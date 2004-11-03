Raspberry Pie II

4.2
75 Ratings
  • 5 45
  • 4 15
  • 3 7
  • 2 2
  • 1 6

I have raspberries growing in my yard, and I think of pie at this time of year.

Recipe by Carol

Gallery
8 more images

Recipe Summary

Servings:
8
Yield:
1 pie
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 450 degrees F (230 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • Line a 9 inch pie plate with pastry, and brush with egg white. Arrange berries in crust. Combine sugar and cornstarch; sprinkle mixture over the berries. Dot with butter. Cover with upper crust, and seal the edges.

  • Bake for 10 minutes. Reduce oven temperature to 400 degrees F (205 degrees C), and continue baking for 30 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
201 calories; protein 2.2g; carbohydrates 28.5g; fat 9.1g; cholesterol 3.8mg; sodium 137.9mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 08/23/2022