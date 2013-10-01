Best Peach Cobbler Ever
This is a very moist cobbler - easy to make and delicious to eat!
This is a very moist cobbler - easy to make and delicious to eat!
Very sweet, moist, juicy, and just plain delicious. The directions in the recipe do not say to pour the contents of the bowl with the peaches over the "dough", it says to spoon the peaches over the dough. Therefore, do not pour all the liquid from that bowl onto your dough...otherwise it will get sloppy. When you "spoon" something up, you are suppose to leave the liquid behind. This is a perfect tasting cobbler.Read More
This was just the thing I was looking for. The "cobbler" part was soft and cakey, and you couldn't tell the peaches were canned. I was confused about whether to add all of the liquid or not, so I just added what looked right (about half), and it turned out great.Read More
Very sweet, moist, juicy, and just plain delicious. The directions in the recipe do not say to pour the contents of the bowl with the peaches over the "dough", it says to spoon the peaches over the dough. Therefore, do not pour all the liquid from that bowl onto your dough...otherwise it will get sloppy. When you "spoon" something up, you are suppose to leave the liquid behind. This is a perfect tasting cobbler.
This will DEFINITELY be the peach cobbler that I make from now on! I did make few changes, though. First, I added more than a pinch of cinnamon and nutmeg to the peach mixture-about 1/4 teaspoon of each. Next, I also added about 1 tsp of vanilla extract to the mixtue. To combat the extra juiciness, I replaced the cornstarch with 6 tablespoons of flour. Then, I scooped out approximately 1/2 cup of the peach mixture liquid. Another key is allowing the cobbler to "set" after it comes out of the oven. Just let it rest for about 30 minutes to allow the juices to thicken. DELICIOUS!
At midnight last night my husband sprang the information of a family get together today. Our part was to bring a dessert. Having just been to our local market, I had a nice fresh basket of peaches and some wild blueberries on hand. I whipped this together in no time. In this recipe I did not add any butter to the fruit mix, only the melted butter in the baking pan. I used 4 fresh peaches and about 1 cup of blueberries. After reading previous reviews, I decided to only use 1/4 cup of water. I also used whole wheat instead of all purpose flour. Cooking time for me was only 45 minutes. The result? Yummy, moist, everybody raved! Personally, I wasn't keen on the whole wheat flour, and I like my cobbler quite cakey, so I'd double the batter next time. Definitely a big thumbs up here! I will make it again. Give it a try!
Very yummy peach cobbler! I followed the recipe almost exactly, using five large fresh peaches instead of canned peaches. I peeled them and cut into wedges. I love how the cobbler rises to the top around the peaches! I did have to cook for 90 minutes instead of 60 minutes, as it was still doughy at the recommended time. Thanks for the recipe!
I have looked for years for the perfect cobbler recipe and believe me this is it!!! Must confess I read many of the reviews before trying; making few changes. Added more peaches; substituted 1/2 cup juice for water. I love spices so added 1/4 tsp. cinnamon, 1/4 tsp. nutmeg, 1/2 tsp. vanilla. Mixed spices with cornstarch and heated on low to thicken. Eliminated salt in batter and added 1-tsp. vanilla. Reduced size of pan to 8"x11" glass and baked for 45-minutes. Allowed it to set for 1-hour before serving. I have just tried a small dish before serving my husband. It is absolutely "out of this world". Will never look further for cobbler recipe. Thanks ever so much.
This was just the thing I was looking for. The "cobbler" part was soft and cakey, and you couldn't tell the peaches were canned. I was confused about whether to add all of the liquid or not, so I just added what looked right (about half), and it turned out great.
My family loved it!! I was out of cornstarch, but I replaced it with 6 Tablespoons of flour. You can replace flour for cornstarch. 1 teaspoon of cornstarch = 2 Tablespoons of flour. For the person who used 10 year old Baking powder, you can replace it with...1 teaspoon of baking powder = 1/2 teaspoon cream of tartar plus 1/4 teaspoon Baking soda. The only thing I would change on this recipe is to double the batter....I perfer more of the cake part of it. Thanks for the wonderful recipe!!!
