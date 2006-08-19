Fresh Peach Pie I
This is one of the few unbaked peach pie recipes that I have been able to find.
I prepared this with half the water,increased the cornstarch by one TBSP, and added an extra quarter cup of sugar. The glaze set perfectly. Pie won't look good unless you pour glaze in bottom, press in all ugly pieces and then arrange perfect slices on top.Read More
The peach sauce never hardened and the entire pie was runny. Everyone in my family thought this pie was not up to standards taste wise or appearance.Read More
I prepared this with half the water,increased the cornstarch by one TBSP, and added an extra quarter cup of sugar. The glaze set perfectly. Pie won't look good unless you pour glaze in bottom, press in all ugly pieces and then arrange perfect slices on top.
If you are looking for a fresh peach pie recipe that contains no jello gelatin, this is for you! It is much creamer and richer then the pies with the gelatin and the nutmeg really gives it a kick.
This was easy to make, delicious and very refreshing. My husband (who doesn't like fresh peaches) gave it 4 stars. I bought a ready-to-eat graham crust, which worked very well, as did adding a pinch of cinnamon to the cooked mixture. I probably should have made it earlier in the day - after 5 hours in the fridge, the filling still wasn't properly set. However, my mashed peaches were very ripe and therefore watery, which could be partially to blame. Next time I'll leave out the water and see what happens. Even though it ran all over their plates, my guests liked this pie so much that they asked for the recipe.
Really good pie and refreshing change from the traditional two-crust peach pie. I did find that the glaze makes about one cup too much for the pie. Saved it and used over vanilla ice cream. Yummy! Roberta Sambol
I have never attempted peach pie before this one, so I don't have much to compare it to (besides store-bought pie) After reading the reviews first I threw in an extra tablespoon of cornstarch and cut up more peaches then made 2 pies. It was awsome and perfectly set, everyone loved it, said it melted in their mouths!
I used a pre-made reduced fat graham cracker crust and Splenda instead of sugar and it was heavenly! Sadly, I ate the entire pie myself, but with much less guilt because of my modifications ;)
The sweet/tart taste of the fresh peaches keeps it from being sticky sweet as most peach pies are.
This is a great way to use fresh peaches. My husband complains when I cook peaches for anything, pie, cobbler, etc. He loved this pie. I pureed some of my "less pretty" peaches for the glaze. That left the more sound ones for attractive slices in the pie. I also had extra glaze, so I bulked it up and made a second pie. Delicious!
Excellent! I made this last night, it was sooo easy and fast, most of all very delicious! This is the only recipe I have rated 5 stars so far.
The taste is superb, and I got a lot of compliments. The directions could be a bit better. My second pie I learned to puree the peaches and water in the blender first, and to stir together the dry ingredients before combining everything in the saucepan. This may be obvious to experts, but I'm not one.
Excellent pie! I enjoyed the different texture of cooked peaches and fresh peaches together. It did make too much cooked sauce, as others had mentioned. I used 2 c. of mashed peaches; not 2 c. of peaches, then mashed. Perhaps that makes a difference. I'll definitely make this one again!
Great pie! The filling set perfectly. For those having trouble with "runny" filling, perhaps a modification in the process will help. Try this...mash/puree 2 peaches (peeled, pitted) in a food processor or blender. 1 peach should equal 1 cup of sliced peach. Combine sugar, pureed peaches, butter in saucepan and begin cooking. In a separate bowl, whisk together the water and cornstarch until well blended without lumps. While stirring the peaches over med heat, slowly pour the water cornstarch mixture into the cooking peaches. I ended up with quite a bit of glaze, but had no problem using it all! Thanks for the recipe!
AWESOME!!! Went peach picking with the family and 35 lbs. later I was up for more options in recipes. This one was such a hit I made 2 in 2 days! I'm at over 6800 ft in altitude and needed to make some minor adjustments (no addtl water and needed more starch). Other than that it was easy and delicious!
When you live in Jersey as I do and have access to Jersey Peaches, this is the recipe. It was wonderful. I used a little less water than called for, just enough to mix corn starch in. To die for!
The first time I made this pie I used homegrown peaches, which were very sweet & very juicy. The glaze was too watery and very sweet. The second time I reduced the sugar to 1/2 cup and the water to 1/4 cup. I left the cornstarch at 3T as the peaches were adding a lot of juice. The pie turned out perfectly. I would suggest you see how much juice is created when you mash the peaches and reduce the water as needed. Yummy fresh pie.
