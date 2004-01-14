Fresh Rhubarb Pie

1 of 1322

Rating: 5 stars Don't bother with the butter; you don't need it at all. And do NOT--as some other reviewers have suggested--mix up the flour/sugar mixture with the fruit before adding the fruit to the pie shell. The reason you want copious amounts of sugar both on the bottom and on the top of the fruit (rather than mixed amongst it) is that while baking, the bubbling-hot sugar carmelizes in contact with the bottom and top crusts, a process which makes the crusts rather crispy in the final product. If you mix the sugar up with the fruit, you don't get that crispy crust, and the large amount of water in the rhubarb will definitely make the bottom crust sodden. Don't worry: the sugar makes its way through the fruit anyway, so you won't have parts of the pie too sweet and other parts too tart. Helpful (4429)

Rating: 5 stars I won $100 for 1st prize in a rhubarb pie baking contest with this recipe. The only thing I did different, since I used green rhubarb, was tint the sugar with 2 drops of red food coloring before adding the flour. I also sprinkled a little sugar on top the crust. I used Pie Crust I from this site. Update 5/20/07 I won the rhubarb pie contest and the $100 prize again yesterday with this recipe. Since I made a 10 inch pie, I used 5 cups rhubarb, 1 2/3 cups sugar, 7 1/2 T flour, and 1 T butter. I added 3 drops red food color to the sugar. This pie is definitely a winner! Helpful (1495)

Rating: 5 stars AMAZING PIE!!!! So simple...so easy! I thought for sure that it would turn out too sweet because it seemed like a lot of sugar. But it was perfect! You still get that tart zip of the rhubarb that I love! I also added some cinnamon to the sugar mixture..just because I love that flavor. Make sure to put some of the sugar mixture on the bottom like the recipe states. This forms a layer under the rhubarb while baking, so that the crust doesn't get soggy. My dad said that this pie tastes almost identical to the one his Mom used to make. That alone will make me use this recipe over and over again! Thanks Helpful (780)

Rating: 5 stars I have been making great rhubarb pies for 25 years and they always were somewhat soupy. I have tried both tapioca and flour for thickening. This recipe gives the right balance of ingredients to give you a perfect pie. Thanks for a keeper. Helpful (545)

Rating: 5 stars I made this pie using fresh rhubarb and Splenda sugar (used only 1 cup of splenda) and it turned out GREAT!!! I brushed the pie crust with egg and sprinkled lightly with white sugar and it looked as pretty as it tasted! This is definately a keeper! Helpful (364)

Rating: 5 stars Oh...I wish I'd never tried this... ;) Helpful (309)

Rating: 5 stars This was fabulous. I did make some little changes tho--I upped the rhubarb per pie to 6cups (could have done fine with 8 I think), kept sugar at 1 1/3 cup, upped the flour by half for a non-running pie...added 1 tsp cinnamon to the flour/sugar mix, and a few drops of vanilla to the pie all around, before baking..milk and sugar on top before baking made a flaky, crispy top crust--gosh but the kids LOVED THIS, so did the husband...out of vanilla ice cream so used some RediWhip instead. Did 2 of these today, but next time I'll do 3 or 4 on one day. SUPER RECIPE, THANKS! Helpful (263)

Rating: 5 stars Great basic recipe that does the trick for rhubarb lovers! Perfect combination of tart & sweet. My only suggestion is to brush the top of the pie with one egg mixed with a tbsp water and sprinkle with sugar. Repeat about halfway through. Helps keep the crust from browing too fast and gives it a really sweet crispy finish. LOVE THIS RECIPE! Helpful (243)

Rating: 5 stars This pie is delicious! It's just like my grandmother's. The only thing I forgot to do was put some foil around the edge of the pie crust for the first fifteen minutes to prevent over browning. Helpful (240)