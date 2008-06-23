Peanutty Ice Cream Pie

A great party pie! Top with M&Ms®, sprinkles, toasted coconut, or chocolate shavings before serving.

Recipe by Debbie Rowe

prep:
25 mins
additional:
1 day 15 mins
total:
1 day 40 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
Directions

  • Combine the peanuts, butter and sugar; press onto the bottom and up the sides of a greased 9-inch pie plate. Cover and refrigerate for 15 minutes.

  • In a large bowl, combine peanut butter and corn syrup. Add coconut and peanuts. Stir in ice cream just until combined. Spoon into crust.

  • Cover and freeze overnight or until firm. Just before serving, sprinkle with mini candy-coated chocolate pieces, if desired.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
468 calories; protein 11.4g; carbohydrates 40.3g; fat 31.7g; cholesterol 29.3mg; sodium 151.1mg. Full Nutrition
