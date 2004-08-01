Coconut Cream Pie II
Servings Per Recipe: 8
Calories: 499.7
% Daily Value *
protein: 7.1g 14 %
carbohydrates: 46.1g 15 %
dietary fiber: 2.1g 8 %
sugars: 19.7g
fat: 32.9g 51 %
saturated fat: 19.1g 96 %
cholesterol: 141.2mg 47 %
vitamin a iu: 840.7IU 17 %
niacin equivalents: 2.4mg 19 %
vitamin b6: 0.1mg 4 %
vitamin c: 0.8mg 1 %
folate: 31.9mcg 8 %
calcium: 89.4mg 9 %
iron: 1.3mg 7 %
magnesium: 17.7mg 6 %
potassium: 205mg 6 %
sodium: 214.4mg 9 %
thiamin: 0.2mg 17 %
calories from fat: 296.3
