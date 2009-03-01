Rum Cream Pie

Rating: 4.5 stars
4 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 2
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

A great refreshing pie especially for the men in your life. You can use any type of pre-baked pie shell: pastry, graham wafer, or chocolate wafer. Serve after chilling for several hours.

By Carol

prep:
40 mins
cook:
15 mins
additional:
6 hrs
total:
6 hrs 55 mins
Servings:
16
Yield:
2 9-inch pies
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

16
Original recipe yields 16 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Pour the cold water into a small bowl and sprinkle with the gelatin. Set aside and allow the gelatin to soften.

  • Combine the egg yolks and sugar in a heat-proof mixing bowl. Beat with a hand mixer or a whisk until the mixture is thick and lemon-colored. Set the bowl over a pot of simmering water on the stove and cook, stirring constantly, about 5 minutes. The mixture should feel hot to the touch and have reached 145 degrees F (63 degrees C) on an instant-read thermometer.

  • Remove the bowl from the heat and mix in the rehydrated gelatin. Stir until the gelatin dissolves and allow the mixture to cool to room temperature.

  • Whip the cream to medium-stiff peaks; stir in the rum. Fold the whipped cream into the egg mixture. Pour the filling into the two pie shells and sprinkle with chocolate shavings. Chill the pies for at least 6 hours or overnight.

Cook's Note:

You can use any type of pie crust: pastry, graham cracker, vanilla wafer, or chocolate wafer.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
325 calories; protein 3.2g; carbohydrates 31.4g; fat 19.6g; cholesterol 117.6mg; sodium 165.3mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (5)

Most helpful positive review

Tara Renner
Rating: 4 stars
01/03/2009
Not bad but my grandma's rum pie is the best ever so it's not fair to compare. The only change I would suggest is that you substitute pastuerized egg for the raw egg. Since the pie is not baked you can risk Salmonella from the raw egg. (It is a myth that alcohol will kill bacteria!)Also I make mine with a chocolate crumb crust - yummy. Read More
Helpful
(19)
Reviews:
Evita
Rating: 5 stars
12/30/2005
This was an excellent easy pie to make. I used a Pillsbury crust baked first. My whole family liked it but I thought the rum was too strong so I will cut it to 1/4 cup next time I make it. Read More
Helpful
(10)
American
Rating: 5 stars
11/08/2010
Perfect the way it is!! Read More
Helpful
(2)
