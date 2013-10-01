Best Peach Cobbler Ever

Followed exactly and it ended up being consumed in 6 servings. I found the flavor not too sweet (a plus, IMO) The 'crust' rose to the top and crusted over okay, but I think it was just a bit 'too thin'. I'll increase the flour next time to 1 1/3 cups. The peach mixture was too thin. I think the sliced peaches with juice was too much liquid. Next time I'll decrease it to 1 cup and consider increasing the cornstarch by 30 to 50%. I'll also increase the seasoning in the peaches somewhat. I don't think the 'pinch' of cinnamon and nutmeg was enough. The final change I'll make next time will be to heat the peach & cornstarch mixture so it thickens. That way I'll know if it the amount of thickening is correct and I won't have to worry about the cornstarch not blending evenly or lumping. The servings listed was 18. I think this is greatly overstated. I served it as dessert after dinner and got 6 servings out of it. We might have managed 8 without having people feel neglected, but there is NO WAY we'd have gotten anywhere near the recommended servings. These changes are minor; I am happy to have found a quick and easy recipe that uses canned peaches (this IS Alaska, after all).