This was DELICIOUS - the only peach cobbler recipe I'll use for now on! I followed others' advice and omited the water and used about half the peach juice, and it turned out perfect.
This was a good recipe but it was a bit on the soggy side even though I baked it longer than an hour. Now that I look at past reviews, I know now not to include the juice with the peaches.
THis recipe is very similar to the cobbler that my Grandmother used to make without a recipe. It only missed the five star rating as it was a bit runny. I agree with other reviews to reduced the liquid in the peach mixture and perhaps a slightly smaller dish. Otherwise it brought back fond memories.
I have fallen madly in love with this recipe. My husband of 7 years has always said he dislikes peach cobbler..until I made this recipe.
This was very good. As someone else suggested, remember to spoon in the fruit & don't use all the liquid. Also, next time I won't use so much butter. You don't need all that butter in the pan...I'd cut it by half. I found the fruit greasy.
Excellent cobbler. I just made it. I did a bit of adjusting. I added more cinnamon and nutmeg, and added a bit of lemon juice to freshen the taste of the peaches. Also, once I mixed all of the ingredients for the peaches together, I heated the mixture up and let the peaches cook a bit. I added the cornstarch to the heated mixture thus removing the too much liquid issue people seemed to have because the juice thickened up before I put it over the batter. All in all I will probably make this a lot. Thanks for the recipe.
An awesome cobbler. Definitely double the cobbler part. I mixed cinnamon and nutmeg straight into the mixture as well as sprinked a little on top. The recipe says to use peaches and juice. Pouring out most of the syrup and only keeping about 1/4 - 1/3 of a cup works beautifully. I also cut the butter in the pan to a 1/3 cup. Eat hot with vanilla ice cream.
Thanks Jill for submitting this. I'm from the south and peach cobbler is one of our staple desserts. My usual recipe calls for refrigerated pie crusts, but this was a nice change of pace. I usually add more liquid than what's called for but only for personal preference...(it's fine as is). Do add a little peach juice and maybe a splash of vanilla...it gives off such a good taste. I'm wondering how apricots would work in place of peaches?
I have made this several times and today I made a few changes to it. I added 1 tsp. of vanilla extract. I also cut the white sugar to 1/2 cup and added 1/2 cup of brown sugar. All I can say is that it was EXCELLENT!
Delicious! I reduced the sugar to 3/4 cup and left out the water. I used canned peaches with no sugar added. There was exactly 1/2 peach juice in the can and I dissolved the corn starch in that. I baked it for 45 minutes and it came out perfect!
Very good; just make sure you only spoon the peaches over the batter; added all of the juices will make it a mushy runny mess. I added about a 1/4 cup of the juices becasue I like mine kind of moist. I also added 2 tablespoons of sugar to my peaches...I like things sweet. My husband was convinced that he didn't like peach cobbler, but he really liked this!!
Followed exactly and it ended up being consumed in 6 servings. I found the flavor not too sweet (a plus, IMO) The 'crust' rose to the top and crusted over okay, but I think it was just a bit 'too thin'. I'll increase the flour next time to 1 1/3 cups. The peach mixture was too thin. I think the sliced peaches with juice was too much liquid. Next time I'll decrease it to 1 cup and consider increasing the cornstarch by 30 to 50%. I'll also increase the seasoning in the peaches somewhat. I don't think the 'pinch' of cinnamon and nutmeg was enough. The final change I'll make next time will be to heat the peach & cornstarch mixture so it thickens. That way I'll know if it the amount of thickening is correct and I won't have to worry about the cornstarch not blending evenly or lumping. The servings listed was 18. I think this is greatly overstated. I served it as dessert after dinner and got 6 servings out of it. We might have managed 8 without having people feel neglected, but there is NO WAY we'd have gotten anywhere near the recommended servings. These changes are minor; I am happy to have found a quick and easy recipe that uses canned peaches (this IS Alaska, after all).
brought to 4th of July BBQ everyone loved it. doubled cake mix part because it's my favorite. also used juice from canned peaches instead of water. will be making again! simple and easy.
