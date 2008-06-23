Peanutty Ice Cream Pie
A great party pie! Top with M&Ms®, sprinkles, toasted coconut, or chocolate shavings before serving.
I am evil ... followed recipe until: put half the ice cream into pie plate (9") put into freezer for 30 mins. and then topped with 10 diced Peanut Butter Cups before finishing it. A friend offered me $20 for the remaining pie (while we eating an extra-large piece of it!).Read More
This is so good! I love the concept of a peanut-based crust - what a great idea! When I make this, I leave out the corn syrup and am usually on the generous side with the peanut butter. I've made it with the peanuts in the ice cream and also without, serving them on the side (depending on the preference of the crowd). Both ways are good. The coconut adds a fun texture as well. I like to allow my ice cream to soften until it has reached a thick but pourable consistency, as this makes it considerably easier to get into the crust. When the ice cream is softened but still holding its form, I find it can be hard to spread without it wanting to 'pick up' pieces of the crust. Thanks for sharing the recipe, Debbie!
Simply DIVINE! I did not use the recommended crust as I did not have peanuts but this was still FABULOUS! Will definitely make again! NUM NUM!
This is a wonderful pie for the summer time months. Great for outdoor parties in the heat of the summer. Kids love ice cream and this will be a huge hit with them. Adults go crazy for it as well. It is definitely a hit with our peanut butter loving family.
I mostly followed the recipe. I omitted the corn syrup as we have eliminated it from our diet. Also, I used brown sugar instead of white, and butter instead of margarine in the crust. Didn't have coconut so left it out and just shaved chocolate on the top instead of candy pieces. I thought it was awesome! Thanks for the recipe!
It was a real hit with my company. It is easy to change if you want a different type of ice cream or toppings.
Delicious pie for my husband's birthday. Made it just like the recipe and we loved it. Would have made more for the crust, and left out the coconut. It was as easy as the recipe said.
very yummy!
I didn't make any changes and it was great!
