Lemon Cloud Pie II

4.4
12 Ratings
  • 5 8
  • 4 2
  • 3 1
  • 2 1
  • 1 0

This is a great pie, and a little different to our usual lemon meringue.

Recipe by Carol

Gallery

Recipe Summary

Servings:
8
Yield:
1 pie
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Beat egg whites and cream of tartar until soft peaks form. Slowly beat in 1 cup sugar, then 2 teaspoons lemon rind; continue to beat until very stiff and glossy, about 10 minutes. Spoon meringue into well buttered pie plate, and spread evenly to form a shell. Bake at 300 degrees F (150 degrees C) for 50 minutes, until firm. Cool.

    Advertisement

  • Beat egg yolks, slowly adding remaining 1 cup sugar, beat until thick. Mix cornstarch with lemon juice, and add to yolk mixture. Stir in water and 2 teaspoons lemon rind. Cook over low heat until thick and bubbling. Remove and chill, covering with plastic wrap to keep film from forming on surface.

  • Beat whipping cream, and fold into cold lemon custard. Spoon into meringue shell. Cover, and chill 3 to 4 hours before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
356 calories; protein 4.6g; carbohydrates 54.9g; fat 14.1g; cholesterol 157mg; sodium 55.5mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 08/23/2022