Scrumpdillyishious! I used this recipe with sliced fresh peaches that wouldn't get ripe enough to eat. I cut the recipe in half and baked in a 8" square glass pan,and because I didn't read the directions carefully I mixed all the batter ingredients with melted butter and poured it over the top like most cobblers and baked it for 45 minutes and it turned out great! Eat warm with vanilla ice cream for the best results.
Very good! Family and friends ate every last bit. I added an additional 15 ounce can of peaches, though. The 29 ounces can was going to make the cobbler too skimpy.
THIS IS SOO VERY EASY. I MAKE MINE IN A 9X9 PAN AND DOUBLE THE AMOUNT OF PEACHES. SOMETIMES I WILL ALSO SLICE AN APPLE OR TWO AND THROW IT IN, ALONG WITH A LITTLE EXTRA CINNAMON AND VANILLA. VERY GOOD, QUICK, AND SIMPLE! THANKS JILL
This is a great recipe. My changes included using (2) 15oz cans of pears and (1) 15oz can of peaches as that is all I had on hand. I used extra fruit because I wanted a larger recipe. I doubled the batter, but still only used 1/2cup butter in the pan. Instead of topping the fruit/batter with cinnamon and nutmeg, I added them directly to the batter, which made for a nice overall taste. Like other reviewers, I added about 1/2 of the fruit/cornstarch/cinnamon/nutmeg/butter juice mixture - which worked very well - it wasn't soupy at all. I did have one question though, the directions say to add the 2 tbsp. melted butter to the fruit juice mixutre - this caused the melted butter to immediately solidify into small 'globs' of butter - I'm assuming this is normal? It didn't seem to hurt anything, it just looked funny. Othewise, this recipe, even doubled fit nicely in a 9x13 pan and browned nicely at about 55 min.
I have made this recipe several times. It is always a hit! However, this recipe does not serve 18 as stated. I doubled the amount of peaches and still did not serve 18. 12 people got a tablespoon of cobbler. If making for a crowd - make several and double the peaches to give more substance.
All of my catering clients love it. I use 1/2 brown & 1/2 gran sugar.
This tasted yummy but looked like a gooey mess. Then I re-read some of the other reviews and it hit me that I didn't SPOON the peaches out of the juice as the recipe says. I poured all the juice in too! No wonder it came out all mushy. It really tasted great though!
Awesome Recipe! I made two changes: I added 50% more peaches (but not more juice) and then, when it was half-baked in the oven, I sprinkled crushed pecans on top. Serve warm with vanilla ice cream and it's amazing!!!
I took everyone's advice and used less liquid...also drained the peaches. The cobbler was good and old fashioned tasting. Next time though, I'll add more peaches, and maybe something with a little tang, like raspberries. The kids loved this as is though.
I made this for Thanksgiving dessert and I thought it was fantastic. Everyone loved it! I followed the directions exactly, only I added an extra 16oz can of peaches. Also, I did not dump the entire peach/juice mixture onto the batter, I *spooned* it on. I also ladled just a little bit of the juice over the top for added flavor. My cobbler was not runny at all. It came out absolutely perfect. I will definitely make this again in the future. Thanks for the great recipe!!
I love this recipe. My mom made it when I was a kid and my children and I still make it every summer. I make the cake 1 1/2 times the recipe and have the butter melting in the pan as the oven preheats. It's ready by the time the batter is done. We just put fresh or canned fruit (minus the juice) over the top and sprinkle with sugar, you can add cinnamon and nutmeg, then bake. Amazing with fresh blackberries.
I love love love this recipe! I'm glad I read the reviews first before making it, though. If I hadn't I think I probably would have poured all the juice in, rather than spooning the peaches out and then discarding the remainder of the juice. Everyone loved it and I will definitly be making this one again soon.
