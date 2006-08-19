Fresh Peach Pie I

The first time I did this recipe it ended up WAY too runny - and I ended up with enough liquid and peaches to make two pies. Regardless, it was totally delicious because the peaches I was using were amazing. The second time it gelled totally SOLID: I used nectarines instead of peaches because they tasted GREAT at the farmers' market. I used 4 tablespoons of corn starch and NO extra water. Instead, I let my nectarines sit in a colander for about 10 minutes and used all the juice that dripped onto a plate below. I crushed more like 1-2/3 cups of my nectarines - and crushed three strawberries into the mixture. I used the recommended amount of sugar. The sauce cooked up REALLY quickly and nearly burned even though I had it on low, so keep an eye on it! Then I poured my sauce into my pie crush and only added in enough fresh nectarines to fill - leaving some room on top for sliced strawberries. It was a pretty big hit. My only critique on this modification is that it ended up a little too sour overall. Next time I would use some really sweet peaches instead of nectarines, or compliment them with blueberries instead of strawberries. Also, the sauce set so perfectly well, that I would try to get away with using little less of it, and adding in more fresh fruit instead.