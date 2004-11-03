Raspberry Pie II
I have raspberries growing in my yard, and I think of pie at this time of year.
This pie was fantastic! We used frozen berries and I knew that I would need more cornstarch. I used about 3 tablespoons. I was unsure of the brown sugar as I have always used regular sugar. It was great! We have our own crust recipe that we used. Cannot wait to make it again!
If you like eating your pie with a spoon go for it! It is a juciy mess! I do like the idea of brown sugar. The flavor was good but it needed way more cornstarch!
I love this website and this recipe! The only thing i did differently in this recipe was mix honey with the remainder of the egg white and use it to glaze the top of the pie to give it that nice flaky give. Thanks!
This was a great, simple pie. Next time I will use a little less sugar, I found that sugar over powered the tast of the raspberries. Other than that it was great.
This was delicious! I liked the brown sugar with the raspberries. Everyone ate it up! I had a ten inch pie shell, so I doubled the recipe and used 3 tablespoons of flour instead of the corn starch (I don't like the cornstarch taste). It was perfect. Don't use frozen, grocery store, freezer section berries for this recipe. They are too moist, you don't want to use raspberries frozen in a solid block, not good for pies. Make this pie with fresh berries, when they are in season. Or use your carefully home frozen, fresh picked berries (Freeze fresh berries on a cookie sheet and transfer to a freezer bag after they are frozen, Do this within a day, don't freezer burn the berries. This way you don't have a big nasty frozen block of berries:) Good old fashioned recipe, will make again!
Excellent! And lower in fat than many of the other raspberry pies listed. Thanks! Even works great when you simply buy the pre-made pie shell crusts in the frozen section of the grocery.
YUM! And I hate berry pies! I had never made a pie before since I don't like them (was for the fiancé) and I was able to make this easily! I used 2 1/2 cups frozen blackberries and 1/2 cup frozen raspberries because I am a college student on tight funds. Still yummy! I would add a bit more corn starch if using the frozen berries since they have more water, but still just great! I used it with the Basic Flaky Crust Recipe on this site. Highly recommended!
THIS IS AWSOME! THE BEST EVER TO BE MADE IN MY KITCHEN! I AM LEARNING TO BAKE PIES AND THIS ONE IS EASY. THANK YOU!
Perfect! my boys picked the berries and helped bake the pie. I used 3/4 cup brown sugar and 2 tsp. cornstarch. Everyone said it was the best berry pie they have ever had!
I dug through the snow up here and found some raspberries to make this berry, berry good pie, eh. Like, it was easy to make and lower in fat than others. Suprisingly good with a slice of Canadian cheddar, eh. CRAZY CANUCK IN CANADA
This is the first raspberry pie I have ever made and I thought it was good. I think I could have used another cup or two of raspberries and gotten away with it, though. My husband is the one who requested it and he certainly liked it.
Wow! i am a very accomplished cook, but i really dont' bake so much - this was the classic 'less is more' recipe --- and wow, it was GREAT!!!! It is my first raspberry pie, based on a mega amount of fresh berries in my back yard --- i increased the corn starch to 3 teaspoons - it seemed good. the problem with this recipe is that 2-1/2 cups is NOT enough berries - i used almost 5 cups and that filled the pie shell - otherwise it would have been droppy. i didnt' increase the sugar - so next time i might add a few more tablespoons. It was PERFECT other wise. took about 10 more minutes to cook then was stated, and i used foil to keep the edges from burning, WOW!!! thank you for an easy delish recipe, worthy of 10 stars! MMMMMM
This was so simple yet delicious! I will definitely make this again. The brown sugar in this was really good. I made it with frozen berries (raspberries and blackberries) and took the advice of using 3 tbs of corn starch, which worked out well. I would put in about 3 cups of berries though because they settled as the cooked and I ended up with a half-full pie. It also took a little longer to bake because it started out cold.
Pretty good pie! I used frozen raspberries, so I KNOW the flavor was not as good as it would have been had I used fresh berries... thats my fault! However, the filling thickened up nicely. I was surprised since the frozen berries were pretty watery. I did use 3 tbsp of cornstarch as suggested by another reviewer and let it sit for 2 hours after it came out of the oven. I also felt that I needed extra berries - again, maybe just because I used frozen instead of fresh and they aren't as plump. All in all, a very good recipe, very easy, good mixture of ingrediants. I will make it again, but I will use fresh next time! Thanks!
Can't even begin to describe how good this pie is. First one I've ever made and it turned out great. Used half raspberries and half blackberries, both fresh. Amazing!
So easy and delicious!!