This is a great recipe but I altered it slightly after reading other reviews and it turned out fabulous. I took two pans to an office party and they were completely gone in less than 10 minutes with people begging for more. Instead of adding water to dissolve the cornstarch, I mixed the cornstarch into the peach syrup. I added a tablespoon of vanilla to the peaches and when I put the peaches ontop of the batter I used some of the syrup but not all of it. I also added a pinch of grated orange zest to the batter which added a delightful (very mild but sweet) flavor to the cobbler. I will definitely be making this again.
Make sure to SPOON peaches onto batter without juice so that cobbler is not soggy (I used a slatted spoon) and you'll enjoy a delicious dessert. Also, one hour is definitely too long. I recommend starting to check after 45 minutes in the oven.
It was Great! I was afraid it wasn't going to turn out from the looks of the mix. It turn out great, I will be using this again. Thanks.
Tasted terrific, but recipe should be altered by stating NOT to add all of the peach juice. Very runny and does not seem to cook all the way. Next time, I would add only a small portion of the juice from the can of peaches.
Yumm!!! I followed some of the suggestions in the other reviews! I also added a few TBSP sugur to the batter as well as some cinnamon. I spooned the peaches and no juice. Mine was good but could use some more juice..so spoon peaches and add 1/2 cup maybe of juice. I also think that 9 X 13 is too big. I doubled recipe and made a 9 X 13 and a 8 X 8. Try this one it is good!
This is a super cobbler, it is even better if you sprinkle the top with cinnamon/sugar or a little powdered sugar for a crispy top! Yum!
This recipe was good if you are looking for a cake like cobbler. I would double up the crust recipe, as I felt my was alittle thin. I mixed some brown sugar and nutmeg in the batter. I also used nectarines in place of the peaches. Yummy!
This is the best peacher cobbler i made i t last night for the first time and it came out perfert, very, very good. i will use this peach cobbler recipe forever.
FINALLY...a moist, cakelike peach cobbler recipe! I've been looking for a good recipe like this for 16 years (the whole time I've been married) but most cobbler recipes are for the dry, biscuit kind. Thanks for the great recipe. My husband told me to be sure not to lose it.
This is a very good and tasty peach cobbler! It's very easy to prepare. The batter makes a delicious crust like cake that's not too sweet (just right). I also cut the amount of sugar (for the batter) to three-quarter cup and used the juice of the peaches instead of water. Though the cobbler was alittle watery, next time I'll let the peaches drain on paper towels to rid them of excess juice or cut the amount of juice to one-third cup instead. Other than that, again I say this is a very good and tasty recipe. Will make it again!
This was very easy to make. I used fresh peaches instead of can. The fresh peaches staied a little firmer than the can. It taste like something my grandma use to make.
This is a very good cobbler recipe,however,I simply use self-rising flour(elimanating the salt and baking powder)making it even easier.
A++++ Wow, this actually was the BEST peach cobbler ever! I took the advice of others and sprinkled brown sugar along with cinammon on top. This created a slightly crunchy crust. Mmmmm! It wasn't runny at all, due to the fact that I remembered to SPOON the peaches into the dough. I wil be making this for the next potluck! :-)
perfect. Make sure you spoon the peaches. do not pour. i used extra cinn and nutmeg. added van extract. added a little brown sugar to the top before baking.
This recipe was really good. When i first took it out it looked a little runny, but it thickened up and was even better the next day. Next time i would like to put it in an 8x8 pan to make it thicker slices.
I decided to make a peach cobbler especially since they are my husband's favorite. I am not much of a baker, but decided to have my oldest daughter search for a recipe for me. She came upon this site, and I discovered many choices to pick from, however this seemed to be one of the easiest recipes, so I tried it. Well, my husband and I loved it. I have even decided to make this my official peach cobbler recipe. Thanks for the recipe.
