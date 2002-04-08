Single Crust Peach Pie
My mother made this pie several times a month in the fall with fresh peaches from the Western Slope of Colorado, the BEST peaches in the world! It is still one of our family's favorites!
Two comments: - The trick to making it less "soupy" is to drain the peaches...yes, even with fresh peaches. After slicing I recommend putting the slices in a colander while you prepare the rest of the ingredients. You may be surprised at how much juice comes off while they sit. Don't slice them directly into the crust or you will get soupy pie! - Serve soon after baking. It's a beautiful pie fresh from the oven but as it sits it looks less attractive (the topping absorbs the liquid). Still tastes good but if you're having company I would do everything up to the placing the topping ahead of time, then put the topping on and bake when you're ready to serve.Read More
Please don't waste your time with this recipe. It is not pie. It is peach goop in a shell. I followed the instructions and I also followed the advice of others to drain the fresh peaches a bit. It has turned out to be such an unattractive dish. Like others said, I'm sure that it tastes good with ice cream but you would not want to try and serve this "pie" to guests. Sorry. I've made so many great recipes from this site but this was the only really bad one so far.Read More
Yummy. I've made a lot of peach pies, and this one was one of the best. I did make a few changes though. I made extra topping, so I'd have an extra cruchy top. Plus, I made a pie filling instead of just putting the peaches in -- this way it would be soupy. The filling had juice from one small lemon, about 1/2cup to 3/4 cup of sugar, cinnamon, nutmeg and about 1-2 tablespoons of cornstarch mixed with a tiny amount of water to thicken it up. I didn't do a lot of measuring on the filling so those are estimations. I just didn't want a soupy pie, and I knew this would work. It turned out super. I made an extra for my husband to take to work. This recipe is a keeper.
I've made this pie twice, once with yellow peaches, then white flesh peaches. Next time I'll mix the two (If only using one kind of peach, I recommend white flesh)! I used brown sugar instead of white, added 1/4tsp of cinnamon and a dash of allspice. I coated the peaches in the mixture then placed in the pie crust. As a topping, I mixed 1/4cup butter, 1/3cup+1TBS flour, 1/4cup brown sugar, and 1/4cup white sugar, then placed flattened chunks of dough on top. It made the pie look nice on top, and gave it a slightly crunchy texture. **Be sure to cut the peach slices thick, otherwise they get cooked down too much and it makes the filling soupy. Tastes great any way you eat it--hot, cold, or al a mode!
I took the advice of others and added cinnamon, but why stop there... I cut the white sugar down to 1/2 cup, added 1/3 cup of brown sugar, 1/3 cup rolled oats and one extra tbls of butter. I also tossed the peaches in flour before adding to the pie. It wasn't runny at all and it's hard to tell if it would've been had a not used the flour. I also set the stove to broil for a minute to crispen up the top crust. It came out really good. I don't expect this pie will last long in my house.
I'm no pie expert, but with all the input on this one, I couldn't miss. I actually used frozen peaches that I thawed and drained. I tossed the peaches with flour as others suggested, and added a little brown sugar to the peaches too. They just weren't very sweet. Then I doubled the crumble recipe as other suggested and added both cinamon and nutmeg. I had plenty of crumble left to completely cover the pie. I cooked it 450 for 10 mins then 350 for 40 mins and it was perfect. I used the middle rack in my oven and wrapped the edges of the crust with foil until about ten mins before it was done. Oh yeah, this recipe is a keeper especially since I found a way to use frozen peaches. thanks for the recipe.
I read the reviews and they helped a lot. I made some changes, cinnamon to flour/sugar mixture along with doubling the mixture. I also made a huge pile of clean, fresh peaches and coated all with about 1/2 cup of flour then coated again with half the flour/sugar mixture. Of course the baking took longer, but I watched it. My pie stood tall and beautiful. The crunchy, sugary, coating on top was delightful. All I can say is YUM! It's the best peach pie I've ever had.
