Never-Ever-Fail Meringue

I made Lemon Meringue pie this weekend, but the standard meringue wasn't perfect. So instead of lemon this time, I decided to try THIS meringue recipe on a Chocolate Meringue pie and so far, so good! I did sneak a taste before baking and it tasted like marshmallow. Yum! It's 10pm and the pie is chilling, so final deliberations will be tomorrow, but there was absolutely no moisture when I removed the pie from the oven. That is definitely a good sign. As for the ease of the recipe, I'd have to agree that one's perception of "clear" and "beat for several minutes" can be misconstrued, but I paid attention to detail, and followed the recipe as closely as possible, so I'd like to think this was a success! I waited for soft peaks, so the merigue was spreadable. The cornstarch mixture will be translucent, but should be smooth and thick; at least those were my results. I reduced the sugar to 4T (my preference) and beat the whites for about 2-3 minutes. After adding the cornstarch, I beat it for another 3-4 minutes, until spreadable. I applied the merigue to a cool filling and baked for 12-15 minutes. That worked for me! Thanks for the recipe!