This was a great quick, easy cobbler and my entire family loved it. I used peaches in light syrup to cut back on the sweetness. I served it while it still warm with ice cream, perfect!
I have made this recipe several times. It is such a huge hit. My husband who absolutely loves peach cobbler loves this recipe. Everyone loves it and ask for the recipe. Also, I pour in my peach mixture and then spoon batter on top and it comes out perfect everytime. Never soupy or sloppy
On the advice of other reviewers, I made a few alterations. My peaches were unsweetened so I added 1/3 cup white sugar to them. I cut the water down to 1/4 cup and left out the final tsp of cinnamon and 1/4 tsp of nutmeg. I added just a bit of both to the cake mixture. Very, very good, especially warm with a dallop of whipped cream.
LOVEEEDDDDDD this. it disappeared 15 minutes after i took it out the oven. Word of advice....drain the juice that comes with the peaches, if you forget or you like the extra sweetness; let the liquid cool and get firm by letting it sit for 20 minutes after its cooked.
Best cobbler I’ve baked; comes close to Mom Hatter’s recipe 50+ years ago. Am sensitive to sugar products so purchased canned peaches in extra light syrup. Drained syrup, then used 1/2 cup in place of water (thanks Shayla). Microwaved juice 20 seconds so cornstarch wouldn’t clump up (it was smooth). Melted 1/2 cup (1 stick) of butter in baking dish while oven heated; excellent idea – removed dish before butter burned and set aside. Omitted pinch of salt since I used salted butter. Other than using peach juice for water, I added 1-1/4 teaspoons of sugar (right amount for me) to the additional cinnamon and nutmeg. Baked 50 minutes. When pulled from oven, cobbler was very juicy. However, once cooled down most of the juice had gone into the cobbler "cake". Ate it warm, without ice cream. Like Breebugs, I could have eaten the whole thing but am saving it for the weekend. GREAT TASTE, NOT SWEET (due to extra light syrup). Thanks Jill for sharing.
Very, Very tasty. This put a GREAT finish to our Thanksgiving dinner. GOOD JOB!
This is absolutely delicious! I have made it twice now. The only thing I added to my fresh peaches was about 2 tablespoons of lemon juice. It is way better with fresh peaches! Sooo yummy!
I have made this peach cobbler for years and it's great my family want it at leat several times a year.
I used frozen peaches and this cobbler was the best ever - not at all sloppy. I also used buttermilk plus 1 tsp. of baking soda instead of fresh milk and baking powder. I'm not a fan of nutmeg so I substituted 1 tsp. of almond flavoring. It was delicious - a big hit!
This really is the best peach cobbler ever! I did make one change though. After reading a few reviews saying it was a bit runny, I decided to leave out the 1/2 cup water and just use 1/2 a cup of the peach juice to dissolve the cornstarch. Worked great!
I baked it for 2 hours and it's still just a soupy mess with a few (4?) spots of biscuit that are brown on top and like pudding underneath. I let it cool for a while but it's basically still full of liquid uncooked biscuit mixed into the peaches. There was so much butter that I had to use 4 layers of paper towels to soak it all up from the top. I'm really upset that I used up $10 of nice fresh organic peaches for this mess. And yes, I've gone back through and confirmed that all the right amounts were put into everything. I even made sure to spoon the peaches onto the batter so there was juice left behind, as one reviewer said. I have no idea how other people managed to have success. Next time, I'm sticking to putting the biscuit mix on top the way I've always done.
Very "juicy". Follow others advice to reduce the juice. However, my husband loved all the juice and served it over ice cream!
Very good, My husband thought it was a little doughy. I added fresh peaches to the canned peaches and cut the liquid by half. I didn't think it was too doughy. The kids loved it with vanilla ice cream. I will be making this one again.
