Best Peach Cobbler Ever

4.2
369 Ratings
  • 5 193
  • 4 112
  • 3 30
  • 2 18
  • 1 16

This is a very moist cobbler - easy to make and delicious to eat!

Recipe by J Saunders

Gallery
18 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 30 mins
Servings:
18
Yield:
1 9x13-inch cobbler
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

18
Original recipe yields 18 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C.) In a large bowl, combine sliced peaches with juice, 2 tablespoons melted butter, a pinch of cinnamon and a pinch of nutmeg. Dissolve cornstarch in water, then stir into peach mixture; set aside.

    Advertisement

  • In another bowl, combine milk, sugar, flour, baking powder and salt. Beat until smooth - mixture will be thin.

  • Melt 1/2 cup butter in a 9x13 inch pan. Pour batter over melted butter. Spoon peaches over batter. Sprinkle top with additional cinnamon and nutmeg.

  • Bake in preheated oven for 1 hour, or until knife inserted comes out clean.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
263 calories; protein 1.2g; carbohydrates 48.4g; fat 6.8g; cholesterol 18mg; sodium 137.8mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/21/2022