So easy to make, but still really yummy! I wish I had known it was so easy to make a homemade berry pie. Also, it was healthier than some of the other recipes. I would have given it 5 stars, but it was a little watery--another tsp or 2 of cornstarch should do the trick! Thanks for the great recipe. :)
I have been using deep dish 9" pans with 4 1/2 cups of berries, 3/4 cup brown sugar and 3 tablespoons of cornstarch and I bake for 45 - 50 minutes at 350 F........everyone loves it
I made this recipe awhile ago and thought it needed more brown sugar so this time I added a cup instead of half a cup. It was great! The reader that said it was too sweet must have sweeter berries than I do. :o)
This was the first time I've made a Raspberry pie and I think mine turned out awesome! I had read a couple of the other reviews so I made some changes to the recipe and I think they turned out well. First off, I used frozen but I thawed them first. I ended up not having enough raspberries in the one package but I had some strawberries so I used about 1 1/2 cups of raspberries and 1 cup strawberries (I also drained as much of the juice off that I could since some had said it could end up being soupy). I also mixed the berries in a bowl with the 1/2 cup of brown sugar and 3 teaspoons of cornstarch (not 1 teaspoon). I forgot to add the butter and I think my pie was excellent without it so I'm going to eliminate it all together. After adding the top crust I dusted it with a little bit of white sugar. I think it worked out and I would recommend this recipe!
This is a great tasting pie and very simple to make. Next time I would use 2 or 3 tsp. of cornstarch as 2 was a bit on the runny side. I used fresh raspberries.
I have raspberries July thru October, this was my first attempt at Raspberry Pie and its so easy and delicious. Great for company!!
ok so I'm biased. I love raspberries.
It was eaten within 5 minutes and it is requested to be baked.
This is a great pie. It tastes just like a raspberry pie should. Raspberriey. Beautiful and simple. Love it. I would suggest that the crust needs to be a nice flakey number, not one available in a box. Never use those horrid things...
This recipe was great!!! It even worked well with a gluten free pie crust! I used 3 tsp of starch like the reviews said and i took the pie out of the oven 10 minutes early cause it was looking a little too golden, but it worked out perfectly. delicious!
FANTASTIC! Even with store-bought crusts and Sam's Club berries on special, this was an amazing pie. We kept sugar a bit low, but otherwise did this exactly as written. Wonderful!
Very good.. a little tart...I added some vanilla ice cream on top and it balanced the tartnessout perfectly. This is a very yummy and relatively easy pie!
This pie came out too bitter and runny.
WAAAY to sour. We all took one bite & puckered up! maybe because i used raspberries picked were from the backyard, but they were definatly ripe.. i ended up putting sugar & powdered sugar on top, then it was ok. Also, very very runny. Should have added tapioca to the mix to help make it firmer. but .. it was an easy recipe!
DELICIOUS!!!!!!!!
this was a great pie. i used fresh fall raspberries and it was awesome. it had just the right sweetness, or lack there of. it did need a little extra cornstarch. but this pie was easy and is definetly a keeper.
This pie looked great when I took it out of the oven, but when I cut into it, it was just a soupy mess. And that was even after I doubled the cornstarch and let it rest on the counter a while. It was also a bit too tart, it was better after sprinkling some sugar on top. I would not make this pie again.
I loved the ease of this recipe - was worried maybe it was too easy but my worries were quickly dismissed! This pie is delicious! I added a bit more corn starch after reading all the reviews and it was perfect! it will be a hit for the holidays!
WAY TOO SOUR! Definately need WAY more sugar! I followed the recipe as is...I did not like it!
This is a delicious recipe! I used frozen raspberries and increased the cornstarch to 1 T. and it worked well. It's important to note to adjust the sugar to the tartness of your berries.
Wonderful recipe tastes even better the next day!!! I was out of cornstarch and substituted 2 tbsp. granular tapioca!
I never made a raspberry pie before! used fresh raspberries from our garden (3 cups), used pillsbury roll out pie dough. This was very easy & fantastic. will definitely make again.
Great recipe. My only complant is the picture. Almost the same color table cloth as the berries? Oh well great pie though. hihi
The flavor is good. Be warned, though, that with about 20 minutes of cooking time left, I had to pull it out and cover the edges with foil to prevent the crust from becoming too done. In addition, I used a few Tbs of flour instead of corn starch (I'm just not thrilled with CS), and it did come out a bit soupy. However, we enjoyed it because we served it over ice cream; it was like raspberry topping with crust bits. Very flavorful, and I'll make it again!
Couldn't be easier, especially with premade crust. I have to agree that this pie is AMAZING after it has refrigerated over night. I have to eat it with ice cream when it is hot out of the oven, but the next day, I couldn't keep my fingers out of it. Raspberries seem to do much better with the brown sugar.
This pie was wonderful. I made the Better Homes and Garden double pastry crust for it, and it was so good and flaky. I dont like raspberries, but it was all I had around the house to make a dessert with and even I wanted seconds of it!