I would have gave it a 5 star, but it was to moist almost wet. I even followed other's reviews and omitted the water from the peach and only used 1/2 the peach juice. Next time I will only use 1/4 juice. It was very good, I added added about half the amount more of all the "cake" ingrediants based on others also. It tasted great. The nutmeg and cin. on top just went towards the center, don't know if I will do that again. Oh, I cut the peaches in half for more bite size pieces. But I will sure use this again.
I didn't like this recipe at all!! I threw it out. I think if i cooked it in a smaller pan it might of been better.
after getting this recipe down i added my own touches to it like adding a dash of vanilla to both batter and peach mixtures. everybody that i have made this for has always came back for more i also found it best to use the cheap disposable aluminum pans to bake it in.
this was VERY tasty. i agree with many of the others that have tried the recipe though.. their wasnt enough crust!.. i dont know if i used too big of a pan but my peaches didnt even sink to the bottom! VERY good taste though! the only thing i changed was that i added a bit of vanilla to the crust and i made sure i spooned the peaches and not dump in all the juice
It's excited to have a peach cobbler we can make int the winter. My family really enjoyed this. Instead of 1/2 c. butter, I used 1/3 c. oil. I also cut the water to 1/4 c. Even with those changes, I still drained about half the liquid from the peaches, and it's a good thing I did - it was very moist as is, any more liquid would have ruined it. Serve hot, with vanilla ice cream for a real splurge.
Wow, not sure how this got 5 stars. The batter doesn't cover the peaches, so it is just peaches sitting in some rubbery crust. I will not be making this again
Definitely one of my favorites on a cold night, curled up on the couch watching T.V. I use a bit more cinnamon but otherwise make it as written. Thanks for the submission!
This was GREAT! I told my partner this morning that the title was Best Peach Cobbler Ever and that it was the truth. I did follow others advice and omitted the water and cornstarch and it came out perfectly. I did sprinkle about a teaspoon of flour into the peach mixture to get that jellied consistancy before I spooned onto the batter. I also used fresh peaches instead of canned. If it came down to canned peaches I wouldn't even bother to have made it. I must say that I have never made peach cobbler before so is this REALLY the best ever?? I guess I'll never know because this will be my go to peach cobbler recipe!
This recipes was wonderful. The only thing that got me was the spooning the peaches in the batter. I really didn't know, If I should spoon the peaches out and pour the liquid too, or just the peaches. So I spooned, then I poured the liquid, what a mess when it was finish. But it still was good. I tried it the next morning, and it was so DELICIOUS. I did not pour the liquid. I will be cooking this again.
this was not very good at all. the batter was too thin and after baking, it was gooey and the butter was floating on the top. it was a big mess. will not be trying again. thanks, anyways.
This is a great quick Delish recipe. It's great for holiday dinners as well as when I get a sweet tooth. I double the dough because we love the dough otherwise I follow the recipe.
This recipe was surprisingly good. I am happy that I chose this recipe of all the other interesting peach cobbler recipes. I even made it twice in one week !!! This is a must try and it is SO SIMPLE !
I was disappointed in this recipe. I didn't expect it to taste so cakey and there weren't enough peaches in it. Also, the juice was a little watery.
This was just OK (Can you rename it "Just OK Peach Cobbler"?) Next time I will omit the nutmeg and drain the peaches. It did have a strangely sticky consistency, and definitely needs to be topped with either whipped cream or vanilla ice cream.
OMG! This was so good. My children loved it. We ate the entire pan the same night I made it. Now I have to make more. Thanks for sharing! I am going to use this recipe for now on.
Since this is my first time making a peach cobbler, i made two batches. the first came out like a sponge cake, that was my bad, i over cooked it. and with that knowledge, the second one came out better. very sweet, for some reason though it kinda tasted like rice pudding... just a tad. but i don't know what peach cobbler taste like, and as long as i tasted the peaches i like it :) after reading the reviews i kept out the water and added a bit of vanilla. i think things that are going to have cinnamon need a dash of vanilla. thats my own personal taste though
I have been looking for a really good peach cobbler recipe and this is it!! It is wonderful and I HIGHLY recommend it!
