Single Crust Peach Pie

This was my first attempt at a peach pie and it came out great! Bonus was I made it gluten-free (GF) for my daughter. Pie crust was GF and available pre-mixed in a box except for wet ingredients of course. I couldn't find nice fresh peaches so I bought frozen peach slices in a bag and would highly recommended it as an alternative and a time saver. Honestly after adding and baking the peaches you wouldn't be able to tell the difference between fresh and frozen. Like previous reviewers I had doubled the crumble ingredients and added cinnamon too! The flour was GF mixed grains plus I added a bit of xanthan gum (GF thickener). Worked wonders! Nice and dense and not runny but moist. The rating should be a 4 since many bakers here add changes to original but hey, that's what makes a great recipe. The basic recipe is simple and for anyone to give it a bad rating really need to see what they did wrong and try it again. Peaches come in various sizes, textures and ripeness and can really alter your results for this recipe. A really true baker or even chef would try a recipe again before mindlessly bashing a recipe. “Cut my pie into four pieces, I don’t think I could eat eight.” ? Yogi Berra