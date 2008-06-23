Peanutty Ice Cream Pie

This is so good! I love the concept of a peanut-based crust - what a great idea! When I make this, I leave out the corn syrup and am usually on the generous side with the peanut butter. I've made it with the peanuts in the ice cream and also without, serving them on the side (depending on the preference of the crowd). Both ways are good. The coconut adds a fun texture as well. I like to allow my ice cream to soften until it has reached a thick but pourable consistency, as this makes it considerably easier to get into the crust. When the ice cream is softened but still holding its form, I find it can be hard to spread without it wanting to 'pick up' pieces of the crust. Thanks for sharing the recipe, Debbie!