This was a good pie, and very easy! I did-however-make a few changes. Instead of 1 teaspoon of cornstarch I did 2 Tablespoons of flour. I also brushed the bottom pie crust with egg white AND the top of my lattice top, and sprinkled sugar on top. I will definitely make it again!
this is a really wonderful pie. i love pie, but this was the first time i have ever made a raspberry pie. but it was easy to make, and it was one of the best pies i have ever tasted! i made it for a freind and they loved it, they want me to make another one for them too. try it! you will love it!
My husband loves rasberries and he thought this pie was great.I was afraid it might be soupy but it was perfect
I just looked up this recipe because i wanted to make something OTHER than apple pie this year for thanksgiving, cuz i really don't like apple pie. however, i hardly got to eat any of it, because everyone at thanksgiving LOVED it and ate more of my raspberry pie than my mom's apple pie! it was very easy, and quite delicious.
Very good, but personally I like straw-rhubarb and apple better. Just my taste. I did mix the berries with the other ingredients and cooked at 350 not 400. Used 3 T flour. Came out Perfect!
I bake for the guys at my firehouse. The only time they are quiet is dessert time. Excellent recipe! Thanks! Paula Skryja, Odenton, MD
I made this for my brother and took the advise of others and used 3t of cornstarch. It smelled wonderful and with a top crust looked wonderful. When my brother cut into it it was like soup! Did not thicken what-so-ever. He did say the taste was amazing. If anyone has any other suggestions on how to thicken this pie it would be greatly appreciated.
I made this recipe using almost 3 cups of fresh raspberries and thought it came out pretty tart. I did not mind so much but other people thought it was almost too bitter. Maybe I should use more sugar, or white sugar next time instead. Or maybe they just don't really like raspberry pie that much. Anyways, the consistency was great and it baked up fine and looked wonderful, just wasn't sweet enough for the masses.
I used wild raspberries and mixed a few fresh strawberries from the garden. Very simple and delicious.
Definitely for raspberry lovers. Perfect topped off with a scoop of vanilla icecream. Nice simple recipe to follow, I would add a touch more cornstarch.
This was simple and very good! We have a raspberry bush in our backyard so I will definetely make this pie again!
Taste wise, this pie was quite good. However, the inside was so soupy and runny that I ended up having to scoop it out of the pie plate with a ladle. I used a swirled top crust, so I know that there was adequate space for steam to escape. Not sure why it turned out this way. But, all in all, the pie was alright. I might make it again, but if I do I will use more cornstarch.
I think the brown sugar threw the taste off. Came out very runny and just didn't do it for me.
no changes made and the pie turned out completely liquid!
What a great recipe!!! First time making it and it was perfect. Great consistency, tart, sweet all around great pie!
SUPER QUICK, SUPER EASY, SUPER TASTING!!!
6 tsp of cornstarch to Brown sugar...... finally made it not so soupy! Yum!
Easy enough to make, but like everyone else said, not enough berries and too soupy. I light of that, I made it again with 4 cups of berries, 1/4 c. brown sugar and 3/4 c. sugar, with 3 T. of cornstarch. Still too liquidy, but it was better. Also baked entire time at 400. This recipe needs some modifications.
This is a good recipe ingredient wise but I changed just about everything about it and it came out great ! Used a double 9” pie shell and used 4 cups raspberries for a shallow 9 “…. These are fresh berries from my garden that were frozen and I drained excess fluid. Used 1 cup of brown sugar and 4 TABLESPOONS of cornstarch. 1 tablespoon per cup is a good ratio for this fruit. Mix the ingredients together well don’t just sprinkle on top. Cooking instructions were good (10-15 min at higher heat and then lower) and the pie was delicious with a just right amount of thickening from the cornstarch. Don’t know about others but I think cornstarch is more reliable and tasty than wheat flour for almost any fruit pie. Enjoy !!!
This recipe clearly called for a single crust, but I see it actually needs 2 crusts. Terrific pie!
I made this pie with fresh Raspberries from our garden. Followed the recipe exactly. The pie looked beautiful, smelled great, and I had high hopes for it. It was the first Raspberry pie I'd ever made. Unfortunately, was very disappointed. The flavors were very good - the Raspberries shown and it was just enough sweet/tart for us. But as some other bakers/reviewers have written, it was like soup! My husband was really looking forward to a piece of pie, and I, instead had to serve this in a bowl, and even then it didn't hold up as a cobbler might. It was just JUICE. Had to use a ladle to dish it up. Potentially really good recipe BUT ABSOLUTELY NEEDS MORE CORN STARCH!!! Very disappointing effort this holiday weekend.
I've made this pie several times and it always turns out fantastic. Like others, I increased the corn starch from 1 teaspoon to 1 tablespoon. And instead of a crust, I make a crumble top. I also increased the berries to 3 cups.
I've made this twice. First time with fresh berries was perfect. Second time with frozen berries I added a tablespoon of corn starch. It wasn't enough. Pie had too much liquid but still very good.