This was a really good pie. I will change a few things. The biggest change will be adding more peaches. Fill that pie pan up! Oh, and why is there a picture of a two crust pie for a recipe called Single Crust Peach Pie?
This was a great pie..My husband loved it and had his when it was warm with a scoop of vanilla ice cream..I only changed a couple things..I only added a pinch of the nutmeg and also added about 1/4 tesp of cinnamon and 1/4 teasp of vanilla.. It was awesome..I also used canned peaches (Del Monte No Sugar Added) but cant wait to try it with fresh ones. mmmmmmmm DELICIOUS!!! Thanks.. (Brampton, Canada)
Made this pie for guests and they loved it.
yum yum. my bottom crust was a little hard (but tasted like peach pie candy). i used a bag of frozen peaches instead of fresh. i rinsed and allowed them to thaw. did not think it would come so great but what a suprise. it also deserves points for simplicity.
with the barrage of comments, it's hard to know what changes need to be made if any. after considering all of the wonderful recommendations, i added cinnamon, which was a good decision. And I 1 1/2 the crumb recipe which i think was perfect. when cutting the peaches, I only cut them in four large slices, which was recommended to keep the juiciness down. with the changes I made (more crumbs and less peach slices), we had no issues of a runny pie. we love it! i would not be embarrassed to serve it to company.
This pie was so soupy I had to serve it with a spoon in bowls! I don't recommend it.
EXCELLENT! I would just add a bit of cinnamon. I mixed in a big bowl, the peaches with all the crumb mixture, stirred a bit moving the bowl and poured it on top of the crust. It turned perfect and the lack of cinnamon was fixed sprinkling a bit at the time of serving. Delicious warm with vanilla ice cream. 5 Stars! Will make it again and again!
I added more flour the 2nd time I made this. I started out with 1/2 cup flour instead of 1/3. I also added a little tapioca (about 1 tsp.) to the fresh peaches. Before I put the final crumb crust to the top, I added even more flour to mixture, probably another 1 tbsp. This made it perfect.
This was a great recipe! I didn't have as many peaches as it called for and I didn't have nutmeg. I only had pumpkin pie spice and surprisingly, it turned out delicious. That goes to show how versatile this recipe is. My husband ate almost the whole pie.
This pie was easy and a big hit. I just got more fresh peaches and everyone is waiting for the pie! I used a premade pie crust and prebaked it for 5 minutes.
Oh my gosh this was so good I almost made another one the same day. I need add a little less sugar than the recipe called for. I also turned off the oven and left the pie in to cool. It was not soupy at all. My family loved it.
I followed another reviewers suggestion of coating the peaches in flour before placing them in the pie as well as adding some brown sugar. The pie was not at all runny (even though I used VERY ripe peaches) and had a good flavor to it. Very easy to throw together as well.
This is my husband's and father-in-law's new-found favorite pie of all time, and it's so easy to make! I use more cinnamon and nutmeg than the original recipe calls for, which helps make the topping a little sweeter.
I made this for the first time for a cookout and was so nervous about it. It tasted great and the pie stayed together. I got rave reviews for it. I made a 10 inch deep dish pie, so I used 9 peaches and doubled the crumble mixture. It was great!
So good and easy, not runny at all! Great way to use up the pick your own peaches I had too much of!
I added cinnamon, which I love. Taste was excellent, but way too much juice. I will try Tapioca next time.
I had some leftover crust dough in the freezer and wanted a quick and easy one crust peach pie to throw together. I cut the recipe to fit the smaller pie and it was delish! I am not a huge nutmeg fan, so I substituted cinammon instead. I know, I know, not the same recipe. I followed the rest of the recipe and as many reviewers suggested, to accomodate for and not throw away the delicious juice, I coated the peaches in flour and the pie came out perfect! The crumb was light and crispy and the pie was not runny at all. Thank you for this quick and easy recipe!
