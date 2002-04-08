Single Crust Peach Pie

4.4
136 Ratings
  • 5 86
  • 4 36
  • 3 7
  • 2 2
  • 1 5

My mother made this pie several times a month in the fall with fresh peaches from the Western Slope of Colorado, the BEST peaches in the world! It is still one of our family's favorites!

Recipe by Lori

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
additional:
50 mins
total:
1 hr 20 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
1 pie
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Cream sugar and butter or margarine together. Add flour and nutmeg; mix until mealy. Spread 1/2 of mixture in pie crust. Arrange peaches on top of crumb mixture. Sprinkle remaining crumb mixture on top of peaches.

  • Bake at 450 degrees F (230 degrees C) for ten minutes. Reduce heat to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Continue baking for 40 minutes, or until brown.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
250 calories; protein 2g; carbohydrates 37.5g; fat 10.4g; cholesterol 7.6mg; sodium 140.4mg. Full Nutrition
