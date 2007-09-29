Never-Ever-Fail Meringue
Some people find it hard to make a good meringue like some people find it hard to make a good pastry shell. I am enclosing this recipe for the ones who need to make it without too many problems encountered.
I was very pleased with this meringue. Another tip for those whose meringue seems to slip off lemon pies is to make sure you place the meringue on top of the lemon filling while it ( the lemon ) is still hot. It slightly cooks the bottom of the meringue thus adhering it to the pie. Also make sure to spread the meringue all the way to the edges sealing them.
It was not than much work, tastes good and looks outstanding. Worth making once, I'm going back to the standard meringue because I like the taste of it better.
This meringue is wonderful! I followed the recipe exactly as written and it turned out beautifully. I have made this twice in 2 days to go on coconut cream pies. There is no weeping with this one. I am thrilled that I found this recipe.I will be making this recipe exclusively in the future.
absolutley perfect and tasty meringue. A little more work than usual but there is no guess as to how it will turn out. Tried it twice and it came out the same both times - perfect !!
This made PERFECT meringue;...just as a precaution I broke my eggs & stuck whites in fridge, while I did step 1. Then after to cool the cornstarch mixture, I stuck it in fridge, while I completed step 2. This is the 1st meringue I've ever made that DID NOT WEEP. I did leave in oven about 15-18 mins. to get browner though & it was perfect.
PERFECT!! Today was the perfect test of a truely good recipe that stands up to its name. It is RAINING here today in Cincinnati and we all know what luck one can have making meringue when it rains. Well guess what? It is perfect! The stiff peaks formed beautifully and stayed that way! I made this for a lemon meringue pie and it did not shrink away from the sides..stays right where you put it. It might be my oven but it seems to need longer than 15 minutes at 375 to get a nice lightly tanned top but it is definitely a keeper! This is what I will use for my meringue pies from now on!!! thanks for a super no fail recipe.
I have always had trouble with meringue (weeping, pulling away from sides). This was wonderful! It was easy to make, held up well, and was delicious! Thanks so much!
This is my meringue recipe from now on. The only one that got good for me. The second time I made this it did weep. What did I do wrong, was it because I put it in my pie holdeer w/lid after it cooled? Also I refrigerated it??? Thanks
For years I have searched for the perfect meringue. I've tried all methods and always had my meringues weep so badly that it would slide of the pie and I'd have to "drain" my pies before serving. Not anymore. I will be proud to serve meringue pies to my friends and family from now on.
This was one of the best meringue recipes. It really is fool-proof.
Easy & always turns out.
I was totally intimidated when my sweet grandfather asked me to make him a coconut cream pie with " a big fat meringue". I've never even attempted meringue before and I don't even like them personally. I found this recipe and decided I might as well jump in. I followed the instructions very carefully and what resulted was a beautiful, high, airy, perfect meringue. My grandfather said it reminded him of the pies his mother used to make. I have since made many, many meringues with this recipe and I feel so blessed to have found it. It takes the scary mystery out of the meringue.
Wow! I have never made a meringue pie that DIDN'T weep - until NOW! It's like magic! On the downside, though, this meringue isn't as tasty as one made without the cornstarch. I will definitely make it again, but plan on trying half as much cornstarch mixture and maybe a couple extra tablespoons of sugar.
Although this was good, there were a few things that left me wondering if I did it right, so that makes me think it isn't "never-ever fail". The direction to cook until thick and clear was up for question because I cooked and cooked and cooked it, but it still was cloudy. I'd call it clear-er, but was I supposed to wait until it was all the way clear? Then, when I cooled it completely it was too thick to fully incorporate into the egg foam, so it was slightly like the texture of tapioca. In the end, it held up well and didn't weep, but I have to say it was a bit off with that texture issue.
I do this all the time because I used to have problems with severe weeping sometimes, but I mix the sugar in with the cornstarch first so not to worry about beating any lumps out. I heat all that up as directed, then beat the whites while the cornstarch mixture is cooling a bit, then add it to the beaten whites. Lazier, but it works fine.
Good taste, only difference is I did not add water to the cornstarch. I added sugar, vanilla, and cornstarch straight to the egg whites and my peaks were very firm.
Held well, looked and tasted great, but still wept terribly for me. Maybe I did something wrong? My cornstarch mixture had not mixed well...
At altitudes above 2500 feet whip the whites to soft peaks, not stiff peaks. But above 10,000 feet you have to prepare it like 7 minute icing cooking over a double boiler and whipping to stiff peaks. Putting the stabilizing gel into the whites when foamy does better at higher altitudes rather than putting it in at the end after the peaks are stiff. Eggs separate best when cold but the whites MUST be at room temp to whip properly. Cold egg whites won't stiffen properly as they cannot get enough air cells whipped into them when cold.
I made this meringue twice for two different Thanksgiving pies. The first time I followed the directions exactly, the secnd time I didn't do the cornstartch part of the recipe. I didn't have time to let it cool completely and I didn't like the way it left little lumps in the meringue when added (that is the reason for four stars not five). When I made it without the cornstartch I didn't notice a difference in the firmness or anything, so I will not include that part of the recipe again. Otherwise it was a nice Meringue. Thanks!
The first time I made this, it turned out perfectly. The second time however, I thought it was going to be OK til I refriguerated my pie and by the next morning, that "oily" stuff seeped out of it and ruined the rest of the pie. So, I will give it 4 stars because I still think it is a good recipe and I will keep using it, but I don't think it holds up well under refrigeration.
I didn't get a good "thickness" with this, don't know if it was my mixer or the humidity but I wasn't thrilled with how it turned out. Sorry!
This recipe worked very well for me. I did not have a problem with shrinking or weeping - a first. I did have to increase the baking time to 20 minutes and the meringue was still very light brown.
I managed to mess up right from the start! I had four egg whites and of course the last one had a broken yolk. This meringue still delivered a terrific topping to Grandma's Lemon Meringue Pie by Emile S. on this site. Cannot wait to make this again, thanks Carol!
Perfect! I used this recipe for the first meringue I'd ever made, and I'll use it for every meringue I make!
Absolutely the best meringue ever. It did take a little time, but was more than worth it !!!
This recipe did solve the problem of the meringue weeping but it does change the taste and the way it cooks. I like the taste better without the cornstarch but there is the problem with the weeping. I do use this recipe and will continue use it. Thanks for the fix.
I've never ever attempted to make meringue. I just knew I would fail at it. But tried this recipe and my pie came out perfect! Big tall, fluffy, beautiful and tastes lovely! Thanks for sharing!!
Excellent!! I have been looking for the perfecrt meringue and this is it! It takes a little extra time but the payoff is well worth it! Thanks for a great recipe.
This literally saved me from refusing to make any more pies requiring meringue! I have to thank Frances C. for the suggestion to try this recipe. Simply speaking, it works!!
I am not sure why people like this recipe. I followed the directions exactly and my meringue was perfect right up until I put the cornstarch mixture in it and then it became all limp and would not beat to stiff peaks. I think I will just stick to the proven meringue in the future.
This is the first time I have made meringue and it turned out good. I am not a baker so if I can do this anyone can!
This is a very good recipe. Thank You! Joy B.
This is the recipe you wished you had when yours failed. It is perfect. Fluffy and not too sweet. when I make banana cream pie for a crowd, I make it rectangle. More pieces.
THE BEST!!!!!!!! EASY, EASY, EASY!!!!
Made perfect meringue which did not flatten or weep.
If I could add more stars I would. This was the easiest and best recipe that I have tried. I did everything as stated. I waited until the cornstarch mix was really cool before I started the whites, etc. Turned out perfect. Before I was finished beating the mix I added two tablespoons of lemon juice and it had a lemon taste to it. We used it to fill tarts. It was delicious and this recipe exceeded all of my expectations. I am going to use this from now on. Thank you Carol. YOU ARE AWESOME!!!
This was the best Meringue I ever made! The last time I made meringue it came out flat like icing. I'll be sure to use this recipe again.
Lucky for me, a friend turned me on to this recipe because it was raining here the day I made this. It did weep a bit but not much. Loved it...thanks!
I tried this recipe with the same ingredients and different directions and it failed! Using these instructions caused my meringue to actually form the peaks. Make sure you beat with the hand mixer for as long as it takes to form the peaks before adding the sugar. This was my 2nd try making meringue. Glad it worked out. My family was laughing though over the amount of time it took to beat the mix!
Sorry did not work for me no stiff enough. Don't know what went wrong
I have never been able to make a decent meringue, but this did the trick. I followed exactly as written and it turned out perfectly!
Due to time constraints, I had to make this merinque (to top a lemone pie) the day before. Maybe that was the problem, but I thought this merinque was rubbery and it never did get very tall and fluffy. Also, by the next day it had beaded on top. I've had better.
Followed this recipe and topped a the banana cream pie I found on this site. Never maid meringue like this but it worked well.