This is truely the best Peach Pie recipe that I have ever made. I have made many pies in my time and none can compare to this one. I made it with very fresh peaches that i simply peeled, pitted and sliced. It lets the true flavor of the peaches come through. It is uncomplicated and homey. Yet, it is fancy enough to serve to company with a nice scoop of very good vanilla ice cream on top. I will make try this recipe with apples and cinnamon next time.
This pie was very good. I seldom bake but got the urge when my neighbor gave me some peaches from his tree. It was easy to prepare. Just make sure you drain the peaches in a large colander so that each peach gets drained.
This was good. I used 6 very large fresh peaches, so ripe and sweet they tasted like candy. I drained them and then added 1/4 cup flour, lots of cinnamon and about 1tsp. lemon juice. It was not soupy but of medium texture. To the topping I used cinnamon instead of nutmeg. Put only a little on bottom and most of it on top. I was dissappointed the way the topping seemed to disappear and made the pie look under cooked and soggy. Not very pretty for serving and really mushy looking the next day. The flavor was good because of the peaches I used but I don't think I'd make again. I was wondering if using brown sugar instead of white would work better in the topping? We did like it though. Thanks Lori!
Fabulous! I had a leftover Marie Callendar's frozen pie crust and this is a great "single crust" pie recipe. Followed other reviewers suggestions to lightly flour the peach slices, and I did finish it off under the broiler for a few minutes at the end to give it a good look. End of season peaches weren't overly ripe, so my pie wasn't runny at all. My family devoured this pie.
It had a nice flavor but it was way too soupy like others have said. If anyone knows how to make it less soupy let me know and I'll try again!
I love this recipe, it's quick, simple and makes the best peach pie I ever had. Amazing... it's always a crowd pleaser for any occassion I always take it and it goes... FAST!
I had some very FRESH Western Slope (Fruita, Colorado) and made this very easy Recipe! My whole family loved it so much I made a second one with more of the huge batch of Peaches we have!
This was delish! I used 1/3 reduced fat margerine, whole wheat flour and 1/2 Splenda and 1/2 sugar. I only used 1/2 cup of sugar blend and it was VERY sweet. Could probably use 1/4 cup sugar. Looked pretty. Kind of like a cobbler-pie combo. Excellent, thanks!
A nice easy recipe. For a twist, I replaced nutmeg with 1/4 tsp. anise, 1/8 tsp. cloves, 1/8 tsp. ginger. I also omitted the butter.
It came out really nicely. I would add more peaches though. The flour mixture kind of overpowers the taste from the peaches. It tastes great when you can taste the peaches. Thanks
I only had one crust on hand, so decided to make this pie. It turned out to be a super simple and very yummy recipe! Thanks!
I loved how easy this was, and I loved that you could really taste the peaches. But the crumb topping was bad. Just plain sweet with all that white sugar. I would use about twice the amount of some DIFFERENT crumb topping for this, and it would be a good pie. All that white sugar just ruined it for me.
Delicious! This recipe is a keeper! Love the easy cobbler-like pie.
This recipe was delicious. I used canned peaches. I agree the crumble ingredients need to double. I used another pie crust on top. The host loved it. This is my new found simple dessert.
This had wonderful flavor. I added cinnamon instead of nutmeg. My pie also turned out quite soupy, probably because the peaches were so juicy. We just ate it in bowls with ice cream or whipped topping. Thanks for sharing!
It's generous of me to give it 3 stars. I buy my Georgia peaches from a man who picks them fresh and sends them out right away. I had made sure they were ripe but not too soggy and made the pie. A big sloppy disaster, to say the least. The flavors of mixed spices and peaches make a great flavor, but something needs to be done about consistancy. I added 3 T of cornstarch, and that wasn't enough. I also added more cinnamon and nutmeg than suggested, which turned out well.
