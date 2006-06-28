Sugar Cream Pie I

Funny story. So, while I'm reading the reviews, preparing to make this for our New Years Day dinner, I saw that someone mentioned wanting to try adding bananas next time....and yet another person mentioned drizzling with chocolate syrup and it would taste like an eclair! So I thought to myself, "Hey! Why not add BOTH banana AND chocolate syrup and end up with a sundae pie!" Right? So I send my poor hubby to the store for a banana, since now I don't have all the ingredients! He was hijacked or something at the local market and ended up taking an HOUR to get back with the banana! In the meantime, I had started cooking this mixture and it (very suddenly!) became the right consistency! Shoot! Still no banana! Poured it into the GRAHAM crust and remembered that I hadn't added the vanilla! ("Where's that BANANA?", I'm thinking!) So while I was waiting (argh!) I put the vanilla into a little kitchen spray bottle that I have and gently misted the top of the pie! (by this time you're probably thinking I have never cooked a thing in my life, right?) LOL When he (finally) got home, I sliced the banana (resisted rapping him up-side the head with it!) and arranged slices on top of the vanilla misted pie! Dab of whipped cream, drizzle of syrup and a cherry on top. Even after ALL of this, the pie was AWESOME! So I gave 5 stars because I KNOW that if it wasn't for this recipe, it COULD NOT have been possible! Note to self: Make hubby take kids along next time! :)