used 1/2 cup of brown sugar and 1/4 cup of white sugar, 2tbsp of flour, 1 tsp lemon juice, and 1/2 tsp of vanillla, once in the pan I sprinkled generously with nutmeg then dabbed with 2tbsp of butter. I finally have a recipe my family loves and can TASTE!! they always say apple pies don't taste like anything.. this has done the trick and am currently making my second one this week right now!
I followed the recipe exactly. It was wonderful. I don't know why some people are adding flour. I used Granny Smith apples (3 LARGE made 6 cups). Perhaps other apples are a bit more juicy. The only change I'll make next time is perhaps 1 more apple. (my family said it was just fine like it was!) And like another review, I used Pillsbury Pie Crust (two in a box) and it was great! This was my first apple pie and I really impressed myself!
This was my first apple pie. Made it for my friend and his son. He loved it! His exact words were "it's outrageous!" I just made another for me. I'm sure it will be delish! Thanks to all the people that left reviews. It makes it so much easier. :)
Perfect apple pie recipe, very simple and easy to follow recipe. I've been making apple pies for a while now and find the simpler recipes are better. They let the quality of the apples shine! I also add a little nutmeg as well.
Thank you to the original poster and also the reviewers for helping me make the perfect apple pie. First, I used a pre-made pie shell, brushed it with egg white and pricked the bottom and sides. I used 1/4 cup white sugar and 1/2 cup brown sugar. After thinly slicing the apples I mixed them with 2 Tb of lemon juice to stop them from oxidizing (turning brown). Then I added 2 Tb of flour and the sugar and mixed it with the apples in a bowl. Then I poured this mixture into the pie shell, dotted the top with butter and added the top shell. I also brush the top shell with egg white and sprinkle some sugar. Then I baked it for about 55 min. When the edges browned I covered them with foil so they wouldn't burn. It's very important that you cook apple pie until there is no flowing liquid inside. This way your pie will not be soggy and will hold up like pie when served. I serve warm with a scoop of vanilla icecream.
I followed others advice and added 2TBLS of flour, 1 tsp of vanilla and 1/4 tsp of nutmeg. Got rave reviews. This is a keeper Thank you everyone...
if you want a "apple pie" this is the recipe.....nothing fancy here, but in place of the fancies you get a warm homey feeling.
This was the first time I tried making my own apple pie and to let other first timers know, put the whole 6 cups of apples in the pie crust even though it looks like there are too many, they cook to fit. I did what others said and tossed the apples in the sugar, cinnamon and flour. It came out great! My 14 yr. old ate 6 slices so I had to make another one. Thanks for a great recipe!
I baked two pies using this recipe as written. Used Pillsbury Refridgerated Pie Crusts and Ida Red apples. Took them to a birthday party and got rave reviews from everyone! My sister had more the next day and had to call me to tell me just how wonderful it was. PERFECT recipe for apple pie! Pure and simple. I'm baking another now, using apple pie spice instead of just cinnamon. Yum! Great with ice cream on top too, of course. I also found I had no need to cover the edges of the pie with foil for some reason. I'm not sure if it's the crust I used, or because I turned the oven down to 325 and just let it bake a bit longer. Either way, we were quite happy. And to make sure your bottom crusts are totally done... use a pyrex pie plate, so you can take the pie out and LOOK at the bottom to check for browning. Works every time!
Wow! This is one good apple pie. I followed the recipe and took the advice of others and added 2 tablespoons of flour and 1 tsp of nutmeg to the sugar/cinnamon mixture. I've never baked a homemade apple pie before and received raves for this one. My sister-in-law has asked for the recipe! Thanks for sharing!
I have been using this recipe for the past 3 Thanksgivings, as my responsibility is always to make a great apple pie.It has always turned out great-tastewise and look. I have found that if you want your top crust on your pie to look nice and golden-brown, you should brush some milk onto the crust and then sprinkle with sugar. I use Granny Smith apples and toss with 3-4 tbps. flour, sugar, cinammon, and a small amount of nutmeg. This year I have been requested to make 2!:)
It was so easy and my Boyfriend LOVED it! Cover the crust edge with strips of tin foil until the last 10 - 15 min. to avoid burning.
This apple pie recipe has quickly become the ONLY apple pie that I'll ever need! It's perfect every time! I use at least two varieties of apple for a varied crispness/sweetness in my pie! You're gonna love it!!
This was amazing, however it's important to add flour, or cornstarch and the fact that the original recipe doesn't include this is why I docked a star. I added 3 tablespoons of flour. Lemon is a personal preference, some add it to prevent browning but it isn't (in my opinion) a necessity. Depending on what TYPE of apple I use, I may or may not use lemon. I added a touch of ground ginger and ground cloves to this (maybe 1/4 tsp each) and a pinch of freshly ground nutmeg. I also brushed the crust with egg white and topped it with a little sugar. I served this with "homemade" cinnamon ice cream (French vanilla ice cream that I mixed with ground cinnamon). After my renditions this pie was superb! But the one time I made it as is, it practically drowned in juices and had a soggy bottom crust.
I too added the lemon juice, cinnamon, nutmeg and flour and then did a sugar glaze on the top crust. My husband loved it as well as the kids. It turned out perfect and my husband wants me to make another one as soon as possible. Can't wait to try again. Thanks
This recipe was very easy to make and turned out to be very tasty. The amount of sugar was just right for the granny smith apples I used.
I WENT TO PURCHASE GRANNY SMITH APPLES TO MAKE THIS PIE AGAIN BECAUSE EVERY ONE REALLY LIKED IT, THEY WERE OUT OF GRANNY SMITHS SO I PURCHASED JOHNAGOLDS..... WE LIKED THE PIE EVEN MORE!!!! THESE ARE THE ONLY APPLES I NOW USE FOR THIS PIE. IT IS OUTSTANDING!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Good basic recipe and very easy. I used Granny Smith apples and half white, half brown sugar. I also added a bit of nutmeg and brushed the top crust with egg/milk. It took nearly an hour for this to be done baking.
I do not particularly care for apple pie as much as my family. However, I must give high accolades for this tweaked recipe. Love-Love it! As some of the reviewers suggested, I added a splash of orange juice, 3T of flour, few shakes of nutmeg, brown sugar (1/2c) the rest white sugar, 1/2 tsp of vanilla extract and topped off with an egg wash. I cannot wait for my family to get home from work/school to try!! I will definitely prepare this apple pie recipe again, and again! Thanks for sharing!
it was the best apple pie i have ever had and it was soooooo easy to make!! i made it for Thanksgiving and it was my first time making a apple pie and it came out GREAT!!!!!! i have made it 4 times sins Thanksgiving it is now a family favorite!!! but i did add 1 tsp of vanilla extract and on the top crusted i did a milk wash and then dusted it with sugar before cooking and its just the best apple pie ever!! this is a MUST try!!!
Great recipe! I melted the butter and mixed it with 1 teaspoon of vanilla and drizzled it over the layered apples. Also, I used a 10 inch ceramic pie plate, so I cooked the pie for 10 minutes at 450 then for about an hour at 350 and it came out perfect!
I had never made a pie before so I was quite apprehensive about choosing from the hundreds of recipes on this site. However, my aunt once told me "choose the simplest". It was so easy, turned out great, and the taste was outstanding. I did add nutmeg just because I love the taste of it, also 1/2 c brown sugar and the rest white, and lastly 2 Tbsp of flour, although I suggest adding 3-4 because mine was almost on the too runny side. I did have problems with the top layer of apples being dry for the juices did not quite reach them. I am not quite sure what I did to cause that but, hey, it's my first pie. Honestly, it was one of the best pies I've ever tasted (if I do say so myself).
Yummy and easy as pie (no pun intended). The only reason this was not a 5-star pie is that it was a bit too "soupy" for my taste. After reading some of the other comments left, I'd definately try adding a couple of teaspoons of flour to thicken next time. Other than that, this recipe is fast, easy, and simply DELICOUS!!!!! Jennifer
I made this with splenda and it was so delicious!
Great, easy recipe! Will definately make again!
This is a such a simple recipe to follow. I was able to put together this great apple pie in no time. Thanks!!
This was awesome! Made it for Thanksgiving. I did follow some of the suggestions and I added two tbsp of flour and half a teaspoon vanilla extract. I also used 1/2 c brown sugar and 1/4 cup white sugar. I used a pre made crust, it was the type in the refrigerator and it came with two you could roll out. The bottom I just rolled and for the top I cut it into strips and layed it across. My husband said it looked and tasted like a deli pie. Thanks for sharing this! I'll definately make it again!!
This was simple and turned out great!
Made this yesterday, and it came out great!
Very good. I added lemon juice, and otherwise followed the recipe. I'll use this again.
Use brown sugar, add 1/2 tsp vanilla, use splash of lemon juice, add 3 TBLS flour to the sugar mixture, and add a few shakes of nutmeg and cloves.
If using juicy apples, add a little flour with each layer. It absorbs the excess liquid, keeping your pie from being soggy. Also, topping the crust by spreading a litle butter over it and adding left over sugar and cinnamon is a great touch.