FABULOUS! I made a gluten free version. I simply substituted Splenda for sugar (although this is not required for the recipe to be GF), used a GF pie crust, and used GF flour. FANTABULOUS.
This came out really soupy. When you cut into it the pie completely fell apart. Apart from the appearance (and that I had to eat it with a spoon), it was delicious!
Great, simple recipe for a delicious pie. I made this recipe twice--once pie with fresh peaches and once with canned--neither was runny, I drained both kinds of peaches. Like others have posted, I doubled the amount of topping, but otherwise made no changes.
This was great. After reading other reviews, I doubled the topping and mixed 1/2 in with peaches and then topped with the rest. Added Almond extract for kick of flavor. Topping: 1/3 Cup Flour, 1/4 Cup Brown sugar, 1/4 Cup White sugar, 1 Tsp. Cinnamon + Nutmeg. I used the refrigerated dough and pressed into my 10" pie pan. I tried mixing yellow and white peaches but next time will only do yellow as the white weren't as sweet. Consistency of peaches was perfect.
In spite of my better judgement, I did not add cornstarch to thicken the peaches, which should be listed as part of this recipe. It was a runny mess. Also was too sweet for my taste. Would recommend less white sugar, maybe some brown, and cinnamon instead of nutmeg. Better yet, use another recipe. I'm an experienced cook and have used other pie recipes before, but will not waste good fruit on this one again.
Yummy! I used drained, canned peaches and the recipe turned out just fine. Thanks.
This is the best peach pie I've ever tried!! Easy to make and turns out great every time! I make this recipe over and over during peach season and my family never gets tired of eating it!!
I made this just this evening and my whole family enjoyed it! Easy and quick as well.
this pie is awesome!!!!!
I loved it, I added some cinnamon and an extra pie crust, it was amazing.
Loved this. We didn't think it was too runny at all, but I followed other suggestions and drained the peaches and also kept it in the oven after baking. I added a 1/4 teaspoon of cinnamon per other's suggestions. Next time I will definitely double the crumble.
This was fantastic! I used fresh peaches that I picked from my parents back yard and added a lattice top to the pie and it turned out delicious. It got rave reviews from everyone at my dad's labor day BBQ. Thank you so much Lori!
I added 2 T of cornstarch and blackberries
This peach pie was gone in 20mins…..It was soo good! Followed the recipe as is. It didn't turn golden brown after the 40 mins. So put it on the high rack. Turned on the broiler for a couple of mins. kept an eye on it so it wouldn't burn. It gave this nice hard topping. Pie came out wonderful!!
Even after draining the peaches the pie still came out really soupy which caused the pie shell to be very raw and gross! Also the crumb mixture was very sweet so I would cut back on the sugar especially if your peaches are very sweet and ripe! Overall I would not make this pie again..
excellent recipe for my fresh peaches from our own tree! My husband had seconds! I did as others suggested, I doubled the crumble and made a pie filling with 1/2 c. sugar,2 T cornstarch and spices and 1 t. lemon peel.
Great flavor, but mine turned out too liquidy. Maybe next time, I'll toss the peaches in some flour to help with that......
I followed the advice of mixing the fruit with the flour/sugar mixture (adding in cinnamon and allspice and using brown sugar instead of white), then adding a crumble top. It came out really well, but I think maybe it needs more peaches so it is more of a fruit pie and less of a sugar pie. :) I was bouncing off the walls...
Best peach pie ever!! The sugar, flour, butter crumb mixture under and over the peaches gives the crust a chance to brown before the peaches get juicy. Has a nice medium thickness filling.
really delicious. I didn't give it 5 stars because it was a tad sweet. so I will cut back on sugar a bit. Not runny , we ate it all that day!
Absolutely wonderful. I used fresh peaches and followed the recipe exactly except I added a little cinnamon and made a lattice-type crust for the top. It was a tad runny, next time I will toss the peaches in some flour before assembling the pie. Other than than it was perfect. I brought it to a 4th of July picnic and everyone raved.
