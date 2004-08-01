Coconut Cream Pie II

Rating: 3.93 stars
14 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 6
  • 4 star values: 5
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 2

This is one of our very favorite pies.

By Carol

Recipe Summary test

prep:
30 mins
cook:
30 mins
additional:
6 hrs
total:
7 hrs
Servings:
8
Yield:
1 9-inch pie
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • In a medium bowl, mix together wafer crumbs and melted butter. Press mixture firmly into bottom and sides of a 9-inch pie pan. Bake in preheated oven for 7 minutes. Remove and allow to cool.

  • Dissolve gelatin in cold milk and set aside to soften.

  • Beat egg yolks and sugar together, then slowly pour in hot milk while whisking constantly. Cook over medium heat, stirring constantly, until mixture coats a spoon. Remove from heat, then stir in gelatin, followed by almond extract. Chill.

  • Beat egg whites until stiff. Fold egg whites, whipped cream, and coconut into chilled custard. Pour into pie shell, and sprinkle with additional coconut. Chill 6 hours or overnight before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
500 calories; protein 7.1g; carbohydrates 46.1g; fat 32.9g; cholesterol 141.2mg; sodium 214.4mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (15)

Most helpful positive review

CLGARFIELD
Rating: 5 stars
01/08/2004
I made this pie for Christmas and it was the first pie that was gone. My family loved it! I made a regular pie crust and it was very good. I was surpised to find that I had enough mix to make two pies so I did. I used the vanilla wafer crust for the second one and it was just as good as the regular pie crust. Read More
Helpful
(22)

Most helpful critical review

jack david
Rating: 1 stars
08/20/2012
it was ok Read More
Helpful
(1)
Reviews:
ALISONWANG
Rating: 5 stars
12/15/2003
This pie is delicious. The two Coconut Cream Pie lovers absolutely fell in lov. I guess I have to make it all the time now! Read More
Helpful
(18)
JoJo
Rating: 4 stars
11/23/2009
The recipe turned out great. I made a homemade crust to go with it instead of the graham-cracker crust and it tastes great. Next time though I think I will cut way back on the almond flavor. It's pretty strong and a little too strong for my husband's liking. Otherwise great pie!! Read More
Helpful
(9)
bjbark
Rating: 5 stars
06/08/2011
Delicious pie!! So good. Creamy fluffy and coconutty. I have also made it with a chocolate cookie crumb crust and drizzled a chocolate ganache on top. A great treat for the chocolate coconut lovers. Read More
Helpful
(7)
Aleyna Quiles
Rating: 5 stars
05/17/2010
This pie was really good! Thanks for sharing your recipe with us on allrecipes.com! Read More
Helpful
(6)
splat
Rating: 4 stars
11/16/2005
pretty tastey stuff Read More
Helpful
(6)
Busy Mom
Rating: 5 stars
01/08/2010
Made this for Thanksgiving Dinner - a wonderful addition to the dinner. I will make it again. Love the vanilla wafer crust. I didn't have any gelatin and used corn starch instead and it worked fine except was a little runny. But it was tasty enough that I'll definitely make it again. Read More
Helpful
(5)
Pgronholz
Rating: 4 stars
12/28/2018
I made this for Christmas this year and everyone really liked it! I made it with regular pie crust and a little less almond extract. It was very good! Read More