My family LOVED this. My husband said it was the best peach pie he's ever had. I sliced the fresh peaches super thin and made a very pretty spiral design. My only complaint, and the only reason I didn't give it 5 Stars, was that it never really "set" -it was a bit on the runny side, but that did not affect the flavor...it was very fresh tasting and delicious! Maybe more cornstarch next time. Yum!
this is an easy recipe! after making a peach pie I used the left over peaches to make tarts, I quarter the recipe to make the 6 tarts. then turned out perfectly yummy!
Awesome pie! I did find the directions a little confusing in terms of how many peaches I needed (i.e. do I use 2 cups of cut peaches and then mash them or use 2 cups of mashed peaches). So, I used 2 cups of mashed peaches (which was 4 peaches) and 4 cups of sliced peaches (each peach yielded about a cup). The only change I made to the recipe was instead of layering the peaches and glaze, I just stirred the glaze and sliced peaches together. The pie set up perfectly and was delicious!
Excellent. Definitely only use 1 c. Sugar I'd your peaches are ripe. You don't want to take away from their sweetness. Delicious recipe!!!
The pie to make when you have beautiful fresh peaches. Would have given it 5-stars, but the peaches in the glaze should have been peeled, and the mixture blended with an immersion blender to make it clear and smooth. Will make again!
This recipe is great as long as you make the following changes (otherwise I found it too sweet): Reduce the sugar to half cup and add 3-4 tablespoons of fresh lemon juice to the mashed peach mixture. I also add 1/2 to 1 cup of mashed peaches because I want to be sure to cover all the fresh peaches completely.
I made this pie for our July 4th celebration and after reading reviews opted to omit the water in the recipe only because the peaches I was using were so juicy. I also added 1 cup of fresh raspberries and gently tossed peaches with glaze and let it set overnight in a bowl. I placed filling into pie crust just before serving, added fresh whipped cream to top it off and it was a huge hit! Thanks for the recipe, I was looking for glaze that did not call for gelatin.
I love this recipe! The nutmeg gives it a unique flavor, so it doesn't taste like every other peach pie. One of my favorite pie recipes I've come across in a long time.
I followed the suggestion to use more sugar, less water, and more cornstarch. It set very nicely. I would cut back on the nutmeg next time; it was still delicious, I am just not used to that flavor in my fresh peach pie. Wonderful with vanilla ice cream.
The mixture of cooked and non cooked peaches was so nice. I will make this again. Delicious! ^^
Delicious Thanks for posting
Was exceptionally easy to prepare, and enjoyed by all.
This recipe is similar to a fresh peach pie served in a Walnut Creek Ohio restaurant. I actually like this recipe better. Per Sylvia D's recommendation, I added the extra Tablespoon of corn starch but didn't add the extra sugar. Fantastic! The pie would be very similar to the Ohio restaurant if the extra sugar were added, but not the extra corn starch. I will make this again. Top with cool whip and it's wonderful, with sweetened whip cream (don't forget the vanilla) it's out of this world!
Excellent peach pie recipe. I added an extra tablespoon of corn starch because my peaches were ripe and juicy. I also mashed my 2 cups of peaches using my food processor. I did not purée them. I just pulsed it to get them diced up. I also used cinnamon in place of nutmeg since I am not a nutmeg fan. My pie set up fine and tasted and looked great! Not a crumb leftover.
Maybe a little sloppy, but the flavor blows you away! Delicious!!!
This was pretty good. For some reason, my crust turned to mush after sitting overnight. But I'm going to take out the filling and serve over vanilla ice cream.
I think it is a shame to cook fresh peaches, this recipe was perfect and simple. Also works with strawberries.
Really good, substituted oj for the water and splenda for the sugar. Placed half of the mashed peach glaze on the bottom of the crust, then placed sliced peaches after I tossed them with a 2T of splenda & a squeeze of lemon juice. Topped with rest of glaze. Placed fat free whipped topping on pie slices as I served them, which stayed together perfectly. Fresh pie taste
Very very delicious! A few tips I would like to suggest. When pitting the peaches to use for the sauce I would cut out a little of the dark center area surrounding the pit. It would make the sauce a little lighter looking. I used cinnamen instead of nutmeg and used a little lemon juice (approx 1 1/2 tsp.) in the sauce to make it little less sweet and to brighten the flavor. You could increase the cornstarch by a table spoon to make it a little thicker for slicing. It was a huge hit!
I substituted cinnamon for the nutmeg. Yummy! Definitely will make this again.
