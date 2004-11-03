Raspberry Pie II

This was the first time I've made a Raspberry pie and I think mine turned out awesome! I had read a couple of the other reviews so I made some changes to the recipe and I think they turned out well. First off, I used frozen but I thawed them first. I ended up not having enough raspberries in the one package but I had some strawberries so I used about 1 1/2 cups of raspberries and 1 cup strawberries (I also drained as much of the juice off that I could since some had said it could end up being soupy). I also mixed the berries in a bowl with the 1/2 cup of brown sugar and 3 teaspoons of cornstarch (not 1 teaspoon). I forgot to add the butter and I think my pie was excellent without it so I'm going to eliminate it all together. After adding the top crust I dusted it with a little bit of white sugar. I think it worked out and I would recommend this recipe!