If you like doughy cobbler like I do and most of the people I make this for you will love this recipe. Whenever I bring this cobbler to a function it disappears almost instantly. I do imagine that it is probably cultural, geographic, etc. as to what people like in a cobbler so those of you who like the liquidy cobblers with the crust on top will probably not like this cobbler. However, if you love the sweet mushy crust of a good cobbler you will love this recipe because it is a gooey doughy crust throughout the cobbler.
Too good. Easy to make. I love this recipe, but can't make it often as I can't seem to stop eating it!!! But it is excellent peach cobbler! Thanks!!
Sooooo GOOD!!! I DID A COUPLE OF CHANGES. I used fresh peaches, and halfed the water in the peach mixture. I also cooked it on low/med heat until it thickend. I also added 1/4 teaspoon of vanilla extract to the cobbler batter. Mine also was cooked after 50mins. with my changed 4.5 !!!
The recipie is not clear on whether or not to use all the liquid when you spoon out the peaches. I used it all and my cobbler was so watery it looked like soup on top & had a flan-like texture. I cooked it an additional 30 minutes. Believe it or not, it was still delicious! Next time I'll be leaving out the liquid.
We really like it the first time I made it. I added about a 1/4 cup of suger to the recipe. I didn't add all of the liquid from the peach mixture to the pan. But the second time I made it I did and it wasn't as good. It was alittle to runny the second time. So next time I won't add all the liquid.
Be sure to pay attention to the above comment regarding "spooning" the peaches. Alternatively, drain the juice from the can of peaches and then you won't have a problem with it coming out soupy. Pretty good recipe though, overall. Those instructions just should be a little bit more clear.
Vey yummy glad I tried this recipe. I usually make biscuits with mine. This is so different, 4 out 4 people that tried it loved it. I was told it reminded them of bread pudding and loved it.
This really was good. I did a few things differently. I used 5 peeled fresh peaches instead of canned. For the sugar, I did half white, half brown. I also added one tsp. of vanilla in the crust and a splash in the fruit. Lastly I baked it an extra five minutes as I wanted to make sure the crust was fully cooked. Served with ice cream....delicious!!!
Not what I expected, very dissapointed. The peaches were mushy and the topping was not crisp and tasted bland. I'll keep looking for a peach cobbler. Thanks.
This is a recipe that needs to sit awhile after cooking. It was good - but not the best.
My family really likes this although I still prefer a cobbler with a biscuit-type topping. The second time I made this I omitted the water in the topping and just mixed the cornstarch with some reserved juice from the peaches.
I didn't care for this recipe. The end result was not what I consider to be a good peach cobbler. I have found a better tasting and easier recipe to use.
I added some frozen blue berries. Serve this warm with French Vanilla Ice Cream. Next time I'll reduce the amount of lidquid for a firmer dish and also increase the "batter" for a bigger crust.
This was a very simple and easy cobbler to make. I made it for a church function and it disappeared like hot cakes!
I didnt have canned peaches so I used 5 fresh ones. This was so good! We couldnt stop eating it! Thanks for the great recipe
This is a very good recipe, however I would suggest using twice the amount of peaches and half of the sugar.
This is easy and delicious, I get requests for this cobbler all the time.
I must say this was great.I was a little short on peaches I only had 24 oz so used about 3/4 cup leftover crushed pineapple and turned out fantanic. Thanks for sharing.
THE TASTE WAS GOOD.IT HAD A CARAMEL TEXTURE AND TASTE TOO. KIND IF STICKY/CHEWY. THERE WASN'T ENOUGH PASTRY TOPPING EITHER. MY SEARCH GOES ON.
The instructions call for milk but there is no milk measurement listed in the ingredients. I guessed and it turned out good.
This is a GREAT recipe. The only trouble I had was that the directions, in my opinion, were unclear. At the point when you spoon the peaches over the batter, use a SLOTTED spoon, otherwise, the cobbler will be "runny." I will definately make this again!
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections