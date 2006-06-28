Sugar Cream Pie I
This is a delicious lighter cream pie for which the filling is cooked prior to being put in the baked shell. Real butter and half and half are must-haves for this to be at its best. People always ask for the recipe.
I am a Hoosier who grew up with greatest Sugar Cream pies thanks to Mrs. Wick's in Winchester, IN, as well. This is a wonderful recipe. I lessened the sugar to 2/3 a cup and it tastes great! Some words to the wise: Cook sugar/half&half mixture on medium to medium high, but don't let it burn and don't stop stirring! For those of you who couldn't get it to turn, keep stirring and be patient, as it takes a little time to happen, but when it does, it's magic! And when they say "Watch Carefully when it's under Broiler", they mean it! It could take as little as twenty or thirty seconds to bubble. (I left mine in for one minute and it burned the butter covering so I had to fix it.)Read More
Being an Indiana native I had really high hopes that this could compete with Mrs. Wick's. Unforturnately it just wasn't the same. It was more like a custard less the egg. I probably won't make this again. I had a recipe that I used years ago and lost...didn't think it would be difficult to find another recipe close to what I had but it's proving to be a challenge.Read More
Funny story. So, while I'm reading the reviews, preparing to make this for our New Years Day dinner, I saw that someone mentioned wanting to try adding bananas next time....and yet another person mentioned drizzling with chocolate syrup and it would taste like an eclair! So I thought to myself, "Hey! Why not add BOTH banana AND chocolate syrup and end up with a sundae pie!" Right? So I send my poor hubby to the store for a banana, since now I don't have all the ingredients! He was hijacked or something at the local market and ended up taking an HOUR to get back with the banana! In the meantime, I had started cooking this mixture and it (very suddenly!) became the right consistency! Shoot! Still no banana! Poured it into the GRAHAM crust and remembered that I hadn't added the vanilla! ("Where's that BANANA?", I'm thinking!) So while I was waiting (argh!) I put the vanilla into a little kitchen spray bottle that I have and gently misted the top of the pie! (by this time you're probably thinking I have never cooked a thing in my life, right?) LOL When he (finally) got home, I sliced the banana (resisted rapping him up-side the head with it!) and arranged slices on top of the vanilla misted pie! Dab of whipped cream, drizzle of syrup and a cherry on top. Even after ALL of this, the pie was AWESOME! So I gave 5 stars because I KNOW that if it wasn't for this recipe, it COULD NOT have been possible! Note to self: Make hubby take kids along next time! :)
We loved it! They were not kidding when they said that the mixture needed to be cooked at a high temperature. At first, I cooked it at a mid temperature and it never got to that consistency needed. When I turned the temperature up, it thickened quickly. Thanks for the advice.
I'm from Indiana and my grandmother was famous for her sugar cream pie. Here are some tips to make it turn out. Substitute flour for the cornstarch-it will thicken up no matter how long you stir it-and let it boil and thicken up on the burner (while you stir it) until it thickens and is creamy. Grandma never used the cinnamon or the vanilla (it evaporates anyways) and she used 2 1/2 cups of cream or evaporated milk. Bake at 325 for about 30 minutes on a cookie sheet and be careful to watch it the last five minutes so it doesn't start boiling over and ruining the pie. Once it starts to boil, take it out, it's done. Cool completely before cutting and enjoy!
My husband made this for me and we both loved it, though I though it was a bit too sweet. Next time, we'll add only 2/3 cup sugar. We didnt have half-and-half cream, so we used half heavy cream and half milk (which is what half-and-half is anyway). I'd eat the filling as a pudding by itself if I could! As for the 1-star rating below, if you cook a mixture with corn starch too long or over too high heat, the thickening agents will no longer work.
5 stars for the recipe, but 3 stars for directions. Luckily, other reviewers left tips and advice which helped immensely. I used the ingredients listed, except I used brown sugar in place of the cinnamon on the top. I cooked the filling on medium until it began to bubble throughout and it thickened up to the consistency of pie filling (thicker than pudding), about 15 minutes total. I poured it into the baked pie shell, scattered tiny pats/shavings of butter across and then spread a thin layer of brown sugar across the entire top. I baked it for 25 minutes @ 325 like another reviewer suggested, then I placed a pie shield over the crust and put it under the broiler on the 2nd rack from the top (DO NOT use the top rack!! I learned the hard way that this pie scorches in SECONDS). It only takes 20-60 seconds to brown the top so it's bubbly and browned, yet not burned. Definitely keep an eye on it while it's broiling and be sure to cover the crust to prevent burning. You could skip the broiling altogether, but I wanted the brown sugar to caramelize and give a crunchiness. Once it was sizzling all across the top I took it out, & once cool enough I covered & refrigerated to take to a dinner the next day. It was served @ room temp and when sliced held its shape perfectly. It tasted somewhat custard-like, minus the egginess, & had a rich vanilla cream taste, like a firm vanilla pudding. I'll make this again for sure, sometimes just as a pudding, the filling is SO tasty warm.
I have never had sugar cream pie but I have relatives from Marion, Oh that speak of it often. I decided to try this recipe and while I have no idea if this is how sugar cream pie is supposed to look and taste, I do know that it was delicious. Light, creamy, and custard like it has a wonderfully comfort flavor to it. Really enjoyable. I cookedi it to a pudding consistency and it only needed about a minute under broiler. Chilled for a few hours and set to a custard consistency. Will make again.
I'm not allowed to show up for Thanksgiving anymore without this pie since I started making it from this recipe in 2009. No matter what the other dessert selections, from my own oven or otherwise, this is the one that goes and goes fast. I know to make two, because one is just a tease. I had never heard of Sugar Cream Pie, until a friend from Indiana mentioned it as being as much a staple at dessert as coffee and tea. The first time I made it (and I could NOT believe the simplicity) I had also spent hours and hours on a hundred ingredients and a thousand steps, making the infamous Momofuku Milk Bar Crack Pie. As delicious as that concoction was, there were leftovers because people went back for seconds and thirds of the Sugar Cream. On behalf of my foodie Italian family (and we're New Yorkers -- we'll tell you when you displease us) THANK YOU.
Again another Hoosier here. I loved my grandmother's sugar cream pie and never could find a recipe close to hers till now. Thanks even my New Yorker husband loved it.
We're Hoosiers who are now living in VA and missing Mrs. Wicks sugar cream pie - but not now - this recipe is great and so easy to make -- a new family hit! :)
I made this to take to work. all other recipes i tried Ive baked the filling in the pie crust. it was gone in a flash someone told me he had'nt had a sugar cream pie like that since his grandma past away 10 years ago. tastes almost like a cream brule. used good vanilla paste in recipe cooked till pudding consistancy on med heat. This is my only sugar cream pie recipe now!
I have been making this recipe for five years now and it has earned its place in my family cookbook. I no longer bother with a pie crust but serve it as a custard. I have always used heavy cream. This makes it very rich but perfect for spooning over fruit. I have used it over peaches, apricots, strawberries and tinned boysenberries and blackberries. For a really elegant dessert cover the base of a dish with tinned berries and a little syrup from the can, then cover in the custard and swirl so the colour comes through. I served that for a wedding and had everyone remark on how delicious it was and ask what was in it. Another great adaption is to stir 1/4 to 1/2 a cup of Malibu into it. It adds a lovely coconut flavour. If you have trouble with it sticking to the bottom of your pot and burning, cook it in a double-boiler. And if it doesn't thicken enough, add more cornflour (mix it with a little cream first). It won't affect the taste. It is still delicious if you skip the broiling stage. For brown sugar cream pie, increase the sugar to one cup of packed brown sugar and reduce the cornstarch by a spoonful.
Do not put the sugar and constarch in the pot that is hot first.. LOL. It tastes good right now, but its cooling. I did not do the topping part under the broiler. thanks you so much.
Ease of prep but you do have to watch closely in both stages---the thickening and the broiling. Tasted some of the filling and it tasted really good. Will update as it is cooling in fridge now. (:Update: I have to give a very, very, VERY good!!!! Really enjoyed, so good once it set up and was chilled in the frig. I think the hardest part was waiting for it to be chilled enough to eat. But one of those recipes that is to die for!
My mom always used to make sugar cream pie. It's been years since she's made it (she can no longer cook) so I'd forgotten about it, but I came across her recipe. It's very similar to this, but she used full whipping cream instead of half-and-half, and 1/4 cup cornstarch. You should get much better results if you make those changes. Flour changes the taste and texture in a manner I don't like, and I would NEVER omit the vanilla extract! Regardless of whether it "evaporates" (the only part that does is the alcohol), it gives it that nice vanilla taste that makes it a sugar cream pie!
I've never made a sugar cream pie before but this was superb. It is a little bit of heaven in a pie crust. Everyone loved it from the 4 year old to my husband. I would recommend this to everyone. Just make sure you stir the mixture so it doesn't stick to your pan. Can't wait to try it with bananas in it. Debra in IN
Thank you C. Banes for making my Thanksgiving dinner a huge success!! Sugar Cream Pie is my husband's favorite dessert and we have not been able to purchase it in the South!! Your recipe was very detailed, easy to follow and much better than a store-bought pie!! Thank you again! 11/01
I had never heard of this pie either but am a Vanilla-Fiend, so it sounded scrumptious! Turned out perfectly and filled 9" pie pan. After reading other reviewer's comments I made a couple of additions/changes: used 1/2 brown sugar, 1/2 white and added extra 1/4 c of white as I LOVE sweet things! Used 1 cup heavy cream from fridge and the rest of the 1 1/4 c was whole milk. Cooked in HEAVY saucepan on med+ heat stirring constantly with silicone-covered whisk and at near boil it thickened beautifully!! Perfection! Sprinkled top with melted butter and white and brown sugars for creme brulee-type crust. Cooled in fridge for a couple hours til I couldn't stand the wait anymore and it cut cleanly and left the pan in a perfect slice! The whole thing was wildly tasty goodness! Next time I think I'll skip the crust entirely - Not necessary and detracts from supreme creaminess of filling. No cinnamon used, as I wanted vanilla to shine (which it did). New favorite dessert!!
OMGosh!! Fabulous!! I am also from IN and have been looking for a great Sugar Cream Pie recipe like Mrs. Wick's and my Grandmother's. This is it!! I followed the filling recipe exactly. Like one person said before, you have to keep stirring over med/high heat and wait for the "magic" where the butter floating on the top disappears and all of a sudden you have pudding and the mixture thickens. Stir a couple of minutes longer, reducing your heat just a bit. Stir in your vanilla and voila! I added 1 1/2 drops of yellow food coloring after the vanilla for color. Also I made my own pre-baked crust with 1 1/4 c flour, 1/4 t. salt, 1/2 c. butter, 1 t. sugar, & 4 t. water. It was so flaky and the filling was so good! The only thing I thought of was that this recipe screams for Chocolate Frosting III drizzled over the top after it is fairly cool! Then it would taste just like an eclair!! Yummy!! Thanks!
I folowed the directions to a tee and have made many many recipes from allrecipes. This pie came out horribly and it was not the taste but I could not achieve the supposed "pudding" consistency and there is no stove temp for cooking. Won't ever waste a pie shell on this again!
I made this for a friend...he said it was as good as his Grandma's. I was so happy to finally find a Sugar Cream Pie recipe that was as good as he remembered! :o)
This is a delicious pie! I have to give the pie recipe 4 stars based on the instructions though. I followed the directions exactly...to start with, but had to change things once i got started making the pie. I had to stir the filling for about 5-7 minutes before it started to thicken. The instructions weren't clear on the time it takes to thicken the filling. I then poured the filling into the crust and it only filled up about half the crust. It didn't look nice. So I haved the recipe and made more filling and dumped that on top of the other filling. This time the pie was filled up nicely. I love broiling the pie as it gives the top a pretty golden color and a delicious flavor. Watch the broiler though...mine took less than 5 minutes. The pie set up beautifully and looked picture perfect when I cut into it about 7 hours later. My husband is the sugar cream guy and thought it was super good, but could have been sweeter. I thought it was just right...not too sweet and very mellow. With my changes on preparation it is a 5 star recipe!
This needs to stay in the fridge for at least 24 hours, otherwise it turns into total goop if when you cut it. The flavor is amazing though, so if you want it TODAY serve it as pudding.
I didn't care much for this pie. I have never had a sugar cream pie before so it's maybe just a type of pie I don't like. I followed the recipe exactly - the only thing I would do differently is to flour or grease the pie pan before I put the crust down as the crust stuck to the pan.
Great pie! It was a bit more custardy than I'm used to (I'm used to the sturdy sugar cream) but the taste was wonderful! Thanks for the recipe!
OMG... I have not had sugar cream pie since the last time I was back in Ohio visiting family. Even though I am proud of my cooking ability... I have been apprehensive in making this pie. It just seems like it should be hard. Let me tell you... this recipe is SO simple, yet delicious!!
Amazing! I too am familiar with Wick's sugar cream pie and I can honestly say I like this better! Growing up eating Wick's mean that is a BOLD statement! I followed another review posted and made my own crust which was perfect. I felt this recipe was extremely easy to prepare, even the crust was no issue at all. Just as other have said, don't get in a hurry and be sure to cook it long enough and it will set up perfectly.
Tasty! I didn't care for the texture the broiler gave the top of the pie so next time I'll skip it and just add a layer of whipped cream instead. I made 1 1/2 times the recipe for one pie. Good flavor!
I'm a born and raised Texan, never heard of this pie, but I was looking for some different pie recipes and decided to give this a whirl. My kids now beg for it. I've made it twice, once with regular milk and once with heavy cream-I never have half-n-half. The richer the milk the better the pie, that's all I have to say. It was good with regular milk, but with the cream it was incredibly rich and creamy, and almost like a great chocolate mousse if it were vanilla instead of chocolate.
I thought this was very good. However, my husband, who grew up just south of Winchester, IN, where Wick's Pies is located, is a bit of a sugar cream pie snob. To him it was not as good as the original. To me it was still delicious!
Best pie of my life!
SO delicious! I would give this a 5, but the recipe gave no indication what heat level the ingredients should be cooked at. "Cook" by itself is a little too vague. It also needed a time estimate for how long it would take at a certain heat to become "thick and creamy." Mine started to thicken nicely at a higher heat, but when didn't seem to get any thicker, I poured it into the shell and broiled the topping. Even after chilling overnight, however, it still didn't get the consistency of the beautiful pie in the picture. I also recommend following another reviewer's idea and covering the edges of your crust with foil prior to broiling so your crust doesn't blacken. Very easy and delicious though!
Years ago I had this and fell in love with it but the lady who made it would not share the recipe with me. Thank you so much you brought back happy memories that I can relive often. It is the best!
I had never had Sugar Cream Pie, or even heard of it until I watched "A Few Good Pie Places" on PBS. It looks so tasty that I went out in search of a recipe for it. This pie is delicious! My entire family loved it! Very simple to make. Used my standard pie crust recipe. Tried a slice after refrigerating for a couple hours, and then sliced again about 6 hours later. Definitely better texture after 6 hours - a little more firm and kept its shape better. My husband said this was a very light cream pie compared to other cream pies he's had, like banana and coconut. This pie has just a very simple, clean vanilla flavor. Definitely a keeper!
Awesome pie... Just like Mrs Wicks!
This was very easy and tasted Great! I made the recipe 2 times this weekend and each time the entire pie was eaten. It's very creamy. The only thing I suggest is to make sure that you cook the pie until it's fairly thick. My first one was not quite as firm, but still very good. I cooked it a little longer the second time and it turned out perfect. This recipe is a definate keeper. Thanks!
This ended up tasting good - like sweet tapioca - but the pie was quite thin, like 1.5 inches high. Perhaps I did something wrong; the recipe doesn't indicate a time to boil, only to do so until thickened, but it thickens quite quickly so I figured it would rise if I kept it boiling for a while. I did so, stirring, for several minutes with no change. So don't bother - it's ready to go in the crust after only 5 minutes or so.
Fabulous! Rarely have I gotten such rave reviews over anything I have taken to a dinner. I did use half whipping cream/half of half & half as I was low on the latter. I can not praise this enough. The texture is to die for. My best friend said it was like eating homemade ice cream baken in a pie!
Didn't really like this :( I honestly dont know what a sugar cream pie SHOULD taste like, but this had an odd texture and not-too-good taste to it. Followed recipe exactly. Wonder if I did something wrong.
I made this pie for some friends who had never heard of sugar cream pie before. I am from Indiana and grew up eating this dessert. This recipe was "okay", it tasted about right, but it was to creamy for real sugar cream pie. The pie should be firmer in texture. I will keep looking for a better recipe.
This will now become my own family comfort pie! I've always wanted one and this one couldn't be better. So easy to make. It's like magic when it thickens. Such a happy pie! So delicious and comforting and....I'm off to make another!
I needed a quick recipe that went in a cooked pie shell without bananas or coconut. This was SUPER easy and yummy. After looking through reviews, I cooked mine on med/high heat. It cooked very fast. I would recomend turning the heat down as soon as it starts to boil so it doesn't scortch.
I have been searching for years for a recipe for a sugar cream pie similar to one that my family holds near and dear to our hearts from a little burger shop in Ohio. My search is over. I have made this pie 6 times now in 5 days!! It was such a huge hit with my kids that I tried it at our 4th of July party, and the neighbors went wild. It is just so refreshing, and brings back so many memories of what good comfort food is all about. This will be in my family recipes for every generation. I made it exacatly as the recipe called for, except the 2nd time I made it I didn't have the 1/2 & 1/2 so I used heavy cream instead. Everyone thought that version was the best, so I haven't changed it since. Drop a spoonful of whipped topping on this just to make this perfect pie even more sinful!
This pie is very good! Browning the buttered top under the broiler gives it a wonderful nutty flavor. I also made this with toasted coconut - I won't be adding anything to this again. It really is at its best just the way it is!
The best sugar cream pie i have ever made
My husband tends to not tell me things until the last minute. I was working on homework when I got the text from one of his co workers saying they were having a bake sale the next morning and asked what he was taking. What? Umm, I had not been to the store in a week, it is nine o'clock at night, and my ingredients are almost nothing. So then I remembered a recipe I used to make when I was younger. Yup, born and raised in Indiana. Sugar Cream pie it has hardly anything in it and cooks up fast. Done and done. I couldn't think of the exact measurements so I found this recipe and based mine off it. The only things I did different was I used real vanilla bean, three cracked cardamon seeds, and I topped it with Sugar a couple raspberries and torched it. Oh and doubled it. The pies turned out awesome, set up in no time, and placed in the fridge.
This recipe was really good, but I did make a few changes. I used half brown sugar and half white sugar instead of all white sugar, and then before I put the pie under the broiler, I sprinkled the top with a little bit of brown and white sugar to make a creme brulee type crust and that made it delish! Next time I might reduce the sugar and use a vanilla wafer crust instead of just a regular pastry crust.
At first I was a little skeptical about this recipe but I wanted to try something new! This pie was delicious!! I did add brown and white sugar to the top to make a crunchy, sweet topping and added slices of fresh strawberries when I served it! This pie was great!! I will be making this again very soon!!
Very good sugar cream pie! I need to make it again, though, because it didn't quite set up perfectly. Thinking I'll cook it a tad longer next time around. It didn't hold it shape, but it wasn't completely runny either. The flavor was very good! I sent one to the firehouse with my husband (for a guy who's favorite dessert is sugar cream pie) and he said he won't be able to eat another sugar cream pie again! He said this was his favorite!
I forgot the vanilla - so it turned out a little 'plain' but oh SO GOOD. My husband and I kept coming up with other ings that we could put in it next time (becuase there will be many more next times with this pie) - you could add any extract and it would make an EXCELLENT cream pie, coconut, maple, rum, or even add some pineapple, etc. So smooth, creamy - I used Marie Calendar's ready made pie crust and it was great.
Love it, this was easy and so yummy..
Every week during football season I make food from the region of the team that Houston plays. I made this pie for when the Texans played the Colts last season. I had never heard of sugar cream pie before. It was incredible. I made it again for my parents at Xmas. Thanks for the recipe.
Easy and delish!!
The best cream pie of any sort I have ever made... It tastes a lot like eggnogg, which I didn't realize until today since I've never had it before... This is my new favorite! Thanks!
This was great and easy, I decided to get a little crazy by adding a mushed banana to the pie crust before pouring in the filling. I also added some peanut butter powder to the sugar and cornstarch in the beginning. YUM, Peanut Butter Banana sugar cream pie!
I thought this was very good. It did take a long time to thicken. I used a 9" pie pan and it filled it nice and full. I refrigerated it overnight and it sliced nicely and held its shape. I would make this again.
I really liked the taste of this pie...The straightforward vanilla flavor was refreshing. That being said, I only gave it four stars because it did not explain that the topping should be lightly browned. (I only found this out later, when reading more reviews). So as soon as the butter bubbled, I took it out. It only gave me a strange skin over the top, which was not great to serve. Next time I will wait a little longer than it says.
Mmmm... turned out really good. I was actually not making a pie, but poured the mixture into little ramekins over peices of pear. The pears should have been cooked a little before hand, but other wise it was really good. I didn't have cream so used all milk, and I added a tiny bit of extra butter, as well as a bit more sugar. The whole procces probably only took about 10 minutes.
The flavors were very good but this didn't set up like I expected. It was more of a pudding consistency and I was expecting something firmer. Maybe I didn't cook it long enough before pouring into the pie pan although it was thick and creamy when I poured and I refrigerated it overnight...I will try again though because it seems like it'd be a very enjoyable dessert if I could get it right.
IN-Credible! My sister in law said it tastes like a vanilla milkshake pie. I made a triple batch in one pan, and plan on taking them to Thanksgiving get togethers. They hold up really well (no merangue to weep), and the cinnamon adds a nice holiday note. This would be fabulous made with part eggnog, or served with mocha (syrup) flavored whipped cream. In the summertime, it would beg for fresh strawberries.
This is one of my favorite recipes ever! The flavour is so sweet and delicious. Very Very creamy with a vanilla/buttery flavour. I recomend it to everyone.
Sugar Cream pie is my husband's favorite dessert and this recipe didn't disappoint! Easy to make with ingredients normally kept a t hand, it's perfect for whipping up when unexpected guest appear. So sinfully delicious, 5 stars just doesn't seem like enough!
Delicious and very easy.
DE-LICIOUS! Looks as pretty as it tastes. Will defiantly make this one again. Instant hit! Thanks for sharing!
I took other reviewers advice and cut back sugar to 2/3 cup and cooked on med-high. Worked perfectly. Left off the cinnamon as some in family don't like it. Will make again.
I made this at Thanksgiving as a surprise for my brother who had asked that I make one for him sometime. He and his co-workers declared it the best sugar cream pie they had ever had in their entire lives and have already put in their "orders" for Christmas! I haven't actually tasted it yet but hope to the next time around.
Absolutely the best!
This was awesome! the texture was so smooth, I followed the recipe except cut the sugar to 2/3 cup. I also did not have 1/2 &1/2 so used equal parts of heavy cream and milk, it was wonderful!!!! will definitely make again. So 7 yrs later I made this again, have no idea why I waited so long, this time I doubled the recipe and did not cut down the sugar I also had 1/2 &1/2 so I used that. Turned out absolutely perfect, it is so good!!! Since I doubled it I had about a cup and 1/2 of the pudding left and as soon as it cooled enough to eat ....... that cup and 1/2 was history :-)
This was my first attempt at sugar cream pie and it was wonderful. It came together quickly and easily. All four people who tried it, loved it. I'll be making this again.
There's not much to say about this pie; followed the recipe exactly as written & took it to a church potluck tonight. It was gone in a flash & I recieved numerous compliments on it! My only complaint is that a portion of the crust did get burned when I broiled it...wish I would have read the reviews first. :( MAKE SURE TO COVER YOUR PIE CRUST!!! Thanks for sharing such a SUPER EASY recipe! :)
Great pie. Very light creamy texture and the flavor is not overpowering. I will make it again sometime.
It was so easy to make and everyone loved it at Super Bowl party. One guest had 3 pieces.
probably not something i would make again.
This pie is delish. I followed the recipe to the 'T'. Though it does not taste like our favorite Wick's pie, it is good in its own right.
I'd give this pie 10 stars if I could. I was looking for something else when I ran across this recipe. I had never heard of a sugar cream pie but the picture looked good and we like all the ingredients. I wanted something different to make for Thanksgiving this year and this fit the bill. I am so glad I tried it and this one will be placed in my all time favorite recipe file. I absolutely couldn't get enough of it and it was the first of the pies I made to be completely eaten Thanksgiving day. Thank you so much for sharing this delicious recipe with the rest of us. Especially for some like me who have never heard of this kind of pie before. You can bet I will be making it from now on.
This pie came out GREAT! I'd never had, or heard of a cream pie, but I had some extra half/half and didn't know what to do with it, so I ran an ingredient search. I was baking the pie crust while I was cooking the cream...thinking oh this will take awhile, it didn't. I followed other's suggestions and cooked on med/high. Thanks for the recipe. I think I'll try adding some cocoa next time. Thanks for the recipe. Update 11/2015- this pie has become my family favorite, most requested pie for the holidays!!!
