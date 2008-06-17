Lemon Cloud Pie II

I am not even sure where to start with this review. I noted others and cut the meringue mix down by one egg white and it was still way too much, so I decided to pipe it onto parchment paper instead of putting it into a pie dish. When I tried to move it onto a serving dish it crumbled like crazy. How it would have been in a dish I can't imagine. I used key lime juice instead of lemon but the flavor was very thin and watery - it had no depth to the flavor. I played around with it and added more lime and a little more liquid sugar but it just ended up like some nasty instant pudding mix. I am going to crumble the meringue and fold it into whipped cream and serve with strawberries. Taste good but not the special pie I wanted for Easter. Gonna go now and make Chantals cheesecake! Sorry bout this but it is an expensive mistake.