Well, maybe I'm not meant to be dessert chef but this pie turned out simply awful. I was skeptical about the recipe because it does not call for any flour (I always thought pies needed flour as a thickening agent), so I didn't add any being that I assumed the author knows more about pies than I do. Anyway, I baked it for a visit from my in-laws and it smelled pretty darn good in the oven. I went to serve it and it was terribly runny. The pieces basically slopped onto the plate in a disgusting lump and I was woefully embarrassed. Won't be serving this one again, sorry :o( (PS: The author of this post does not discount that I may be a total buffoon and did something wrong that I cannot recall while preparing said pie).
tasty classic apple pie. This is just how Grandma used to make it! Thanks for sharing
I used my recipe for the crust. Other then that awesome recipe. Thank You, Carol
This was simple, easy, delicious! My bff was at my house while I was making my Thanksgiving desserts. She thought it was so beautiful, she posted a pic of it on Facebook!
This is the first pie that I'd made by myself, and it turned out GREAT! After reading the reviews, I added a little flour (about 2 tbsp.) to the sugar mixture, and the juice from one lemon to the apples. I also put on a glaze on the top crust, which helped it brown just right. This pie is also very good with vanilla ice cream.
I am 42 and this is the first apple pie I have ever made. And the second completely homemade pie, crust and all. I followed some of the other suggestions to add flour to the sugar/cinnamon mixture and added some fresh squeezed lemon juice to the apples. Instead of regular cinnamon I used a blend of cinnamon and other spices I bought from Penzy's called Apple Pie. I baked for 10 min. at 450, and then 35 minutes at 370 and it came out just fine. My teenagers and husband said it tasted better than my mother-in-laws. I also used the Never Fail Pie crust II, the recipe is for 16 servings which is 2 double crusts. I adjusted for one pie, but put in for 10 servings. I'd rather have a little left over pie crust. I also did a lattice top on this pie - SO EASY, and it looks so pretty too. Much better than the traditional top. I love making pies now, I told my family I am making one a week for them!
I have used this twice now and both times it has turned out lovely. Using the advice of others I added between 2-4 TBsp of flour total between layers of apples and made a simple egg wash to brush the crust with.
Upon removal from the oven, I discovered I had made "Apple Pie Soup!" It needs flour or something to thicken the natural apple juices that bake out of the apples. There is also too much sugar/ cinnamon in the recipe.
Delicious!! I made this for Thanksgiving and everyone loved it..Thank you
I became a member just so I could brag on this apple pie! I don't even care for apple pie; I'm not even a great cook, but this pie will make you look great..and it taste professional! Plus, its so easy! Carol, thank you so much for submitting this pie; I plan to make it for up coming holidays!!!
Absolutely fantastic! For the record, I've never baked a pie in my life. I took the advice listed in the other reviews, such as including 4 tbsp. flour and also mixed the cinammon/sugar mixture with the apples prior to putting the apples in the crust. Now, if I could just master the crust part of it!
I did everything as recommended, but the pie came out more as a cobbler. Still very tasty though!
I originally thought the ease of the recipe would result in so so results... This pie is fantastic. I used a ready made crust so prep time was minimal. My husband couldn't wait for it to cool so it was a bit runny the first night, but perfect after sitting in the fridge overnight. Will definitely make again.
I have made this recipe 4x now, without alterations...except I did what others said and added 2 tbsp of flour to help setting. My brother-in-law loved it so much he made a special request for me to make it for Thanksgiving Dinner - I made 2 of them and they were a huge hit!
yummy!
Followed another reviewers advice and added 3 T flour to the mix, also squeezed a little lemon juice on apples, and a couple drops of vanilla extract. I was lucky to get a slice at the party I took it to, it was a big hit.
Maybe it was the apples I used (Gala-I love them and had them on hand) because my pie came out super watery. I had to drain my pie! I even used four tablespoons of flour! And the apples, although I sliced them thinly, were still a little raw and crisp! The pie had a nice flavor though. With caramel sauce, ice cream and nuts, no one cared that the apples weren't soft. Still, I think I'll try another recipe or try this one again using Granny Smith apples. (uh, I just learned from another reviewer that sweet/soft apples make runny pies. Be sure to use a tart apple!)
Made this recipe for a family member using Macintosh apples. It was awesome. Did like others suggested and used 3 TBS of flour to thicken up the juice a bit, and also 2 TS of lemon juice on the apples. DELICIOUS!
Wasn't sure what apples to use. I tried this with Granny Smith and it turned out great. Will do it again. Very easy.
Love this recipe! Made this pie for Pi day!
I loved the crusty topping; delicious!!!
