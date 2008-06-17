Lemon Cloud Pie II
This is a great pie, and a little different to our usual lemon meringue.
This is a great pie, and a little different to our usual lemon meringue.
I made two pies one "Key Lime Pie VII" and the Lemon Cloud Pie II. The Key Lime was excellent, but I received rave reviews for the Lemon Cloud. It was the hands down favorite. It is a bit of work to make but well worth the effort. I was somewhat suprised by how much the meringue expanded in the pie dish.Read More
I am not even sure where to start with this review. I noted others and cut the meringue mix down by one egg white and it was still way too much, so I decided to pipe it onto parchment paper instead of putting it into a pie dish. When I tried to move it onto a serving dish it crumbled like crazy. How it would have been in a dish I can't imagine. I used key lime juice instead of lemon but the flavor was very thin and watery - it had no depth to the flavor. I played around with it and added more lime and a little more liquid sugar but it just ended up like some nasty instant pudding mix. I am going to crumble the meringue and fold it into whipped cream and serve with strawberries. Taste good but not the special pie I wanted for Easter. Gonna go now and make Chantals cheesecake! Sorry bout this but it is an expensive mistake.Read More
I made two pies one "Key Lime Pie VII" and the Lemon Cloud Pie II. The Key Lime was excellent, but I received rave reviews for the Lemon Cloud. It was the hands down favorite. It is a bit of work to make but well worth the effort. I was somewhat suprised by how much the meringue expanded in the pie dish.
Yum, delicious. I made it for a dinner party and even those who claimed to hate lemon and meringue licked their plates clean. A real winner.
Very good pie Carol. I'm not a fan of whipped cream so I used Cool Whip instead. Could have been a bit more tart for our tastes, however, all in all, a light and refreshing dessert that I'll make again but add more lemon next time. Thanks so much!
I used to make a similar pie in the 70's and had lost the recipe. It's labor-intensive, but well worth the effort. You'll get rave reviews if you serve this to guests (unless your family gobbles it up first!) It is FANTASTIC!!
My grandmother, Jessie Hammer would make this lemon 'angel pie' for our Easter dinners. The only difference is... she added a third layer to the top ~ whipped cream. My mother carried on the tradition and so have I. My cousin has asked for the recipe so, I'll refer her to this. This is sooo yummy & nostalgic!
I went to an Oscar party with movie themed food, so I made this "cloud" pie for "UP IN THE AIR". the movie didn't win but this pie was heavenly. It is time consuming to make ,but worth it.
I am not even sure where to start with this review. I noted others and cut the meringue mix down by one egg white and it was still way too much, so I decided to pipe it onto parchment paper instead of putting it into a pie dish. When I tried to move it onto a serving dish it crumbled like crazy. How it would have been in a dish I can't imagine. I used key lime juice instead of lemon but the flavor was very thin and watery - it had no depth to the flavor. I played around with it and added more lime and a little more liquid sugar but it just ended up like some nasty instant pudding mix. I am going to crumble the meringue and fold it into whipped cream and serve with strawberries. Taste good but not the special pie I wanted for Easter. Gonna go now and make Chantals cheesecake! Sorry bout this but it is an expensive mistake.
I'm not sure what I did wrong but this recipe barely worked out for me at all. The meringue crust was way too much for one pie shell but because I had never made anything like it before wasn't sure so just went with it. To me 8 servings for a pie means it is one pie, this recipe easily made enough for 2. The filling was good, I tasted as I went so added a bit less sugar and a bit more lemon, and it was perfect, I'll definitely be making that part of it again. But then I folded in the whipped cream and it never set. In the end I had a lemon pudding in a store bought crust for my family for dessert - not exactly what I was looking for.
I followed this recipe exactly (except put a little less sugar in the lemon filling) and it came out great. Very tasty, creamy & light. Used fresh meyer lemon juice & zest (that's why I used a little less sugar). Yes, the meringue "crust" looked huge when it first came out of the oven, but it settled down nicely and we had no trouble putting the filling into it. I'd make it again without changing a thing.
This is exactly the same pie as I had many many years ago. Then I thought I had died and gone to heaven and still feel that way. If directions are followed exactly there will be no problems and yours guests will crown you.
I made this pie for Easter!! Loved it better than a regular lemon meringue pie! Diffently a keeper. I didn't change anything. The whipped topping I did add vanilla, cream of tartar and confection sugar. Thick & creamy.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections