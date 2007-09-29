Never-Ever-Fail Meringue

Some people find it hard to make a good meringue like some people find it hard to make a good pastry shell. I am enclosing this recipe for the ones who need to make it without too many problems encountered.

Recipe by Carol

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
15 mins
additional:
30 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
1 9-inch pie's worth
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Blend cornstarch and cold water in a saucepan. Add boiling water, and cook until thick and clear. Cool completely.

  • Beat egg whites till foamy. Gradually beat in sugar, beating until stiff and glossy. Add salt and vanilla, and slowly beat in cold cornstarch mixture. Beat quickly for several minutes. Spread meringue on filled, cooled 9-inch pie.

  • Bake pie at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 10 minutes until tips of meringue begin to brown.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
48 calories; protein 1.4g; carbohydrates 10.4g; sodium 21.5mg. Full Nutrition