I made this recipe i followed these suggestions other people wrote like using brown sugar instead of white, 2TB flour, 1/2 tsp vanilla & 1/4 tsp nutmeg , i used Granny Smith apples and did the egg wash at top, it came out perfect!!! everyone loved it
Great pie! I did tweak the recipe a bit. I looked at the reviews and a lot of people mentioned brown sugar. I couldn't think of apple pie without brown sugar! I did 1/4 white and 2/4 brown sugar. I also just added a bit more butter and cinnamon on the inside and top of the crust!
This was really good. I really would rate this a four point five. I used a pilsberry crust and that turned out pretty good. I added about two tbsp of vinilla extract, very good. And a little more butter than I shoud have. I will add a little lemon juice next time. :-)
Woderful! Apple pie in my favorite and I just loved this one! Made it exact and it was great!
What a delicious pie. Not only did I sprinkle a little nutmeg over it, but I also sprinkled a little lemon juice too, just like my grandmother did.
So easy and so good!
i just made this recipe and i love it! i took from what some of the other people said and included it into my recipe. it's a great recipe and very easy.
I was looking for an easy recipe for an apple pie for our Thanksgiving dessert. I had NEVER baked a pie before. This recipe was wonderful! I got soooo many compliments! I used Granny Smith apples. I took the easy way out for the crust..Philsbury Pie Crust. I took the advice of others on this site and added 4 tablespoons of flour. I used a few more thinly sliced apple slices and made it heaping under the top crust. I was generous with the cinnamon and sugar and pre mixed them in a bowl all together and then put it in the pie shell. Added 1 teaspoon of fresh lemon juice over the top before added the bits of butter and the top crust. Gave it an extra tang/zip. LOVED IT!! I've been asked to bring TWO pies to Christmas now! So if you wanna get out of being asked to bake a pie..don't bake this one..or you'll be stuck for life! (hee hee) :) Happy Holidays!!!
This was my first apple pie and was it a hit! My only recommendation is to cover the pie with foil for the latter part of the baking. The center of my crust started to get really brown, almost black.
This is the first Apple Pie I've every made. I followed the recipe the first time, and the second and third I altered it to fit my family's tastes. I agree with everyone else ... this is a great base recipe. Yumm!
Simple and delicious! I used Fuji apples instead, but it still came out pretty good (I did have a lot of excess cinnamon-sugar apple "juice" soaking my crust even when I had egg washed the crust. I need to somehow make it solid instead of liquid).
Awesome!! I added 1tsp vanilla to apples.
This was my first attempt at making an apple pie. My husband loves them and he really loved this. I used Granny Smith apples and added several heaping teaspoons of flour to the apple mixture. Mine wasn't runny at all when served. It was perfect!!! This is my official Apple Pie recipe.
Simply great! Added 1 tblspn lemon juice and 2 tblspns flour and this was great.
This is a great basic apple pie recipe. I used nutmeg in mine and also lemon juice- it keeps the apples from turning brown and adds an interesting flavor.
My first time making any kind of pie... easy breezy! Just a little too sweet, so next time I'll halve the sugar (I used brown). I added, as Ellen did: 1 tbsp lemon juice, 2 tbsp flour, 1/2 tsp vanilla, 1/4 tsp nutmeg. Thanks! Enjoy!
I tried this recipe, followed it to the T.. What I got was apple SOUP in a pie crust. complete waste of time and money. Thanks. I hope no one else tries this exactly, it won't be pretty. I have tried several recipes on this Website, all have been succesful. This is the only one that has been -completley- disasterous.
This was great! I tossed the apples w/ lemon so they wouldn't brown as I was slicing them and then added a little bit of flour to the apples. I also used half brown sugar and half white sugar and the pie came out perfectly. The filling was great, not runny at all. Everyone loved it.
Turned out delicious!! But I would add flour to the recipe because mine turned out a bit on the juicy side.
Easy to cook. Great pie. Family loved it. They have asked for another pie to be made.
Followed the advice of others and added 2 Tablespoons of flour. I made the pie three times now, with different apples each time...depending on the apples, you may need to add more flour. I believe that you might be safer adding that third tablespoon of flour, if you don't want the pie to be watery when you cut it.
a lot of people on here gave this recipe 5 stars, but most seemed to have been smart enough to add flour. well i didn't, i just followed the recipe as it said and it turned out really watery in the end. tastes good, but i think it would have been better with the 4 tbs flour. =(
This is an easy and delicious pie! I added a little extra butter. My family really enjoyed it.
This is a wonderful recipe. I added lemon to the apples and flour to the sugar/cin. mixture as well as pouring about a half cup of cream over the layered apple slices before adding the crust. It was seriously the most delicious apple pie I have ever eaten!!!!
It Was The Best For Me But My HUsband Said It Needed More Sauce Like In Mc Donalds Apple Pie If You Have Ideas Please Let me Know