I gave this a 5star rating...I would have given it more... I did mess up one thing...I didn't put the crumb mixture on the bottom before the peach layer...I read one review that said that would keep my crust from getting soggy. What I did was layer peaches, then crumbs, then peaches, then crumbs,etc...then I took a second crust and made lattice work on the top. I do have to say that this was about the prettiest and yummiest peach pie I have ever seen. (if I say so myself) I could go on and on. Made it for my mom on mothers day, and she is so picky, but she had seconds. thanks tons....
This was my first attempt at a peach pie and it came out great! Bonus was I made it gluten-free (GF) for my daughter. Pie crust was GF and available pre-mixed in a box except for wet ingredients of course. I couldn't find nice fresh peaches so I bought frozen peach slices in a bag and would highly recommended it as an alternative and a time saver. Honestly after adding and baking the peaches you wouldn't be able to tell the difference between fresh and frozen. Like previous reviewers I had doubled the crumble ingredients and added cinnamon too! The flour was GF mixed grains plus I added a bit of xanthan gum (GF thickener). Worked wonders! Nice and dense and not runny but moist. The rating should be a 4 since many bakers here add changes to original but hey, that's what makes a great recipe. The basic recipe is simple and for anyone to give it a bad rating really need to see what they did wrong and try it again. Peaches come in various sizes, textures and ripeness and can really alter your results for this recipe. A really true baker or even chef would try a recipe again before mindlessly bashing a recipe. “Cut my pie into four pieces, I don’t think I could eat eight.” ? Yogi Berra
This was really, really good...the hub had brought home a ton of peaches (they're in season right now and SO yummy) and i had a pie crust in the freezer so went for it. I doubled the crumble, used 7 peaches, used cinnamon in place of nutmeg...the hub ate it straight out of the pan! YUM!!!
Easy and very good. Best if eaten soon. Crust gets soggy.
This was super delicious, but mine came out a little too liquidy. I would add a tablespoon or two of a thickener, such as quick cooking tapioca.
This pie is great! It does, however, need more peaches to fill the crust. That's the only reason I didn't give it a 5. My pie was not soggy at all. Watch the variety of peaches you use. Some are more conducive to baking than others. I used contenders. They bake up very well.
i used home canned(no sugar) peaches. very very good.
I made this pie GF and it came out great. I used a premade GF pie shell and took the advice of others and doubled the crumb mixture. I also used half white sugar and half brown sugar. I used tapioca starch for the flour and earth balance buttery sticks for the butter. I used 6 fresh peaches because that was all I had. I added half tsp. of Xanthan Gum to help hold the crumb mixture together. I also added a little cinnamon. I will definitely make this recipe again!
I made this excellent recipe for Thanksgiving. I took some ideas from a couple reviews and put a lattice top and a little more flour to make sure it didn't turn out runny. It will be a tradition now. The whole family loved it!
This pie was really good, but mine turned out really runny and soggy. I think if we had eaten it right away it would have been fine, but I made it one evening to have the next day and it was so runny. I used about 9 peaches and it could have even used a few more. So, although it wasn't pretty, it sure tasted yummy! I'll try some of the suggestions to thicken it up next time and see if that helps!
My husband loved this so much I made it again the next week!
Everyone loved this recipe. It was gone in less then an hour.
Yummy! I just purchased a 2 pack of frozen crusts, and cut one up and criss crossed the top..I never attempted a pie before, and this was really easy and next time I will use can peaches just becuase I am lazy
We are expats living in Shanghai, China. I tried this recipe with our local peaches and it was delicious! A little reminder of home.
Delicious!!!
Mine turned out a bit tart, but that may have been caused by the peaches. Otherwise good and very easy. I only had four peaches, but it was still a pretty full pie.
I made it step by step and it was absolutely delicious!