Yum!! Got rave revues from everyone at the "pi" party I took this to. I didn't use all the cooked mixture, just about half, and ate the rest with a spoon! :)
The first time I did this recipe it ended up WAY too runny - and I ended up with enough liquid and peaches to make two pies. Regardless, it was totally delicious because the peaches I was using were amazing. The second time it gelled totally SOLID: I used nectarines instead of peaches because they tasted GREAT at the farmers' market. I used 4 tablespoons of corn starch and NO extra water. Instead, I let my nectarines sit in a colander for about 10 minutes and used all the juice that dripped onto a plate below. I crushed more like 1-2/3 cups of my nectarines - and crushed three strawberries into the mixture. I used the recommended amount of sugar. The sauce cooked up REALLY quickly and nearly burned even though I had it on low, so keep an eye on it! Then I poured my sauce into my pie crush and only added in enough fresh nectarines to fill - leaving some room on top for sliced strawberries. It was a pretty big hit. My only critique on this modification is that it ended up a little too sour overall. Next time I would use some really sweet peaches instead of nectarines, or compliment them with blueberries instead of strawberries. Also, the sauce set so perfectly well, that I would try to get away with using little less of it, and adding in more fresh fruit instead.
Really great no bake recipe...I've never had peach pie like this before. This is a keeper...I also followed other recommendations for the glaze. thanks for the recipe!
My husband LOVED this recipe. Just made it for the 2nd time and my father in law enjoyed it as well. Thanks!
it was good but it have too much glaze
This tastes great. I love fresh peaches! I increased the cornstarch by 1 T and I decreased the water but it still didn't set up great. Looked great until I cut it but still tasted great! Just realized I forgot the nutmeg, have to try again :)
Recipe defiantely was easy and the mashed peach glaze was yummy. I was not a huge fan of the two different textures of the peaches. I bought the peaches earlier in season and they were very crunchy so I probably should have let them soften up a bit before I made the pie.
Love the fresh peach taste, ease of prep, beautiful to look at. I made some modifications suggested in previous reviews and it set up perfectly in only a few hours. It's also LOW CAL for a dessert. Thanks for a great recipe!
Very good and easy to make.
I must've messed up the glaze. This pie never set up properly after refrigeration...maybe I missed something? Next time, I think I will try a more traditional double crust, baked fruit pie.
I added 1 tbsp of corn starch. It was a perfect peach pie.
Not my kind of pie. Won't be making this again!
I loved, loved this fresh peach pie! After reading the reviews above I added the 4th Tbsp. of corn starch and omitted the water. I peeled and pitted the two peaches for the glaze and put them in my blender to liquify them. We dropped each peach in boiling water for 30 seconds to loosen the skin on the peaches so they slipped off easily. When the pie was complete we stuck it in the freezer for an hour and then moved to the fridge we were in such a hurry to try it.
Was good, but too many peaches for a 9" pie. I did like having the smashed ones in the filling. Taste was good.
Made with can of peaches I caned over the summer. so I didn't add water use a 1 tsp. cinnamon. was awesome.
My second time making. Peaches this year were juicy but not as sweet. Minor changes cinnamon instead of nutmeg and juice from peaches plus water to get to 1/2 cup. This recipe so embraces the freshness of the fruit.
Yes, I did make some changes. I only added 1/4 cup of water, I also changed the amount of cornstarch, from 2 tbsp. to 3 tbsp., omitted the nutmeg and only used 1/4 tsp. of vanilla. Also, make sure you let the glaze cool before adding it to the peaches.
Such a nice flavor! Light and delicious. I used a shortbread type crust from a strawberry pie recipe using powder sugar, flour, and unsalted butter. Used peaches off our tree!
Great recipe ,I made. Great pie. Maybe my best. I used a top crust 5 stars.
My first try at fruit pie. I cheated and used Pillsbury ready-to-bake crust. Baked as directed and set aside to cool. Trying to judge by the peaches and nectarines I purchased (and tasted, 10 altogether) this is what I used: 1 c plus 2 T sugar, ¼ c water, 4 T cornstarch, ¼ t nutmeg and 1 t vanilla. Placed all but vanilla in a saucepan and worked on peaches. Once I sliced all I easily knew what to use for “mashed”. Added the two cups of mashed to the sauce pan. I did decide to put the mixture into a blender for just a minute before heating. It thickened quickly. Once off the heat I then added the vanilla and tasted. I did start layering with sauce first, then peaches, alternately layering til full. (Thanks to those that gave user comments for me to consider.) Looked beautiful, next time no fork, see photo. Into the fridge. Reading additional comments, and with finished flavor, I will use cinnamon instead of nutmeg or a little of each next time. All in all, great recipe. Thanks!
This is the best fresh peach pie! i don't know that i will ever cook a pie again. I did a couple of changes, cut the vanilla in half and i didn't have a frozen pie shell, so I used a graham cracker crust. I brushed it with egg and baked it for 5 min. per instructions. Cooled and then filled with the peaches and sauce. Refrigerated for a couple of hours and it was amazing! The crust was crunchy and the fruit yummy.
Reduced sugar to 1/4 cupAdded juice of lemonAdded 1 cup waterCornstarch modified as needed
I give this five stars for ease and flavor, sent this to my friends and family.
Great recipe! I added blueberries and a little more corn starch like some of the other reviews recommended. Came out great!
Wonderful. I did add the extra tablespoon of cornstarch as recommended, probably used a tad more peaches (I used 10 peaches altogether that we got at Costco), and also 1/4 t. of cinnamon. Thank you!
I have a love/hate relationship with this recipe. I've made it several times. I've never included the nutmeg, but the taste is fabulous. I love this unbaked approach. But in all the times I've made it (6-10), I've never gotten it to set up well. I've eliminated the water and increased the cornstarch, but it's still really runny. The flavor is amazing, though, so I'll keep trying.
4 stars all the way its a great recipe. I will make again with a few tweaks.
Thanks "Champ Williams" for this recipe... coming across a recipe for a "fresh" peach pie is not easy (the kind where the peaches don't get baked). My two cents... did not care for the vanilla, butter or nutmeg in this recipe. Next time, I would leave them out and just let the flavor of the peaches shine through! Make sure your peaches are ripe enough. These ingredients covered up the delicious peach taste and didn't allow the peaches to be the star. I might cut the sugar back by 1/4 cup as well (3/4 cup instead of 1 cup). I also added a sprinkling of citric acid over the peaches after they were peeled and sliced to keep them from browning. The thickness of the sauce was great (mix the sugar with the cornstarch in the sauce pan, then gradually add in water while whisking, then the smashed peaches). After the sauce was all mixed in and hot, I used my hand blender to make it all smooth. Just a kiss of fresh lemon juice might be nice, but don't overdo it. Word to the wise: Make your crusts first, then deal with the peaches. This way not only can the crusts be cooling, but it's really best to pour the sauce over the peaches while it's still warm, layer by layer, so the sauce can settle in between all the peach slices.
I did a few adjustments as recommended by another reviewer and this pie is delicious. We have a few peach trees and I'm always looking for ways to use the abundance of fruit that they produce. Give this one a try.
I've made this fresh peach pie a couple of times, though, with a graham cracker crust. The sauce was perfect in thickness and flavor.
Made as written. Turned out great! Delicious, not super sweet, let’s fresh peaches really shine.
The filling tastes good, but I didn't care for the vanilla.
This was super easy! Followed the recipes exactly. The family gave it 10/10 stars!
Reduced the sugar and loved the flavor. Also substituted tapioca for the flour.
added cinnamon instead of nutmeg.
This is a wonderful fresh peach pie recipe. Several people commented that the filling was runny which could be explained by some missing information. First, make sure the crust is completely cool before filling. Secondly, the cooked glace filling should be cooled prior to mixing with the peaches in the pie shell. If it is still warm, it will become runny and never set up properly. This is true for any fresh fruit glace pie.
I think the only thing missing is a reminder that the better and riper your peaches, the better the pie turns out. Love this recipe.
I’m amazed at how easy it was to make. I used a frozen crust; made sure all of my peaches were ripe and ready. I only used half of the vanilla because I didn’t want it taking over the peach flavor. Turned out delicious. Took it to a potluck for dessert and got great reviews served with vanilla ice cream.
Will definitely make this again but will reduce the sugar.
Phenomenal recipe! I start with less water and add until the consistency I like. Nutmeg is wonderful in it, but I also have added a pinch of ginger from time to time ... amazing! Extra filling is great on toast.
Made it 3 times, experimenting with cornstarch and water amounts. Add an extra tbsp of cornstarch like everyone says! I also add a pinch of salt and a sprinkle of cinnamon. Delightful!
Company for dinner and I realized my oven was broken. So, I made this pie using graham cracker crust. I added the extra Tbsp of corn starch as others suggested (my peaches were very juicy). Since I was out of nutmeg, I subbed cinnamon. Tasted great, was not runny at all.
Everyone needs to keep in mind that not all peaches are created equal. Some are juicier, some are sweeter than others. This is an excellent recipe, but may need to be adapted depending on your peaches. I only make this with peaches that are fully ripe and very juicy. The first 3 times I tried it, the pies were super tasty, but rather runny. I've gone ahead and upped the cornstarch in my "permanent file." For my tastes, I wouldn't change the sugar ratio (as a few reviewers suggest), but again, not everyone's tastes are the same. That's an easy thing to adapt.
My arrangement was a little different and I used white flesh peaches.. It was awesome.
Not a fan of this flavor profile for a fresh peach pie, which should be bright, sweet, and tangy. The vanilla and nutmeg really get in the way of the fresh peach flavor. Just my $0.02.