I made Lemon Meringue pie this weekend, but the standard meringue wasn't perfect. So instead of lemon this time, I decided to try THIS meringue recipe on a Chocolate Meringue pie and so far, so good! I did sneak a taste before baking and it tasted like marshmallow. Yum! It's 10pm and the pie is chilling, so final deliberations will be tomorrow, but there was absolutely no moisture when I removed the pie from the oven. That is definitely a good sign. As for the ease of the recipe, I'd have to agree that one's perception of "clear" and "beat for several minutes" can be misconstrued, but I paid attention to detail, and followed the recipe as closely as possible, so I'd like to think this was a success! I waited for soft peaks, so the merigue was spreadable. The cornstarch mixture will be translucent, but should be smooth and thick; at least those were my results. I reduced the sugar to 4T (my preference) and beat the whites for about 2-3 minutes. After adding the cornstarch, I beat it for another 3-4 minutes, until spreadable. I applied the merigue to a cool filling and baked for 12-15 minutes. That worked for me! Thanks for the recipe!
I burned off enough calories beating this with a hand mixer that I didn't feel guilty about my dessert! ;-) Seriously, it turned out wonderfully. I had to bake it a little longer to get it to brown on top, but there was absolutely no weeping.
I have made this recipe for my lemon pies over and over and over and it comes out perfect every time. There is no trick to making it, just follow the recipe as written. If you are having a problem with the egg whites not getting stiff it may be because your bowl or beaters may have came in contact with some sort of fat (butter,oil). This would cause the egg whites not to fluff and stiffen.
Never fail my foot. The pie was not even cool and it was already separating and standing in water. I followed the directions exactly and it was still completely ruined.
haven't tried it yet got the cornstarch mixture cooling I am making a butterscotch pie homemade my great grandmothers recipe but every time I put meringue on it and bake it pulls away from the sides this to me looks like a great recipe will comment after it has finished
Turned out perfect. God bless the never fail.
I made this meringue with Gradnma's Lemon Meringue Pie on this site. It was a little difficult without an electronic eggbeater, but i managed it. Not browning the top was also a problem and the meringue ended up beading a little, but overall it stood up well.
Visted St Louis for Thanksgiving. Made my famous Lemon Meringue Pie. It rained, pie weeped. Then tried this recipe. It saved the day! I did use changes from TSHORES Apr 25, 2007 Review, and it worked GREAT. I also cooked for 20 minutes instead of 10.
This tasted very good but I did not care for the texture of it at all. It is a much heavier meringue than most I have made. It sealed very nicely and did not have the weeping but would try another one next time.
I guess meringue and I were never meant to be in the same kitchen. Even this recipe did not work for me. It seemed fine until I refrigerated the lemon pie I used it on, and as usual, the meringue pulled away from the sides and beaded up. From now on will use whipped cream on pies.
Thank you for this wonderful and easy recipe.This is my first time making meringue-easier than I thought!Came out great. I used it on top of a key lime pie recipe-big hit with everyone!
I have never made a meringue before in my life, but I decided to trust the title of this recipe and give it a chance with my coconut cream pie for my father's birthday. It turned out beautiful and delicious. There was just a tiny, and I mean tiny bit of shrinking so just make sure you spread the meringue all the way to the outer edges of your pie crust and it'll turn out perfectly. The only thing that could've made it easier is more specific directions. Some approximated beating times would've lessoned the confusion for someone like me who's never made this before. I didn't quite know what exactly "firm" was supposed to mean.
I finally found the best meringue recipe ever for my coconut cream pie. Was so tickled when it turned out just like my grandmother's!
I followed the recipe exactly and beat it for at least 20 minutes and never got past the soupy stage.
I love meringue and have been making it all my life. When I read this I thought the idea of making the thickener and adding it sounded like a really interesting idea. Boy, was I ever disappointed. The texture of this was just way too fluffy. Meringue should have a crispiness to it that this was sorely lacking. I'll go back to my original recipe next time.
First time I've made a meringue topping without a problem. I followed the recipe exactly and it was perfect.
I have always been very scared to make pies because of my lack of confidence making meringue.I followed the recipe to a tee.It was perfect thank you so much.I have so much confidence now in my baking abilitys.
Yes I will make it again:-) :-)
Easy and perfect every time
I followed the original recipe except that I spooned the meringue onto a hot pie filling. The meringue on the coconut cream pie turned out perfect!
No substitutions. I tried this because it’s raining today and it worked! Never make meringue in rainy weather! Well this one is great!
I’ve always had trouble with merengue that “sweats” after it cools but this recipe is perfect. Easy to follow and the finished product held up beautifully even on a 90’ day w high humidity. Perfect taste (sweet but not too sweet) to go with the vanilla custard pie recipe I used. I cooked mine for about 15 minutes and the color/browning was great. This is my new merengue recipe from now on!
liked it very much
Amazingly delicious. Would definitely make again. Took this coconut cream pie to our family reunion and everyone raved about it!
First time my Meringue actually turned out. Love tis recipe.
The best I've ever made, no weeping keeps shape great texture.
Didn't work for me at all--never stiffened up so it went down the drain. Back to the drawing board.