This is the best pie recipe I’ve found, so easy...so delicious. I’m using apples next!
Delicious!
Instead of peaches, i figured the amount of fruit is about 6 cups i used 4.5 cups sliced strawberries and 1.5 cups diced mango. I used all brown sugar and added 1/2 tsp cinnamon. The pie was full to the top and i had plenty of mixture to just about cover the top of the pie. I did use an extra tbsp of butter to make it more crumbly. I'll try oats next time. Overall very good.
I don't understand what one reviewer meant by this being a "peach soup"/too gloopy. the pie congealed perfectly. yes, it looked a bit liquidy at the end of baking, but this did not disappoint. i made it with vegan butter and almond flower. this was a great way to use a bunch of peaches from the farmers market.
Despite straining my peaches, the pie was still very 'soupy'. And as others have pointed out, upon sitting the topping absorbs juices to the point that it, too, is soggy. Good enough for 'just us', but I wouldn't serve it to guests.
One of the best peach pies I have had/made. I did doubled the topping mix, added a 1/2 tsp cinnamon and tossed the peaches in about 1/2 cup flour (no need to drain them then saving all the yummy juice.) I put 1/4 of the topping in first, added the peaches and then put the rest of the topping on. Cooked just as instructed and it turned out perfect!
I love this peach pie! I made it as recipe is written just added small amount of cinnamon to peaches before placing remaining mixture on, because I love cinnamon. I will make again!
Not very crumbly and soupy so pie crust is soggy.....
I loved this pie. Peach pie just tastes like "summer" to me, and that's how this pie tasted. I love the single crust idea--not so many calories but still VERY NICE.
Super, super easy! And delicious!! My official man-cave peach pie! Hated preparing fresh peaches so I heaped a pile of drained canned peaches. Ooh, baby, baby! Khev Raytown, MO
Best I've ever had!!
I did not really care for this pie. It was just too sweet. I did add more of the topping, so that may be why. Everyone else liked it, so it may just not be my thing.
It is quite sweet but, OH, so tasty. Didn't last long which is always a good recommendation!
We loved this pie! Peaches aren't in season in Colorado just yet so I used frozen peaches that I thawed but left slightly slushy. I coated the peaches with about 1/3 c flour and 1/4 c of sugar along with some Cinnamon and nutmeg since I knew they would have extra moisture being they were previously frozen and I also knew they wouldn't be near as sweet as fresh peaches. Other than that I left the recipe as is and doubled it to make 2 pies. We loved loved loved it. The topping got nice and crunchy and has a lovely flavor. A peach pie was the request and this one made me look like a rock star!
This was an awesome recipe! My husband called it “wicked good” This was my first time making a fruit pie and it was very simple! I read the comments and this is what I came up with.. I tossed the peaches in flour and doubled the crumb crust but used brown sugar for my 2nd 3/4 cup and used cinnamon instead and a dash of nutmeg. It got rave results.. thank you!!
The taste was amazing but the peaches I used were very juicy. The pie fell apart when cut and was sitting in a lot of juice, which then created a soggy crust later. I would recommend using more flour to accommodate the additional juice by adding at least 1/4 cup more, possibly 1/2 cup more.
Yummy! It was almost like a peach-crisp type pie! I did add apple pie spices b/c I ran out of nutmeg and it tasted just as delicious!
This is a new peach favorite. Couple of changes along the way (of course !) I added large pearl tapioca to peach slices as they were very juicy and fresh and I didn't want a soupy pie. I also broiled it for 5 minutes (high) after baking for 345 minutes, just for a wonderful brown , sugary glow. PS: Used Reynolds aluminum on pre-heated baking pan to make for easy cleanup. This is a GREAT recipe!!
Easy to make and was delicious!
I did not care for this recipe. I followed the recipe exactly. I even drained the peaches for awhile. It was just mush.
This is a very tasty pie. We loved it!!! It was really easy too!
