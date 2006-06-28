Sugar Cream Pie I

4.6
194 Ratings
  • 5 152
  • 4 26
  • 3 9
  • 2 2
  • 1 5

This is a delicious lighter cream pie for which the filling is cooked prior to being put in the baked shell. Real butter and half and half are must-haves for this to be at its best. People always ask for the recipe.

Recipe by C Banes

Gallery
18 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
30 mins
additional:
1 hr
total:
2 hrs
Servings:
8
Yield:
1 9-inch pie
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Mix cornstarch and sugar. Add 4 tablespoons butter and half and half. Cook over medium heat, stirring constantly, until mixture boils and becomes thick and creamy. Remove from heat and stir in the vanilla.

    Advertisement

  • Preheat oven broiler to high.

  • Pour mixture into pie crust. Drizzle 2 tablespoons butter over top and sprinkle with cinnamon. Put under broiler until butter bubbles--watch it carefully as it doesn't take long. Refrigerate for at least 1 hour before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
336 calories; protein 2.8g; carbohydrates 33.3g; fat 21.6g; cholesterol 48.1mg; sodium 191.6mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/21/2022