This pie is THE BEST!!!! I made it last Thanksgiving and my husband has repeatedly (as in every week or so) asked for it again. I also used the filling as a base for banana pudding. Just mixed in a mushed banana and once it was cooled folded in cool whip and served with vanilla wafers. Even the pickiest eaters at it! Superb!
This pie has become an immediate favorite among my friends. They don't ask for the recipe, but they keep asking me to make it again! The contributor says it's a "lighter" cream pie, but it tastes incredibly rich and sinful. It's also very easy to make.
I also grew up in Indiana and when I joined the Air Force was forced to find a replacement for my favorite Wicks Sugar Cream Pie. I've tried hundreds and LOVE this one! I changed the half and half to heavy whipping cream....sorry, it's worth every extra calorie!
Simple, easy, yummy.
I made this for a family gathering, and everyone loved it. I think next time I will add an extra 1/8-1/4 c sugar though, not quite sweet enough for my taste, but it was still great!
This gets better every time. I'm also from Indiana and although it's not the same as Wick's... We love it!
This was one of the best pies i have ever tried. It's almost like eating a denser version of vanilla pudding in a pie.
Really Good! Pie. Made on vacation in an unknown kitchen and it came out perfect. Great the next day cold from the frige. Compliments from the landlords. Did not drizzle all that butter on top. Dotted with just a few small pieces of butter. Then baked for 12 minutes on the lower rack in the oven at 350 degrees instead of broiling (afraid of ruining the crust). It bubbled in the oven and came out perfect as far as I'm concerned. Solid in the middle, creamy. Loved the cinnamon instead of nutmeg flavor. Will make again and again.
Great recipe. Thick and creamy.
I've made this recipe a couple times now just as the directions indicate. It's an excellent pie and definitely a keeper! (I did cheat and used a graham cracker crust once and it was still fantastic).
Made it for my grandfather, trying to match a recipe from his childhood. Bingo! He loved it and said it was just how he remembered. Good reviews from all around the table.
Good pie, but something is missing.....I will have to tweak it a bit.
I make this several times a year. Best with a deep dish pie crust.
This is amazing. I have 4 boys and 2 of them insist on this every Christmas. So very good. But be careful with the broiling takes just a minute or 2.
Yes a huge hit change it up made irsh cream, French vanilla, different creamers . I just leave the vanilla out with the creamers.. i do this cream in oreo crust, graham crust. Ive done fresh cherries with chocolate drizzled over. The family loves it
Excellent recipe. I’m also a Hoosier so I’ve had lots of our “state pie” including Wicks. This is as good as any I’ve had. I followed the recipe with the following exceptions:
This was excellent. Next time I will use 3 cps. of cream as the pie was a little shallow. I'll also try using part Splenda to cut down on calories.
I added 1 c toasted sweetened coconut to this as suggested and it was gone within minutes. So delish. Tastes a lot like rice pudding (sans rice). I have made it half a dozen times because it is so easy! Love it with or without coconut!
This is an excellent recipe. Reason I tried it was brother in law was wanting a sugar cream pie and I went searching for a recipe. When I found this recipe last summer I started making it. Everyone loves it. It is different from the sugar cream pies I remember from working in resturants, around here they sale the Wick's Sugar Cream Pies, I think this recipe is so much better and is more creamier and richer flavored. The brother in law for whom I made the pie eat a whole pie.. He said it was the best sugar cream pie he had ever eaten. So I continue to use the recipe often.
I thought this pie was overall excellent and as close as I have gotten to the pie I grew up with in Indiana. (What is up with that? Do they only fix this in Indiana?) Anyway, I tried it with heavy whipping cream per another reviewer's advice and this was TOO RICH in my opinion, however it was still yum and gone in seconds. Also, I did the last step with the butter/broiler, but this is unecessary in my opinion. Growing up, my mother did not do this and simply poured the filling and sprinkled the top with nutmeg/cinnamon and it was delish. I will do this next time. Also will be trying for the holidays with half and half and see how they compare. It still is an awesome recipe.
As a Hoosier, I am quite proud to make this pie. It is delicious. As with other reviewers, I got to a pretty high temperature to get it to set right, but I brought it up from medium to hot fairly slowly. This has worked out well for me so far and I have made it three times now. Scrum!
Didn't look anything like the photo. I followed exact directions and it was very runny.
